⛔️ DEPRECATED

This module is deprecated. It is adviced not to use this module!

Using this module could easily result in difficult to debug errors.

Original description:

CoreJS Upgrade Webpack Plugin

I wrote this to ensure the latest version of core-js is used everywhere in an application.

Sometimes you're depending on components or libraries that haven't updated yet, and this can increase bundle-size, or even break your app if these dependencies didn't have core-js as a dependency themselves.

This Webpack Plugin will essentially do a search and replace on all requires and if the require path matches /core-js/ it will try and resolve the require. If it can, nothing happens. If the resolve fails (this would normally break your app) this plugin tries to map the old core-js path to the new path structure, and resolve that instead.

This plugin will allow you to specify a resolveFrom option, so you can resolve core-js from any path you'd like. This is useful if you know there are going to be multiple core-js version installed, and you want to pick a specific one installed somewhere.

Install

yarn add corejs-upgrade-webpack-plugin

Usage

simple example:

import CoreJSUpgradeWebpackPlugin from 'corejs-upgrade-webpack-plugin' ; new CoreJSUpgradeWebpackPlugin();

example with options: