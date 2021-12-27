openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cos-wx-sdk-v5

by tencentyun
1.1.3 (see all)

腾讯云 COS 小程序 SDK（XML API）

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

215

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

快速入门

微信小程序 SDK for 腾讯云对象存储服务

一、前期准备

  1. 到 (COS对象存储控制台)[https://console.cloud.tencent.com/cos4] 创建存储桶，得到 Bucket（存储桶名称） 和 Region（地域名称）
  2. 到 (控制台密钥管理)[https://console.cloud.tencent.com/capi] 获取您的项目 SecretId 和 SecretKey

二、计算签名

由于签名计算放在前端会暴露 SecretId 和 SecretKey，我们把签名计算过程放在后端实现，前段通过 ajax 向后端获取签名结果，正式部署时请再后端加一层自己网站本身的权限检验。

这里提供 PHP 和 NodeJS 的签名例子，其他语言，请参照对应的 XML SDK

三、上传例子

  1. 把 demo/lib/cos-wx-sdk-v5.js 复制到自己小程序项目代码里，在需要上传文件的地方贴以下代码

// 存储桶名称，由bucketname-appid 组成，appid必须填入，可以在COS控制台查看存储桶名称。 https://console.cloud.tencent.com/cos5/bucket
var Bucket = 'test-1250000000';
// 存储桶Region可以在COS控制台指定存储桶的概览页查看 https://console.cloud.tencent.com/cos5/bucket/ 
// 关于地域的详情见 https://cloud.tencent.com/document/product/436/6224
var Region = 'ap-guangzhou';

// 初始化实例
var cos = new COS({
    getAuthorization: function (options, callback) {
        // 异步获取签名
        wx.request({
            url: 'https://example.com/sts.php', // 步骤二提供的签名接口
            data: {
                Method: options.Method,
                Key: options.Key
            },
            dataType: 'text',
            success: function (result) {
                var data = result.data;
                callback({
                    TmpSecretId: data.credentials && data.credentials.tmpSecretId,
                    TmpSecretKey: data.credentials && data.credentials.tmpSecretKey,
                    XCosSecurityToken: data.credentials && data.credentials.sessionToken,
                    ExpiredTime: data.expiredTime,
                });
            }
        });
    }
});

// 选择文件
wx.chooseImage({
    count: 1, // 默认9
    sizeType: ['original'], // 可以指定是原图还是压缩图，默认用原图
    sourceType: ['album', 'camera'], // 可以指定来源是相册还是相机，默认二者都有
    success: function (res) {
        var filePath = res.tempFiles[0].path;
        var filename = filePath.substr(filePath.lastIndexOf('/') + 1);
        cos.postObject({
            Bucket: Bucket,
            Region: Region,
            Key: filename,
            FilePath: filePath,
            onProgress: function (info) {
                console.log(JSON.stringify(info));
            }
        }, function (err, data) {
            console.log(err || data);
        });
    }
});

说明文档

使用例子

快速入门

接口文档

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial