corona-cli

by Ahmad Awais ⚡️
5.3.3 (see all)

🦠 Track the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the command line. Worldwide for all countries, for one country, and the US States. Fast response time (< 100ms). To chat: https://twitter.com/MrAhmadAwais/

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

19

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

corona-cli

Track the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or the Novel Coronavirus Strain.

DOWNLOADS Learn Node.js CLI Automation


corona-cli

  • 🚀 Get worldwide Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reporting
  • 🤯 Active daily reporting of your country's COVID-19 statistics
  • 🇺🇸 Get US States data for Coronavirus disease reports across the US
  • 🗃️ Data: Country, Cases, Deaths, Recovered, Active, Critical, Per Million
  • 📈 Charts: Plot statistics in the form of line charts both regular and logarithmic
  • 📟 Sort: cases, cases-today, deaths, deaths-today, recovered, active, critical, per-million

📟

Install

# Install globally (recommended).
npm install -g corona-cli

# Or run directly with npx (installs CLI on every run).
npx corona-cli

📟


⚙️

Usage

All Countries

# Display data for all countries.
corona

# Display data for all countries in single color.
corona --xcolor

# Alias: Display data for all countries in single color.
corona -x

📟

Single Country

# Display data for given country.
corona <countryName>

# Display data for given country i.e. China.
corona china

# Display data for given country i.e. USA.
corona usa

📟

US States Data

# Display data for all the US states.
corona states

# Display states data sorted by active cases.
corona states --sort active

# Display states data sorted by Cases today.
corona states -s cases-today

📟

Sort Data

# Sort data by type
corona --sort country
corona --s cases

# All sorting parameters.
corona -s country
corona -s cases
corona -s cases-today
corona -s deaths
corona -s deaths-today
corona -s recovered
corona -s active
corona -s critical
corona -s per-million

# Reverse sort data
corona --sort active --reverse
corona -s active -r

📟

Bar Charts

# Print bar charts for max 10 countries.
corona --bar
corona -b

# Print bar charts for top 5 countries w.r.t deaths.
corona --bar --sort deaths --limit 5
corona -b -s deaths -l 5

# Print bar charts countries w.r.t recovered cases.
corona --bar --sort recovered
corona -b -s recovered

📟

Line Charts: Regular & Logarithmic

# Print a country line chart.
corona usa --chart
corona usa --c

# Print a country line chart with logarithmic data.
corona china --chart --log
corona china -c -g

📟

Limit the output

# Print a limited number of entries to the output.
corona --limit 10
corona -l 10

# Print a bare bones table with no info.
corona --minimal
corona -m

CLI Help

# Display the help data.
corona help
corona --help

📝

Changelog

❯ Read the changelog here →


KEY: 📦 NEW, 👌 IMPROVE, 🐛 FIX, 📖 DOC, 🚀 RELEASE, and ✅ TEST

I use Emoji-log, you should try it and simplify your git commits.

📃

License & Conduct

Sources

  1. Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation reports - World Health Organization (WHO)
  2. 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the U.S. -. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
  3. Outbreak Notification - National Health Commission (NHC) of the People’s Republic of China
  4. Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - Australian Government Department of Health
  5. Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV: early estimation of epidemiological parameters and epidemic prediction - Jonathan M. Read et al, Jan. 23,2020.
  6. Early Transmissibility Assessment of a Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, China - Maimuna Majumder and Kenneth D. Mandl, Harvard University - Computational Health Informatics Program - Posted: 24 Jan 2020 Last revised: 27 Jan 2020
  7. Report 3: Transmissibility of 2019-nCoV - 25 January 2020 - Imperial College London‌
  8. Case fatality risk of influenza A(H1N1pdm09): a systematic review - Epidemiology. Nov. 24, 2013
  9. A novel coronavirus outbreak of global health concern - Chen Want et al. The Lancet. January 24, 2020
  10. Symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - CDC
  11. China's National Health Commission news conference on coronavirus - Al Jazeera. January 26, 2020
  12. Wuhan lockdown 'unprecedented', shows commitment to contain virus: WHO representative in China - Reuters. January 23, 2020
  13. Statement on the meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - WHO, January 23, 2020
  14. International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on novel coronavirus in China - WHO, January 30, 2020
  15. Human-to-human transmission of Wuhan virus outside of China, confirmed in Germany, Japan and Vietnam - The Online Citizen, Jan. 29, 2020
  16. Who: "Live from Geneva on the new #coronavirus outbreak"
  17. CDC Confirms Person-to-Person Spread of New Coronavirus in the United States - CDC Press Release, Jan. 30, 2020
  18. CMO confirms cases of coronavirus in England - CMO, UK, Jan. 31, 2020
  19. Coronavirus in France: what you need to know - The Local France, Jan. 31, 2020
  20. First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia - Tass, Jan. 31, 2020
  21. Updated understanding of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019nCoV) in Wuhan, China - Journal of Medical Virology, Jan. 29, 2020
  22. Estimating the effective reproduction number of the 2019-nCoV in China - Zhidong Cao et al., Jan. 29, 2020
  23. Preliminary estimation of the basic reproduction number of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China, from 2019 to 2020: A data-driven analysis in the early phase of the outbreak - Jan. 30, 2020
  24. Coronavirus: Window of opportunity to act, World Health Organization says - BBC, Feb,\. 4, 2020
  25. Clinical Characteristics of 138 Hospitalized Patients With 2019 Novel Coronavirus–Infected Pneumonia in Wuhan, China - Wang et. al, JAMA, Feb. 7, 2020
  26. NovelCOVID API based on top of WorldMeter

🙌

Connect

GitHub @AhmadAwais

Twitter @MrAhmadAwais

YouTube AhmadAwais

Blog: AhmadAwais.com

LinkedIn @MrAhmadAwais


👌

Me (Ahmad Awais) and my incredible wife (Maedah Batool) are two engineers who fell in love with open source and then with each other. You can read more about me here. If you or your company use any of my projects or like what I’m doing then consider backing me. I'm in this for the long run. An open-source developer advocate.


Or you can back me by checking out my super fun video course. After building hundreds of developer automation tools used by millions of developers, I am sharing exactly how you can do it yourself with minimum effective effort. Learn to build Node.js & JavaScript based CLI (Command Line Interface) apps. Automate the grunt work, do more in less time, impress your manager, and help the community. → I'm sharing it all in this online video course. Node CLI Automation without wasting a 1,000 hours


Node CLI


Node CLI

Ahmad on Twitter

Ahmad on Twitter

100
Aathik Ahamed13 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

