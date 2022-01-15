Colorful shadows for your images. 🎨
cosha lets you add colorful shadows to your images. Try it out and look for yourself—the bundle is less than 1kb heavy and it really couldn't be easier to set up!
yarn add cosha
<!-- on an img tag -->
<img src="palm-tree.jpg" alt="nice vibes" class="colorful-shadow"/>
<!-- on a picture tag -->
<picture class="colorful-shadow">
<source srcset="palm-tree-1200.jpg 1200w, palm-tree-800.jpg 800w, palm-tree-400.jpg 400w" type="image/jpeg">
<source srcset="palm-tree-1200.webp 1200w, palm-tree-800.webp 800w, palm-tree-400.webp 400w" type="image/webp">
<img src="palm-tree-400.jpg" alt="nice vibes"/>
</picture>
import cosha from 'cosha';
cosha({
className: 'colorful-shadow',
blur: '10px',
brightness: '125%',
saturation: '110%',
x: '2px',
y: '6px'
});
Alternatively, if that module bundler stuff isn't for you, you can get it directly from
https://unpkg.com/cosha.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/cosha"></script>
<script>
cosha({ className: 'colorful-shadow' });
</script>
Everything in the config is optional. You can also use it by just calling
cosha().
className
Type:
string
Default:
'cosha'
The class the plugin looks for. This should be on the original
img or
picture node(s).
blur
Type:
number or
string
Default:
'5px'
The amount of blur to apply to the image. See the CSS
blur function docs on MDN for more details.
brightness
Type:
number or
string
Default:
1
The amount of brightness to apply to the image. See the CSS
brightness function docs on MDN for more details.
saturation
Type:
number or
string
Default:
1
The amount of saturation to apply to the image. See the CSS
saturation function docs on MDN for more details.
x
Type:
number or
string
Default:
0
The amount of horizontal translation to apply to the image. See the CSS
translate function docs on MDN for more details.
y
Type:
number or
string
Default:
0
The amount of vertical translation to apply to the image. See the CSS
translate function docs on MDN for more details.
It runs in every browser except Internet Explorer. This is because of missing support for standard CSS
filter functions. In case cosha detects it's running in a browser that supports
-ms-filter, the non-standard implementation of Microsoft available only on IE, it simply doesn't do anything. And since the bundle gets passed through
buble, you don't have to worry about things breaking because of
const declarations in the source code and whatnot.
MIT