Deprecated

I don't have time or interest in keeping it in sync with Node.js anymore. It should continue to work fine though. It's just missing some improvements from later Node.js versions.

Node.js assert as a standalone module (ponyfill)

Useful to ensure consistency between Node.js versions as the assert module has changed a lot.

Lets you use the Node.js 4.0 assert.deepStrictEqual() / assert.notDeepStrictEqual() methods all the way back to Node.js 0.10.

Issues and improvements should be done in Node.js first.

Install

$ npm install --save core- assert

Usage

var assert = require ( 'core-assert' ); assert.strictEqual( 'unicorn' , 'unicorn' );

Related

deep-strict-equal - Test for deep equality - Node.js assert.deepStrictEqual() algorithm as a standalone module

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus