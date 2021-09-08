cors

CORS is a node.js package for providing a Connect/Express middleware that can be used to enable CORS with various options.

Follow me (@troygoode) on Twitter!

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install cors

Usage

Simple Usage (Enable All CORS Requests)

var express = require ( 'express' ) var cors = require ( 'cors' ) var app = express() app.use(cors()) app.get( '/products/:id' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ msg : 'This is CORS-enabled for all origins!' }) }) app.listen( 80 , function ( ) { console .log( 'CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80' ) })

Enable CORS for a Single Route

var express = require ( 'express' ) var cors = require ( 'cors' ) var app = express() app.get( '/products/:id' , cors(), function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ msg : 'This is CORS-enabled for a Single Route' }) }) app.listen( 80 , function ( ) { console .log( 'CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80' ) })

Configuring CORS

var express = require ( 'express' ) var cors = require ( 'cors' ) var app = express() var corsOptions = { origin : 'http://example.com' , optionsSuccessStatus : 200 } app.get( '/products/:id' , cors(corsOptions), function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ msg : 'This is CORS-enabled for only example.com.' }) }) app.listen( 80 , function ( ) { console .log( 'CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80' ) })

Configuring CORS w/ Dynamic Origin

This module supports validating the origin dynamically using a function provided to the origin option. This function will be passed a string that is the origin (or undefined if the request has no origin), and a callback with the signature callback(error, origin) .

The origin argument to the callback can be any value allowed for the origin option of the middleware, except a function. See the configuration options section for more information on all the possible value types.

This function is designed to allow the dynamic loading of allowed origin(s) from a backing datasource, like a database.

var express = require ( 'express' ) var cors = require ( 'cors' ) var app = express() var corsOptions = { origin : function ( origin, callback ) { db.loadOrigins( function ( error, origins ) { callback(error, origins) }) } } app.get( '/products/:id' , cors(corsOptions), function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ msg : 'This is CORS-enabled for an allowed domain.' }) }) app.listen( 80 , function ( ) { console .log( 'CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80' ) })

Enabling CORS Pre-Flight

Certain CORS requests are considered 'complex' and require an initial OPTIONS request (called the "pre-flight request"). An example of a 'complex' CORS request is one that uses an HTTP verb other than GET/HEAD/POST (such as DELETE) or that uses custom headers. To enable pre-flighting, you must add a new OPTIONS handler for the route you want to support:

var express = require ( 'express' ) var cors = require ( 'cors' ) var app = express() app.options( '/products/:id' , cors()) app.del( '/products/:id' , cors(), function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ msg : 'This is CORS-enabled for all origins!' }) }) app.listen( 80 , function ( ) { console .log( 'CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80' ) })

You can also enable pre-flight across-the-board like so:

app.options( '*' , cors())

NOTE: When using this middleware as an application level middleware (for example, app.use(cors()) ), pre-flight requests are already handled for all routes.

Configuring CORS Asynchronously

var express = require ( 'express' ) var cors = require ( 'cors' ) var app = express() var allowlist = [ 'http://example1.com' , 'http://example2.com' ] var corsOptionsDelegate = function ( req, callback ) { var corsOptions; if (allowlist.indexOf(req.header( 'Origin' )) !== -1 ) { corsOptions = { origin : true } } else { corsOptions = { origin : false } } callback( null , corsOptions) } app.get( '/products/:id' , cors(corsOptionsDelegate), function ( req, res, next ) { res.json({ msg : 'This is CORS-enabled for an allowed domain.' }) }) app.listen( 80 , function ( ) { console .log( 'CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80' ) })

Configuration Options

origin : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. Possible values: Boolean - set origin to true to reflect the request origin, as defined by req.header('Origin') , or set it to false to disable CORS. String - set origin to a specific origin. For example if you set it to "http://example.com" only requests from "http://example.com" will be allowed. RegExp - set origin to a regular expression pattern which will be used to test the request origin. If it's a match, the request origin will be reflected. For example the pattern /example\.com$/ will reflect any request that is coming from an origin ending with "example.com". Array - set origin to an array of valid origins. Each origin can be a String or a RegExp . For example ["http://example1.com", /\.example2\.com$/] will accept any request from "http://example1.com" or from a subdomain of "example2.com". Function - set origin to a function implementing some custom logic. The function takes the request origin as the first parameter and a callback (called as callback(err, origin) , where origin is a non-function value of the origin option) as the second.

: Configures the CORS header. Possible values: methods : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'GET,PUT,POST') or an array (ex: ['GET', 'PUT', 'POST'] ).

: Configures the CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'GET,PUT,POST') or an array (ex: ). allowedHeaders : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Type,Authorization') or an array (ex: ['Content-Type', 'Authorization'] ). If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.

: Configures the CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Type,Authorization') or an array (ex: ). If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's header. exposedHeaders : Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Range,X-Content-Range') or an array (ex: ['Content-Range', 'X-Content-Range'] ). If not specified, no custom headers are exposed.

: Configures the CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Range,X-Content-Range') or an array (ex: ). If not specified, no custom headers are exposed. credentials : Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Set to true to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.

: Configures the CORS header. Set to to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. maxAge : Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.

: Configures the CORS header. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted. preflightContinue : Pass the CORS preflight response to the next handler.

: Pass the CORS preflight response to the next handler. optionsSuccessStatus : Provides a status code to use for successful OPTIONS requests, since some legacy browsers (IE11, various SmartTVs) choke on 204 .

The default configuration is the equivalent of:

{ "origin" : "*" , "methods" : "GET,HEAD,PUT,PATCH,POST,DELETE" , "preflightContinue" : false , "optionsSuccessStatus" : 204 }

For details on the effect of each CORS header, read this article on HTML5 Rocks.

Demo

A demo that illustrates CORS working (and not working) using React is available here: https://node-cors-client.netlify.com

Code for that demo can be found here:

License

MIT License

Author

Troy Goode (troygoode@gmail.com)