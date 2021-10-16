Coronavirus Tracker CLI

Track The Corona virus stats from your terminal using curl or global command.

Data Sources

Source 1 : John Hopkins Data API

Source 2 : WorldoMeters Data API updated very frequently.

Note: Source 2 is the default source now if not mentioned

CURL

curl https://corona-stats.online curl https://corona-stats.online? source =1 curl https://corona-stats.online? source =2 curl https://corona-stats.online/US curl https://corona-stats.online/italy curl https://corona-stats.online/uk? source =2 curl https://corona-stats.online/gb? source =1 curl https://corona-stats.online/US curl https://corona-stats.online?top=20 curl https://corona-stats.online?minimal= true curl https://corona-stats.online/updates curl https://corona-stats.online?emojis= true curl https://corona-stats.online/ help curl 'https://corona-stats.online?top=30&source=2&minimal=true&emojis=true'

API

Add ?format=json at the end of any API to get JSON formatted data.

curl https://corona-stats.online?format=json

Node CLI

Note: NodeJS version 12 recommended. You can download it here.

Install

npm install coronavirus-tracker-cli -g corona corona -- source =1 corona -s=1 corona italy corona --states=US corona --st=us corona --top=10 corona -t=10 corona --minimal corona -m corona --color= false corona -c= false corona --emojis corona -e corona italy --graph corona italy -g

ToDos

Filter by country to get cases by local states.

Move from npm to curl

Add daily change.

Add graphs

Add growth rate column ? (double in X days)

Add latest updates from reddit / twitter.

Find and add regional data - state, county, city, district level data.

