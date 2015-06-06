This module lets you log into couchdb to get a session token, then make requests using that session. It is basically just a thin wrapper around @mikeal's request module.
This is handy if you want a user to take actions in a couchdb database on behalf of a user, without having to store their couchdb username and password anywhere. (You do need to store the AuthSession token somewhere, though.)
var CouchLogin = require('couch-login')
// Nothing about this module is http-server specific of course.
// You could also use it to do authenticated requests against
// a couchdb using sessions and storing the token somewhere else.
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var couch = new CouchLogin('http://my-couch.iriscouch.com:5984/')
// .. look up the token in the user's session or whatever ..
// Look at couch.decorate(req, res) for more on doing that
// automatically, below.
if (sessionToken) {
// this user already logged in.
couch.token = sessionToken
// now we can do things on their behalf, like:
// 1. View their session info.
// like doing request.get({ uri: couch + '/_session', ... })
// but with the cookie and whatnot
couch.get('/_session', function (er, resp, data) {
// er = some kind of communication error.
// resp = response object from the couchdb request.
// data = parsed JSON response body.
if (er || resp.statusCode !== 200) {
res.statusCode = resp.statusCode || 403
return res.end('Invalid login or something')
}
// now we have the session info, we know who this user is.
// hitting couchdb for this on every request is kinda costly,
// so maybe you should store the username wherever you're storing
// the sessionToken. RedSess is a good util for this, if you're
// into redis. And if you're not into redis, you're crazy,
// because it is awesome.
// now let's get the user record.
// note that this will 404 for anyone other than the user,
// unless they're a server admin.
couch.get('/_users/org.couchdb.user:' + data.userCtx.name, etc)
// PUTs and DELETEs will also use their session, of course, so
// your validate_doc_update's will see their info in userCtx
})
} else {
// don't have a sessionToken.
// get a username and password from the post body or something.
// maybe redirect to a /login page or something to ask for that.
var login = { name: name, password: password }
couch.login(login, function (er, resp, data) {
// again, er is an error, resp is the response obj, data is the json
if (er || resp.statusCode !== 200) {
res.statusCode = resp.statusCode || 403
return res.end('Invalid login or something')
}
// the data is something like
// {"ok":true,"name":"testuser","roles":[]}
// and couch.token is the token you'll need to save somewhere.
// at this point, you can start making authenticated requests to
// couchdb, or save data in their session, or do whatever it is
// that you need to do.
res.statusCode = 200
res.write("Who's got two thumbs and just logged you into couch?\n")
setTimeout(function () {
res.end("THIS GUY!")
}, 500)
})
}
})
Create a new CouchLogin object bound to the couchdb url.
In addition to these, the
get,
post,
put, and
del methods all
proxy to the associated method on request.
However, as you'll note in the example above, only the pathname portion of the url is required. Urls will be appended to the couchdb url passed into the constructor.
If you have to talk to more than one couchdb, then you'll need more than one CouchLogin object, for somewhat obvious reasons.
All callbacks get called with the following arguments, which are exactly
identical to the arguments passed to a
request callback.
er {Error | null} Set if a communication error happens.
resp {HTTP Response} The response from the request to couchdb
data {Object} The parsed JSON data from couch
If the token is the string "anonymous", then it will not attempt to log in before making requests. If the token is not "anonymous", then it must be an object with the appropriate fields.
An object representing the couchdb session token. (Basically just a cookie and a timeout.)
If the token has already timed out, then setting it will have no effect.
If set, this method is called whenever the token is saved.
For example, you could assign a function to this method to save the token into a redis session, a cookie, or in some other database.
Takes a callback which MUST be called when the token is saved.
If set, this method is called to look up the token on demand.
The inverse of couch.tokenSet. Takes a callback which is called with
the
cb(er || null, token).
If set, this method is called to delete the token when it should be discarded.
Related to tokenGet and tokenSet. Takes a callback which MUST be called when the token is deleted.
A certificate authority string (PEM encoded), or an array of CA strings. Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.
Leave as
null to use the default ca settings built into node.
A client certificate (PEM encoded) used to support secure access to servers that require client certificate. Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.
Leave as
null when not supporting client certificates.
A private key string (PEM encoded) used to validate a client certificate. Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.
Leave as
null when not supporting client certificates.
Whether or not to be strict about SSL connections. If left as null, then use the default setting in node, which is true in node versions 0.9.x and above, and false prior to 0.8.x.
Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.
Return a new CouchLogin object that points at the same couchdb server, but doesn't try to log in before making requests.
This is handy for situations where the user is not logged in at the moment, but a request needs to be made anyway, and does not require authorization.
auth {Object} The login details
name {String}
password {String}
callback {Function}
When the callback is called, the
couch.token will already have been
set (assuming it worked!), so subsequent requests will be done as that
user.
GET the supplied path from the couchdb using the credentials on the token.
Fails if the token is invalid or expired.
DELETE the supplied path from the couchdb using the credentials on the token.
Fails if the token is invalid or expired.
POST the data to the supplied path in the couchdb, using the credentials on the token.
Fails if the token is invalid or expired.
PUT the data to the supplied path in the couchdb, using the credentials on the token.
Fails if the token is invalid or expired.
Must already be logged in. Updates the
_users document with new salt
and hash, and re-logs in with the new credentials. Callback is called
with the same arguments as login, or the first step of the process that
failed.
Create a new user account. The userData must contain at least a
name
and
password field. Any additional data will be copied to the user
record. The
_id,
name,
roles,
type,
password_sha,
salt, and
date fields are generated.
Also signs in as the newly created user, on successful account creation.
Deletes a user account. If not logged in as the user, or a server admin, then the request will fail.
Note that this immediately invalidates any session tokens for the
deleted user account. If you are deleting the user's record, then you
ought to follow this with
couch.logout(callback) so that it won't try
to re-use the invalid session.
Delete the session out of couchdb. This makes the token permanently invalid, and deletes it.
Set up
req.couch and
res.couch as references to this couch login
instance.
Additionall, if
req.session or
res.session is set, then it'll call
session.get('couch_token', cb) as the tokenGet method,
session.set('couch_token', token, cb) as the tokenSet method, and
session.del('couch_token', cb) as the tokenDel method.
This works really nice with RedSess.