This module lets you log into couchdb to get a session token, then make requests using that session. It is basically just a thin wrapper around @mikeal's request module.

This is handy if you want a user to take actions in a couchdb database on behalf of a user, without having to store their couchdb username and password anywhere. (You do need to store the AuthSession token somewhere, though.)

Usage

var CouchLogin = require ( 'couch-login' ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var couch = new CouchLogin( 'http://my-couch.iriscouch.com:5984/' ) if (sessionToken) { couch.token = sessionToken couch.get( '/_session' , function ( er, resp, data ) { if (er || resp.statusCode !== 200 ) { res.statusCode = resp.statusCode || 403 return res.end( 'Invalid login or something' ) } couch.get( '/_users/org.couchdb.user:' + data.userCtx.name, etc) }) } else { var login = { name : name, password : password } couch.login(login, function ( er, resp, data ) { if (er || resp.statusCode !== 200 ) { res.statusCode = resp.statusCode || 403 return res.end( 'Invalid login or something' ) } res.statusCode = 200 res.write( "Who's got two thumbs and just logged you into couch?

" ) setTimeout( function ( ) { res.end( "THIS GUY!" ) }, 500 ) }) } })

Class: CouchLogin

new CouchLogin(couchdbUrl, token)

Create a new CouchLogin object bound to the couchdb url.

In addition to these, the get , post , put , and del methods all proxy to the associated method on request.

However, as you'll note in the example above, only the pathname portion of the url is required. Urls will be appended to the couchdb url passed into the constructor.

If you have to talk to more than one couchdb, then you'll need more than one CouchLogin object, for somewhat obvious reasons.

All callbacks get called with the following arguments, which are exactly identical to the arguments passed to a request callback.

er {Error | null} Set if a communication error happens.

{Error | null} Set if a communication error happens. resp {HTTP Response} The response from the request to couchdb

{HTTP Response} The response from the request to couchdb data {Object} The parsed JSON data from couch

If the token is the string "anonymous", then it will not attempt to log in before making requests. If the token is not "anonymous", then it must be an object with the appropriate fields.

{Object}

An object representing the couchdb session token. (Basically just a cookie and a timeout.)

If the token has already timed out, then setting it will have no effect.

If set, this method is called whenever the token is saved.

For example, you could assign a function to this method to save the token into a redis session, a cookie, or in some other database.

Takes a callback which MUST be called when the token is saved.

If set, this method is called to look up the token on demand.

The inverse of couch.tokenSet. Takes a callback which is called with the cb(er || null, token) .

If set, this method is called to delete the token when it should be discarded.

Related to tokenGet and tokenSet. Takes a callback which MUST be called when the token is deleted.

{String | Array | null}

A certificate authority string (PEM encoded), or an array of CA strings. Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.

Leave as null to use the default ca settings built into node.

{String | null}

A client certificate (PEM encoded) used to support secure access to servers that require client certificate. Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.

Leave as null when not supporting client certificates.

{String | null}

A private key string (PEM encoded) used to validate a client certificate. Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.

Leave as null when not supporting client certificates.

{Boolean | null}

Whether or not to be strict about SSL connections. If left as null, then use the default setting in node, which is true in node versions 0.9.x and above, and false prior to 0.8.x.

Only relevant for HTTPS couches, of course.

Return a new CouchLogin object that points at the same couchdb server, but doesn't try to log in before making requests.

This is handy for situations where the user is not logged in at the moment, but a request needs to be made anyway, and does not require authorization.

auth {Object} The login details name {String} password {String}

{Object} The login details callback {Function}

When the callback is called, the couch.token will already have been set (assuming it worked!), so subsequent requests will be done as that user.

GET the supplied path from the couchdb using the credentials on the token.

Fails if the token is invalid or expired.

DELETE the supplied path from the couchdb using the credentials on the token.

Fails if the token is invalid or expired.

POST the data to the supplied path in the couchdb, using the credentials on the token.

Fails if the token is invalid or expired.

PUT the data to the supplied path in the couchdb, using the credentials on the token.

Fails if the token is invalid or expired.

Must already be logged in. Updates the _users document with new salt and hash, and re-logs in with the new credentials. Callback is called with the same arguments as login, or the first step of the process that failed.

Create a new user account. The userData must contain at least a name and password field. Any additional data will be copied to the user record. The _id , name , roles , type , password_sha , salt , and date fields are generated.

Also signs in as the newly created user, on successful account creation.

Deletes a user account. If not logged in as the user, or a server admin, then the request will fail.

Note that this immediately invalidates any session tokens for the deleted user account. If you are deleting the user's record, then you ought to follow this with couch.logout(callback) so that it won't try to re-use the invalid session.

Delete the session out of couchdb. This makes the token permanently invalid, and deletes it.

Set up req.couch and res.couch as references to this couch login instance.

Additionall, if req.session or res.session is set, then it'll call session.get('couch_token', cb) as the tokenGet method, session.set('couch_token', token, cb) as the tokenSet method, and session.del('couch_token', cb) as the tokenDel method.

This works really nice with RedSess.