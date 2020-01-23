Mousetrap is a simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript.
It is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.
It is around 2kb minified and gzipped and 4.5kb minified, has no external dependencies, and has been tested in the following browsers:
It has support for
keypress,
keydown, and
keyup events on specific keys, keyboard combinations, or key sequences.
Include mousetrap on your page before the closing
</body> tag
<script src="/path/to/mousetrap.min.js"></script>
or install
mousetrap from
npm and require it
var Mousetrap = require('mousetrap');
Add some keyboard events to listen for
<script>
// single keys
Mousetrap.bind('4', function() { console.log('4'); });
Mousetrap.bind("?", function() { console.log('show shortcuts!'); });
Mousetrap.bind('esc', function() { console.log('escape'); }, 'keyup');
// combinations
Mousetrap.bind('command+shift+k', function() { console.log('command shift k'); });
// map multiple combinations to the same callback
Mousetrap.bind(['command+k', 'ctrl+k'], function() {
console.log('command k or control k');
// return false to prevent default browser behavior
// and stop event from bubbling
return false;
});
// gmail style sequences
Mousetrap.bind('g i', function() { console.log('go to inbox'); });
Mousetrap.bind('* a', function() { console.log('select all'); });
// konami code!
Mousetrap.bind('up up down down left right left right b a enter', function() {
console.log('konami code');
});
</script>
There are a number of other similar libraries out there so what makes this one different?
keydown events (You can specify
keypress,
keydown, or
keyup or let Mousetrap choose for you).
? or
* without having to specify
shift+/ or
shift+8 which are not consistent across all keyboards
trigger() method
Unit tests are run with mocha.
View it online to check your browser compatibility. You may also download the repo and open
tests/mousetrap.html in your browser.
Install development dependencies
cd /path/to/repo
npm install
Run tests
npm test
Full documentation can be found at https://craig.is/killing/mice