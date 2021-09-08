CORS is a node.js package for providing a Connect/Express middleware that can be used to enable CORS with various options.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install cors
var express = require('express')
var cors = require('cors')
var app = express()
app.use(cors())
app.get('/products/:id', function (req, res, next) {
res.json({msg: 'This is CORS-enabled for all origins!'})
})
app.listen(80, function () {
console.log('CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80')
})
var express = require('express')
var cors = require('cors')
var app = express()
app.get('/products/:id', cors(), function (req, res, next) {
res.json({msg: 'This is CORS-enabled for a Single Route'})
})
app.listen(80, function () {
console.log('CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80')
})
var express = require('express')
var cors = require('cors')
var app = express()
var corsOptions = {
origin: 'http://example.com',
optionsSuccessStatus: 200 // some legacy browsers (IE11, various SmartTVs) choke on 204
}
app.get('/products/:id', cors(corsOptions), function (req, res, next) {
res.json({msg: 'This is CORS-enabled for only example.com.'})
})
app.listen(80, function () {
console.log('CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80')
})
This module supports validating the origin dynamically using a function provided
to the
origin option. This function will be passed a string that is the origin
(or
undefined if the request has no origin), and a
callback with the signature
callback(error, origin).
The
origin argument to the callback can be any value allowed for the
origin
option of the middleware, except a function. See the
configuration options section for more information on all
the possible value types.
This function is designed to allow the dynamic loading of allowed origin(s) from a backing datasource, like a database.
var express = require('express')
var cors = require('cors')
var app = express()
var corsOptions = {
origin: function (origin, callback) {
// db.loadOrigins is an example call to load
// a list of origins from a backing database
db.loadOrigins(function (error, origins) {
callback(error, origins)
})
}
}
app.get('/products/:id', cors(corsOptions), function (req, res, next) {
res.json({msg: 'This is CORS-enabled for an allowed domain.'})
})
app.listen(80, function () {
console.log('CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80')
})
Certain CORS requests are considered 'complex' and require an initial
OPTIONS request (called the "pre-flight request"). An example of a
'complex' CORS request is one that uses an HTTP verb other than
GET/HEAD/POST (such as DELETE) or that uses custom headers. To enable
pre-flighting, you must add a new OPTIONS handler for the route you want
to support:
var express = require('express')
var cors = require('cors')
var app = express()
app.options('/products/:id', cors()) // enable pre-flight request for DELETE request
app.del('/products/:id', cors(), function (req, res, next) {
res.json({msg: 'This is CORS-enabled for all origins!'})
})
app.listen(80, function () {
console.log('CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80')
})
You can also enable pre-flight across-the-board like so:
app.options('*', cors()) // include before other routes
NOTE: When using this middleware as an application level middleware (for
example,
app.use(cors())), pre-flight requests are already handled for all
routes.
var express = require('express')
var cors = require('cors')
var app = express()
var allowlist = ['http://example1.com', 'http://example2.com']
var corsOptionsDelegate = function (req, callback) {
var corsOptions;
if (allowlist.indexOf(req.header('Origin')) !== -1) {
corsOptions = { origin: true } // reflect (enable) the requested origin in the CORS response
} else {
corsOptions = { origin: false } // disable CORS for this request
}
callback(null, corsOptions) // callback expects two parameters: error and options
}
app.get('/products/:id', cors(corsOptionsDelegate), function (req, res, next) {
res.json({msg: 'This is CORS-enabled for an allowed domain.'})
})
app.listen(80, function () {
console.log('CORS-enabled web server listening on port 80')
})
origin: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS header. Possible values:
Boolean - set
origin to
true to reflect the request origin, as defined by
req.header('Origin'), or set it to
false to disable CORS.
String - set
origin to a specific origin. For example if you set it to
"http://example.com" only requests from "http://example.com" will be allowed.
RegExp - set
origin to a regular expression pattern which will be used to test the request origin. If it's a match, the request origin will be reflected. For example the pattern
/example\.com$/ will reflect any request that is coming from an origin ending with "example.com".
Array - set
origin to an array of valid origins. Each origin can be a
String or a
RegExp. For example
["http://example1.com", /\.example2\.com$/] will accept any request from "http://example1.com" or from a subdomain of "example2.com".
Function - set
origin to a function implementing some custom logic. The function takes the request origin as the first parameter and a callback (called as
callback(err, origin), where
origin is a non-function value of the
origin option) as the second.
methods: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Methods CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'GET,PUT,POST') or an array (ex:
['GET', 'PUT', 'POST']).
allowedHeaders: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Type,Authorization') or an array (ex:
['Content-Type', 'Authorization']). If not specified, defaults to reflecting the headers specified in the request's Access-Control-Request-Headers header.
exposedHeaders: Configures the Access-Control-Expose-Headers CORS header. Expects a comma-delimited string (ex: 'Content-Range,X-Content-Range') or an array (ex:
['Content-Range', 'X-Content-Range']). If not specified, no custom headers are exposed.
credentials: Configures the Access-Control-Allow-Credentials CORS header. Set to
true to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.
maxAge: Configures the Access-Control-Max-Age CORS header. Set to an integer to pass the header, otherwise it is omitted.
preflightContinue: Pass the CORS preflight response to the next handler.
optionsSuccessStatus: Provides a status code to use for successful
OPTIONS requests, since some legacy browsers (IE11, various SmartTVs) choke on
204.
The default configuration is the equivalent of:
{
"origin": "*",
"methods": "GET,HEAD,PUT,PATCH,POST,DELETE",
"preflightContinue": false,
"optionsSuccessStatus": 204
}
For details on the effect of each CORS header, read this article on HTML5 Rocks.
A demo that illustrates CORS working (and not working) using React is available here: https://node-cors-client.netlify.com
Code for that demo can be found here: