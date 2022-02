correcthorse

See XKCD for reference!

Install

npm install correcthorse --save

You'll get back a random strong and readable password

var correcthorse = require ( 'correcthorse' ); correcthorse();

You can set a couple of options.

length is the minimum character length allowed

is the minimum character length allowed words is the minimum word count allowed

CLI

correcthorse correct-horse-battery-staple

License

MIT