Install

npm install -g corona-cli npx corona-cli

Usage

All Countries

corona corona --xcolor corona -x

Single Country

corona <countryName> corona china corona usa

US States Data

corona states corona states --sort active corona states -s cases-today

Sort Data

corona --sort country corona --s cases corona -s country corona -s cases corona -s cases-today corona -s deaths corona -s deaths-today corona -s recovered corona -s active corona -s critical corona -s per-million corona --sort active --reverse corona -s active -r

Bar Charts

corona --bar corona -b corona --bar --sort deaths -- limit 5 corona -b -s deaths -l 5 corona --bar --sort recovered corona -b -s recovered

Line Charts: Regular & Logarithmic

corona usa --chart corona usa --c corona china --chart -- log corona china -c -g

Limit the output

corona -- limit 10 corona -l 10 corona --minimal corona -m

CLI Help

corona help corona -- help

Changelog

❯ Read the changelog here →

License & Conduct

Sources

