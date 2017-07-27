correctingInterval exposes two functions,
setCorrectingInterval and
clearCorrectingInterval, which serve as drop-in replacements for
setInterval and
clearInterval. Unlike
setInterval, the
setCorrectingInterval function automatically adjusts to correct subsequent intervals that were delayed due to latency. This is useful if your delayed executions need to occur at predictable intervals. For more information, refer to my related blog post below:
Creating a self-correcting alternative to JavaScript's setInterval
Download correctingInterval.js to your project or install using Bower (
bower install correctingInterval). Include the file using a
<script> tag. Then, use with the same syntax as you would use
setInterval, e.g.:
var startTime = Date.now();
setCorrectingInterval(function() {
console.log((Date.now() - startTime) + 'ms elapsed');
}, 1000);
Download correctingInterval.js to your project or install using Bower (
bower install correctingInterval). Include the file as a dependency to your module. correctingInterval is passed as an object containing the two functions as object members, e.g.:
define([
'vendor/correctingInterval'
], function(ci) {
var startTime = Date.now();
ci.setCorrectingInterval(function() {
console.log((Date.now() - startTime) + 'ms elapsed');
}, 1000);
});
Install correctingInterval using npm (
npm install correcting-interval). Require correctingInterval in your application script. correctingInterval is passed as an object containing the two functions as object members, e.g.:
var ci = require('correcting-interval');
var startTime = Date.now();
ci.setCorrectingInterval(function() {
console.log((Date.now() - startTime) + 'ms elapsed');
}, 1000);
Similar to
setInterval, you can stop running intervals by storing a reference to the value returned by
setCorrectingInterval and later use as the sole parameter to
clearCorrectingInterval, e.g.:
var intervalId = setCorrectingInterval(function() { }, 1000);
// Later in your script...
clearCorrectingInterval(intervalId);
Copyright 2014 Andrew Duthie.
Released freely under the MIT license (refer to LICENSE.txt).