This is the official JavaScript client for Cosmic headless CMS.
Cosmic is a headless CMS, meaning we provide a web dashboard to manage content and an API toolkit to deliver content to any website or app.
Teams use Cosmic instead of a legacy installed CMS to help them save time and trouble on CMS infrastructure maintenance. They use our service (either with a paid plan, or generous free plan) and can focus on application business logic and content development instead of CMS infrastructure.
Use this NPM module to connect to your Cosmic Buckets and deliver content to any JavaScript enabled website or app. Advanced features are available including logging into your Cosmic account, managing Buckets, CRUD data management, file uploads, and user management. Use it in the browser or in server-side environments like Node.js.
Go to https://www.cosmicjs.com, create an account and set up a Bucket.
npm install cosmicjs
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cosmicjs@latest/cosmicjs.browser.min.js"></script>
<script>
// Exposes the global variable Cosmic
// Never expose your private keys or credentials in any public website's client-side code
</script>
Use the
Cosmic.bucket method to connect to your Bucket. Get your Bucket slug located in Your Bucket > Basic Settings > API Access in your Cosmic Dashboard.
// Use the Cosmic.bucket method to connect to your Bucket.
const Cosmic = require('cosmicjs')()
const bucket = Cosmic.bucket({
slug: 'your-bucket-slug',
read_key: 'your-bucket-read-key',
write_key: 'your-bucket-write-key' // Include only if doing write operations.
})
Get Objects from an Object Type. Uses
getObjects method with additional
type param. Additional options noted below. See docs for more options including powerful queries and logic.
const params = {
query: {
type: 'posts',
locale: 'en' // optional, if localization set on Objects
},
limit: 5,
props: 'id,slug,title,content', // get only what you need
sort: '-created_at' // optional, defaults to order in dashboard
}
bucket.getObjects(params).then(data => {
console.log(data)
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
Returns a single Object from your Bucket.
By Id
bucket.getObject({
id: '6038150ead9d8a0ee8ebe290', // Object ID
props: 'slug,title,content' // get only what you need
}).then(data => {
console.log(data)
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
By Slug
Use the
getObjects method and
query param.
bucket.getObjects({
query: {
type: 'pages',
slug: 'home', // slugs are unique per locale
locale: 'en' // optional, if localization set on Objects
},
props: 'slug,title,content' // get only what you need
}).then(data => {
console.log(data)
}).catch(err => {
console.log(err)
})
See the API reference and full documentation for more requests and capabilities.
This project is published under the MIT license.