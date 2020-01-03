openbase logo
cornerstone-web-image-loader

by cornerstonejs
2.1.1 (see all)

Cornerstone Image Loader for Web Images (PNG, JPEG)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

cornerstone Web Image Loader

A cornerstone Image Loader for web images (PNG, JPEG).

Live Examples

Click here for a live example of this library in use!

View the simple image viewer built on cornerstone.

Install

Get a packaged source file:

Or install via NPM:

npm install cornerstone-web-image-loader

Usage

Simply include the cornerstoneWebImageLoader.js in your HTML file after you load cornerstone.js and then set the cornerstone instance as an external module for cornerstoneWebImageLoader:

cornerstoneWebImageLoader.external.cornerstone = cornerstone;

This will let cornerstoneWebImageLoader register itself with cornerstone to load imageId's that have the http or https url schemes. To display an image, pass the url to the image as the imageId parameter to a cornerstone API function loadImage().

Key Features

  • Provides a bridge between the cornerstone library and standard web images
  • Allows XHR to be hooked so custom http headers can be added (e.g. for authentication). View the source of the example to see how this is done.

Contributors

@onluiz for fixing a bug with images not being properly invalidated @leonardorame for adding support for CornerstoneImageLoadProgress

Build System

This project uses webpack to build the software.

Pre-requisites:

NodeJs - click to visit web site for installation instructions.

Common Tasks

Update dependencies (after each pull):

npm install

Running the build:

npm start

Automatically running the build and unit tests after each source change:

npm run watch

Why is this a separate library from cornerstone?

Cornerstone was designed to support loading of any kind of image regardless of its container, compression algorithm, encoding or transport. This is one of many possible image loaders that can provide the image pixel data to cornerstone to display

Copyright

Copyright 2017 Chris Hafey chafey@gmail.com

