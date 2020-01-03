A cornerstone Image Loader for web images (PNG, JPEG).
Get a packaged source file:
Or install via NPM:
npm install cornerstone-web-image-loader
Simply include the cornerstoneWebImageLoader.js in your HTML file after you load cornerstone.js and then set the cornerstone instance as an external module for cornerstoneWebImageLoader:
cornerstoneWebImageLoader.external.cornerstone = cornerstone;
This will let cornerstoneWebImageLoader register itself with cornerstone to load imageId's that have the http or https url schemes. To display an image, pass the url to the image as the imageId parameter to a cornerstone API function loadImage().
@onluiz for fixing a bug with images not being properly invalidated @leonardorame for adding support for CornerstoneImageLoadProgress
This project uses webpack to build the software.
NodeJs - click to visit web site for installation instructions.
Update dependencies (after each pull):
npm install
Running the build:
npm start
Automatically running the build and unit tests after each source change:
npm run watch
Cornerstone was designed to support loading of any kind of image regardless of its container, compression algorithm, encoding or transport. This is one of many possible image loaders that can provide the image pixel data to cornerstone to display
