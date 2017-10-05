Javascript client library

Javascript client library for Core API.

In progress.

Usage

Browser

The core js library is available on the unpkg cdn. Once loaded the library will be available on window.coreapi .

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/coreapi@latest/dist/coreapi.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var coreapi = window .coreapi; var client = new coreapi.Client(); client.get( "http://httpbin.org/" ) .then( function ( data ) { var responseElement = document .getElementById( "response" ); responseElement.innerText = data; }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log( "ERROR: " , error); }); </ script >

Node

Install it with NPM or add it to your package.json:

npm install coreapi

const coreapi = require ( 'coreapi' ); const client = new coreapi.Client() client.get( "http://httpbin.org/" ) .then( ( data ) => { console .log( "Status: " , data); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log( "Error: " , error); });

Tests

To run the tests (linting & unit tests):