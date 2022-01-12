core-fe is a frontend framework based on react, redux, react-saga, it's designed to support our own projects.
The whole website is split into modules, usually by routes.
For each module, it contains 1 state and some actions, to handle business logic.
No matter sync or async, every action is automatically wrapped as saga generator.
To extend module features, modules can also implement its own lifecycle actions, like onEnter/onDestroy/onActive etc.
(1) Global error handler
(2) Event log collector
(3) Built-in decorator
Bootstrap function, configuring entry component / error handler / log / initialization action.
Register a module (including lifecycle actions and custom actions).
(To be done)
We also develop a same (90% similarity) framework for app, using the same tech stack (in React Native).
https://github.com/dionshihk/core-native-project
Our idea is also inspired by many React-based frameworks
https://github.com/rematch/rematch