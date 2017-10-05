openbase logo
coreapi

by core-api
0.1.1 (see all)

Javascript client library for Core API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Javascript client library

Javascript client library for Core API.

travis-image npm-image codecov-image

In progress.

Usage

Browser

The core js library is available on the unpkg cdn. Once loaded the library will be available on window.coreapi.


<script src="https://unpkg.com/coreapi@latest/dist/coreapi.js"></script>

<script type="text/javascript">
    var coreapi = window.coreapi;
    var client = new coreapi.Client();

    client.get("http://httpbin.org/")
      .then(function (data) {
        var responseElement = document.getElementById("response");
        responseElement.innerText = data;
      })
      .catch(function (error) {
        console.log("ERROR: ", error);
      });
</script>
Node

Install it with NPM or add it to your package.json:

$ npm install coreapi

const coreapi = require('coreapi');

const client = new coreapi.Client()

client.get("http://httpbin.org/")
  .then((data) => {
    console.log("Status: ", data);
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.log("Error: ", error);
  });

Tests

To run the tests (linting & unit tests):

npm test

