This is a maintained fork of twitter.com's autocomplete search library, typeahead.js.
The typeahead.js library consists of 2 components: the suggestion engine, Bloodhound, and the UI view, Typeahead. The suggestion engine is responsible for computing suggestions for a given query. The UI view is responsible for rendering suggestions and handling DOM interactions. Both components can be used separately, but when used together, they can provide a rich typeahead experience.
How you acquire typeahead.js is up to you:
Install with Bower:
$ bower install corejs-typeahead
Install with npm:
$ npm install corejs-typeahead
Install with composer:
$ composer require corejavascript/typeahead.js
Download the latest dist files individually:
Note: both bloodhound.js and typeahead.jquery.js have a dependency on jQuery 1.9+.
For some working examples of typeahead.js, visit the examples page.
NOTE: typeahead.js is not tested on mobile browsers.
For general questions about typeahead.js, tweet at @typeahead.
For technical questions, you should post a question on Stack Overflow and tag it with typeahead.js.
Discovered a bug? Please create an issue here on GitHub!
github.com/corejavascript/typeahead.js/issues
For transparency and insight into our release cycle, releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on semantic versioning, please visit semver.org.
Tests are written using Jasmine and ran with Karma. To run
the test suite with PhantomJS, run
$ npm test.
If you plan on contributing to typeahead.js, be sure to read the contributing guidelines. A good starting place for new contributors are issues labeled with entry-level. Entry-level issues tend to require minor changes and provide developers a chance to get more familiar with typeahead.js before taking on more challenging work.
In order to build and test typeahead.js, you'll need to install its dev
dependencies (
$ npm install) and have grunt-cli
installed (
$ npm install -g grunt-cli). Below is an overview of the available
Grunt tasks that'll be useful in development.
grunt build – Builds typeahead.js from source.
grunt lint – Runs source and test files through JSHint.
grunt watch – Rebuilds typeahead.js whenever a source file is modified.
grunt server – Serves files from the root of typeahead.js on localhost:8888.
Useful for using test/playground.html for debugging/testing.
grunt dev – Runs
grunt watch and
grunt server in parallel.
Jake Harding
Veljko Skarich
Tim Trueman
Copyright 2013 Twitter, Inc.
Licensed under the MIT License