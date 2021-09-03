openbase logo
corejs-typeahead

by corejavascript
1.3.1 (see all)

typeahead.js is a fast and fully-featured autocomplete library

Overview

Readme

Build Status Gitter bitHound Score bitHound Dependencies License

corejs-typeahead

This is a maintained fork of twitter.com's autocomplete search library, typeahead.js.

The typeahead.js library consists of 2 components: the suggestion engine, Bloodhound, and the UI view, Typeahead. The suggestion engine is responsible for computing suggestions for a given query. The UI view is responsible for rendering suggestions and handling DOM interactions. Both components can be used separately, but when used together, they can provide a rich typeahead experience.

Getting Started

How you acquire typeahead.js is up to you:

Note: both bloodhound.js and typeahead.jquery.js have a dependency on jQuery 1.9+.

Documentation

Examples

For some working examples of typeahead.js, visit the examples page.

Browser Support

  • Chrome
  • Firefox 3.5+
  • Safari 4+
  • Internet Explorer 8+
  • Opera 11+

NOTE: typeahead.js is not tested on mobile browsers.

Customer Support

For general questions about typeahead.js, tweet at @typeahead.

For technical questions, you should post a question on Stack Overflow and tag it with typeahead.js.

Issues

Discovered a bug? Please create an issue here on GitHub!

github.com/corejavascript/typeahead.js/issues

Versioning

For transparency and insight into our release cycle, releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major
  • New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch

For more information on semantic versioning, please visit semver.org.

Testing

Tests are written using Jasmine and ran with Karma. To run the test suite with PhantomJS, run $ npm test.

Developers

If you plan on contributing to typeahead.js, be sure to read the contributing guidelines. A good starting place for new contributors are issues labeled with entry-level. Entry-level issues tend to require minor changes and provide developers a chance to get more familiar with typeahead.js before taking on more challenging work.

In order to build and test typeahead.js, you'll need to install its dev dependencies ($ npm install) and have grunt-cli installed ($ npm install -g grunt-cli). Below is an overview of the available Grunt tasks that'll be useful in development.

  • grunt build – Builds typeahead.js from source.
  • grunt lint – Runs source and test files through JSHint.
  • grunt watch – Rebuilds typeahead.js whenever a source file is modified.
  • grunt server – Serves files from the root of typeahead.js on localhost:8888. Useful for using test/playground.html for debugging/testing.
  • grunt dev – Runs grunt watch and grunt server in parallel.

Maintainers

Authors

License

Copyright 2013 Twitter, Inc.

Licensed under the MIT License

