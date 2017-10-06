standalone CORS proxy
npm install -g corsproxy
corsproxy
# with custom port: CORSPROXY_PORT=1234 corsproxy
# with custom host: CORSPROXY_HOST=localhost corsproxy
# with debug server: DEBUG=1 corsproxy
# with custom payload max bytes set to 10MB (1MB by default): CORSPROXY_MAX_PAYLOAD=10485760 corsproxy
It is also possible to run the cors proxy in a docker container:
# Build image
docker build -t corsproxy .
# Run container
docker run -p 1337:1337 --name corsproxy -d corsproxy
The cors proxy will start at http://localhost:1337. To access another domain, use the domain name (including port) as the first folder, e.g.
By default the cors proxy will only answer requests sent to localhost. To use another domain (e.g. machine name) set an enviroment variable CORSPROXY_HOST to the required value before launching.
MIT