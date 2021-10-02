Correlation id maintains a consistent id across asynchronous calls in node.js applications. This is extremely useful for logging purposes. For example within an API, each incoming request can be assigned an id that will be available in all function calls made processing that request, so we can see which requests caused errors.
npm i correlation-id --save
From v4 onwards this library requires node >=12.17.0. For older node versions use v3.x.
As demonstrated by this example, all calls to
getId() within the same
withId() block will return the same id. The id can be supplied, otherwise a v4 uuid will be generated.
const correlator = require("correlation-id");
function printCurrentId(name) {
console.log("%s id: %s", name, correlator.getId());
}
correlator.withId(() => {
setTimeout(() => {
printCurrentId("withId block 1, call 1");
});
setTimeout(() => {
printCurrentId("withId block 1, call 2");
}, 1000);
});
correlator.withId("my-custom-id", () => {
setTimeout(() => {
printCurrentId("withId block 2, call 1");
}, 500);
});
// Output:
// withId block 1, call 1 id: 5816e2d3-6b90-43be-8738-f6e1b2654f39
// withId block 2, call 1 id: my-custom-id
// withId block 1, call 2 id: 5816e2d3-6b90-43be-8738-f6e1b2654f39
withId([id,] work)
Executes function
work within a correlation scope and returns any result returned from
work. Within work and any other function executions (sync or async) calls to
getId() will return the same id. The id for the context may be set explicitly with the optional
id parameter, otherwise it will be a v4 uuid. Calls to
withId() may be nested.
correlator.withId(() => {
console.log(correlator.getId()); // Writes a uuid to stdout
});
correlator.withId("my-custom-id", () => {
console.log(correlator.getId()); // Writes 'my-custom-id' to stdout
});
bindId([id,] work)
Returns function
work bound with a correlation scope. When
work is executed all calls to
getId() will return the same id. The id for the context may be set explicitly with the optional
id parameter, otherwise it will be a v4 uuid. Arguments passed to the bound function will be applied to
work.
const boundFunction = correlator.bindId((p1) => {
console.log("p1 is", p1);
console.log(correlator.getId());
});
boundFunction("foo"); // Writes 'p1 is foo' and then a uuid to stdout
const boundFunction2 = correlator.bindId("my-custom-id", (p1) => {
console.log("p1 is", p1);
console.log(correlator.getId());
});
boundFunction2("foo"); // Writes 'p1 is foo' and then 'my-custom-id' to stdout
getId()
Returns the id for the current correlation scope (created via
withId or
bindId). If called outside of a correlation scope returns
undefined.
correlator.getId(); // Returns the current id or undefined
MIT