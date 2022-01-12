openbase logo
core-fe

by Neo Wu
2.0.0-beta1 (see all)

frontend framework

Overview

65

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Overview

core-fe is a frontend framework based on react, redux, react-saga, it's designed to support our own projects.

Build Status Language grade: JavaScript Total alerts

Basic Features:

The whole website is split into modules, usually by routes.

For each module, it contains 1 state and some actions, to handle business logic.

No matter sync or async, every action is automatically wrapped as saga generator.

To extend module features, modules can also implement its own lifecycle actions, like onEnter/onDestroy/onActive etc.

Advanced Features

(1) Global error handler

(2) Event log collector

(3) Built-in decorator

Core API:

  • startApp

Bootstrap function, configuring entry component / error handler / log / initialization action.

  • register

Register a module (including lifecycle actions and custom actions).

Usage:

(To be done)

Similar Frameworks

We also develop a same (90% similarity) framework for app, using the same tech stack (in React Native).

https://github.com/dionshihk/core-native-project

Our idea is also inspired by many React-based frameworks

https://github.com/dvajs/dva

https://github.com/rematch/rematch

https://github.com/wangtao0101/resa

