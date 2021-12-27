微信小程序 SDK for 腾讯云对象存储服务
由于签名计算放在前端会暴露 SecretId 和 SecretKey，我们把签名计算过程放在后端实现，前段通过 ajax 向后端获取签名结果，正式部署时请再后端加一层自己网站本身的权限检验。
这里提供 PHP 和 NodeJS 的签名例子，其他语言，请参照对应的 XML SDK
// 存储桶名称，由bucketname-appid 组成，appid必须填入，可以在COS控制台查看存储桶名称。 https://console.cloud.tencent.com/cos5/bucket
var Bucket = 'test-1250000000';
// 存储桶Region可以在COS控制台指定存储桶的概览页查看 https://console.cloud.tencent.com/cos5/bucket/
// 关于地域的详情见 https://cloud.tencent.com/document/product/436/6224
var Region = 'ap-guangzhou';
// 初始化实例
var cos = new COS({
getAuthorization: function (options, callback) {
// 异步获取签名
wx.request({
url: 'https://example.com/sts.php', // 步骤二提供的签名接口
data: {
Method: options.Method,
Key: options.Key
},
dataType: 'text',
success: function (result) {
var data = result.data;
callback({
TmpSecretId: data.credentials && data.credentials.tmpSecretId,
TmpSecretKey: data.credentials && data.credentials.tmpSecretKey,
XCosSecurityToken: data.credentials && data.credentials.sessionToken,
ExpiredTime: data.expiredTime,
});
}
});
}
});
// 选择文件
wx.chooseImage({
count: 1, // 默认9
sizeType: ['original'], // 可以指定是原图还是压缩图，默认用原图
sourceType: ['album', 'camera'], // 可以指定来源是相册还是相机，默认二者都有
success: function (res) {
var filePath = res.tempFiles[0].path;
var filename = filePath.substr(filePath.lastIndexOf('/') + 1);
cos.postObject({
Bucket: Bucket,
Region: Region,
Key: filename,
FilePath: filePath,
onProgress: function (info) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(info));
}
}, function (err, data) {
console.log(err || data);
});
}
});