Track The Corona virus stats from your terminal using curl or global command.
Note: Source 2 is the default source now if not mentioned
# Get data from worldometers api i.e source 2
curl https://corona-stats.online
# Get data from source 1
curl https://corona-stats.online?source=1
# Get data from source 2
curl https://corona-stats.online?source=2
# Filter by country /countryCode or /countryName
curl https://corona-stats.online/US
curl https://corona-stats.online/italy
curl https://corona-stats.online/uk?source=2
curl https://corona-stats.online/gb?source=1
# State wise stats of country (Only for US as of now)
curl https://corona-stats.online/US
# Only show top N countries
curl https://corona-stats.online?top=20
# Remove padding and borders from table
curl https://corona-stats.online?minimal=true
# Latest News (Work In Progress)
curl https://corona-stats.online/updates
# Allow emojis (emojis breaks in some terminals)
curl https://corona-stats.online?emojis=true
# Help
curl https://corona-stats.online/help
# Mix up above params (One that I use)
curl 'https://corona-stats.online?top=30&source=2&minimal=true&emojis=true'
Add
?format=json at the end of any API to get JSON formatted data.
curl https://corona-stats.online?format=json
Note: NodeJS version 12 recommended. You can download it here.
Install
# Install
npm install coronavirus-tracker-cli -g
# Run command
corona
# Get source 1 data
corona --source=1
corona -s=1
# Filter by country
corona italy
# state wise stats (only for US as of now)
corona --states=US
corona --st=us
# Filter top N countries
corona --top=10
corona -t=10
# Minimal Compact Table
corona --minimal
corona -m
# Monocolor / No colors
corona --color=false
corona -c=false
# Show emojis
corona --emojis
corona -e
# Confirmed Cases Graph
corona italy --graph
corona italy -g
