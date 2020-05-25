This module is deprecated. It is adviced not to use this module!
Using this module could easily result in difficult to debug errors.
Original description:
I wrote this to ensure the latest version of core-js is used everywhere in an application.
Sometimes you're depending on components or libraries that haven't updated yet, and this can increase bundle-size, or even break your app if these dependencies didn't have core-js as a dependency themselves.
This Webpack Plugin will essentially do a search and replace on all requires and if the require path matches
/core-js/ it will try and resolve the require.
If it can, nothing happens. If the resolve fails (this would normally break your app) this plugin tries to map the old core-js path to the new path structure, and resolve that instead.
This plugin will allow you to specify a
resolveFrom option, so you can resolve core-js from any path you'd like.
This is useful if you know there are going to be multiple core-js version installed, and you want to pick a specific one installed somewhere.
yarn add corejs-upgrade-webpack-plugin
simple example:
import CoreJSUpgradeWebpackPlugin from 'corejs-upgrade-webpack-plugin';
// add this to your webpack.plugins config
new CoreJSUpgradeWebpackPlugin();
example with options:
import CoreJSUpgradeWebpackPlugin from 'corejs-upgrade-webpack-plugin';
// add this to your webpack.plugins config
new CoreJSUpgradeWebpackPlugin({
resolveFrom: [process.cwd()],
});