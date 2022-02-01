PLEASE NOTE WE HAVE DETECTED SOME FAKE COPAY WALLETS ON THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE FOR ANDROID, PLEASE BE SURE TO INSTALL "BITPAY WALLET" ONLY FROM THE APP STORES. APP's DEVELOPER SHOULD BE "BITPAY INC" ONLY

Bitpay Wallet (formerly Copay) is a secure Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and ERC20 wallet platform for both desktop and mobile devices. Bitpay Wallet uses Bitcore Wallet Service (BWS) for peer synchronization and network interfacing.

Binary versions of Bitpay Wallet are available for download at: https://bitpay.com/wallet/

This project was created by BitPay Inc, and it is maintained by BitPay and hundreds of contributors.

Main Features

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and XRP support

Multiple wallet creation (BTC, BCH and ETH) and management in-app

Intuitive, multisignature security for personal or shared wallets

Easy spending proposal flow for shared wallets and group payments

BIP32 Hierarchical deterministic (HD) address generation and wallet backups

Device-based security: all private keys are stored locally, not in the cloud

Support testnet wallets for all supported coins.

Synchronous access across all major mobile and desktop platforms

Payment protocol (BIP70-BIP73) support: easily-identifiable payment requests and verifiable, secure bitcoin payments

Support for over 150 currency pricing options and unit denomination in BTC

Mnemonic (BIP39) support for wallet backups

Paper wallet sweep support (BIP38)

Email for payments, transfers, confirmations, etc.

Push notifications (only available for ios and android versions)

Customizable wallet naming and background colors

Multiple languages supported

Coin specific features

Bitcoin

Segwit and native segwit addresses (BECH32) for sending and receiving

CPFP (Child pays for parent) transaction acceleration (available after 4 hours of unconfirmed TXs).

Transaction fee adjustment using 4 preset levels (using bitcoin-core estimations) OR custom fee-rate setting.

Bitcoin Cash

Schnorr signature support

Ethereum

Wallet connect

Multisig wallet (using gnosis multisig contract) mainnet contract address: 0x6e95C8E8557AbC08b46F3c347bA06F8dC012763f kovan testnet contract address: 0x2C992817e0152A65937527B774c7A99a84603045

Gas price adjustment using 4 preset levels (using custom estimation algoritm) OR custom gas price setting.

Testing in a Browser

Note: This method should only be used for development purposes. When running Bitpay Wallet in a normal browser environment, browser extensions and other malicious code might have access to internal data and private keys. For production use, see the latest official releases.

Clone the repo and open the directory:

git clone https://github.com/bitpay/wallet.git cd wallet

Ensure you have Node installed, then install and start Wallet:

npm install npm run apply:bitpay npm run start

Visit localhost:8100 to view the app.

Unit & E2E Tests (Karma & Protractor)

To run the tests, run:

npm run test

Testing on Real Devices

It's recommended that all final testing be done on a real device – both to assess performance and to enable features that are unavailable to the emulator (e.g. a device camera).

Android

Follow the Cordova Android Platform Guide to set up your development environment.

When your development environment is ready, run the start:android package script.

npm run apply:bitpay npm run prepare:bitpay npm run start:android

iOS

Follow the Cordova iOS Platform Guide to set up your development environment.

When your development environment is ready, run the start:ios package script.

npm run apply:bitpay npm run prepare:bitpay npm run start:ios

Desktop (Linux, macOS, and Windows)

The desktop version of Bitpay Wallet currently uses Electron. To get started, first install Electron on your system from the Electron website.

When Electron is installed, run the start:desktop package script.

npm run apply:wallet npm run start:desktop

Build Bitpay Wallet App Bundles

Before building the release version for a platform, run the clean-all command to delete any untracked files in your current working directory. (Be sure to stash any uncommitted changes you've made.) This guarantees consistency across builds for the current state of this repository.

The final commands build the production version of the app, and bundle it with the release version of the platform being built.

Android

npm run clean-all npm install npm run apply:bitpay npm run prepare:bitpay npm run final:android

iOS

npm run clean-all npm install npm run apply:bitpay npm run prepare:bitpay npm run final:ios

Desktop (Linux, macOS, and Windows)

npm run clean-all npm install npm run apply:bitpay npm run final:desktop

Desktop Data Path

Per-user application data directory for BitPay distribution.

"~/Library/Containers/com.bitpay.wallet.desktop/Data/.bitpay"

Configuration

Enable External Services

To enable external services, set the BITPAY_EXTERNAL_SERVICES_CONFIG_LOCATION environment variable to the location of your configuration before running the apply task.

BITPAY_EXTERNAL_SERVICES_CONFIG_LOCATION= "~/.bitpay/externalServices.json" npm run apply:bitpay

About Bitpay Wallet

General

Bitpay Wallet (formerly Copay) implements a multisig wallet using p2sh addresses. It supports multiple wallets, each with its own configuration, such as 3-of-5 (3 required signatures from 5 participant peers) or 2-of-3. To create a multisig wallet shared between multiple participants, Bitpay Wallet requires the extended public keys of all the wallet participants. Those public keys are then incorporated into the wallet configuration and combined to generate a payment address where funds can be sent into the wallet. Conversely, each participant manages their own private key and that private key is never transmitted anywhere.

To unlock a payment and spend the wallet's funds, a quorum of participant signatures must be collected and assembled in the transaction. The funds cannot be spent without at least the minimum number of signatures required by the wallet configuration (2-of-3, 3-of-5, 6-of-6, etc.). Once a transaction proposal is created, the proposal is distributed among the wallet participants for each to sign the transaction locally. Finally, when the transaction is signed, the last signing participant will broadcast the transaction to the Bitcoin network.

Bitpay Wallet also implements BIP32 to generate new addresses for peers. The public key that each participant contributes to the wallet is a BIP32 extended public key. As additional public keys are needed for wallet operations (to produce new addresses to receive payments into the wallet, for example) new public keys can be derived from the participants' original extended public keys. Once again, it's important to stress that each participant keeps their own private keys locally - private keys are not shared - and are used to sign transaction proposals to make payments from the shared wallet.

For more information regarding how addresses are generated using this procedure, see: Structure for Deterministic P2SH Multisignature Wallets.

Bitpay Wallet Backups and Recovery

Since v1.2 Bitpay Wallet uses BIP39 mnemonics for backing up wallets. The BIP44 standard is used for wallet address derivation. Multisig wallets use P2SH addresses, while non-multisig wallets use P2PKH.

Information about backup and recovery procedures is available at: https://github.com/bitpay/wallet/blob/master/backupRecovery.md

Previous versions of Bitpay Wallet used files as backups. See the following section.

It is possible to recover funds from a Bitpay Wallet Wallet without using Bitpay Wallet or the Wallet Service, check the Copay Recovery Tool.

Wallet Export Format

Bitpay Wallet encrypts the backup with the Stanford JS Crypto Library. To extract the private key of your wallet you can go to settings, choose your wallet, click in "more options", then "wallet information", scroll to the bottom and click in "Extended Private Key". That information is enough to sign any transaction from your wallet, so be careful when handling it!

The backup also contains the key publicKeyRing that holds the extended public keys of the Copayers. Depending on the key derivationStrategy , addresses are derived using BIP44 or BIP45. Wallets created in Copay v1.2 and forward always use BIP44, all previous wallets use BIP45. Also note that since Copay version v1.2, non-multisig wallets use address types Pay-to-PublicKeyHash (P2PKH) while multisig wallets still use Pay-to-ScriptHash (P2SH) (key addressType at the backup):

Copay Version Wallet Type Derivation Strategy Address Type <1.2 All BIP45 P2SH ≥1.2 Non-multisig BIP44 P2PKH ≥1.2 Multisig BIP44 P2SH ≥1.5 Multisig Hardware wallets BIP44 (root m/48’) P2SH

Using a tool like Bitcore PlayGround all wallet addresses can be generated. (TIP: Use the Address section for P2PKH address type wallets and Multisig Address for P2SH address type wallets). For multisig addresses, the required number of signatures (key m on the export) is also needed to recreate the addresses.

BIP45 note: All addresses generated at BWS with BIP45 use the 'shared cosigner index' (2147483647) so Copay address indexes look like: m/45'/2147483647/0/x for main addresses and m/45'/2147483647/1/y for change addresses.

Since version 1.5, Copay uses the root m/48' for hardware multisignature wallets. This was coordinated with Ledger and Trezor teams. While the derivation path format is still similar to BIP44, the root was in order to indicate that these wallets are not discoverable by scanning addresses for funds. Address generation for multisignature wallets requires the other copayers extended public keys.

Bitcore Wallet Service

Bitpay Wallet depends on Bitcore Wallet Service (BWS) for blockchain information, networking and Copayer synchronization. A BWS instance can be setup and operational within minutes or you can use a public instance like https://bws.bitpay.com . Switching between BWS instances is very simple and can be done with a click from within Bitpay Wallet. BWS also allows Bitpay Wallet to interoperate with other wallets like Bitcore Wallet CLI.

Please note that Bitpay Wallet v5.3.0 and above use CSP to restrict network access. To use a custom BWS see CSP announcement.

Translations

Bitpay Wallet uses standard gettext PO files for translations and Crowdin as the front-end tool for translators. To join our team of translators, please create an account at Crowdin and translate the Bitpay Wallet documentation and application text into your native language.

To download and build using the latest translations from Crowdin, please use the following commands:

cd i18n node crowdin_download.js

This will download all partial and complete language translations while also cleaning out any untranslated ones.

Translation Credits:

Japanese: @dabura667

French: @kirvx

Portuguese: @pmichelazzo

Spanish: @cmgustavo

German: @saschad

Russian: @vadim0

Gracias totales!

Release Schedules

Bitpay Wallet uses the MAJOR.MINOR.BATCH convention for versioning. Any release that adds features should modify the MINOR or MAJOR number.

Bug Fixing Releases

We release bug fixes as soon as possible for all platforms. Usually around a week after patches, a new release is made with language translation updates (like 1.1.4 and then 1.1.5). There is no coordination so all platforms are updated at the same time.

Minor and Major Releases

t+0: tag the release 1.2 and "text lock" (meaning only non-text related bug fixes. Though this rule is sometimes broken, it's good to make a rule.)

t+7: testing for 1.2 is finished, translation is also finished, and 1.2.1 is tagged with all translations along with bug fixes made in the last week.

t+7: iOS is submitted for 1.2.1. All other platforms are submitted with auto-release off.

t + (~17): All platforms 1.2.1 are released when Apple approves the iOS application update.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

Current Active Developers GPG keys ID

15EDAD8D9F2EB1AF @cmgustavo

FC283098DA862864 @gabrielbazan7

DD6D7EAADE12280D @Gamboster

D87947CC8A32D91C @msalcala11

612C9C4DDAC47B61 @rastajpa

F8FC1D9B1B46486D @matiu

License

Bitpay Wallet is released under the MIT License. Please refer to the LICENSE file that accompanies this project for more information including complete terms and conditions.