Example of usage:

import 'core-js/actual' ; Array .from( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ])); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].groupBy( it => it % 2 ); Promise .resolve( 42 ).then( x => console .log(x)); structuredClone( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])); queueMicrotask( () => console .log( 'called as microtask' ));

You can load only required features:

import 'core-js/actual/array/from' ; import 'core-js/actual/array/group-by' ; import 'core-js/actual/set' ; import 'core-js/actual/promise' ; import 'core-js/actual/structured-clone' ; import 'core-js/actual/queue-microtask' ; Array .from( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ])); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].groupBy( it => it % 2 ); Promise .resolve( 42 ).then( x => console .log(x)); structuredClone( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])); queueMicrotask( () => console .log( 'called as microtask' ));

Or use it without global namespace pollution:

import from from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/from' ; import groupBy from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/group-by' ; import Set from 'core-js-pure/actual/set' ; import Promise from 'core-js-pure/actual/promise' ; import structuredClone from 'core-js-pure/actual/structured-clone' ; import queueMicrotask from 'core-js-pure/actual/queue-microtask' ; from ( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ])); groupBy([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], it => it % 2 ); Promise .resolve( 42 ).then( x => console .log(x)); structuredClone( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])); queueMicrotask( () => console .log( 'called as microtask' ));

// global version npm install // version without global namespace pollution npm install // bundled global version npm install

Already bundled version of core-js on CDN (minified version).

The core-js project needs your help, so the package shows a message about it after installation. If it causes problems for you, you can disable it:

ADBLOCK= true npm install DISABLE_OPENCOLLECTIVE= true npm install npm install --loglevel silent

You can import only-required-for-you polyfills, like in examples at the top of README.md . Available CommonJS entry points for all polyfilled methods / constructors and namespaces. Just some examples:

import "core-js" ; import "core-js/features" ; import "core-js/actual" ; import "core-js/stable" ; import "core-js/es" ; import "core-js/features/set" ; import "core-js/actual/set" ; import "core-js/stable/set" ; import "core-js/es/set" ; import Set from "core-js-pure/features/set" ; import Set from "core-js-pure/actual/set" ; import Set from "core-js-pure/stable/set" ; import Set from "core-js-pure/es/set" ; import "core-js/features/set/intersection" ; import "core-js/actual/array/find-last" ; import "core-js/stable/queue-microtask" ; import "core-js/es/array/from" ; import "core-js/proposals/iterator-helpers" ; import "core-js/stage/2" ;

Note: The usage of the /actual/ namespace is recommended since it includes all actual JavaScript features and does not include unstable early-stage proposals that are available mainly for experiments.

Caveats when using CommonJS API:⬆

modules path is an internal API, does not inject all required dependencies and can be changed in minor or patch releases. Use it only for a custom build and/or if you know what are you doing.

path is an internal API, does not inject all required dependencies and can be changed in minor or patch releases. Use it only for a custom build and/or if you know what are you doing. If you use core-js with the extension of native objects, recommended load all core-js modules at the top of the entry point of your application, otherwise, you can have conflicts. For example, Google Maps use their own Symbol.iterator , conflicting with Array.from , URLSearchParams and/or something else from core-js , see related issues. Such conflicts also resolvable by discovering and manual adding each conflicting entry from core-js .

with the extension of native objects, recommended load all modules at the top of the entry point of your application, otherwise, you can have conflicts. core-js is extremely modular and uses a lot of very tiny modules, because of that for usage in browsers bundle up core-js instead of usage loader for each file, otherwise, you will have hundreds of requests.

CommonJS and prototype methods without global namespace pollution⬆

In the pure version, we can't pollute prototypes of native constructors. Because of that, prototype methods transformed into static methods like in examples above. But with transpilers, we can use one more trick - bind operator and virtual methods. Special for that, available /virtual/ entry points. Example:

import fill from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/virtual/fill' ; import findIndex from 'core-js-pure/actual/array/virtual/find-index' ; Array ( 10 )::fill( 0 ).map( ( a, b ) => b * b)::findIndex( it => it && !(it % 8 ));

Warning! The bind operator is an early-stage ECMAScript proposal and usage of this syntax can be dangerous.

core-js is integrated with babel and is the base for polyfilling-related babel features:

@babel/polyfill IS just the import of stable core-js features and regenerator-runtime for generators and async functions, so if you load @babel/polyfill - you load the global version of core-js without ES proposals.

Now it's deprecated in favour of separate inclusion of required parts of core-js and regenerator-runtime and, for preventing breaking changes, left on core-js@2 .

As a full equal of @babel/polyfill , you can use this:

import 'core-js/stable' ; import 'regenerator-runtime/runtime' ;

@babel/preset-env has useBuiltIns option, which optimizes working with global version of core-js . With useBuiltIns option, you should also set corejs option to used version of core-js , like corejs: '3.21' .

Warning! Recommended to specify used minor core-js version, like corejs: '3.21' , instead of corejs: 3 , since with corejs: 3 will not be injected modules which were added in minor core-js releases.

useBuiltIns: 'entry' replaces imports of core-js to import only required for a target environment modules. So, for example,

import 'core-js/stable' ;

with chrome 71 target will be replaced just to:

import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat" ; import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat-map" ; import "core-js/modules/es.object.from-entries" ; import "core-js/modules/web.immediate" ;

It works for all entry points of global version of core-js and their combinations, for example for

import 'core-js/es' ; import 'core-js/proposals/set-methods' ; import 'core-js/features/set/map' ;

with chrome 71 target you will have as a result:

import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat" ; import "core-js/modules/es.array.unscopables.flat-map" ; import "core-js/modules/es.object.from-entries" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.difference" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.intersection" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.is-disjoint-from" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.is-subset-of" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.is-superset-of" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.map" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.symmetric-difference" ; import "core-js/modules/esnext.set.union" ;

useBuiltIns: 'usage' adds to the top of each file import of polyfills for features used in this file and not supported by target environments, so for:

var set = new Set([1, 2, 3]); // second file: var array = Array.of(1, 2, 3);

if target contains an old environment like IE 11 we will have something like:

import 'core-js/modules/es.array.iterator' ; import 'core-js/modules/es.object.to-string' ; import 'core-js/modules/es.set' ; var set = new Set([1, 2, 3]); // second file: import 'core-js/modules/es.array.of'; var array = Array.of(1, 2, 3);

By default, @babel/preset-env with useBuiltIns: 'usage' option only polyfills stable features, but you can enable polyfilling of proposals by proposals option, as corejs: { version: '3.21', proposals: true } .

@babel/runtime with corejs: 3 option simplifies work with core-js-pure . It automatically replaces usage of modern features from JS standard library to imports from the version of core-js without global namespace pollution, so instead of:

import from from 'core-js-pure/stable/array/from' ; import flat from 'core-js-pure/stable/array/flat' ; import Set from 'core-js-pure/stable/set' ; import Promise from 'core-js-pure/stable/promise' ; from ( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ])); flat([ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , [ 5 ]]], 2 ); Promise .resolve( 32 ).then( x => console .log(x));

you can write just:

Array .from( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ])); [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , [ 5 ]]].flat( 2 ); Promise .resolve( 32 ).then( x => console .log(x));

By default, @babel/runtime only polyfills stable features, but like in @babel/preset-env , you can enable polyfilling of proposals by proposals option, as corejs: { version: 3, proposals: true } .

Warning! If you use @babel/preset-env and @babel/runtime together, use corejs option only in one place since it's duplicate functionality and will cause conflicts.

Fast JavaScript transpiler swc contains integration with core-js in preset-env , which optimizes working with global version of core-js . Like @babel/preset-env , it has 2 modes: usage and entry , but usage mode still works not so good like in babel . Example of configuration in .swcrc :

{ "env" : { "targets" : "> 0.25%, not dead" , "mode" : "entry" , "coreJs" : "3.13" } }

Configurable level of aggressiveness⬆

By default, core-js sets polyfills only when they are required. That means that core-js checks if a feature is available and works correctly or not and if it has no problems, core-js use native implementation.

But sometimes core-js feature detection could be too strict for your case. For example, Promise constructor requires the support of unhandled rejection tracking and @@species .

Sometimes we could have inverse problem - knowingly broken environment with problems not covered by core-js feature detection.

For those cases, we could redefine this behaviour for certain polyfills:

const configurator = require ( 'core-js/configurator' ); configurator({ useNative : [ 'Promise' ], usePolyfill : [ 'Array.from' , 'String.prototype.padEnd' ], useFeatureDetection : [ 'Map' , 'Set' ], }); require ( 'core-js/actual' );

It does not work with some features. Also, if you change the default behaviour, even core-js internals may not work correctly.

For some cases could be useful to exclude some core-js features or generate a polyfill for target engines. You could use core-js-builder package for that.

core-js-compat package contains data about the necessity of core-js modules and API for getting a list of required core-js modules by browserslist query.

Tested in:

Chrome 26+

Firefox 4+

Safari 5+

Opera 12+

Internet Explorer 8+ (sure, IE8 with ES3 limitations; IE7- also should work, but no longer tested)

Edge

Android Browser 2.3+

iOS Safari 5.1+

PhantomJS 1.9+

NodeJS 0.8+

Deno 1.0+

...and it doesn't mean core-js will not work in other engines, they just have not been tested.

CommonJS entry points:

core-js (-pure)

CommonJS entry points:

core-js (-pure) /es

Modules es.object.assign , es.object.is , es.object.set-prototype-of , es.object.to-string , es.object.freeze , es.object.seal , es.object.prevent-extensions , es.object.is-frozen , es.object.is-sealed , es.object.is-extensible , es.object.get-own-property-descriptor , es.object.get-own-property-descriptors , es.object.get-prototype-of , es.object.keys , es.object.values , es.object.entries , es.object.get-own-property-names , es.object.from-entries , es.object.has-own .

Just ES5 features: es.object.create , es.object.define-property and es.object.define-properties .

ES2017 Annex B - modules es.object.define-setter , es.object.define-getter , es.object.lookup-setter and es.object.lookup-getter

class Object { toString(): string; __defineGetter__(property: PropertyKey, getter : Function ): void ; __defineSetter__(property: PropertyKey, setter : Function ): void ; __lookupGetter__(property: PropertyKey): Function | void ; __lookupSetter__(property: PropertyKey): Function | void ; static assign(target: Object , ...sources: Array < Object >): Object ; static create(prototype: Object | null , properties?: { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor }): Object ; static defineProperties(object: Object , properties : { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor })): Object ; static defineProperty(object: Object , property : PropertyKey, attributes : PropertyDescriptor): Object ; static entries(object: Object ): Array <[string, mixed]>; static freeze(object: any): any; static fromEntries(iterable: Iterable<[key, value]>): Object ; static getOwnPropertyDescriptor(object: any, property : PropertyKey): PropertyDescriptor | void ; static getOwnPropertyDescriptors(object: any): { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor }; static getOwnPropertyNames(object: any): Array <string>; static getPrototypeOf(object: any): Object | null ; static hasOwn(object: object, key : PropertyKey): boolean; static is(value1: any, value2 : any): boolean; static isExtensible(object: any): boolean; static isFrozen(object: any): boolean; static isSealed(object: any): boolean; static keys(object: any): Array <string>; static preventExtensions(object: any): any; static seal(object: any): any; static setPrototypeOf(target: any, prototype : Object | null ): any; static values(object: any): Array <mixed>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /assign core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / is core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / set -prototype- of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / get -prototype- of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / create core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /define-property core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /define-properties core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / get -own-property-descriptor core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / get -own-property-descriptors core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /has-own core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /keys core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / values core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /entries core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / get -own-property-names core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / freeze core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / from -entries core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /seal core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /prevent-extensions core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / is -frozen core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / is -sealed core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / is -extensible core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ object / to -string core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /define-getter core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /define-setter core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /lookup-getter core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object /lookup-setter

Examples:

let foo = { q : 1 , w : 2 }; let bar = { e : 3 , r : 4 }; let baz = { t : 5 , y : 6 }; Object .assign(foo, bar, baz); Object .is( NaN , NaN ); Object .is( 0 , -0 ); Object .is( 42 , 42 ); Object .is( 42 , '42' ); function Parent ( ) {} function Child ( ) {} Object .setPrototypeOf(Child.prototype, Parent.prototype); new Child() instanceof Child; new Child() instanceof Parent; let object = { [ Symbol .toStringTag]: 'Foo' }; '' + object; Object .keys( 'qwe' ); Object .getPrototypeOf( 'qwe' ) === String .prototype; Object .values({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }); Object .entries({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }); for ( let [key, value] of Object .entries({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 })) { console .log(key); console .log(value); } let copy = Object .create( Object .getPrototypeOf(object), Object .getOwnPropertyDescriptors(object)); Object .defineProperties(target, Object .getOwnPropertyDescriptors(source)); const map = new Map ([[ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ]]); Object .fromEntries(map); class Unit { constructor (id) { this .id = id; } toString() { return `unit ${ this .id } ` ; } } const units = new Set ([ new Unit( 101 ), new Unit( 102 )]); Object .fromEntries(units.entries()); Object .hasOwn({ foo : 42 }, 'foo' ); Object .hasOwn({ foo : 42 }, 'bar' ); Object .hasOwn({}, 'toString' );

Modules es.function.name , es.function.has-instance . Just ES5: es.function.bind .

class Function { name : string; bind(thisArg: any, ...args: Array <mixed>): Function ; @@hasInstance(value: any): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ function core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ function / name core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ function /has-instance core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ function /bind core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ function /virtual/bind

Example:

( function foo ( ) {}).name console .log.bind( console , 42 )( 43 );

Modules es.aggregate-error , es.aggregate-error.cause , es.error.cause .

class [ Error , EvalError , RangeError , ReferenceError , SyntaxError , TypeError , URIError , WebAssembly . CompileError , WebAssembly . LinkError , WebAssembly . RuntimeError , ] { constructor (message: string, { cause: any }): % Error %; } class AggregateError { constructor (errors: Iterable, message: string, { cause: any }): AggregateError; errors: Array <any>; message: string; } class Error { toString(): string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ aggregate -error core-js/es| stable |actual|features/error core-js/es| stable |actual|features/error/constructor core-js/es| stable |actual|features/error/ to -string

Example:

const error1 = new TypeError ( 'Error 1' ); const error2 = new TypeError ( 'Error 2' ); const aggregate = new AggregateError([error1, error2], 'Collected errors' ); aggregate.errors[ 0 ] === error1; aggregate.errors[ 1 ] === error2; const cause = new TypeError ( 'Something wrong' ); const error = new TypeError ( 'Here explained what`s wrong' , { cause }); error.cause === cause; Error .prototype.toString.call({ message : 1 , name : 2 }) === '2: 1' ;

Modules es.array.from , es.array.is-array , es.array.of , es.array.copy-within , es.array.fill , es.array.find , es.array.find-index , es.array.iterator , es.array.includes , es.array.slice , es.array.join , es.array.index-of , es.array.last-index-of , es.array.every , es.array.some , es.array.for-each , es.array.map , es.array.filter , es.array.reduce , es.array.reduce-right , es.array.reverse , es.array.sort , es.array.flat , es.array.flat-map , es.array.unscopables.flat , es.array.unscopables.flat-map , es.array.at .

class Array { at(index: int): any; concat(...args: Array <mixed>): Array <mixed>; copyWithin(target: number, start : number, end?: number): this ; entries(): Iterator<[index, value]>; every(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; fill(value: any, start?: number, end?: number): this ; filter(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Array <mixed>; find(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any; findIndex(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): number; flat(depthArg?: number = 1 ): Array <mixed>; flatMap(mapFn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => any, thisArg : any): Array <mixed>; forEach(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => void , thisArg?: any): void ; includes(searchElement: any, from ?: number): boolean; indexOf(searchElement: any, from ?: number): number; join(separator: string = ',' ): string; keys(): Iterator<index>; lastIndexOf(searchElement: any, from ?: number): number; map(mapFn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => any, thisArg?: any): Array <mixed>; reduce(callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: any, index: number, target: any ) => any, initialValue?: any): any; reduceRight(callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: any, index: number, target: any ) => any, initialValue?: any): any; reverse(): this ; slice(start?: number, end?: number): Array <mixed>; splice(start?: number, deleteCount?: number, ...items: Array <mixed>): Array <mixed>; some(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; sort(comparefn?: ( a: any, b: any ) => number): this ; values(): Iterator<value>; @@iterator(): Iterator<value>; @@unscopables: { [newMethodNames: string]: true }; static from (items: Iterable | ArrayLike, mapFn?: ( value: any, index: number ) => any, thisArg?: any): Array <mixed>; static isArray(value: any): boolean; static of (...args: Array <mixed>): Array <mixed>; } class Arguments { @@iterator(): Iterator<value>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / from core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / is - array core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /at core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /concat core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /entries core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /every core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / copy - within core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /fill core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / filter core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /find core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /find- index core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /flat core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /flat-map core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / for - each core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /includes core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / index - of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /iterator core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / join core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /keys core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /last- index - of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /map core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /reduce core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /reduce-right core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / reverse core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / slice core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /splice core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / some core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /sort core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array / values core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/at core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/concat core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ copy - within core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/entries core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/every core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/fill core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ filter core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/find core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/find- index core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/flat core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/flat-map core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ for - each core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/includes core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ index - of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/iterator core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ join core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/keys core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/last- index - of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/map core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/reduce core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/reduce-right core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ reverse core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ slice core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ some core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/sort core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/splice core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ array /virtual/ values

Examples:

Array .from( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ])); Array .from({ 0 : 1 , 1 : 2 , 2 : 3 , length : 3 }); Array .from( '123' , Number ); Array .from( '123' , it => it * it); Array .of( 1 ); Array .of( 1 , 2 , 3 ); let array = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]; for ( let value of array) console .log(value); for ( let value of array.values()) console .log(value); for ( let key of array.keys()) console .log(key); for ( let [key, value] of array.entries()) { console .log(key); console .log(value); } function isOdd ( value ) { return value % 2 ; } [ 4 , 8 , 15 , 16 , 23 , 42 ].find(isOdd); [ 4 , 8 , 15 , 16 , 23 , 42 ].findIndex(isOdd); [ 4 , 8 , 15 , 16 , 23 , 42 ].find( isNaN ); [ 4 , 8 , 15 , 16 , 23 , 42 ].findIndex( isNaN ); Array ( 5 ).fill( 42 ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].copyWithin( 0 , 3 ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].includes( 2 ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].includes( 4 ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].includes( 2 , 2 ); [ NaN ].indexOf( NaN ); [ NaN ].includes( NaN ); Array ( 1 ).indexOf( undefined ); Array ( 1 ).includes( undefined ); [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 ]].flat(); [ 1 , [ 2 , [ 3 , [ 4 ]]], 5 ].flat(); [ 1 , [ 2 , [ 3 , [ 4 ]]], 5 ].flat( 3 ); [{ a : 1 , b : 2 }, { a : 3 , b : 4 }, { a : 5 , b : 6 }].flatMap( it => [it.a, it.b]); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].at( 1 ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].at( -1 );

ECMAScript: String and RegExp⬆

The main part of String features: modules es.string.from-code-point , es.string.raw , es.string.iterator , es.string.split , es.string.code-point-at , es.string.ends-with , es.string.includes , es.string.repeat , es.string.pad-start , es.string.pad-end , es.string.starts-with , es.string.trim , es.string.trim-start , es.string.trim-end , es.string.match-all , es.string.replace-all , es.string.at-alternative .

Adding support of well-known symbols @@match , @@replace , @@search and @@split and direct .exec calls to related String methods, modules es.string.match , es.string.replace , es.string.search and es.string.split .

Annex B methods. Modules es.string.anchor , es.string.big , es.string.blink , es.string.bold , es.string.fixed , es.string.fontcolor , es.string.fontsize , es.string.italics , es.string.link , es.string.small , es.string.strike , es.string.sub , es.string.sup , es.string.substr , es.escape and es.unescape .

RegExp features: modules es.regexp.constructor , es.regexp.dot-all , es.regexp.flags , es.regexp.sticky and es.regexp.test .

class String { static fromCodePoint(...codePoints: Array <number>): string; static raw({ raw : Array <string> }, ...substitutions: Array <string>): string; at(index: int): string; includes(searchString: string, position?: number): boolean; startsWith(searchString: string, position?: number): boolean; endsWith(searchString: string, position?: number): boolean; repeat(count: number): string; padStart(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' ' ): string; padEnd(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' ' ): string; codePointAt(pos: number): number | void ; match(template: any): any; matchAll(regexp: RegExp ): Iterator; replace(template: any, replacer : any): any; replaceAll(searchValue: string | RegExp , replaceString : string | ( searchValue, index, this ) => string): string; search(template: any): any; split(template: any, limit?: int): Array <string>;; trim(): string; trimLeft(): string; trimRight(): string; trimStart(): string; trimEnd(): string; anchor(name: string): string; big(): string; blink(): string; bold(): string; fixed(): string; fontcolor(color: string): string; fontsize(size: any): string; italics(): string; link(url: string): string; small(): string; strike(): string; sub(): string; substr(start: int, length?: int): string; sup(): string; @@iterator(): Iterator<characters>; } class RegExp { constructor (pattern: RegExp | string, flags?: string): RegExp; exec(): Array<string | undefined> | null; // IE8 fixes test(string: string): boolean; // delegation to `.exec` toString(): string; // ES2015+ fix - generic @@match(string: string): Array | null; @@matchAll(string: string): Iterator; @@replace(string: string, replaceValue: Function | string): string; @@search(string: string): number; @@split(string: string, limit: number): Array<string>; readonly attribute dotAll: boolean; // IE9+ readonly attribute flags: string; // IE9+ readonly attribute sticky: boolean; // IE9+ } function escape(string: string): string; function unescape(string: string): string;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string /from-code-point core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string /raw core-js/es|stable|actual|features/ string / match core-js/es|stable|actual|features/ string /replace core-js/es|stable|actual|features/ string /search core-js/es|stable|actual|features/ string /split core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual/ string (/ virtual )/at core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/code-point-at core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/ends- with core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/includes core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/starts- with core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/ match -all core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/pad-start core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/pad- end core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/repeat core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/replace-all core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/trim core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/trim-start core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/trim- end core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/trim-left core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/trim-right core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/anchor core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/big core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/blink core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/bold core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/fixed core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/fontcolor core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/fontsize core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/italics core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/link core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/small core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/strike core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/sub core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/substr core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/sup core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ string (/ virtual )/iterator core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/constructor core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/dot-all core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/flags core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/sticky core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/test core-js/es|stable|actual|features/regexp/ to - string core-js/es|stable|actual|features/escape core-js/es|stable|actual|features/unescape

Examples:

for ( let value of 'a𠮷b' ) { console .log(value); } 'foobarbaz' .includes( 'bar' ); 'foobarbaz' .includes( 'bar' , 4 ); 'foobarbaz' .startsWith( 'foo' ); 'foobarbaz' .startsWith( 'bar' , 3 ); 'foobarbaz' .endsWith( 'baz' ); 'foobarbaz' .endsWith( 'bar' , 6 ); 'string' .repeat( 3 ); 'hello' .padStart( 10 ); 'hello' .padStart( 10 , '1234' ); 'hello' .padEnd( 10 ); 'hello' .padEnd( 10 , '1234' ); '𠮷' .codePointAt( 0 ); String .fromCodePoint( 97 , 134071 , 98 ); let name = 'Bob' ; String .raw `Hi

${name} !` ; String .raw({ raw : 'test' }, 0 , 1 , 2 ); 'foo' .bold(); 'bar' .anchor( 'a"b' ); 'baz' .link( 'http://example.com' ); RegExp ( '.' , 's' ).test( '

' ); RegExp ( '.' , 's' ).dotAll; RegExp ( 'foo:(?<foo>\\w+),bar:(?<bar>\\w+)' ).exec( 'foo:abc,bar:def' ).groups.bar; 'foo:abc,bar:def' .replace( RegExp ( 'foo:(?<foo>\\w+),bar:(?<bar>\\w+)' ), '$<bar>,$<foo>' ); RegExp ( /./g , 'm' ); /foo/ .flags; /foo/gim .flags; RegExp ( 'foo' , 'y' ).sticky; const text = 'First line

Second line' ; const regex = RegExp ( '(\\S+) line\

?' , 'y' ); regex.exec(text)[ 1 ]; regex.exec(text)[ 1 ]; regex.exec(text); 'foo' .match({ [ Symbol .match]: () => 1 }); 'foo' .replace({ [ Symbol .replace]: () => 2 }); 'foo' .search({ [ Symbol .search]: () => 3 }); 'foo' .split({ [ Symbol .split]: () => 4 }); RegExp .prototype.toString.call({ source : 'foo' , flags : 'bar' }); ' hello ' .trimLeft(); ' hello ' .trimRight(); ' hello ' .trimStart(); ' hello ' .trimEnd(); for ( let [_, d, D] of '1111a2b3cccc' .matchAll( /(\d)(\D)/g )) { console .log(d, D); } 'Test abc test test abc test.' .replaceAll( 'abc' , 'foo' ); 'abc' .at( 1 ); 'abc' .at( -1 );

Module es.number.constructor . Number constructor support binary and octal literals, example:

Number ( '0b1010101' ); Number ( '0o7654321' );

Modules es.number.epsilon , es.number.is-finite , es.number.is-integer , es.number.is-nan , es.number.is-safe-integer , es.number.max-safe-integer , es.number.min-safe-integer , es.number.parse-float , es.number.parse-int , es.number.to-exponential , es.number.to-fixed , es.number.to-precision , es.parse-int , es.parse-float .

class Number { constructor (value: any): number; toExponential(digits: number): string; toFixed(digits: number): string; toPrecision(precision: number): string; static isFinite(number: any): boolean; static isNaN(number: any): boolean; static isInteger(number: any): boolean; static isSafeInteger(number: any): boolean; static parseFloat(string: string): number; static parseInt(string: string, radix?: number = 10): number; static EPSILON: number; static MAX_SAFE_INTEGER: number; static MIN_SAFE_INTEGER: number; } function parseFloat(string: string): number; function parseInt(string: string, radix?: number = 10): number;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number core-js/es| stable |actual|features/number/constructor core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/ is -finite core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/ is - nan core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/ is - integer core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/ is -safe- integer core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/parse- float core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/parse- int core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/epsilon core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/max-safe- integer core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number/min-safe- integer core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number(/virtual)/ to -exponential core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number(/virtual)/ to -fixed core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/number(/virtual)/ to - precision core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/parse- float core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/parse- int

Modules es.math.acosh , es.math.asinh , es.math.atanh , es.math.cbrt , es.math.clz32 , es.math.cosh , es.math.expm1 , es.math.fround , es.math.hypot , es.math.imul , es.math.log10 , es.math.log1p , es.math.log2 , es.math.sign , es.math.sinh , es.math.tanh , es.math.trunc .

namespace Math { acosh(number: number): number; asinh(number: number): number; atanh(number: number): number; cbrt(number: number): number; clz32(number: number): number; cosh(number: number): number; expm1(number: number): number; fround(number: number): number; hypot(...args: Array <number>): number; imul(number1: number, number2 : number): number; log1p(number: number): number; log10(number: number): number; log2(number: number): number; sign(number: number): 1 | -1 | 0 | -0 | NaN ; sinh(number: number): number; tanh(number: number): number; trunc(number: number): number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / acosh core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / asinh core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / atanh core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / cbrt core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / clz32 core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / cosh core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / expm1 core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / fround core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / hypot core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / imul core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / log1p core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / log10 core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / log2 core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / sign core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / sinh core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / tanh core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / math / trunc

Modules es.date.to-string , ES5 features with fixes: es.date.now , es.date.to-iso-string , es.date.to-json and es.date.to-primitive .

Annex B methods. Modules es.date.get-year , es.date.set-year and es.date.to-gmt-string .

class Date { getYear(): int; setYear(year: int): number; toGMTString(): string; toISOString(): string; toJSON(): string; toString(): string; @@toPrimitive(hint: 'default' | 'number' | 'string' ): string | number; static now(): number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ date core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ date / to -string core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ date /now core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ date / get -year core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ date / set -year core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ date / to -gmt-string core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ date / to -iso-string core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ date / to - json core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ date / to -primitive

Example:

new Date ( NaN ).toString();

Modules es.promise , es.promise.all-settled , es.promise.any and es.promise.finally .

class Promise { constructor (executor: (resolve: Function, reject: Function) => void): Promise; then(onFulfilled: Function, onRejected: Function): Promise; catch(onRejected: Function): Promise; finally(onFinally: Function): Promise; static resolve(x: any): Promise; static reject(r: any): Promise; static all(iterable: Iterable): Promise; static allSettled(iterable: Iterable): Promise; static any(promises: Iterable): Promise<any>; static race(iterable: Iterable): Promise; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/promise core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/promise/ all -settled core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/promise/ any core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/promise/finally

Basic example:

function sleepRandom ( time ) { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout(resolve, time * 1e3 , 0 | Math .random() * 1e3 ); }); } console .log( 'Run' ); sleepRandom( 5 ).then( result => { console .log(result); return sleepRandom( 10 ); }).then( result => { console .log(result); }).then( () => { console .log( 'immediately after' ); throw Error ( 'Irror!' ); }).then( () => { console .log( 'will not be displayed' ); }).catch( x => console .log(x));

Promise.resolve and Promise.reject example:

Promise .resolve( 42 ).then( x => console .log(x)); Promise .reject( 42 ).catch( x => console .log(x)); Promise .resolve($.getJSON( '/data.json' ));

Promise#finally example:

Promise .resolve( 42 ).finally( () => console .log( 'You will see it anyway' )); Promise .reject( 42 ).finally( () => console .log( 'You will see it anyway' ));

Promise.all example:

Promise .all([ 'foo' , sleepRandom( 5 ), sleepRandom( 15 ), sleepRandom( 10 ) ]).then( x => console .log(x));

Promise.race example:

function timeLimit ( promise, time ) { return Promise .race([promise, new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { setTimeout(reject, time * 1e3 , Error ( 'Await > ' + time + ' sec' )); })]); } timeLimit(sleepRandom( 5 ), 10 ).then( x => console .log(x)); timeLimit(sleepRandom( 15 ), 10 ).catch( x => console .log(x));

Promise.allSettled example:

Promise .allSettled([ Promise .resolve( 1 ), Promise .reject( 2 ), Promise .resolve( 3 ), ]).then( console .log);

Promise.any example:

Promise .any([ Promise .resolve( 1 ), Promise .reject( 2 ), Promise .resolve( 3 ), ]).then( console .log); Promise .any([ Promise .reject( 1 ), Promise .reject( 2 ), Promise .reject( 3 ), ]).catch( ( { errors } ) => console .log(errors));

Example with async functions:

let delay = time => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, time)) async function sleepRandom ( time ) { await delay(time * 1e3 ); return 0 | Math .random() * 1e3 ; } async function sleepError ( time, msg ) { await delay(time * 1e3 ); throw Error (msg); } ( async () => { try { console .log( 'Run' ); console .log( await sleepRandom( 5 )); let [a, b, c] = await Promise .all([ sleepRandom( 5 ), sleepRandom( 15 ), sleepRandom( 10 ) ]); console .log(a, b, c); await sleepError( 5 , 'Error!' ); console .log( 'Will not be displayed' ); } catch (e) { console .log(e); } })();

Unhandled rejection tracking⬆

In Node.js, like in native implementation, available events unhandledRejection and rejectionHandled :

process.on( 'unhandledRejection' , (reason, promise) => console .log( 'unhandled' , reason, promise)); process.on( 'rejectionHandled' , (promise) => console .log( 'handled' , promise)); let promise = Promise .reject( 42 ); setTimeout( () => promise.catch( () => {}), 1e3 );

In a browser on rejection, by default, you will see notify in the console, or you can add a custom handler and a handler on handling unhandled, example:

window .addEventListener( 'unhandledrejection' , e => console .log( 'unhandled' , e.reason, e.promise)); window .addEventListener( 'rejectionhandled' , e => console .log( 'handled' , e.reason, e.promise)); window .onunhandledrejection = e => console .log( 'unhandled' , e.reason, e.promise); window .onrejectionhandled = e => console .log( 'handled' , e.reason, e.promise); let promise = Promise .reject( 42 ); setTimeout( () => promise.catch( () => {}), 1e3 );

Modules es.symbol , es.symbol.async-iterator , es.symbol.description , es.symbol.has-instance , es.symbol.is-concat-spreadable , es.symbol.iterator , es.symbol.match , es.symbol.replace , es.symbol.search , es.symbol.species , es.symbol.split , es.symbol.to-primitive , es.symbol.to-string-tag , es.symbol.unscopables , es.math.to-string-tag .

class Symbol { constructor (description?): symbol; readonly attribute description: string | void; static asyncIterator: @@asyncIterator; static hasInstance: @@hasInstance; static isConcatSpreadable: @@isConcatSpreadable; static iterator: @@iterator; static match: @@match; static replace: @@replace; static search: @@search; static species: @@species; static split: @@split; static toPrimitive: @@toPrimitive; static toStringTag: @@toStringTag; static unscopables: @@unscopables; static for(key: string): symbol; static keyFor(sym: symbol): string; static useSimple(): void; static useSetter(): void; } class Object { static getOwnPropertySymbols(object: any): Array <symbol>; }

Also wrapped some methods for correct work with Symbol polyfill.

class Object { static create(prototype: Object | null , properties?: { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor }): Object ; static defineProperties(object: Object , properties : { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor })): Object ; static defineProperty(object: Object , property : PropertyKey, attributes : PropertyDescriptor): Object ; static getOwnPropertyDescriptor(object: any, property : PropertyKey): PropertyDescriptor | void ; static getOwnPropertyNames(object: any): Array <string>; propertyIsEnumerable(key: PropertyKey): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/async-iterator core-js/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/description core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/has-instance core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/ is -concat-spreadable core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/iterator core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/match core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/replace core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/ search core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/species core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/split core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/ to -primitive core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/ to -string-tag core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/unscopables core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/ for core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/symbol/key- for core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ object / get -own-property-symbols core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/math/ to -string-tag

Basic example:

let Person = ( ( ) => { let NAME = Symbol ( 'name' ); return class { constructor (name) { this [NAME] = name; } getName() { return this [NAME]; } } })(); let person = new Person( 'Vasya' ); console .log(person.getName()); console .log(person[ 'name' ]); console .log(person[ Symbol ( 'name' )]); for ( let key in person) console .log(key);

Symbol.for & Symbol.keyFor example:

let symbol = Symbol .for( 'key' ); symbol === Symbol .for( 'key' ); Symbol .keyFor(symbol);

Example with methods for getting own object keys:

let object = { a : 1 }; Object .defineProperty(object, 'b' , { value : 2 }); object[ Symbol ( 'c' )] = 3 ; Object .keys(object); Object .getOwnPropertyNames(object); Object .getOwnPropertySymbols(object); Reflect .ownKeys(object);

Symbol#description getter:

Symbol ( 'foo' ).description; Symbol ().description;

Caveats when using Symbol polyfill:⬆

We can't add new primitive type, Symbol returns object.

returns object. Symbol.for and Symbol.keyFor can't be polyfilled cross-realm.

and can't be polyfilled cross-realm. By default, to hide the keys, Symbol polyfill defines setter in Object.prototype . For this reason, uncontrolled creation of symbols can cause memory leak and the in operator is not working correctly with Symbol polyfill: Symbol() in {} // => true .

You can disable defining setters in Object.prototype . Example:

Symbol .useSimple(); let symbol1 = Symbol ( 'symbol1' ); let object1 = {}; object1[symbol1] = true ; for ( let key in object1) console .log(key); Symbol .useSetter(); let symbol2 = Symbol ( 'symbol2' ); let object2 = {}; object2[symbol2] = true ; for ( let key in object2) console .log(key);

Currently, core-js not adds setters to Object.prototype for well-known symbols for correct work something like Symbol.iterator in foo . It can cause problems with their enumerability.

not adds setters to for well-known symbols for correct work something like . It can cause problems with their enumerability. Some problems possible with environment exotic objects (for example, IE localStorage ).

core-js uses native collections in most case, just fixes methods / constructor, if it's required, and in old environment uses fast polyfill (O(1) lookup).

Module es.map .

class Map { constructor (iterable?: Iterable<[key, value]>): Map; clear(): void; delete(key: any): boolean; forEach(callbackfn: (value: any, key: any, target: any) => void, thisArg: any): void; get (key: any): any; has(key: any): boolean; set (key: any, val: any): this; values(): Iterator<value>; keys(): Iterator<key>; entries(): Iterator<[key, value]>; @@iterator(): Iterator<[key, value]>; readonly attribute size: number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js (-pure)/ es | stable | actual | features / map

Examples:

let array = [ 1 ]; let map = new Map ([[ 'a' , 1 ], [ 42 , 2 ]]); map.set(array, 3 ).set( true , 4 ); console .log(map.size); console .log(map.has(array)); console .log(map.has([ 1 ])); console .log(map.get(array)); map.forEach( ( val, key ) => { console .log(val); console .log(key); }); map.delete(array); console .log(map.size); console .log(map.get(array)); console .log( Array .from(map)); let map = new Map ([[ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 3 ]]); for ( let [key, value] of map) { console .log(key); console .log(value); } for ( let value of map.values()) console .log(value); for ( let key of map.keys()) console .log(key); for ( let [key, value] of map.entries()) { console .log(key); console .log(value); }

Module es.set .

class Set { constructor (iterable?: Iterable<value>): Set; add(key: any): this; clear(): void; delete(key: any): boolean; forEach((value: any, key: any, target: any) => void, thisArg: any): void; has(key: any): boolean; values(): Iterator<value>; keys(): Iterator<value>; entries(): Iterator<[value, value]>; @@iterator(): Iterator<value>; readonly attribute size: number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/ set

Examples:

let set = new Set(['a', 'b', 'a', 'c']); set .add('d').add('b').add('e'); console.log( set .size); // => 5 console.log( set .has('b')); // => true set .forEach(it => { console .log(it); }); set .delete('b'); console.log( set .size); // => 4 console.log( set .has('b')); // => false console.log(Array.from( set )); // => ['a', 'c', 'd', 'e'] let set = new Set([1, 2, 3, 2, 1]); for (let value of set ) console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3 for (let value of set .values()) console.log(value); // => 1, 2, 3 for (let key of set .keys()) console.log(key); // => 1, 2, 3 for (let [key, value] of set .entries()) { console .log(key); console .log(value); }

Module es.weak-map .

class WeakMap { constructor (iterable?: Iterable<[key, value]>): WeakMap; delete(key: Object): boolean; get (key: Object): any; has(key: Object): boolean; set (key: Object, val: any): this; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/ weak - map

Examples:

let a = [ 1 ]; let b = [ 2 ]; let c = [ 3 ]; let weakmap = new WeakMap ([[a, 1 ], [b, 2 ]]); weakmap.set(c, 3 ).set(b, 4 ); console .log(weakmap.has(a)); console .log(weakmap.has([ 1 ])); console .log(weakmap.get(a)); weakmap.delete(a); console .log(weakmap.get(a)); let Person = ( ( ) => { let names = new WeakMap ; return class { constructor (name) { names.set( this , name); } getName() { return names.get( this ); } } })(); let person = new Person( 'Vasya' ); console .log(person.getName()); for ( let key in person) console .log(key);

Module es.weak-set .

class WeakSet { constructor (iterable?: Iterable<value>): WeakSet; add(key: Object): this; delete(key: Object): boolean; has(key: Object): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/weak- set

Examples:

let a = [ 1 ]; let b = [ 2 ]; let c = [ 3 ]; let weakset = new WeakSet ([a, b, a]); weakset.add(c).add(b).add(c); console .log(weakset.has(b)); console .log(weakset.has([ 2 ])); weakset.delete(b); console .log(weakset.has(b));

Caveats when using collections polyfill:⬆

Weak-collections polyfill stores values as hidden properties of keys. It works correct and not leak in most cases. However, it is desirable to store a collection longer than its keys.

Implementations and fixes for ArrayBuffer , DataView , Typed Arrays constructors, static and prototype methods. Typed arrays work only in environments with support descriptors (IE9+), ArrayBuffer and DataView should work anywhere.

Modules es.array-buffer.constructor , es.array-buffer.is-view , es.array-buffer.slice , es.data-view , es.typed-array.int8-array , es.typed-array.uint8-array , es.typed-array.uint8-clamped-array , es.typed-array.int16-array , es.typed-array.uint16-array , es.typed-array.int32-array , es.typed-array.uint32-array , es.typed-array.float32-array , es.typed-array.float64-array , es.typed-array.copy-within , es.typed-array.every , es.typed-array.fill , es.typed-array.filter , es.typed-array.find , es.typed-array.find-index , es.typed-array.for-each , es.typed-array.from , es.typed-array.includes , es.typed-array.index-of , es.typed-array.iterator , es.typed-array.last-index-of , es.typed-array.map , es.typed-array.of , es.typed-array.reduce , es.typed-array.reduce-right , es.typed-array.reverse , es.typed-array.set , es.typed-array.slice , es.typed-array.some , es.typed-array.sort , es.typed-array.subarray , es.typed-array.to-locale-string , es.typed-array.to-string , es.typed-array.at .

class ArrayBuffer { constructor (length: any): ArrayBuffer; slice(start: any, end: any): ArrayBuffer; readonly attribute byteLength: number; static isView(arg: any): boolean; } class DataView { constructor (buffer: ArrayBuffer, byteOffset?: number, byteLength?: number): DataView; getInt8(offset: any): int8; getUint8(offset: any): uint8 getInt16(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): int16; getUint16(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): uint16; getInt32(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): int32; getUint32(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): uint32; getFloat32(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): float32; getFloat64(offset: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): float64; setInt8(offset: any, value: any): void; setUint8(offset: any, value: any): void; setInt16(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void; setUint16(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void; setInt32(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void; setUint32(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void; setFloat32(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void; setFloat64(offset: any, value: any, littleEndian?: boolean = false): void; readonly attribute buffer: ArrayBuffer; readonly attribute byteLength: number; readonly attribute byteOffset: number; } class [ Int8Array, Uint8Array, Uint8ClampedArray, Int16Array, Uint16Array, Int32Array, Uint32Array, Float32Array, Float64Array, ] extends %TypedArray% { constructor (length: number): %TypedArray%; constructor (object: %TypedArray% | Iterable | ArrayLike): %TypedArray%; constructor (buffer: ArrayBuffer, byteOffset?: number, length?: number): %TypedArray% } class %TypedArray% { at(index: int): number; copyWithin(target: number, start : number, end?: number): this ; every(callbackfn: ( value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; fill(value: number, start?: number, end?: number): this ; filter(callbackfn: ( value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%; find(callbackfn: ( value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any; findIndex(callbackfn: ( value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): number; forEach(callbackfn: ( value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => void , thisArg?: any): void ; includes(searchElement: any, from ?: number): boolean; indexOf(searchElement: any, from ?: number): number; join(separator: string = ',' ): string; lastIndexOf(searchElement: any, from ?: number): number; map(mapFn: ( value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => number, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%; reduce(callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => any, initialValue?: any): any; reduceRight(callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => any, initialValue?: any): any; reverse(): this ; set (array: ArrayLike, offset?: number): void; slice(start?: number, end?: number): %TypedArray%; some(callbackfn: (value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray%) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; sort(comparefn?: (a: number, b: number) => number): this; // with modern behavior like stable sort subarray(begin?: number, end?: number): %TypedArray%; toString(): string; toLocaleString(): string; values(): Iterator<value>; keys(): Iterator<index>; entries(): Iterator<[index, value]>; @@iterator(): Iterator<value>; readonly attribute buffer: ArrayBuffer; readonly attribute byteLength: number; readonly attribute byteOffset: number; readonly attribute length: number; BYTES_PER_ELEMENT: number; static from(items: Iterable | ArrayLike, mapFn?: (value: any, index: number) => any, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%; static of(...args: Array<mixed>): %TypedArray%; static BYTES_PER_ELEMENT: number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ array -buffer core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ array -buffer/constructor core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ array -buffer/ is - view core-js/es| stable |actual|features/ array -buffer/ slice core-js/es| stable |actual|features/data- view core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / int8 - array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /uint8- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /uint8-clamped- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /int16- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /uint16- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /int32- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /uint32- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /float32- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /float64- array core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /at core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / copy - within core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /entries core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /every core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /fill core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / filter core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /find core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /find- index core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / for - each core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / from core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /includes core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / index - of core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /iterator core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / join core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /keys core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /last- index - of core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /map core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / of core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /reduce core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /reduce-right core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / reverse core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / set core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / slice core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / some core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /sort core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array /subarray core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / to -locale-string core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / to -string core-js/es| stable |actual|features/typed- array / values

Examples:

new Int32Array ( 4 ); new Uint8ClampedArray ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 666 ]); new Float32Array ( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ])); let buffer = new ArrayBuffer ( 8 ); let view = new DataView (buffer); view.setFloat64( 0 , 123.456 , true ); new Uint8Array (buffer.slice( 4 )); Int8Array .of( 1 , 1.5 , 5.7 , 745 ); Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 1.5 , 5.7 , 745 ]); let typed = new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); let a = typed.slice( 1 ); typed.buffer === a.buffer; let b = typed.subarray( 1 ); typed.buffer === b.buffer; typed.filter( it => it % 2 ); typed.map( it => it * 1.5 ); for ( let value of typed) console .log(value); for ( let value of typed.values()) console .log(value); for ( let key of typed.keys()) console .log(key); for ( let [key, value] of typed.entries()) { console .log(key); console .log(value); } new Int32Array ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).at( 1 ); new Int32Array ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).at( -1 );

Caveats when using typed arrays polyfills:⬆

Polyfills of Typed Arrays constructors work completely how should work by the spec, but because of internal usage of getters / setters on each instance, are slow and consumes significant memory. However, polyfills of Typed Arrays constructors required mainly for old IE, all modern engines have native Typed Arrays constructors and require only fixes of constructors and polyfills of methods.

Modules es.reflect.apply , es.reflect.construct , es.reflect.define-property , es.reflect.delete-property , es.reflect.get , es.reflect.get-own-property-descriptor , es.reflect.get-prototype-of , es.reflect.has , es.reflect.is-extensible , es.reflect.own-keys , es.reflect.prevent-extensions , es.reflect.set , es.reflect.set-prototype-of .

namespace Reflect { apply(target: Function , thisArgument : any, argumentsList : Array <mixed>): any; construct(target: Function , argumentsList : Array <mixed>, newTarget?: Function ): Object ; defineProperty(target: Object , propertyKey : PropertyKey, attributes : PropertyDescriptor): boolean; deleteProperty(target: Object , propertyKey : PropertyKey): boolean; get (target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey, receiver?: any): any; getOwnPropertyDescriptor(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey): PropertyDescriptor | void; getPrototypeOf(target: Object): Object | null; has(target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey): boolean; isExtensible(target: Object): boolean; ownKeys(target: Object): Array<string | symbol>; preventExtensions(target: Object): boolean; set (target: Object, propertyKey: PropertyKey, V: any, receiver?: any): boolean; setPrototypeOf(target: Object, proto: Object | null): boolean; // required __proto__ - IE11+ }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/apply core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/construct core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/define-property core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/ delete -property core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/ get core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/ get -own-property-descriptor core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/ get -prototype- of core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/has core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/ is -extensible core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/own-keys core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/prevent-extensions core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/ set core-js(-pure)/es| stable |actual|features/reflect/ set -prototype- of

Examples:

let object = { a : 1 }; Object .defineProperty(object, 'b' , { value : 2 }); object[ Symbol ( 'c' )] = 3 ; Reflect .ownKeys(object); function C ( a, b ) { this .c = a + b; } let instance = Reflect .construct(C, [ 20 , 22 ]); instance.c;

Since JSON object is missed only in very old engines like IE7-, core-js does not provide a full JSON polyfill, however, fix already existing implementations by the current standard, for example, well-formed JSON.stringify . JSON also fixed in other modules - for example, Symbol polyfill fixes JSON.stringify for correct work with symbols.

Module es.json.to-string-tag and es.json.stringify .

namespace JSON { stringify(target: any, replacer?: Function | Array , space?: string | number): string | void ; @@toStringTag: 'JSON' ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/json/stringify core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/json/to-string-tag

Examples:

JSON .stringify({ '𠮷' : [ '\uDF06\uD834' ] });

Module es.global-this .

let globalThis: Object ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/es|stable|actual|features/global- this

Examples:

globalThis.Array === Array ;

The TC39 process.

Finished (stage 4) proposals already marked in core-js as stable ECMAScript, they are available in core-js/stable and core-js/es namespace, you can find then in related sections of this doc. However, even for finished proposals, core-js provide a way to include only features for a specific proposal like core-js/proposals/proposal-name .

let globalThis: Object ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/global- this

class Array { at(index: int): any; } class String { at(index: int): string; } class % TypedArray % { at(index: int): number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/relative-indexing- method

class Array { includes(searchElement: any, from ?: number): boolean; } class % TypedArray % { includes(searchElement: any, from ?: number): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ array -includes

class Array { flat(depthArg?: number = 1 ): Array <mixed>; flatMap(mapFn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => any, thisArg : any): Array <mixed>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/array-flat- map

class Object { static entries(object: Object ): Array <[string, mixed]>; static values(object: any): Array <mixed>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ object - values -entries

class Object { static fromEntries(iterable: Iterable<[key, value]>): Object ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ object - from -entries

class Object { static getOwnPropertyDescriptors(object: any): { [property: PropertyKey]: PropertyDescriptor }; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ object -getownpropertydescriptors

class Object { static hasOwn(object: object, key : PropertyKey): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/accessible- object -hasownproperty

class String { padStart(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' ' ): string; padEnd(length: number, fillStr?: string = ' ' ): string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ string -padding

class String { matchAll(regexp: RegExp ): Iterator; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/string-match-all

class String { replaceAll(searchValue: string | RegExp , replaceString : string | ( searchValue, index, this ) => string): string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/string-replace-all

class String { trimLeft(): string; trimRight(): string; trimStart(): string; trimEnd(): string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/string-left-right-trim

class RegExp { constructor (pattern: RegExp | string, flags?: string): RegExp; exec(): Array<string | undefined> | null; readonly attribute dotAll: boolean; readonly attribute flags: string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/regexp-dotall-flag

class RegExp { constructor (pattern: RegExp | string, flags?: string): RegExp; exec(): Array<string | undefined> | null; @@replace(string: string, replaceValue: Function | string): string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/regexp-named-groups

class Promise { static allSettled(iterable: Iterable): Promise ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/promise-all-settled

class AggregateError { constructor (errors: Iterable, message: string): AggregateError; errors: Array<any>; message: string; } class Promise { static any(promises: Iterable): Promise <any>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/promise-any

class Promise { finally (onFinally: Function ): Promise ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/promise- finally

class Symbol { static asyncIterator: @@asyncIterator; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ async -iteration

class Symbol { readonly attribute description: string | void ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/symbol-description

namespace JSON { stringify(target: any, replacer?: Function | Array , space?: string | number): string | void ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/well-formed-stringify

Stage 3 proposals⬆

core-js/stage/3 entry point contains only stage 3 proposals, core-js/stage/2 - stage 2 and stage 3, etc.

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stage/ 3

Modules esnext.array.group-by , esnext.array.group-by-to-map .

class Array { groupBy(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => key, thisArg?: any): { [key]: Array <mixed> }; groupByToMap(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => key, thisArg?: any): Map <key, Array <mixed>>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ array -grouping core-js(-pure)/actual|features/ array (/virtual)/ group - by core-js(-pure)/actual|features/ array (/virtual)/ group - by - to -map

Examples:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].groupBy( it => it % 2 ); const map = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].groupByToMap( it => it % 2 ); map.get( 1 ); map.get( 0 );

Modules esnext.array.find-last , esnext.array.find-last-index , esnext.typed-array.find-last and esnext.typed-array.find-last-index .

class Array { findLast(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): any; findLastIndex(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): uint; } class % TypedArray % { findLast(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): any; findLastIndex(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): uint; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ array -find- from -last core-js(-pure)/actual|features(/virtual)/ array /find-last core-js(-pure)/actual|features(/virtual)/ array /find-last- index core-js/actual|features/typed- array /find-last core-js/actual|features/typed- array /find-last- index

Examples:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ].findLast( it => it % 2 ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ].findLastIndex( it => it % 2 );

Stage 2 proposals⬆

CommonJS entry points:

core-js (-pure) /stage/ 2

Modules esnext.async-iterator.constructor , esnext.async-iterator.as-indexed-pairs , esnext.async-iterator.drop , esnext.async-iterator.every , esnext.async-iterator.filter , esnext.async-iterator.find , esnext.async-iterator.flat-map , esnext.async-iterator.for-each , esnext.async-iterator.from , esnext.async-iterator.map , esnext.async-iterator.reduce , esnext.async-iterator.some , esnext.async-iterator.take , esnext.async-iterator.to-array , esnext.iterator.constructor , esnext.iterator.as-indexed-pairs , esnext.iterator.drop , esnext.iterator.every , esnext.iterator.filter , esnext.iterator.find , esnext.iterator.flat-map , esnext.iterator.for-each , esnext.iterator.from , esnext.iterator.map , esnext.iterator.reduce , esnext.iterator.some , esnext.iterator.take , esnext.iterator.to-array and esnext.iterator.to-async

class Iterator { static from (iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Iterator<any>; asIndexedPairs(): Iterator<[index, any]>; drop(limit: uint): Iterator<any>; every(callbackfn: value: any => boolean): boolean; filter(callbackfn: value: any => boolean): Iterator<any>; find(callbackfn: value: any => boolean)): any; flatMap(callbackfn: value => any: Iterable): Iterator<any>; forEach(callbackfn: value => void ): void ; map(callbackfn: value => any): Iterator<any>; reduce(callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: any ) => any, initialValue : any): any; some(callbackfn: value: any => boolean): boolean; take(limit: uint): Iterator<any>; toArray(): Array <any>; toAsync(): AsyncIterator<any>; @@toStringTag: 'Iterator' } class AsyncIterator { static from (iterable: Iterable<mixed>): AsyncIterator<any>; asIndexedPairs(): AsyncIterator<[index, any]>; drop(limit: uint): AsyncIterator<any>; every( async callbackfn: value: any => boolean): Promise <boolean>; filter( async callbackfn: value: any => boolean): AsyncIterator<any>; find( async callbackfn: value: any => boolean)): Promise <any>; flatMap( async callbackfn: value => any: Iterable): AsyncIterator<any>; forEach( async callbackfn: value => void ): Promise < void >; map( async callbackfn: value => any): AsyncIterator<any>; reduce( async callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: any ) => any, initialValue : any): Promise <any>; some( async callbackfn: value: any => boolean): Promise <boolean>; take(limit: uint): AsyncIterator<any>; toArray(): Promise < Array >; @@toStringTag: 'AsyncIterator' }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/iterator-helpers core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/ as -indexed-pairs core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/drop core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/every core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/filter core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/find core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/flat-map core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/ for -each core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/ from core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/map core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/reduce core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/some core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/take core-js(-pure)/features/ async -iterator/to-array core-js(-pure)/features/iterator core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/ as -indexed-pairs core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/drop core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/every core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/filter core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/find core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/flat-map core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/ for -each core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/ from core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/map core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/reduce core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/some core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/take core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/to-array core-js(-pure)/features/iterator/to- async

Examples:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ].values() .drop( 1 ) .take( 5 ) .filter( it => it % 2 ) .map( it => it ** 2 ) .toArray(); Iterator.from({ next : () => ({ done : Math .random() > .9 , value : Math .random() * 10 | 0 }) }).toArray(); await AsyncIterator.from([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ]) .drop( 1 ) .take( 5 ) .filter( it => it % 2 ) .map( it => it ** 2 ) .toArray(); await [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].values().toAsync().map( async it => it ** 2 ).toArray();

For preventing prototypes pollution, in the pure version, new %IteratorPrototype% methods are not added to the real %IteratorPrototype% , they available only on wrappers - instead of [].values().map(fn) use Iterator.from([]).map(fn) .

version, new methods are not added to the real , they available only on wrappers - instead of use . Now, we have access to the real %AsyncIteratorPrototype% only with usage async generators syntax. So, for compatibility the library with old browsers, we should use Function constructor. However, that breaks compatibility with CSP. So, if you wanna use the real %AsyncIteratorPrototype% , you should set USE_FUNCTION_CONSTRUCTOR option in the core-js/configurator to true :

const configurator = require ( 'core-js/configurator' ); configurator({ USE_FUNCTION_CONSTRUCTOR : true }); require ( 'core-js/features/async-iterator' ); ( async function * ( ) { })() instanceof AsyncIterator;

Modules esnext.set.difference , esnext.set.intersection , esnext.set.is-disjoint-from , esnext.set.is-subset-of , esnext.set.is-superset-of , esnext.set.symmetric-difference , esnext.set.union

class Set { difference(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set ; intersection(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set ; isDisjointFrom(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): boolean; isSubsetOf(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): boolean; isSupersetOf(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): boolean; symmetricDifference(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set ; union(iterable: Iterable<mixed>): Set ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ set -methods core-js(-pure)/features/ set /difference core-js(-pure)/features/ set /intersection core-js(-pure)/features/ set /is-disjoint-from core-js(-pure)/features/ set /is-subset-of core-js(-pure)/features/ set /is-superset-of core-js(-pure)/features/ set /symmetric-difference core-js(-pure)/features/ set /union

Examples:

new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).union([ 3 , 4 , 5 ]); new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).intersection([ 3 , 4 , 5 ]); new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).difference([ 3 , 4 , 5 ]); new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).symmetricDifference([ 3 , 4 , 5 ]); new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).isDisjointFrom([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]); new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).isSubsetOf([ 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 ]); new Set ([ 5 , 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 ]).isSupersetOf([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]);

Modules esnext.map.emplace and esnext.weak-map.emplace

class Map { emplace(key: any, { update : ( value: any, key: any, handler: object ) => updated: any, insert : ( key: any, handler: object ) => value: any): updated | value; } class WeakMap { emplace(key: any, { update : ( value: any, key: any, handler: object ) => updated: any, insert : ( key: any, handler: object ) => value: any): updated | value; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/map-upsert core-js(-pure)/features/map/emplace core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/emplace

Examples:

const map = new Map ([[ 'a' , 2 ]]); map.emplace( 'a' , { update : it => it ** 2 , insert : () => 3 }); map.emplace( 'b' , { update : it => it ** 2 , insert : () => 3 }); console .log(map);

Modules esnext.array.to-reversed , esnext.array.to-sorted , esnext.array.to-spliced , esnext.array.with , esnext.typed-array.to-reversed , esnext.typed-array.to-sorted , esnext.typed-array.to-spliced , esnext.typed-array.with .

class Array { toReversed(): Array <mixed>; toSpliced(start?: number, deleteCount?: number, ...items: Array <mixed>): Array <mixed>; toSorted(comparefn?: ( a: any, b: any ) => number): Array <mixed>; with (index: includes, value : any): Array <mixed>; } class % TypedArray % { toReversed(): %TypedArray%; toSpliced(start?: number, deleteCount?: number, ...items: %TypedArray%): %TypedArray%; toSorted(comparefn?: ( a: any, b: any ) => number): %TypedArray%; with (index: includes, value : any): %TypedArray%; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/change- array -by-copy core-js(-pure)/features/ array (/ virtual )/ to -reversed core-js(-pure)/features/ array (/ virtual )/ to -sorted core-js(-pure)/features/ array (/ virtual )/ to -spliced core-js(-pure)/features/ array (/ virtual )/ with core-js/features/typed- array / to -reversed core-js/features/typed- array / to -sorted core-js/features/typed- array / to -spliced core-js/features/typed- array / with

Examples:

const sequence = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; sequence.toReversed(); sequence; const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; array.toSpliced( 1 , 2 , 5 , 6 , 7 ); array; const outOfOrder = [ 3 , 1 , 2 ]; outOfOrder.toSorted(); outOfOrder; const correctionNeeded = [ 1 , 1 , 3 ]; correctionNeeded.with( 1 , 2 ); correctionNeeded;

Modules esnext.array.from-async .

class Array { static fromAsync(asyncItems: AsyncIterable | Iterable | ArrayLike, mapfn?: ( value: any, index: number ) => any, thisArg?: any): Array ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/array- from - async core-js(-pure)/features/array/ from - async

Example:

await Array .fromAsync(( async function * ( ) { yield * [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] })(), i => i * i);

Module esnext.array.is-template-object

class Array { static isTemplateObject(value: any): boolean }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/array-is-template-object core-js(-pure)/features/array/is-template-object

Example:

console .log( Array .isTemplateObject(( it => it) `qwe ${ 123 } asd` ));

Modules esnext.symbol.dispose and esnext.symbol.async-dispose .

class Symbol { static asyncDispose: @@asyncDispose; static dispose: @@dispose; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/using-statement core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/ async -dispose core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/dispose

Module esnext.symbol.metadata .

class Symbol { static metadata: @@metadata; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/decorators core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/metadata

Stage 1 proposals⬆

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stage/ 1

Modules esnext.observable and esnext.symbol.observable

class Observable { constructor (subscriber: Function): Observable; subscribe(observer: Function | { next?: Function , error?: Function , complete?: Function }): Subscription; @@observable(): this ; static of (...items: Aray<mixed>): Observable; static from (x: Observable | Iterable): Observable; static readonly attribute @@species: this ; } class Symbol { static observable: @@observable; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/observable core-js(-pure)/features/observable core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/observable

Examples:

new Observable( observer => { observer.next( 'hello' ); observer.next( 'world' ); observer.complete(); }).subscribe({ next(it) { console .log(it); }, complete() { console .log( '!' ); } });

Modules esnext.set.add-all , esnext.set.delete-all , esnext.set.every , esnext.set.filter , esnext.set.find , esnext.set.join , esnext.set.map , esnext.set.reduce , esnext.set.some , esnext.map.delete-all , esnext.map.every , esnext.map.filter , esnext.map.find , esnext.map.find-key , esnext.map.group-by , esnext.map.includes , esnext.map.key-by , esnext.map.key-of , esnext.map.map-keys , esnext.map.map-values , esnext.map.merge , esnext.map.reduce , esnext.map.some , esnext.map.update , esnext.weak-set.add-all , esnext.weak-set.delete-all , esnext.weak-map.delete-all

Modules esnext.set.of , esnext.set.from , esnext.map.of , esnext.map.from , esnext.weak-set.of , esnext.weak-set.from , esnext.weak-map.of , esnext.weak-map.from

class Set { static of (...args: Array <mixed>): Set ; static from (iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: ( value: any, index: number ) => any, thisArg?: any): Set ; addAll(...args: Array <mixed>): this ; deleteAll(...args: Array <mixed>): boolean; every(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; filter(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Set ; find(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any; join(separator: string = ',' ): string; map(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => any, thisArg?: any): Set ; reduce(callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: any, key: any, target: any ) => any, initialValue?: any): any; some(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; } class Map { static groupBy(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, callbackfn?: ( value: any ) => any): Map ; static of (...args: Array <[key, value]>): Map ; static from (iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: ( value: any, index: number ) => [key: any, value : any], thisArg?: any): Map ; static keyBy(iterable: Iterable<mixed>, callbackfn?: ( value: any ) => any): Map ; deleteAll(...args: Array <mixed>): boolean; every(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; filter(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Map ; find(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any; findKey(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean), thisArg?: any): any; includes(searchElement: any): boolean; keyOf(searchElement: any): any; mapKeys(mapFn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => any, thisArg?: any): Map ; mapValues(mapFn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => any, thisArg?: any): Map ; merge(...iterables: Array <Iterable>): this ; reduce(callbackfn: ( memo: any, value: any, key: any, target: any ) => any, initialValue?: any): any; some(callbackfn: ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): boolean; update(key: any, callbackfn : ( value: any, key: any, target: any ) => any, thunk?: ( key: any, target: any ) => any): this ; } class WeakSet { static of (...args: Array <mixed>): WeakSet ; static from (iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: ( value: any, index: number ) => Object , thisArg?: any): WeakSet ; addAll(...args: Array <mixed>): this ; deleteAll(...args: Array <mixed>): boolean; } class WeakMap { static of (...args: Array <[key, value]>): WeakMap ; static from (iterable: Iterable<mixed>, mapFn?: ( value: any, index: number ) => [key: Object , value : any], thisArg?: any): WeakMap ; deleteAll(...args: Array <mixed>): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/collection-methods core-js/proposals/collection- of - from core-js(-pure)/features/ set /add-all core-js(-pure)/features/ set /delete-all core-js(-pure)/features/ set /every core-js(-pure)/features/ set /filter core-js(-pure)/features/ set /find core-js(-pure)/features/ set /from core-js(-pure)/features/ set /join core-js(-pure)/features/ set /map core-js(-pure)/features/ set /of core-js(-pure)/features/ set /reduce core-js(-pure)/features/ set /some core-js(-pure)/features/map/delete-all core-js(-pure)/features/map/every core-js(-pure)/features/map/filter core-js(-pure)/features/map/find core-js(-pure)/features/map/find-key core-js(-pure)/features/map/from core-js(-pure)/features/map/group-by core-js(-pure)/features/map/includes core-js(-pure)/features/map/key-by core-js(-pure)/features/map/key-of core-js(-pure)/features/map/map-keys core-js(-pure)/features/map/map-values core-js(-pure)/features/map/merge core-js(-pure)/features/map/of core-js(-pure)/features/map/reduce core-js(-pure)/features/map/some core-js(-pure)/features/map/update core-js(-pure)/features/weak- set /add-all core-js(-pure)/features/weak- set /delete-all core-js(-pure)/features/weak- set /of core-js(-pure)/features/weak- set /from core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/delete-all core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/of core-js(-pure)/features/weak-map/from

.of / .from examples:

Set .of( 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ); Map .from([[ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]], ([key, value]) => [key ** 2 , value ** 2 ]);

Modules esnext.composite-key and esnext.composite-symbol

function compositeKey ( ...args: Array<mixed> ): object ; function compositeSymbol ( ...args: Array<mixed> ): symbol ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/keys-composition core-js(-pure)/features/composite-key core-js(-pure)/features/composite-symbol

Examples:

const symbol = compositeSymbol({}); console .log( typeof symbol); const key = compositeKey({}); console .log( typeof key); console .log({}.toString.call(key)); console .log( Object .getPrototypeOf(key)); console .log( Object .isFrozen(key)); const a = [ 'a' ]; const b = [ 'b' ]; const c = [ 'c' ]; console .log(compositeSymbol(a) === compositeSymbol(a)); console .log(compositeSymbol(a) !== compositeSymbol([ 'a' ])); console .log(compositeSymbol(a, 1 ) === compositeSymbol(a, 1 )); console .log(compositeSymbol(a, b) !== compositeSymbol(b, a)); console .log(compositeSymbol(a, b, c) === compositeSymbol(a, b, c)); console .log(compositeSymbol( 1 , a) === compositeSymbol( 1 , a)); console .log(compositeSymbol( 1 , a, 2 , b) === compositeSymbol( 1 , a, 2 , b)); console .log(compositeSymbol(a, a) === compositeSymbol(a, a));

Modules esnext.array.filter-reject and esnext.typed-array.filter-reject .

class Array { filterReject(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): Array <mixed>; } class % TypedArray % { filterReject(callbackfn: ( value: number, index: number, target: %TypedArray% ) => boolean, thisArg?: any): %TypedArray%; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ array -filtering core-js(-pure)/features/ array (/virtual)/ filter -reject core-js/features/typed- array / filter -reject

Examples:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ].filterReject( it => it % 2 );

Modules esnext.array.unique-by and esnext.typed-array.unique-by

class Array { uniqueBy(resolver?: ( item: any ) => any): Array <mixed>; } class % TypedArray % { uniqueBy(resolver?: ( item: any ) => any): %TypedArray%;; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ array - unique core-js(-pure)/features/ array (/virtual)/ unique - by core-js/features/typed- array / unique - by

Examples:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 1 ].uniqueBy(); [ { id : 1 , uid : 10000 }, { id : 2 , uid : 10000 }, { id : 3 , uid : 10001 } ].uniqueBy( it => it.id);

Modules esnext.array.last-item and esnext.array.last-index

class Array { attribute lastItem: any; readonly attribute lastIndex: uint; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/array-last core-js/features/array/last-item core-js/features/array/last-index

Examples:

[ 1 , 2 , 3 ].lastItem; [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].lastIndex; const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; array.lastItem = 4 ; array;

Module esnext.number.range and esnext.bigint.range

class Number { range(start: number, end : number, options : { step : number = 1 , inclusive : boolean = false } | step: number = 1 ): RangeIterator; } class BigInt { range(start: bigint, end : bigint | Infinity | - Infinity , options : { step : bigint = 1n , inclusive : boolean = false } | step: bigint = 1n ): RangeIterator; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/number-range core-js(-pure)/features/bigint/range core-js(-pure)/features/number/range

Example:

for ( const i of Number .range( 1 , 10 )) { console .log(i); } for ( const i of Number .range( 1 , 10 , { step : 3 , inclusive : true })) { console .log(i); }

Module esnext.number.from-string

class Number { fromString(string: string, radix : number): number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/number- from -string core-js(-pure)/features/number/ from -string

Modules esnext.math.clamp , esnext.math.deg-per-rad , esnext.math.degrees , esnext.math.fscale , esnext.math.rad-per-deg , esnext.math.radians and esnext.math.scale

namespace Math { DEG_PER_RAD : number; RAD_PER_DEG: number; clamp(x: number, lower : number, upper : number): number; degrees(radians: number): number; fscale(x: number, inLow : number, inHigh : number, outLow : number, outHigh : number): number; radians(degrees: number): number; scale(x: number, inLow : number, inHigh : number, outLow : number, outHigh : number): number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/math-extensions core-js(-pure)/features/math/clamp core-js(-pure)/features/math/deg-per-rad core-js(-pure)/features/math/degrees core-js(-pure)/features/math/fscale core-js(-pure)/features/math/rad-per-deg core-js(-pure)/features/math/radians core-js(-pure)/features/math/scale

Module esnext.math.signbit

namespace Math { signbit(x: number): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/math-signbit core-js(-pure)/features/math/signbit

Examples:

Math .signbit( NaN ); Math .signbit( 1 ); Math .signbit( -1 ); Math .signbit( 0 ); Math .signbit( -0 );

Module esnext.string.cooked

class String { static cooked(template: Array <string>, ...substitutions: Array <string>): string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/string-cooked core-js(-pure)/features/string/cooked

Example:

function safePath ( strings, ...subs ) { return String .cooked(strings, ...subs.map( sub => encodeURIComponent (sub))); } let id = 'spottie?' ; safePath `/cats/ ${ id } ` ;

Module esnext.string.code-points

class String { codePoints(): Iterator<{ codePoint, position }>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/string-code-points core-js(-pure)/features/string/code-points

Example:

for ( let { codePoint, position } of 'qwe' .codePoints()) { console .log(codePoint); console .log(position); }

Module esnext.symbol.matcher .

class Symbol { static matcher: @@matcher; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/pattern-matching core-js(-pure)/features/symbol/matcher

API of this proposal has been changed. This proposal will be removed from the next major core-js version and will be added back after adding and stabilization of the spec text.

Module esnext.math.seeded-prng

class Math { seededPRNG({ seed : number }): Iterator<number>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/seeded-random core-js(-pure)/features/math/seeded-prng

Example:

for ( let x of Math .seededPRNG({ seed : 42 })) { console .log(x); if (x > .8 ) break ; }

This proposal has been withdrawn and will be removed from the next major core-js version.

Modules esnext.object.iterate-keys , esnext.object.iterate-values , esnext.object.iterate-entries .

class Object { iterateKeys(object: any): Iterator<string>; iterateValues(object: any): Iterator<any>; iterateEntries(object: any): Iterator<[string, any]>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/object-iteration core-js(-pure)/features/object/iterate-keys core-js(-pure)/features/object/iterate-values core-js(-pure)/features/object/iterate-entries

Example:

const obj = { foo : 'bar' , baz : 'blah' }; for ( const [key, value] of Object .iterateEntries(obj)) { console .log( ` ${key} -> ${value} ` ); } for ( const key of Object .iterateKeys(obj)) { console .log(key); } for ( const value of Object .iterateValues(obj)) { console .log(value); }

This proposal is dead and will be removed from the next major core-js version.

Module esnext.promise.try

class Promise { static try (callbackfn: Function ): promise; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/promise- try core-js(-pure)/features/promise/ try

Examples:

Promise .try( () => 42 ).then( it => console .log( `Promise, resolved as ${it} ` )); Promise .try( () => { throw 42 ; }).catch( it => console .log( `Promise, rejected as ${it} ` ));

Stage 0 proposals⬆

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stage/ 0

Module esnext.function.un-this

class Function { unThis(): Function ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/function-un-this core-js (-pure) /features/function/un-this core-js (-pure) /features/function/virtual/un-this

Examples:

const slice = Array .prototype.slice.unThis(); slice([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 1 );

Modules esnext.function.is-callable , esnext.function.is-constructor

class Function { static isCallable(value: any): boolean; static isConstructor(value: any): boolean; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/ function - is - callable - is - constructor core - js ( -pure )/ features / function / is - callable core - js ( -pure )/ features / function / is - constructor

Examples:

Function .isCallable( null ); Function .isCallable({}); Function .isCallable( function ( ) {}); Function .isCallable( () => {}); Function .isCallable( class {}); Function .isConstructor( null ); Function .isConstructor({}); Function .isConstructor( function ( ) {}); Function .isConstructor( () => {}); Function .isConstructor( class {});

See more info in web standards namespace

This proposal has been withdrawn and will be removed from the next major core-js version.

Module esnext.string.at

class String { at(index: number): string; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/string-at core-js (-pure) /features/string/at core-js (-pure) /features/string/virtual/at

Examples:

'a𠮷b' .at( 1 ); 'a𠮷b' .at( 1 ).length;

This proposal has been withdrawn and will be removed from the next major core-js version.

Modules esnext.math.iaddh , esnext.math.isubh , esnext.math.imulh and esnext.math.umulh

namespace Math { iaddh(lo0: number, hi0 : number, lo1 : number, hi1 : number): number; isubh(lo0: number, hi0 : number, lo1 : number, hi1 : number): number; imulh(a: number, b : number): number; umulh(a: number, b : number): number; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/efficient -64 -bit-arithmetic core-js(-pure)/features/math/iaddh core-js(-pure)/features/math/isubh core-js(-pure)/features/math/imulh core-js(-pure)/features/math/umulh

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stage/pre

Modules esnext.reflect.define-metadata , esnext.reflect.delete-metadata , esnext.reflect.get-metadata , esnext.reflect.get-metadata-keys , esnext.reflect.get-own-metadata , esnext.reflect.get-own-metadata-keys , esnext.reflect.has-metadata , esnext.reflect.has-own-metadata and esnext.reflect.metadata .

namespace Reflect { defineMetadata(metadataKey: any, metadataValue : any, target : Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): void ; getMetadata(metadataKey: any, target : Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): any; getOwnMetadata(metadataKey: any, target : Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): any; hasMetadata(metadataKey: any, target : Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): boolean; hasOwnMetadata(metadataKey: any, target : Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): boolean; deleteMetadata(metadataKey: any, target : Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): boolean; getMetadataKeys(target: Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): Array <mixed>; getOwnMetadataKeys(target: Object , propertyKey?: PropertyKey): Array <mixed>; metadata(metadataKey: any, metadataValue : any): decorator(target: Object , targetKey?: PropertyKey) => void ; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/reflect-metadata core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/define-metadata core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/ delete -metadata core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/ get -metadata core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/ get -metadata-keys core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/ get -own-metadata core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/ get -own-metadata-keys core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/has-metadata core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/has-own-metadata core-js(-pure)/features/reflect/metadata

Examples:

let object = {}; Reflect .defineMetadata( 'foo' , 'bar' , object); Reflect .ownKeys(object); Reflect .getOwnMetadataKeys(object); Reflect .getOwnMetadata( 'foo' , object);

Spec, module web.structured-clone

function structuredClone ( value: Serializable, { transfer?: Sequence<Transferable> } ): any ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/structured-clone

Examples:

const structured = [{ a : 42 }]; const sclone = structuredClone(structured); console .log(sclone); console .log(structured !== sclone); console .log(structured[ 0 ] !== sclone[ 0 ]); const circular = {}; circular.circular = circular; const cclone = structuredClone(circular); console .log(cclone.circular === cclone); structuredClone( 42 ); structuredClone({ x : 42 }); structuredClone([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); structuredClone( new Set ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])); structuredClone( new Map ([[ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ]])); structuredClone( new Int8Array ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ])); structuredClone( new AggregateError([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 'message' )); structuredClone( new TypeError ( 'message' , { cause : 42 })); structuredClone( new DOMException( 'message' , 'DataCloneError' )); structuredClone( document .getElementById( 'myfileinput' )); structuredClone( new DOMPoint( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 )); structuredClone( new Blob([ 'test' ])); structuredClone( new ImageData( 8 , 8 )); structuredClone( new WeakMap ());

Caveats when using structuredClone polyfill:⬆

ArrayBuffer instances and many platform types cannot be transferred in most engines since we have no way to polyfill this behavior, however .transfer option works for some platform types. I recommend avoiding this option.

instances and many platform types cannot be transferred in most engines since we have no way to polyfill this behavior, however option works for some platform types. I recommend avoiding this option. Some specific platform types can't be cloned in old engines. Mainly it's very specific types or very old engines, but here are some exceptions. For example, we have no sync way to clone ImageBitmap in Safari 14.0- or Firefox 83-, so it's recommended to look to the polyfill source if you wanna clone something specific.

Base64 utility methods⬆

Specification, MDN. Modules web.atob , web.btoa .

function atob ( data: string ): string ; function btoa ( data: string ): string ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/atob core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/btoa

Examples:

btoa( 'hi, core-js' ); atob( 'aGksIGNvcmUtanM=' );

setTimeout and setInterval ⬆

Module web.timers . Additional arguments fix for IE9-.

function setTimeout ( callback: any, time: any, ...args: Array<mixed> ): number ; function setInterval ( callback: any, time: any, ...args: Array<mixed> ): number ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/ set -timeout core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/ set -interval

setTimeout(log.bind( null , 42 ), 1000 ); setTimeout(log, 1000 , 42 );

Module web.immediate . setImmediate polyfill.

function setImmediate ( callback: any, ...args: Array<mixed> ): number ; function clearImmediate ( id: number ): void ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/ set -immediate core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/clear-immediate

Examples:

setImmediate( ( arg1, arg2 ) => { console .log(arg1, arg2); }, 'Message will be displayed' , 'with minimum delay' ); clearImmediate(setImmediate( () => { console .log( 'Message will not be displayed' ); }));

Spec, module web.queue-microtask

function queueMicrotask ( fn: Function ): void ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/queue-microtask

Examples:

queueMicrotask( () => console .log( 'called as microtask' ));

URL and URLSearchParams ⬆

URL standard implementation. Modules web.url , web.url.to-json , web.url-search-params .

class URL { constructor (url: string, base?: string); attribute href: string; readonly attribute origin: string; attribute protocol: string; attribute username: string; attribute password: string; attribute host: string; attribute hostname: string; attribute port: string; attribute pathname: string; attribute search: string; readonly attribute searchParams: URLSearchParams; attribute hash: string; toJSON(): string; toString(): string; } class URLSearchParams { constructor (params?: string | Iterable<[key, value]> | Object); append(name: string, value: string): void; delete(name: string): void; get (name: string): string | void; getAll(name: string): Array<string>; has(name: string): boolean; set (name: string, value: string): void; sort(): void; toString(): string; forEach(callbackfn: (value: any, index: number, target: any) => void, thisArg: any): void; entries(): Iterator<[key, value]>; keys(): Iterator<key>; values(): Iterator<value>; @@iterator(): Iterator<[key, value]>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js/proposals/url core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/url core-js/stable|actual|features/url/to-json core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/url-search-params

Examples:

const url = new URL( 'http://login:password@example.com:8080/foo/bar?a=1&b=2&a=3#fragment' ); console .log(url.href); console .log(url.origin); console .log(url.protocol); console .log(url.username); console .log(url.password); console .log(url.host); console .log(url.hostname); console .log(url.port); console .log(url.pathname); console .log(url.search); console .log(url.hash); console .log(url.toJSON()); console .log(url.toString()); for ( let [key, value] of url.searchParams) { console .log(key); console .log(value); } url.pathname = '' ; url.searchParams.append( 'c' , 4 ); console .log(url.search); console .log(url.href); const params = new URLSearchParams( '?a=1&b=2&a=3' ); params.append( 'c' , 4 ); params.append( 'a' , 2 ); params.sort(); for ( let [key, value] of params) { console .log(key); console .log(value); } console .log(params.toString());

Caveats when using URL and URLSearchParams :⬆

IE8 does not support setters, so they do not work on URL instances. However, URL constructor can be used for basic URL parsing.

instances. However, constructor can be used for basic parsing. Legacy encodings in a search query are not supported. Also, core-js implementation has some other encoding-related issues.

implementation has some other encoding-related issues. URL implementations from all of the popular browsers have much more problems than core-js , however, replacing all of them does not looks like a good idea. You can customize the aggressiveness of polyfill by your requirements.

The specification. Modules web.dom-exception.constructor , web.dom-exception.stack , web.dom-exception.to-string-tag .

class DOMException { constructor (message: string, name?: string); readonly attribute name: string; readonly attribute message: string; readonly attribute code: string; attribute stack: string; // in engines that should have it @@toStringTag: 'DOMException'; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/dom-exception core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/dom-exception/ constructor core-js/stable|actual|features/dom-exception/to-string-tag

Examples:

const exception = new DOMException( 'error' , 'DataCloneError' ); console .log(exception.name); console .log(exception.message); console .log(exception.code); console .log( typeof exception.stack); console .log(exception instanceof DOMException); console .log(exception instanceof Error ); console .log(exception.toString()); console .log( Object .prototype.toString.call(exception));

Iterable DOM collections⬆

Some DOM collections should have iterable interface or should be inherited from Array . That means they should have forEach , keys , values , entries and @@iterator methods for iteration. So add them. Modules web.dom-collections.iterator and web.dom-collections.for-each .

class [ CSSRuleList , CSSStyleDeclaration , CSSValueList , ClientRectList , DOMRectList , DOMStringList , DataTransferItemList , FileList , HTMLAllCollection , HTMLCollection , HTMLFormElement , HTMLSelectElement , MediaList , MimeTypeArray , NamedNodeMap , PaintRequestList , Plugin , PluginArray , SVGLengthList , SVGNumberList , SVGPathSegList , SVGPointList , SVGStringList , SVGTransformList , SourceBufferList , StyleSheetList , TextTrackCueList , TextTrackList , TouchList , ] { @@iterator(): Iterator<value>; } class [ DOMTokenList , NodeList ] { forEach(callbackfn: ( value: any, index: number, target: any ) => void , thisArg : any): void ; entries(): Iterator<[key, value]>; keys(): Iterator<key>; values(): Iterator<value>; @@iterator(): Iterator<value>; }

CommonJS entry points:

core-js(-pure)/stable|actual|features/dom-collections/iterator core-js/stable|actual|features/dom-collections/ for -each

Examples:

for ( let { id } of document .querySelectorAll( '*' )) { if (id) console .log(id); } for ( let [index, { id }] of document .querySelectorAll( '*' ).entries()) { if (id) console .log(index, id); } document .querySelectorAll( '*' ).forEach( it => console .log(it.id));

Helpers for check iterability / get iterator in the pure version or, for example, for arguments object:

function isIterable ( value: any ): boolean ; function getIterator ( value: any ): Object ; function getIteratorMethod ( value: any ): Function | void ;

CommonJS entry points:

core-js-pure/es|stable|actual|features/is-iterable core-js-pure/es|stable|actual|features/ get -iterator core-js-pure/es|stable|actual|features/ get -iterator-method

Examples:

import isIterable from 'core-js-pure/actual/is-iterable' ; import getIterator from 'core-js-pure/actual/get-iterator' ; import getIteratorMethod from 'core-js-pure/actual/get-iterator-method' ; let list = ( function ( ) { return arguments ; })( 1 , 2 , 3 ); console .log(isIterable(list)); let iterator = getIterator(list); console .log(iterator.next().value); console .log(iterator.next().value); console .log(iterator.next().value); console .log(iterator.next().value); getIterator({}); let method = getIteratorMethod(list); console .log( typeof method); let iterator = method.call(list); console .log(iterator.next().value); console .log(iterator.next().value); console .log(iterator.next().value); console .log(iterator.next().value); console .log(getIteratorMethod({}));