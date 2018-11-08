I don't have time or interest in keeping it in sync with Node.js anymore. It should continue to work fine though. It's just missing some improvements from later Node.js versions.
Useful to ensure consistency between Node.js versions as the
assert module has changed a lot.
Lets you use the Node.js 4.0
assert.deepStrictEqual()/
assert.notDeepStrictEqual() methods all the way back to Node.js 0.10.
Issues and improvements should be done in Node.js first.
$ npm install --save core-assert
var assert = require('core-assert');
assert.strictEqual('unicorn', 'unicorn');
MIT © Sindre Sorhus