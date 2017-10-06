corsproxy

standalone CORS proxy

Setup

npm install -g corsproxy corsproxy # with custom port: CORSPROXY_PORT= 1234 corsproxy # with custom host: CORSPROXY_HOST=localhost corsproxy # with debug server : DEBUG = 1 corsproxy # with custom payload max bytes set to 10 MB ( 1 MB by default ): CORSPROXY_MAX_PAYLOAD= 10485760 corsproxy

Docker

It is also possible to run the cors proxy in a docker container:

docker build -t corsproxy . docker run -p 1337 : 1337 --name corsproxy -d corsproxy

Usage

The cors proxy will start at http://localhost:1337. To access another domain, use the domain name (including port) as the first folder, e.g.

http://localhost:1337/localhost:3000/sign_in

http://localhost:1337/my.domain.com/path/to/resource

etc etc

By default the cors proxy will only answer requests sent to localhost. To use another domain (e.g. machine name) set an enviroment variable CORSPROXY_HOST to the required value before launching.

License

MIT