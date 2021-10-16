openbase logo
ctc

coronavirus-tracker-cli

by Sagar Karira
0.9.2

Track conronavirus cases from command line. curl https://corona-stats.online/

Readme

Coronavirus Tracker CLI

Track The Corona virus stats from your terminal using curl or global command.

Build Status Tweet

Sponsored By Zeit

Live global stats (provided by fight-covid19/bagdes)

Covid-19 Confirmed Covid-19 Deaths

Screenshot

Preview

Data Sources

Note: Source 2 is the default source now if not mentioned

CURL

# Get data from worldometers api i.e source 2
curl https://corona-stats.online

# Get data from source 1
curl https://corona-stats.online?source=1

# Get data from source 2
curl https://corona-stats.online?source=2

# Filter by country /countryCode or /countryName

curl https://corona-stats.online/US
curl https://corona-stats.online/italy
curl https://corona-stats.online/uk?source=2
curl https://corona-stats.online/gb?source=1

# State wise stats of country (Only for US as of now)

curl https://corona-stats.online/US

# Only show top N countries
curl https://corona-stats.online?top=20

# Remove padding and borders from table
curl https://corona-stats.online?minimal=true

# Latest News (Work In Progress)
curl https://corona-stats.online/updates

# Allow emojis (emojis breaks in some terminals)
curl https://corona-stats.online?emojis=true

# Help
curl https://corona-stats.online/help

# Mix up above params (One that I use)
curl 'https://corona-stats.online?top=30&source=2&minimal=true&emojis=true'

API

Add ?format=json at the end of any API to get JSON formatted data.

curl https://corona-stats.online?format=json

Node CLI

Note: NodeJS version 12 recommended. You can download it here.

Install

# Install
npm install coronavirus-tracker-cli -g

# Run command
corona 

# Get source 1 data
corona --source=1
corona -s=1

# Filter by country
corona italy

# state wise stats (only for US as of now)
corona --states=US
corona --st=us

# Filter top N countries
corona --top=10
corona -t=10

# Minimal Compact Table
corona --minimal
corona -m

# Monocolor / No colors
corona --color=false
corona -c=false

# Show emojis
corona --emojis
corona -e

# Confirmed Cases Graph
corona italy --graph
corona italy -g

ToDos

  • Filter by country to get cases by local states.
  • Move from npm to curl
  • Add daily change.
  • Add graphs
  • Add growth rate column ? (double in X days)
  • Add latest updates from reddit / twitter.
  • Find and add regional data - state, county, city, district level data.

Contributors

 project  : curl-corona
 lines    :     3991
 authors  :
  3342 Sagar Karira             83.7%
  356 XhmikosR                  8.9%
  232 Alexandra Parker          5.8%
   26 Lucas Fernandez Nicolau   0.7%
   13 Daniel S                  0.3%
   10 Shelton Koskie            0.3%
    5 Sabu Siyad                0.1%
    4 Mo'men Tawfik             0.1%
    2 Steven                    0.1%
    1 Greg Myers                0.0%

Other Regional Trackers

License

WTFPL

