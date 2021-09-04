CORS Anywhere is a NodeJS proxy which adds CORS headers to the proxied request.

The url to proxy is literally taken from the path, validated and proxied. The protocol part of the proxied URI is optional, and defaults to "http". If port 443 is specified, the protocol defaults to "https".

This package does not put any restrictions on the http methods or headers, except for cookies. Requesting user credentials is disallowed. The app can be configured to require a header for proxying a request, for example to avoid a direct visit from the browser.

Example

var host = process.env.HOST || '0.0.0.0' ; var port = process.env.PORT || 8080 ; var cors_proxy = require ( 'cors-anywhere' ); cors_proxy.createServer({ originWhitelist : [], requireHeader : [ 'origin' , 'x-requested-with' ], removeHeaders : [ 'cookie' , 'cookie2' ] }).listen(port, host, function ( ) { console .log( 'Running CORS Anywhere on ' + host + ':' + port); });

Request examples:

http://localhost:8080/http://google.com/ - Google.com with CORS headers

- Google.com with CORS headers http://localhost:8080/google.com - Same as previous.

- Same as previous. http://localhost:8080/google.com:443 - Proxies https://google.com/

- Proxies http://localhost:8080/ - Shows usage text, as defined in lib/help.txt

- Shows usage text, as defined in http://localhost:8080/favicon.ico - Replies 404 Not found

Live examples:

https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/

https://robwu.nl/cors-anywhere.html - This demo shows how to use the API.

Documentation

Client

To use the API, just prefix the URL with the API URL. Take a look at demo.html for an example. A concise summary of the documentation is provided at lib/help.txt.

Note: as of February 2021, access to the demo server requires an opt-in, see: https://github.com/Rob--W/cors-anywhere/issues/301

If you want to automatically enable cross-domain requests when needed, use the following snippet:

( function ( ) { var cors_api_host = 'cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com' ; var cors_api_url = 'https://' + cors_api_host + '/' ; var slice = [].slice; var origin = window .location.protocol + '//' + window .location.host; var open = XMLHttpRequest.prototype.open; XMLHttpRequest.prototype.open = function ( ) { var args = slice.call( arguments ); var targetOrigin = /^https?:\/\/([^\/]+)/i .exec(args[ 1 ]); if (targetOrigin && targetOrigin[ 0 ].toLowerCase() !== origin && targetOrigin[ 1 ] !== cors_api_host) { args[ 1 ] = cors_api_url + args[ 1 ]; } return open.apply( this , args); }; })();

If you're using jQuery, you can also use the following code instead of the previous one:

jQuery.ajaxPrefilter( function ( options ) { if (options.crossDomain && jQuery.support.cors) { options.url = 'https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/' + options.url; } });

Server

The module exports createServer(options) , which creates a server that handles proxy requests. The following options are supported:

function getProxyForUrl - If set, specifies which intermediate proxy to use for a given URL. If the return value is void, a direct request is sent. The default implementation is proxy-from-env , which respects the standard proxy environment variables (e.g. https_proxy , no_proxy , etc.).

- If set, specifies which intermediate proxy to use for a given URL. If the return value is void, a direct request is sent. The default implementation is , which respects the standard proxy environment variables (e.g. , , etc.). array of strings originBlacklist - If set, requests whose origin is listed are blocked.

Example: ['https://bad.example.com', 'http://bad.example.com']

- If set, requests whose origin is listed are blocked. Example: array of strings originWhitelist - If set, requests whose origin is not listed are blocked.

If this list is empty, all origins are allowed. Example: ['https://good.example.com', 'http://good.example.com']

- If set, requests whose origin is not listed are blocked. If this list is empty, all origins are allowed. Example: function handleInitialRequest - If set, it is called with the request, response and a parsed URL of the requested destination (null if unavailable). If the function returns true, the request will not be handled further. Then the function is responsible for handling the request. This feature can be used to passively monitor requests, for example for logging (return false).

- If set, it is called with the request, response and a parsed URL of the requested destination (null if unavailable). If the function returns true, the request will not be handled further. Then the function is responsible for handling the request. This feature can be used to passively monitor requests, for example for logging (return false). function checkRateLimit - If set, it is called with the origin (string) of the request. If this function returns a non-empty string, the request is rejected and the string is send to the client.

- If set, it is called with the origin (string) of the request. If this function returns a non-empty string, the request is rejected and the string is send to the client. boolean redirectSameOrigin - If true, requests to URLs from the same origin will not be proxied but redirected. The primary purpose for this option is to save server resources by delegating the request to the client (since same-origin requests should always succeed, even without proxying).

- If true, requests to URLs from the same origin will not be proxied but redirected. The primary purpose for this option is to save server resources by delegating the request to the client (since same-origin requests should always succeed, even without proxying). array of strings requireHeader - If set, the request must include this header or the API will refuse to proxy.

Recommended if you want to prevent users from using the proxy for normal browsing.

Example: ['Origin', 'X-Requested-With'] .

- If set, the request must include this header or the API will refuse to proxy. Recommended if you want to prevent users from using the proxy for normal browsing. Example: . array of lowercase strings removeHeaders - Exclude certain headers from being included in the request.

Example: ["cookie"]

- Exclude certain headers from being included in the request. Example: dictionary of lowercase strings setHeaders - Set headers for the request (overwrites existing ones).

Example: {"x-powered-by": "CORS Anywhere"}

- Set headers for the request (overwrites existing ones). Example: number corsMaxAge - If set, an Access-Control-Max-Age request header with this value (in seconds) will be added.

Example: 600 - Allow CORS preflight request to be cached by the browser for 10 minutes.

- If set, an Access-Control-Max-Age request header with this value (in seconds) will be added. Example: - Allow CORS preflight request to be cached by the browser for 10 minutes. string helpFile - Set the help file (shown at the homepage).

Example: "myCustomHelpText.txt"

For advanced users, the following options are also provided.

httpProxyOptions - Under the hood, http-proxy is used to proxy requests. Use this option if you really need to pass options to http-proxy. The documentation for these options can be found here.

- Under the hood, http-proxy is used to proxy requests. Use this option if you really need to pass options to http-proxy. The documentation for these options can be found here. httpsOptions - If set, a https.Server will be created. The given options are passed to the https.createServer method.

For even more advanced usage (building upon CORS Anywhere), see the sample code in test/test-examples.js.

Demo server

A public demo of CORS Anywhere is available at https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com. This server is only provided so that you can easily and quickly try out CORS Anywhere. To ensure that the service stays available to everyone, the number of requests per period is limited, except for requests from some explicitly whitelisted origins.

Note: as of February 2021, access to the demo server requires an opt-in, see: https://github.com/Rob--W/cors-anywhere/issues/301

If you expect lots of traffic, please host your own instance of CORS Anywhere, and make sure that the CORS Anywhere server only whitelists your site to prevent others from using your instance of CORS Anywhere as an open proxy.

For instance, to run a CORS Anywhere server that accepts any request from some example.com sites on port 8080, use:

export PORT= 8080 export CORSANYWHERE_WHITELIST=https: node server.js

This application can immediately be run on Heroku, see https://devcenter.heroku.com/articles/nodejs for instructions. Note that their Acceptable Use Policy forbids the use of Heroku for operating an open proxy, so make sure that you either enforce a whitelist as shown above, or severly rate-limit the number of requests.

For example, to blacklist abuse.example.com and rate-limit everything to 50 requests per 3 minutes, except for my.example.com and my2.example.com (which may be unlimited), use:

export PORT= 8080 export CORSANYWHERE_BLACKLIST=https: export CORSANYWHERE_RATELIMIT= '50 3 my.example.com my2.example.com' node server.js

License

Copyright (C) 2013 - 2021 Rob Wu rob@robwu.nl

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.