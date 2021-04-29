📖 View Docs

Cosmic JavaScript Client

This is the official JavaScript client for Cosmic headless CMS.

What is Cosmic?

Cosmic is a headless CMS, meaning we provide a web dashboard to manage content and an API toolkit to deliver content to any website or app.

Why use a Headless CMS?

Teams use Cosmic instead of a legacy installed CMS to help them save time and trouble on CMS infrastructure maintenance. They use our service (either with a paid plan, or generous free plan) and can focus on application business logic and content development instead of CMS infrastructure.

How to use this NPM module

Use this NPM module to connect to your Cosmic Buckets and deliver content to any JavaScript enabled website or app. Advanced features are available including logging into your Cosmic account, managing Buckets, CRUD data management, file uploads, and user management. Use it in the browser or in server-side environments like Node.js.

Getting started

Go to https://www.cosmicjs.com, create an account and set up a Bucket.

Install

npm install cosmicjs

Or include in an HTML file

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/cosmicjs@latest/cosmicjs.browser.min.js" > </ script > < script > </ script >

Basic Usage

Connect to Bucket [View Docs]

Use the Cosmic.bucket method to connect to your Bucket. Get your Bucket slug located in Your Bucket > Basic Settings > API Access in your Cosmic Dashboard.

const Cosmic = require ( 'cosmicjs' )() const bucket = Cosmic.bucket({ slug : 'your-bucket-slug' , read_key : 'your-bucket-read-key' , write_key : 'your-bucket-write-key' })

Get Objects by Type [View Docs]

Get Objects from an Object Type. Uses getObjects method with additional type param. Additional options noted below. See docs for more options including powerful queries and logic.

const params = { query : { type : 'posts' , locale : 'en' }, limit : 5 , props : 'id,slug,title,content' , sort : '-created_at' } bucket.getObjects(params).then( data => { console .log(data) }).catch( err => { console .log(err) })

Get Single Object [View Docs]

Returns a single Object from your Bucket.

By Id

bucket.getObject({ id : '6038150ead9d8a0ee8ebe290' , props : 'slug,title,content' }).then( data => { console .log(data) }).catch( err => { console .log(err) })

By Slug

Use the getObjects method and query param.

bucket.getObjects({ query : { type : 'pages' , slug : 'home' , locale : 'en' }, props : 'slug,title,content' }).then( data => { console .log(data) }).catch( err => { console .log(err) })

Further Documentation

See the API reference and full documentation for more requests and capabilities.

License

This project is published under the MIT license.