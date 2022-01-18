Validate the commit message for a particular commit in node core

Install

$ npm install [-g] core-validate-commit

Usage

$ core-validate-commit <sha> $ git rev-list <sha>..HEAD | xargs core-validate-commit $ core-validate-commit --list fixes-url enforce format of Fixes URLs line-after-title enforce a blank newline after the commit title line-length enforce max length of lines in commit body metadata-end enforce that metadata is at the end of commit messages pr-url enforce PR-URL reviewers enforce having reviewers subsystem enforce subsystem validity title-format enforce commit title format title-length enforce max length of commit title

To see a list of valid subsystems:

$ core-validate-commit --list-subsystem

Valid subsystems are also defined in lib/rules/subsystem.js.

Test

$ npm test

Author

Evan Lucas

License