Javascript client library for Core API.
In progress.
The core js library is available on the unpkg cdn. Once loaded the library will be available on
window.coreapi.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/coreapi@latest/dist/coreapi.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var coreapi = window.coreapi;
var client = new coreapi.Client();
client.get("http://httpbin.org/")
.then(function (data) {
var responseElement = document.getElementById("response");
responseElement.innerText = data;
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log("ERROR: ", error);
});
</script>
Install it with NPM or add it to your package.json:
$ npm install coreapi
const coreapi = require('coreapi');
const client = new coreapi.Client()
client.get("http://httpbin.org/")
.then((data) => {
console.log("Status: ", data);
})
.catch((error) => {
console.log("Error: ", error);
});
To run the tests (linting & unit tests):
npm test