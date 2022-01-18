openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

core-validate-commit

by nodejs
3.13.4 (see all)

Validate commit messages for Node.js core

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

858

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

core-validate-commit

Build Status codecov

Validate the commit message for a particular commit in node core

Install

$ npm install [-g] core-validate-commit

Usage

# for a single commit
$ core-validate-commit <sha>

# validate since <sha>
$ git rev-list <sha>..HEAD | xargs core-validate-commit

# list all rules
$ core-validate-commit --list
         fixes-url enforce format of Fixes URLs
  line-after-title enforce a blank newline after the commit title
       line-length enforce max length of lines in commit body
      metadata-end enforce that metadata is at the end of commit messages
            pr-url enforce PR-URL
         reviewers enforce having reviewers
         subsystem enforce subsystem validity
      title-format enforce commit title format
      title-length enforce max length of commit title

To see a list of valid subsystems:

$ core-validate-commit --list-subsystem

Valid subsystems are also defined in lib/rules/subsystem.js.

Test

$ npm test

Author

Evan Lucas

License

MIT (See LICENSE for more info)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Aissaoui AhmedDjelfa - Algeria 23 Ratings0 Reviews
Open source contributor and i18n to AR @nodejs @vuejs @reactjs ... & JS lover, mathematics fundamental bacalorios & student at univ Bejaia (PSA) master1 degree.
October 9, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial