Track the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or the Novel Coronavirus Strain.
cases,
cases-today,
deaths,
deaths-today,
recovered,
active,
critical,
per-million
# Install globally (recommended).
npm install -g corona-cli
# Or run directly with npx (installs CLI on every run).
npx corona-cli
# Display data for all countries.
corona
# Display data for all countries in single color.
corona --xcolor
# Alias: Display data for all countries in single color.
corona -x
# Display data for given country.
corona <countryName>
# Display data for given country i.e. China.
corona china
# Display data for given country i.e. USA.
corona usa
# Display data for all the US states.
corona states
# Display states data sorted by active cases.
corona states --sort active
# Display states data sorted by Cases today.
corona states -s cases-today
# Sort data by type
corona --sort country
corona --s cases
# All sorting parameters.
corona -s country
corona -s cases
corona -s cases-today
corona -s deaths
corona -s deaths-today
corona -s recovered
corona -s active
corona -s critical
corona -s per-million
# Reverse sort data
corona --sort active --reverse
corona -s active -r
# Print bar charts for max 10 countries.
corona --bar
corona -b
# Print bar charts for top 5 countries w.r.t deaths.
corona --bar --sort deaths --limit 5
corona -b -s deaths -l 5
# Print bar charts countries w.r.t recovered cases.
corona --bar --sort recovered
corona -b -s recovered
# Print a country line chart.
corona usa --chart
corona usa --c
# Print a country line chart with logarithmic data.
corona china --chart --log
corona china -c -g
# Print a limited number of entries to the output.
corona --limit 10
corona -l 10
# Print a bare bones table with no info.
corona --minimal
corona -m
# Display the help data.
corona help
corona --help
KEY:
📦 NEW,
👌 IMPROVE,
🐛 FIX,
📖 DOC,
🚀 RELEASE, and
✅ TEST
