cor

corsproxy

by Gregor Martynus
1.5.0 (see all)

über-simple node.js-Proxy to enable CORS request for any website

Overview

Readme

corsproxy

standalone CORS proxy

Setup

npm install -g corsproxy
corsproxy
# with custom port: CORSPROXY_PORT=1234 corsproxy
# with custom host: CORSPROXY_HOST=localhost corsproxy
# with debug server: DEBUG=1 corsproxy
# with custom payload max bytes set to 10MB (1MB by default): CORSPROXY_MAX_PAYLOAD=10485760 corsproxy

Docker

It is also possible to run the cors proxy in a docker container:

# Build image
docker build -t corsproxy .

# Run container
docker run -p 1337:1337 --name corsproxy -d corsproxy

Usage

The cors proxy will start at http://localhost:1337. To access another domain, use the domain name (including port) as the first folder, e.g.

  • http://localhost:1337/localhost:3000/sign_in
  • http://localhost:1337/my.domain.com/path/to/resource
  • etc etc

By default the cors proxy will only answer requests sent to localhost. To use another domain (e.g. machine name) set an enviroment variable CORSPROXY_HOST to the required value before launching.

License

MIT

