CoreUI Free Bootstrap Admin Template

Please help us on Product Hunt. Thanks in advance!

Curious why I decided to create CoreUI? Please read this article: Jack of all trades, master of none. Why Bootstrap Admin Templates suck.

CoreUI is an Open Source Bootstrap Admin Template. But CoreUI is not just another Admin Template. It goes way beyond hitherto admin templates thanks to transparent code and file structure. And if that's not enough, let’s just add that CoreUI consists bunch of unique features and over 1000 high quality icons.

CoreUI offers 6 versions: Bootstrap, Angular, Laravel, React.js, Vue.js, and Vue.js + Laravel.

CoreUI is meant to be the UX game changer. Pure & transparent code is devoid of redundant components, so the app is light enough to offer ultimate user experience. This means mobile devices also, where the navigation is just as easy and intuitive as on a desktop or laptop. The CoreUI Layout API lets you customize your project for almost any device – be it Mobile, Web or WebApp – CoreUI covers them all!

Table of Contents

Versions

CoreUI is built on top of Bootstrap 4 and supports popular frameworks.

CoreUI Pro

CoreUI PRO Bootstrap Admin Templates

Default Theme Light Theme Dark Theme

CoreUI Icons (522 Free icons) - Premium designed free icon set with marks in SVG, Webfont and raster formats.

CoreUI Icons are beautifully crafted symbols for common actions and items. You can use them in your digital products for web or mobile app. Ready-to-use fonts and stylesheets that work with your favorite frameworks.

Download CoreUI Free Icons

Installation

Clone repo

$ git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-free-bootstrap-admin-template.git my-project $ cd my-project $ npm install

Usage

$ npm start $ npm run build

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

free-bootstrap-admin-template/ ├── build/ ├── src/ │ ├── assets/ │ │ ├── brand/ │ │ ├── favicon/ │ │ ├── icons/ │ │ ├── img/ │ ├── js/ │ ├── pug/ │ │ ├── _layout/ │ │ ├── _partial/ │ │ ├── base/ │ │ ├── buttons/ │ │ ├── icons/ │ │ ├── notifications/ │ │ ├── ... │ │ ├── index .pug │ │ └── ... │ ├── scss/ │ ├── vendors/ │ └── views/ │ ├── base/ │ ├── buttons/ │ ├── css/ │ ├── icons/ │ ├── notifications/ │ ├── ... │ ├── index .html │ └── ... └── package .json

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI Free Bootstrap Admin Template is hosted at our website CoreUI

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at http://editorconfig.org.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility,CoreUI Free Admin Template is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

Andrzej Kopański

Community

Get updates on CoreUI's development and chat with the project maintainers and community members.

Follow @core_ui on Twitter.

Read and subscribe to CoreUI Blog.

Copyright and license

copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT license. There is only one limitation you can't can’t re-distribute the CoreUI as stock. You can’t do this if you modify the CoreUI. In past we faced some problems with persons who tried to sell CoreUI based templates.

Support CoreUI Development

CoreUI is an MIT licensed open source project and completely free to use. However, the amount of effort needed to maintain and develop new features for the project is not sustainable without proper financial backing. You can support development by buying CoreUI Pro Version.

We're also open to conversations regarding custom sponsorship / consulting arrangements. Get in touch on Twitter.