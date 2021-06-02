The cornet is a brass instrument very similar to the trumpet, distinguished by its conical bore, compact shape, and mellower tone quality. - Wikipedia
This project is demonstrating how to use a couple of my libraries to replace
substack/node-trumpet in just a
couple of LOC.
Even better, there are some advantages over
trumpet:
fb55/css-select.
cornet works as a handler for
fb55/htmlparser2, the probably
fastest HTML parser currently available for node. And it's much less strict
than the
sax module used by
trumpet.
cheeriojs/cheerio module, you can
do everything with your document that would be possible with jQuery.
Please note that callbacks are fired as soon as an element was retrieved. That
means that no content past the element will be available, so cheerio won't find
anything, and, as the element is at this time the last child of it's parent,
selectors like
:nth-last-child won't work as expected.
npm install cornet
const Parser = require("htmlparser2").WritableStream;
const Cornet = require("cornet");
const minreq = require("minreq");
const $ = require("cheerio");
const cornet = new Cornet();
minreq.get("http://github.com/fb55").pipe(new Parser(cornet));
cornet.remove("script"); //remove all scripts
//show all repos
cornet.select(".repo_list", function (elem) {
$(elem)
.find("h3")
.each(function (i) {
console.log("repo %d: %s", i + 1, $(this).text().trim());
});
});
//does the same
const i = 0;
cornet.select(".repo_list h3", function (elem) {
console.log("repo %d: %s", ++i, $(elem).text().trim());
});
//sometimes, you only want to get a single element
const onTitle = cornet.select("title", function (title) {
console.log("Page title:", $(title).text().trim());
cornet.removeLister("element", onTitle);
});
cornet(options)
The constructor.
options are the same you can pass to
fb55/DomHandler.
It's an
EventEmitter that emits two events:
element is emitted whenever an element was added to the DOM.
dom is emitted when the DOM is complete.
cornet#select(selector | fn, cb)
Calls the callback when the selector is matched or a passed function returns
true (or any value that evaluates to true).
Internally, listenes for any
element event and checks then if the selector is
matched.
Returns the listening function, so you can remove it afterwards (as shown in the example above).
cornet#remove(selector | fn)
Removes all elements that match the selector. Also returns the listener.