Validate the commit message for a particular commit in node core
$ npm install [-g] core-validate-commit
# for a single commit
$ core-validate-commit <sha>
# validate since <sha>
$ git rev-list <sha>..HEAD | xargs core-validate-commit
# list all rules
$ core-validate-commit --list
fixes-url enforce format of Fixes URLs
line-after-title enforce a blank newline after the commit title
line-length enforce max length of lines in commit body
metadata-end enforce that metadata is at the end of commit messages
pr-url enforce PR-URL
reviewers enforce having reviewers
subsystem enforce subsystem validity
title-format enforce commit title format
title-length enforce max length of commit title
To see a list of valid subsystems:
$ core-validate-commit --list-subsystem
Valid subsystems are also defined in lib/rules/subsystem.js.
$ npm test
Evan Lucas
MIT (See
LICENSE for more info)