Offload your heavy lifting to a daemon. Extracted from eslint_d.
This will install the
core_d as a dependency:
❯ npm install core_d
You need to create a main file that controls the daemon and a
service.js file
which will run in the background.
The main file should look something like this:
const cmd = process.argv[2];
process.env.CORE_D_TITLE = 'your_d';
process.env.CORE_D_DOTFILE = '.your_d';
process.env.CORE_D_SERVICE = require.resolve('./your-service');
const core_d = require('core_d');
if (cmd === 'start'
|| cmd === 'stop'
|| cmd === 'restart'
|| cmd === 'status') {
core_d[cmd]();
return;
}
core_d.invoke(process.argv.slice(2));
The
service.js file must expose an
invoke function like this:
/*
* The core_d service entry point.
*/
exports.invoke = function (cwd, args, text, hash) {
return 'Your response';
};
The first time you call
core_d.invoke(...), a little server is started in the
background and bound to a random port. The port number is stored along with a
security token in the configured dotfile. Your services
invoke method is
called with the same arguments. Later calls to
invoke will be executed on the
same instance. So if you have a large app that takes a long time to load, but
otherwise responds quickly, and you're using it frequently, like linting a
file, then
core_d can give your tool a performance boost.
The
core_d client exposes these functions:
start(): Starts the background server and create the dotfile. It's not
necessary to call this since
invoke will start the server if it's not
already running.
stop(): Stops the background server and removed the dotfile.
restart(): Stops and starts the background server again.
status(): Prints a status message saying whether the server is running or
not. If the server is running and your service implements
getStatus(), the
return value will be printed as well.
invoke(cwd, args[, text]): Invokes the
invoke methods in the service.
Environment variables:
CORE_D_TITLE: The process title to use. Optional.
CORE_D_DOTFILE: The name of dotfile to use, e.g.
.core_d.
CORE_D_SERVICE: The resolved path to the service implementation. Use
require.resolve('./relative-path') to receive the resolved path.
Your service must implement a function with the signature
invoke(cwd, args, text, hash, callback). The passed arguments are:
cwd: The current working directory.
args: The first argument passed to
core_d.invoke.
text: The second argument passed to
core_d.invoke.
hash: The MD5 hash of the combined content of these files:
package.json
package-lock.json
npm-shrinkwrap.json
yarn.lock
pnpm-lock.yaml
Use this to flush any caches if this hash differs from the last value received.
callback: A callback function with the signature
(err, response).
The service can optionally implement a
getStatus() function to return
additional status information when calling
core_d.status().
If you're really into performance and want the lowest possible latency, talk to
the
core_d server with netcat. This will also eliminate the node.js startup
time on the client side.
❯ PORT=`cat ~/.core_d | cut -d" " -f1`
❯ TOKEN=`cat ~/.core_d | cut -d" " -f2`
❯ echo "$TOKEN $PWD file.js" | nc localhost $PORT
Or if you want to work with stdin:
❯ echo "$TOKEN $PWD --stdin" | cat - file.js | nc localhost $PORT
4.0.0: node 12, 14 and 16
3.0.0: node 10, 12 and 14
2.0.0: node 10, 12 and 14
1.0.0: node 6, 8 and 10
MIT