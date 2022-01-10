This Cordova/Phonegap plugin for iOS, Android and Windows 10 UWP is used to manage device settings such as Location, Bluetooth and WiFi. It enables management of run-time permissions, device hardware and core OS features.
The plugin is registered in on npm as
cordova.plugins.diagnostic
cordova@9.0.0
cordova-android@8.0.0 (recommended version
cordova-android@9.0.0)
cordova-ios@5.0.0
Note: If you need to support older OS versions, please use an older version of this plugin.
Note that this plugin is intended for use in a native mobile environment.
It will NOT work in a browser-emulated Cordova environment, for example by running
cordova serve or using the Ripple emulator.
In order to avoid build problems with Android, please make sure you have the latest versions of the following Android SDK components installed:
cordova-android platform installed.
cordova platform check android and if it's not, update it using
cordova platform rm android && cordova platform add android@latest.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic@6 the recommended Cordova Android platform version is
cordova-android@9.0.0 (which includes AndroidX support).
cordova-android@8, install cordova-plugin-androidx and cordova-plugin-androidx-adapter.
phonegap-version tag in your
config.xml.
$ cordova plugin add cordova.plugins.diagnostic
$ cordova plugin add cordova.plugins.diagnostic --variable ANDROIDX_VERSION=1.0.0
$ phonegap plugin add cordova.plugins.diagnostic
$ ionic cordova plugin add cordova.plugins.diagnostic
This plugin uses/depends on the AndroidX (Jetpack) libraries (these supersede the Android Support Library which is no longer used by this plugin since
cordova.plugins.diagnostic@6).
This plugin pins default versions of the legacy and appcompat versions of the library in its
plugin.xml however you can override these to specify different versions using the
ANDROIDX_VERSION (legacy) and
ANDROIDX_APPCOMPAT_VERSION variables at plugin installation time, for example:
$ cordova plugin add cordova.plugins.diagnostic --variable ANDROIDX_VERSION=1.0.0 --variable ANDROIDX_APPCOMPAT_VERSION=1.3.1
Since
cordova.plugins.diagnostic@4 the plugin is split into optional functional modules.
The reason for this is so you can choose to install only those parts of the plugin you'll use and therefore not install redundant code/components/frameworks.
By default, all the modules will be added to your project when you install the plugin.
You can specify which modules are installed by adding a
<preference> to your
config.xml which specifies the modules you wish to add as a space-separated list.
Module names should be capitalised.
The preference takes the form:
<preference name="cordova.plugins.diagnostic.modules" value="[list of modules]" />
For example, to explicitly include all optional modules:
<preference name="cordova.plugins.diagnostic.modules" value="LOCATION BLUETOOTH WIFI CAMERA NOTIFICATIONS MICROPHONE CONTACTS CALENDAR REMINDERS MOTION NFC EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
To install only the core module and no optional modules, leave the preference value blank:
<preference name="cordova.plugins.diagnostic.modules" value="" />
The following optional modules are currently supported by the plugin:
IMPORTANT: It's vital that the preference be added to your
config.xml before you install the plugin, otherwise the preference will not be applied and all modules will be added.
This is because, due to limitations of the Cordova CLI hooks, this plugin must use the
npm install process to apply the module preferences and this runs before the Cordova CLI when installing a plugin.
If you change the modules specified in the preference, you'll need to uninstall then re-install the plugin to your project to apply the changes.
The core plugin module is exposed via the global
cordova.plugins.diagnostic object and it aliases all functions and properties of the other optional modules.
If a function is called on the core module for an optional module which is not installed, a JS error will be raised by the core module.
Purpose: Generic and miscellaneous functionality.
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Configuration name: N/A - always installed, regardless of whether the module preference key is present in
config.xml.
Platforms: Android and iOS
Opens settings page for this app.
On Android, this opens the "App Info" page in the Settings app.
On iOS, this opens the app settings page in the Settings app.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToSettings(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToSettings(function(){
console.log("Successfully switched to Settings app");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Switches to the wireless settings page in the Settings app. Allows configuration of wireless controls such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Mobile networks.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToWirelessSettings();
Platforms: Android and Windows 10 UWP
Displays mobile settings to allow user to enable mobile data.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToMobileDataSettings();
Platforms: Android and iOS
Both Android and iOS define constants for requesting and reporting the various permission states.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus
The following permission states are defined for Android:
NOT_REQUESTED - App has not yet requested access to this permission.
App can request permission and user will be prompted to allow/deny.
DENIED_ONCE - User denied access to this permission (without checking "Never Ask Again" box).
App can request permission again and user will be prompted again to allow/deny again.
DENIED_ALWAYS - User denied access to this permission and checked "Never Ask Again" box.
App can never ask for permission again.
The only way around this is to instruct the user to manually change the permission on the app permissions page in Settings.
GRANTED - User granted access to this permission or the device is running Android 5.x or below.
⚠ Since it's impossible to distinguish between NOT_REQUESTED and DENIED_ALWAYS using the native Android runtime permissions API (they both return the same constant value), this plugin attempts to distinguish the difference by using HTML5 local storage to keep track of which permissions have been requested since the app was first installed. On requesting a permission for the first time, an entry is put into local storage against the permission name. If the user then selects DENY_ALWAYS, the plugin uses the flag in local storage to distinguish this from NOT_REQUESTED.
Some things to watch out for:
<uses-permission> tag is missing from the Android manifest, then the native API will return the NOT_REQUESTED/DENIED_ALWAYS constant value. Since the plugin is unable to make the native permissions request in order to show the native dialog, the plugin will always return NOT_REQUESTED.
If Android Autobackup is enabled (which it is by default ), Android does not backup app permissions after uninstall but does backup HTML5 local storage. This may lead to a permission being reported by the plugin as DENIED_ALWAYS when the actual status is NOT_REQUESTED. To avoid this you may want to disable Android Autobackup. You can do this using the cordova-custom-config plugin, for example:
<platform name="android">
<plugin name="cordova-custom-config" version="*"/>
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/@android:allowBackup" value="false" />
<custom-preference name="android-manifest/application/@android:fullBackupContent" value="false" />
</platform>
The following permission states are defined for iOS:
NOT_REQUESTED - App has not yet requested access to this permission.
App can request permission and user will be prompted to allow/deny.
DENIED_ALWAYS - User denied access to this permission.
App can never ask for permission again.
The only way around this is to instruct the user to manually change the permission in Settings.
RESTRICTED - Permission is unavailable and user cannot enable it.
For example, when parental controls are in effect for the current user.
GRANTED - User granted access to this permission.
For location permission, this indicates the user has granted access to the permission "always" (when app is both in foreground and background).
GRANTED_WHEN_IN_USE - Used only for location permission.
Indicates the user has granted access to the permission "when in use" (only when the app is in the foreground).
if(somePermissionStatus === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
// Do something
}
Platforms: Android
Returns the current authorisation status for a given permission.
Note: this is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return GRANTED status as permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getPermissionAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted to use the camera");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission to use the camera has not been requested yet");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ONCE:
console.log("Permission denied to use the camera - ask again?");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission permanently denied to use the camera - guess we won't be using it then!");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.CAMERA);
Platforms: Android
Returns the current authorisation status for multiple permissions.
Note: this is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return GRANTED status as permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getPermissionsAuthorizationStatus(function(statuses){
for (var permission in statuses){
switch(statuses[permission]){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted to use "+permission);
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission to use "+permission+" has not been requested yet");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ONCE:
console.log("Permission denied to use "+permission+" - ask again?");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission permanently denied to use "+permission+" - guess we won't be using it then!");
break;
}
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
},[
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION,
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION
]);
Platforms: Android
Requests app to be granted authorisation for a runtime permission.
Note: this is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will have no effect as the permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestRuntimePermission(function(status){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted to use the camera");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission to use the camera has not been requested yet");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ONCe:
console.log("Permission denied to use the camera - ask again?");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission permanently denied to use the camera - guess we won't be using it then!");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.CAMERA);
Platforms: Android
Requests app to be granted authorisation for multiple runtime permissions.
Note: this is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return GRANTED status as permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestRuntimePermissions(function(statuses){
for (var permission in statuses){
switch(statuses[permission]){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted to use "+permission);
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission to use "+permission+" has not been requested yet");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ONCE:
console.log("Permission denied to use "+permission+" - ask again?");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission permanently denied to use "+permission+" - guess we won't be using it then!");
break;
}
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
},[
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION,
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION
]);
Platforms: Android
Indicates if the plugin is currently requesting a runtime permission via the native API. Note that only one request can be made concurrently because the native API cannot handle concurrent requests, so the plugin will invoke the error callback if attempting to make more than one simultaneous request. Multiple permission requests should be grouped into a single call since the native API is setup to handle batch requests of multiple permission groups.
var isRequesting = cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRequestingPermission();
var isRequesting = cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRequestingPermission();
if(!isRequesting){
requestSomePermissions();
}else{
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerPermissionRequestCompleteHandler(function(statuses){
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerPermissionRequestCompleteHandler(null); // de-register handler after single call
requestSomePermissions();
});
}
Platforms: Android
Registers a function to be called when a runtime permission request has completed. Pass in a falsey value to de-register the currently registered function.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerPermissionRequestCompleteHandler(successCallback);
function onPermissionRequestComplete(statuses){
console.info("Permission request complete");
for (var permission in statuses){
switch(statuses[permission]){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted to use "+permission);
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission to use "+permission+" has not been requested yet");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ONCE:
console.log("Permission denied to use "+permission);
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission permanently denied to use "+permission);
break;
}
}
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerPermissionRequestCompleteHandler(null); // de-register handler
}
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerPermissionRequestCompleteHandler(onPermissionRequestComplete);
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device data roaming setting is enabled. Returns true if data roaming is enabled.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isDataRoamingEnabled(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isDataRoamingEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("Data roaming is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device setting for ADB(debug) is switched on. Returns true if ADB(debug) setting is switched on.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isADBModeEnabled(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isADBModeEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("ADB mode(debug mode) is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device is rooted. Returns true if the device is rooted.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isDeviceRooted(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isDeviceRooted(function(rooted){
console.log("device is " + (rooted ? "rooted" : "not rooted"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Checks if the application is authorized for background refresh.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isBackgroundRefreshAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isBackgroundRefreshAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "not authorized") + " to perform background refresh");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Returns the background refresh authorization status for the application.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getBackgroundRefreshStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getBackgroundRefreshStatus(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Background refresh is allowed");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Defines constants for the various CPU architectures of the current hardware returned by getArchitecture().
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.cpuArchitecture
UNKNOWN - Unknown CPU architecture
ARMv6 - ARM v6 or below (32 bit)
ARMv7 - ARM v7 (32 bit)
ARMv8 - ARM v8 (64 bit)
X86 - Intel x86 (32 bit)
X86_64 - Intel x86 (64 bit)
MIPS - MIPS (32 bit)
MIPS_64 - MIPS (64 bit)
UNKNOWN - Unknown CPU architecture
ARMv6 - ARM v6 or below (32 bit)
ARMv7 - ARM v7 (32 bit)
ARMv8 - ARM v8 (64 bit)
X86 - Intel x86 (32 bit)
X86_64 - Intel x86 (64 bit)
See getArchitecture().
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the CPU architecture of the current device.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getArchitecture(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getArchitecture(function(arch){
if(arch === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.cpuArchitecture.X86
|| arch === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.cpuArchitecture.X86_64){
console.log("Intel inside");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: Android
Restarts the application. By default, a "warm" restart will be performed in which the main Cordova activity is immediately restarted, causing the Webview instance to be recreated.
However, if the
cold parameter is set to true, then the application will be "cold" restarted, meaning a system exit will be performed, causing the entire application to be restarted.
This is useful if you want to fully reset the native application state but will cause the application to briefly disappear and re-appear.
Note: There is no
successCallback() since if the operation is successful, the application will restart immediately before any success callback can be applied.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.restart(errorCallback, cold);
var onError = function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}
// Warm restart
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.restart(onError, false);
// Cold restart
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.restart(onError, true);
Platforms: Android and iOS
Enables debug mode, which logs native debug messages to the native and JS consoles.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.enableDebug(successCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.enableDebug(function(){
console.log("Debug is enabled"));
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the current battery level of the device as a percentage.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCurrentBatteryLevel(successCallback, successCallback);
int parameter which indicates the current battery level percentage.
string parameter containing the error message.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCurrentBatteryLevel(function(level){
console.log(`Current battery level is ${level}%`);
});
Purpose: Location/GPS functionality
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Configuration name:
LOCATION
Platforms: Android
Defines constants for the various location modes on Android.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode
HIGH_ACCURACY - GPS hardware, network triangulation and Wifi network IDs (high and low accuracy)
BATTERY_SAVING - Network triangulation and Wifi network IDs (low accuracy)
DEVICE_ONLY - GPS hardware (high accuracy)
LOCATION_OFF - Location services disabled (no accuracy)
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationMode(function(locationMode){
switch(locationMode){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.HIGH_ACCURACY:
console.log("High accuracy");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.BATTERY_SAVING:
console.log("Battery saving");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.DEVICE_ONLY:
console.log("Device only");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.LOCATION_OFF:
console.log("Location off");
break;
}
},function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android & iOS
Defines constants for the various location authorization modes on iOS and Android >= 10.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAuthorizationMode
ALWAYS - Requires constant access to location in order to track position, even when the screen is off or the app is in the background.
WHEN_IN_USE - Requires access to location when the screen is on and the app is displayed.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestLocationAuthorization(function(status){
console.log(status);
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
}, cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAuthorizationMode.ALWAYS);
Platforms: iOS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization
FULL - The user authorized the app to access location data with full accuracy.
REDUCED - The user authorized the app to access location data with reduced accuracy (~1-20 km).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization(function(accuracy){
console.log(accuracy);
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Checks if app is able to access device location.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isLocationAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
On iOS and Windows 10 UWP this returns true if both the device setting is enabled AND the application is authorized to use location. When location is enabled, the locations returned are by a mixture GPS hardware, network triangulation and Wifi network IDs.
On Android, this returns true if Location mode is enabled and any mode is selected (e.g. Battery saving, Device only, High accuracy) AND if the app is authorised to use location. When location is enabled, the locations returned are dependent on the location mode:
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isLocationAvailable(function(available){
console.log("Location is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns true if the device setting for location is on. On Android this returns true if Location Mode is switched on. On iOS this returns true if Location Services is switched on.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isLocationEnabled(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isLocationEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("Location setting is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if high-accuracy locations are available to the app from GPS hardware. Returns true if Location mode is enabled and is set to "Device only" or "High accuracy" AND if the app is authorised to use location.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isGpsLocationAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isGpsLocationAvailable(function(available){
console.log("GPS location is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device location setting is set to return high-accuracy locations from GPS hardware. Returns true if Location mode is enabled and is set to either:
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isGpsLocationEnabled(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isGpsLocationEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("GPS location is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if low-accuracy locations are available to the app from network triangulation/WiFi access points. Returns true if Location mode is enabled and is set to "Battery saving" or "High accuracy" AND if the app is authorised to use location.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNetworkLocationAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNetworkLocationAvailable(function(available){
console.log("Network location is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if location mode is set to return low-accuracy locations from network triangulation/WiFi access points Returns true if Location mode is enabled and is set to either:
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNetworkLocationEnabled(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNetworkLocationEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("Network location is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Returns the current location mode setting for the device.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationMode(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationMode(function(locationMode){
switch(locationMode){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.HIGH_ACCURACY:
console.log("High accuracy");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.BATTERY_SAVING:
console.log("Battery saving");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.DEVICE_ONLY:
console.log("Device only");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.LOCATION_OFF:
console.log("Location off");
break;
}
},function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Checks if the application is authorized to use location.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return GRANTED status as permissions are already granted at installation time.
`cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isLocationAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);`
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isLocationAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("Location is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "unauthorized"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the location authorization status for the application.
Note for Android: this is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return GRANTED status as permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission not requested");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission denied");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted always");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED_WHEN_IN_USE:
console.log("Permission granted only when in use");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission not requested");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ONCE:
console.log("Permission denied");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission permanently denied");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted always");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED_WHEN_IN_USE:
console.log("Permission granted only when in use (Android >= 10)");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Requests location authorization for the application.
Notes for iOS:
Authorization can be requested to use location either "when in use" (only in foreground) or "always" (foreground and background).
This should only be called if authorization status is
NOT_REQUESTED - calling it when in any other state will have no effect.
When calling this function, the messages contained in the
NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription and
NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription (iOS 11+) /
NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription (iOS 10) .plist keys are displayed to the user when requesting to use location always or when in use, respectively;
this plugin provides default messages, but you should override them with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise them.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will have no effect as the permissions are already granted at installation time.
The successCallback is invoked in response to the user's choice in the permission dialog and is passed the resulting authorization status.
When the plugin is running in an app built with the Android 10 / API 29 or above (and running on similar device) you can request background location permission by specifying the
mode argument as
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAuthorizationMode.ALWAYS.
If the build SDK/device version is <= Android 9 / API 28, granting location permission implicitly grants background location permission.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestLocationAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback, mode);
WHEN_IN_USE.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestLocationAuthorization(function(status){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission not requested");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission denied");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted always");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED_WHEN_IN_USE:
console.log("Permission granted only when in use");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
}, cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAuthorizationMode.ALWAYS);
Platforms: Android and iOS
Registers a function to be called when a change in Location state occurs. Pass in a falsey value to de-register the currently registered function.
This is triggered when Location state changes so is useful for detecting changes made in quick settings which would not result in pause/resume events being fired.
On Android, this occurs when the Location Mode is changed.
On iOS, this occurs when location authorization status is changed. This can be triggered either by the user's response to a location permission authorization dialog, by the user turning on/off Location Services, or by the user changing the Location authorization state specifically for your app.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerLocationStateChangeHandler(successCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.
On iOS, the function is passed a single string parameter indicating the new location authorisation status as a constant in
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerLocationStateChangeHandler(function(state){
if((device.platform === "Android" && state !== cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationMode.LOCATION_OFF)
|| (device.platform === "iOS") && ( state === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED
|| state === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED_WHEN_IN_USE
)){
console.log("Location is available");
}
});
Platforms: iOS
Returns the location accuracy authorization for the application on iOS 14+.
Note: calling on iOS <14 will result in the
errorCallback being invoked.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationAccuracyAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getLocationAccuracyAuthorization(function(accuracy){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization.FULL:
console.log("Full location accuracy is authorized");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization.FULL:
console.log("Reduced location accuracy is authorized");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Requests temporary access to full location accuracy for the application on iOS 14+.
NSLocationTemporaryUsageDescriptionDictionary entry in your app's
*-Info.plist containing a message explaining the user why your app needs their exact location.
You'll need to add this entry using a
<config-file> block in your
config.xml, e.g.:
<platform name="ios">
<config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSLocationTemporaryUsageDescriptionDictionary">
<dict>
<key>navigation</key>
<string>This app requires access to your exact location in order to provide SatNav route navigation.</string>
<key>emergency</key>
<string>This app requires access to your exact location in order to report your location to emergency services.</string>
</dict>
</config-file>
</platform>
errorCallback.
errorCallback will be invoked.
`cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestTemporaryFullAccuracyAuthorization(purpose, successCallback, errorCallback);`
NSLocationTemporaryUsageDescriptionDictionary entry in your app's
*-Info.plist
which contains a message explaining the user why your app needs their exact location.
This will be presented to the user via permission dialog in which they can either accept or reject the request.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestTemporaryFullAccuracyAuthorization("navigation", function(accuracyAuthorization){
switch(accuracyAuthorization){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization.FULL:
console.log("Full accuracy authorized");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization.REDUCED:
console.log("Full accuracy denied");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Registers a function to be called when a change in location accuracy authorization occurs on iOS 14+.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerLocationAccuracyAuthorizationChangeHandler(successCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerLocationAccuracyAuthorizationChangeHandler(function(accuracyAuthorization){
switch(accuracyAuthorization){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization.FULL:
console.log("Accuracy authorization changed to full");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.locationAccuracyAuthorization.REDUCED:
console.log("Accuracy authorization changed to reduced");
break;
}
});
Platforms: Android and Windows 10 UWP
Displays the device location settings to allow user to enable location services/change location mode.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToLocationSettings();
Note: On Android, you may want to consider using the Request Location Accuracy Plugin for Android to request the desired location accuracy without needing the user to manually do this on the Location Settings page.
Purpose: Bluetooth functionality to get/set Bluetooth Radio state.
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Configuration name:
BLUETOOTH
Platforms: Android and iOS
Defines constants for the various Bluetooth hardware states
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.bluetoothState
UNKNOWN - Bluetooth hardware state is unknown or unavailable
POWERED_OFF - Bluetooth hardware is switched off
POWERED_ON - Bluetooth hardware is switched on and available for use
POWERING_OFF- Bluetooth hardware is currently switching off
POWERING_ON- Bluetooth hardware is currently switching on
UNKNOWN - Bluetooth hardware state is unknown
RESETTING - Bluetooth hardware state is currently resetting
POWERED_OFF - Bluetooth hardware is switched off
POWERED_ON - Bluetooth hardware is switched on and available for use
UNAUTHORIZED- Bluetooth hardware use is not authorized for the current application
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getBluetoothState(function(state){
if(state === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.bluetoothState.POWERED_ON){
// Do something with Bluetooth
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Checks if Bluetooth is available to the app. Returns true if the device has Bluetooth capabilities AND if Bluetooth setting is switched on (same on Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP)
On Android this requires permission
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH" />
Calling on iOS 13+ will request runtime permission to access Bluetooth (if not already requested).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isBluetoothAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isBluetoothAvailable(function(available){
console.log("Bluetooth is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Purpose: Bluetooth functionality
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Configuration name:
BLUETOOTH
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device setting for Bluetooth is switched on.
On Android this requires permission
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH" />
Calling on iOS 13+ will request runtime permission to access Bluetooth (if not already requested).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isBluetoothAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isBluetoothEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("Bluetooth is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device has Bluetooth capabilities. See http://developer.android.com/guide/topics/connectivity/bluetooth.html.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.hasBluetoothSupport(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.hasBluetoothSupport(function(supported){
console.log("Bluetooth is " + (supported ? "supported" : "unsupported"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device has Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) capabilities. See http://developer.android.com/guide/topics/connectivity/bluetooth-le.html.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.hasBluetoothLESupport(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.hasBluetoothLESupport(function(supported){
console.log("Bluetooth LE is " + (supported ? "supported" : "unsupported"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Peripheral mode. See http://developer.android.com/guide/topics/connectivity/bluetooth-le.html#roles.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.hasBluetoothLEPeripheralSupport(function(supported){
console.log("Bluetooth LE Peripheral Mode is " + (supported ? "supported" : "unsupported"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the state of Bluetooth on the device. Calling on iOS 13+ will request runtime permission to access Bluetooth (if not already requested).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getBluetoothState(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.bluetoothState.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getBluetoothState(function(state){
if(state === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.bluetoothState.POWERED_ON){
console.log("Bluetooth is able to connect");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: Android and Windows 10 UWP
Enables/disables Bluetooth on the device.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.setBluetoothState(successCallback, errorCallback, state);
Requires the following permissions on Android:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.BLUETOOTH_ADMIN"/>
Requires the following capabilities for Windows 10 UWP:
<DeviceCapability Name="radios" />
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.setBluetoothState(function(){
console.log("Bluetooth was enabled");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
},
true);
Platforms: iOS
Requests Bluetooth authorization for the application.
The outcome of the authorization request can be determined by registering a handler using
registerBluetoothStateChangeHandler().
When calling this function, the message contained in the
NSBluetoothPeripheralUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestBluetoothAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestBluetoothAuthorization(function(){
console.log("Bluetooth authorization was requested."));
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Registers a function to be called when a change in Bluetooth state occurs. Pass in a falsey value to de-register the currently registered function. This is triggered when Bluetooth state changes so is useful for detecting changes made in quick settings which would not result in pause/resume events being fired.
Calling on iOS 13+ will request runtime permission to access Bluetooth (if not already requested).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerBluetoothStateChangeHandler(successCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.bluetoothState.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerBluetoothStateChangeHandler(function(state){
if(state === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.bluetoothState.POWERED_ON){
console.log("Bluetooth is able to connect");
}
});
Platforms: Android and Windows 10 UWP
Displays Bluetooth settings to allow user to enable Bluetooth.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToBluetoothSettings();
Purpose: WiFi functionality to get/set Wifi state
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Configuration name:
WIFI
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Checks if Wifi is available.
On iOS this returns true if the device is connected to a network by WiFi.
On Android and Windows 10 UWP this returns true if the WiFi setting is set to enabled, and is the same as
isWifiEnabled()
On Android this requires permission
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE" />
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isWifiAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isWifiAvailable(function(available){
console.log("WiFi is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
On iOS this returns true if the WiFi setting is set to enabled (regardless of whether it's connected to a network).
On Android and Windows 10 UWP this returns true if the WiFi setting is set to enabled, and is the same as
isWifiAvailable()
On Android this requires permission
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE" />
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isWifiEnabled(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isWifiEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("WiFi is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and Windows 10 UWP
Enables/disables WiFi on the device.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.setWifiState(successCallback, errorCallback, state);
Requires the following permissions for Android:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_WIFI_STATE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CHANGE_WIFI_STATE"/>
Requires the following capabilities for Windows 10 UWP:
<DeviceCapability Name="radios" />
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.setWifiState(function(){
console.log("Wifi was enabled");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
},
true);
Platforms: Android and Windows 10 UWP
Displays WiFi settings to allow user to enable WiFi.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToWifiSettings();
Purpose: Camera functionality to capture images / record video
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Configuration name:
CAMERA
Platforms: Android and iOS
Checks if camera hardware is present on device.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraPresent(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraPresent(function(present){
console.log("Camera is " + (present ? "present" : "absent"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android, iOS and Windows 10 UWP
Checks if camera is available.
Notes:
Notes for Android:
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE and
CAMERA because cordova-plugin-camera@2.2+ requires both of these permissions.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage) is also supported for benefit of the ionic-native Promise API wrapper.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAvailable(params);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback, params)
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage)
The function is passed a single boolean parameter which is TRUE if camera is present and authorized for use.
- {Function} successCallback - The callback which will be called when operation is successful.
The function is passed a single string parameter containing the error message.
- {Function} errorCallback - The callback which will be called when operation encounters an error.
Defaults to true.
- {Boolean} externalStorage - (Android only) If true, checks permission for `READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE` in addition to `CAMERA` run-time permission.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAvailable({
successCallback: function(available){
console.log("Camera is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
},
errorCallback: function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
},
externalStorage: false
});
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAvailable(
function(available){
console.log("Camera is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, {
externalStorage: false
}
);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAvailable(
function(available){
console.log("Camera is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, false
);
Platforms: Android and iOS
Checks if the application is authorized to use the camera.
Notes for Android:
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE and
CAMERA because cordova-plugin-camera@2.2+ requires both of these permissions.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage) is also supported for benefit of the ionic-native Promise API wrapper.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAuthorized(params);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback, params)
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage)
The function is passed a single boolean parameter which is TRUE if camera is authorized for use.
- {Function} successCallback - The callback which will be called when operation is successful.
The function is passed a single string parameter containing the error message.
- {Function} errorCallback - The callback which will be called when operation encounters an error.
Defaults to true.
- {Boolean} externalStorage - (Android only) If true, checks permission for `READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE` in addition to `CAMERA` run-time permission.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAuthorized({
successCallback: function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to the camera");
},
errorCallback: function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
},
externalStorage: false
});
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAuthorized(
function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to the camera");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, {
externalStorage: false
}
);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraAuthorized(
function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to the camera");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, false
);
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the camera authorization status for the application.
Notes for Android:
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE and
CAMERA because cordova-plugin-camera@2.2+ requires both of these permissions.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage) is also supported for benefit of the ionic-native Promise API wrapper.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraAuthorizationStatus(params);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback, params)
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage)
The function is passed a single string parameter which indicates the authorization status as a permissionStatus constant.
- {Function} successCallback - The callback which will be called when operation is successful.
The function is passed a single string parameter containing the error message.
- {Function} errorCallback - The callback which will be called when operation encounters an error.
Defaults to true.
- {Boolean} externalStorage - (Android only) If true, checks permission for `READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE` in addition to `CAMERA` run-time permission.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraAuthorizationStatus({
successCallback: function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Camera use is authorized");
}
},
errorCallback: function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
},
externalStorage: false
});
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraAuthorizationStatus(
function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Camera use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, {
externalStorage: false
}
);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraAuthorizationStatus(
function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Camera use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, false
);
Platforms: Android and iOS
Requests camera authorization for the application.
Notes for iOS:
NOT_REQUESTED. Calling it when in any other state will have no effect.
NSCameraUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will have no effect as the permissions are already granted at installation time.
By default this requests run-time permission for both
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE and
CAMERA because cordova-plugin-camera@2.2+ requires both of these permissions.
Requested run-time permissions which must be added to
AndroidManifest.xml - see Android camera permissions.
The call signature
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage) is also supported for benefit of the ionic-native Promise API wrapper.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraAuthorization(params); cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback, params) cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback, externalStorage)
The function is passed a single string parameter indicating whether access to the camera was granted or denied:
- {Function} successCallback - The callback which will be called when operation is successful.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED or
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS
The function is passed a single string parameter containing the error message.
- {Function} errorCallback - The callback which will be called when operation encounters an error.
- {Boolean} externalStorage - (Android only) If true, requests permission for `READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE` in addition to `CAMERA` run-time permission.
Defaults to true.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraAuthorization({
successCallback: function(status){
console.log("Authorization request for camera use was " + (status == cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED ? "granted" : "denied"));
},
errorCallback: function(error){
console.error(error);
},
externalStorage: false
});
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraAuthorization(
function(status){
console.log("Authorization request for camera use was " + (status == cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED ? "granted" : "denied"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, {
externalStorage: false
}
);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraAuthorization(
function(status){
console.log("Authorization request for camera use was " + (status == cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED ? "granted" : "denied"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
}, false
);
Platforms: iOS
Checks if the application is authorized to use the Camera Roll in Photos app.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraRollAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCameraRollAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to the camera roll");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Returns the authorization status for the application to use the Camera Roll in Photos app.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraRollAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCameraRollAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission not requested");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission denied");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Requests camera roll authorization for the application.
Should only be called if authorization status is NOT_REQUESTED. Calling it when in any other state will have no effect.
When calling this function, the message contained in the
NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraRollAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED or
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCameraRollAuthorization(function(status){
console.log("Authorization request for camera roll was " + (status == cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED ? "granted" : "denied"));
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Purpose: Remote notifications functionality
Platforms: Android, iOS
Configuration name:
NOTIFICATIONS
Platforms: iOS
Constants for requesting/reporting the various types of remote notification permission types on iOS devices.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType
The following notification types are defined:
ALERT - Permission to display Alerts or Banners
SOUND - Permission to play sounds.
BADGE - Permission to change app icon badge.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getRemoteNotificationTypes(function(types){
if(types[cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.ALERT]){
console.log("Has permission to display alerts");
}
if(types[cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.SOUND]){
console.log("Has permission to play sounds");
}
if(types[cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.BADGE]){
console.log("Has permission to modify icon badge");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Checks if remote (push) notifications are enabled.
On Android, returns whether notifications for the app are not blocked.
Returns true if app is registered for remote notifications AND "Allow Notifications" switch is ON AND alert style is not set to "None" (i.e. "Banners" or "Alerts").
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRemoteNotificationsEnabled(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRemoteNotificationsEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("Remote notifications are " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Indicates if the app is registered for remote (push) notifications on the device.
Returns true if the app is registered for remote notifications and received its device token, or false if registration has not occurred, has failed, or has been denied by the user. Note that user preferences for notifications in the Settings app will not affect this.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRegisteredForRemoteNotifications(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRegisteredForRemoteNotifications(function(registered){
console.log("Device " + (registered ? "is" : "isn't") + " registered for remote notifications");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Indicates the current setting of notification types for the app in the Settings app.
Note: if "Allow Notifications" switch is OFF, all types will be returned as disabled.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getRemoteNotificationTypes(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType and the value is a boolean indicating whether it's enabled:
* `cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.ALERT` => alert style is not set to "None" (i.e. "Banners" or "Alerts").
* `cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.BADGE` => "Badge App Icon" switch is ON.
* `cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.SOUND` => "Sounds"/"Alert Sound" switch is ON.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getRemoteNotificationTypes(function(types){
for(var type in types){
console.log(type + " is " + (types[type] ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Returns the authorization status for the application to use Remote Notifications.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getRemoteNotificationsAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getRemoteNotificationsAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
switch(status){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED:
console.log("Permission not yet requested");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS:
console.log("Permission denied");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED:
console.log("Permission granted");
break;
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Requests remote notifications authorization for the application.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestRemoteNotificationsAuthorization(params);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestRemoteNotificationsAuthorization({
successCallback: function(){
console.log("Successfully requested remote notifications authorization");
},
errorCallback: function(err){
console.error("Error requesting remote notifications authorization: " + err);
},
types: [
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.ALERT,
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.SOUND,
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.remoteNotificationType.BADGE
],
omitRegistration: false
});
Platforms: Android
Open notification settings for your app
On Android versions lower than O, this will open the same page as
switchToSettings().
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToNotificationSettings();
Purpose: Microphone permission to record audio.
Platforms: Android, iOS
Configuration name:
MICROPHONE
Platforms: Android and iOS
Checks if the application is authorized to use the microphone.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return TRUE as permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isMicrophoneAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isMicrophoneAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to the microphone");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the microphone authorization status for the application.
Notes for Android:
`cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getMicrophoneAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);`
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getMicrophoneAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Microphone use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Requests microphone authorization for the application.
Notes for iOS:
NOT_REQUESTED. Calling it when in any other state will have no effect and just return the current authorization status.
NSMicrophoneUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will have no effect as the permissions are already granted at installation time.
This requests permission for
RECORD_AUDIO which must be added to
AndroidManifest.xml - see Android permissions.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestMicrophoneAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED or
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestMicrophoneAuthorization(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Microphone use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Purpose: Contacts permission to read/write address book.
Platforms: Android, iOS
Configuration name:
CONTACTS
Platforms: Android and iOS
Checks if the application is authorized to use contacts (address book).
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return TRUE as permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isContactsAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isContactsAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to contacts");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the contacts authorization status for the application.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return GRANTED status as permissions are already granted at installation time.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getContactsAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getContactsAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Contacts use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Requests contacts authorization for the application.
Notes for iOS:
NOT_REQUESTED. Calling it when in any other state will have no effect and just return the current authorization status.
NSContactsUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will have no effect as the permissions are already granted at installation time.
This requests permission for
READ_CONTACTS run-time permission
Required permissions must be added to
AndroidManifest.xml as appropriate - see Android permissions:
READ_CONTACTS, WRITE_CONTACTS, GET_ACCOUNTS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestContactsAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED or
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestContactsAuthorization(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Contacts use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Purpose: Calendar events permission.
Platforms: Android, iOS
Configuration name:
CALENDAR
Platforms: Android and iOS
Checks if the application is authorized to use the calendar.
Notes for Android:
Notes for iOS:
This relates to Calendar Events (not Calendar Reminders)
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCalendarAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isCalendarAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to calendar");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Returns the calendar authorization status for the application.
Notes for Android:
Notes for iOS:
This relates to Calendar Events (not Calendar Reminders)
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCalendarAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getCalendarAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Calendar use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android and iOS
Requests calendar authorization for the application.
Notes for iOS:
NOT_REQUESTED. Calling it when in any other state will have no effect and just return the current authorization status.
NSCalendarsUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will have no effect as the permissions are already granted at installation time.
This requests permission for
READ_CALENDAR run-time permission
Required permissions must be added to
AndroidManifest.xml as appropriate - see Android permissions:
READ_CALENDAR, WRITE_CALENDAR
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCalendarAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED or
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestCalendarAuthorization(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Calendar use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Purpose: Calendar reminders permission.
Platforms: iOS
Configuration name:
REMINDERS
Platforms: iOS
Checks if the application is authorized to use reminders.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRemindersAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isRemindersAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to reminders");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Returns the reminders authorization status for the application.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getRemindersAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getRemindersAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Reminders authorization allowed");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Requests reminders authorization for the application.
Should only be called if authorization status is
NOT_REQUESTED. Calling it when in any other state will have no effect and just return the current authorization status.
When calling this function, the message contained in the
NSRemindersUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestRemindersAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED or
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestRemindersAuthorization(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Reminders authorization allowed");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Purpose: Motion/fitness tracking permission.
Platforms: iOS
Configuration name:
MOTION
Platforms: iOS
Constants for reporting the various states of Motion Tracking on iOS devices.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus
The following permission states are defined:
NOT_REQUESTED - App has not yet requested this permission.
App can request permission and user will be prompted to allow/deny.
GRANTED - User granted access to this permission.
DENIED_ALWAYS - User denied access to this permission.
App can never ask for permission again.
The only way around this is to instruct the user to manually change the permission in the Settings app.
RESTRICTED - Permission is unavailable and user cannot enable it.
For example, when parental controls are in effect for the current user.
NOT_AVAILABLE - device does not support Motion Tracking.
Motion tracking is supported by iOS devices with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above), iPad Air (or above), iPad Mini 2 (or above).
NOT_DETERMINED - authorization outcome cannot be determined because device does not support Pedometer Event Tracking.
Pedometer Event Tracking is only available on iPhones with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above). No iPads yet support it.
UNKNOWN - motion tracking authorization is in an unknown state.
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED){
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestMotionAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
}
Platforms: iOS
Checks if motion tracking is available on the current device. Motion tracking is supported by iOS devices with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above), iPad Air (or above), iPad Mini 2 (or above).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isMotionAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isMotionAvailable(function(available){
console.log("Motion tracking is " + (available ? "available" : "not available") + " on this device");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Checks if it's possible to determine the outcome of a motion authorization request on the current device. There's no direct way to determine if authorization was granted or denied, so the Pedometer API must be used to indirectly determine this: therefore, if the device supports motion tracking but not Pedometer Event Tracking, the outcome of requesting motion detection cannot be determined. Pedometer Event Tracking is only available on iPhones with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above). No iPads yet support it.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isMotionRequestOutcomeAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isMotionRequestOutcomeAvailable(function(available){
console.log("Motion tracking authorization request outcome is " + (available ? "available" : "not available") + " on this device");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Requests motion tracking authorization for the application.
The native dialog asking user's consent can only be invoked once after the app is installed by calling this function. Once the user has either allowed or denied access, calling this function again will result in an error. It is not possible to re-invoke the dialog if the user denied permission in the native dialog, so in this case you will have to instruct the user how to change motion authorization manually via the Settings app.
When calling this function, the message contained in the
NSMotionUsageDescription .plist key is displayed to the user;
this plugin provides a default message, but you should override this with your specific reason for requesting access - see the iOS usage description messages section for how to customise it.
There's no direct way to determine if authorization was granted or denied, so the Pedometer API must be used to indirectly determine this: therefore, if the device supports motion tracking but not Pedometer Event Tracking, the outcome of requesting motion detection cannot be determined.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestMotionAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.GRANTED - user granted motion authorization.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS - user denied authorization.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.RESTRICTED - user cannot grant motion authorization.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.NOT_AVAILABLE - device does not support Motion Tracking.
Motion tracking is supported by iOS devices with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above), iPad Air (or above), iPad Mini 2 (or above).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.NOT_DETERMINED - authorization outcome cannot be determined because device does not support Pedometer Event Tracking.
Pedometer Event Tracking is only available on iPhones with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above). No iPads yet support it.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.UNKNOWN - motion tracking authorization is in an unknown state.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestMotionAuthorization(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.motionStatus.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Motion tracking authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: iOS
Checks motion authorization status for the application. There's no direct way to determine if authorization was granted or denied, so the Pedometer API is used to indirectly determine this.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getMotionAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.NOT_REQUESTED - App has not yet requested this permission.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.GRANTED - user granted motion authorization.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS - user denied authorization.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.RESTRICTED - user cannot grant motion authorization.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.NOT_AVAILABLE - device does not support Motion Tracking.
Motion tracking is supported by iOS devices with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above), iPad Air (or above), iPad Mini 2 (or above).
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.NOT_DETERMINED - authorization outcome cannot be determined because device does not support Pedometer Event Tracking.
Pedometer Event Tracking is only available on iPhones with an M7 co-processor (or above): that is iPhone 5s (or above). No iPads yet support it.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.motionStatus.UNKNOWN - motion tracking authorization is in an unknown state.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getMotionAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("Motion authorization allowed");
}
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Purpose: Near Field Communication functionality.
Platforms: Android
Configuration name:
NFC
Platforms: Android
Defines constants for the various NFC power states.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.NFCState
UNKNOWN - Bluetooth hardware state is unknown or unavailable
POWERED_OFF - Bluetooth hardware is switched off
POWERED_ON - Bluetooth hardware is switched on and available for use
POWERING_OFF- Bluetooth hardware is currently switching off
POWERING_ON- Bluetooth hardware is currently switching on
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerNFCStateChangeHandler(function(state){
switch(state){
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.NFCState.UNKNOWN:
console.log("NFC state is unknown");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.NFCState.POWERED_OFF:
console.log("NFC is powered off");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.NFCState.POWERED_ON:
console.log("NFC is powered on");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.NFCState.POWERING_OFF:
console.log("NFC is powering off");
break;
case cordova.plugins.diagnostic.NFCState.POWERING_ON:
console.log("NFC is powering on);
break;
}
},function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if NFC hardware is present on device.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNFCPresent(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNFCPresent(function(present){
console.log("NFC hardware is " + (present ? "present" : "absent"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if the device setting for NFC is switched on.
Note: this operation does not require NFC permission in the manifest.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNFCAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNFCEnabled(function(enabled){
console.log("NFC is " + (enabled ? "enabled" : "disabled"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Checks if NFC is available to the app. Returns true if the device has NFC capabilities AND if NFC setting is switched on.
Note: this operation does not require NFC permission in the manifest.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNFCAvailable(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isNFCAvailable(function(available){
console.log("NFC is " + (available ? "available" : "not available"));
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Registers a function to be called when a change in NFC state occurs. Pass in a falsey value to de-register the currently registered function.
This is triggered when NFC state changes so is useful for detecting changes made in quick settings which would not result in pause/resume events being fired.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerNFCStateChangeHandler(successCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.NFCState.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.registerNFCStateChangeHandler(function(state){
console.log("NFC state changed to: " + state);
});
Platforms: Android
Displays NFC settings to allow user to enable NFC.
On some versions of Android, this may open the same page as
switchToWirelessSettings() if the NFC switch is on the Wireless settings page.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.switchToNFCSettings();
Purpose: External storage functionality.
Platforms: Android
Configuration name:
EXTERNAL_STORAGE
Platforms: Android
Checks if the application is authorized to use external storage.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return TRUE as permissions are already granted at installation time.
This checks for
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE
CAMERA run-time permission.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isExternalStorageAuthorized(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.isExternalStorageAuthorized(function(authorized){
console.log("App is " + (authorized ? "authorized" : "denied") + " access to the external storage");
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Returns the external storage authorization status for the application.
Notes for Android:
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will always return GRANTED status as permissions are already granted at installation time.
This checks for
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE run-time permission.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getExternalStorageAuthorizationStatus(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getExternalStorageAuthorizationStatus(function(status){
if(status === cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED){
console.log("External storage use is authorized");
}
}, function(error){
console.error("The following error occurred: "+error);
});
Platforms: Android
Requests external storage authorization for the application.
This is intended for Android 6 / API 23 and above. Calling on Android 5.1 / API 22 and below will have no effect as the permissions are already granted at installation time.
This requests permission for
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE run-time permission which must be added to
AndroidManifest.xml.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestExternalStorageAuthorization(successCallback, errorCallback);
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED or
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.DENIED_ALWAYS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.requestExternalStorageAuthorization(function(status){
console.log("Authorization request for external storage use was " + (status == cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permissionStatus.GRANTED ? "granted" : "denied"));
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Platforms: Android
Returns details of external SD card(s): absolute path, is writable, free space.
The intention of this method is to return the location and details of removable external SD cards. This differs from the "external directories" returned by cordova-plugin-file which return mount points relating to non-removable (internal) storage.
For example, on a Samsung Galaxy S4 running Android 7.1.1:
cordova.file.externalRootDirectory returns
file:///storage/emulated/0/
cordova.file.externalApplicationStorageDirectory returns
file:///storage/emulated/0/Android/data/cordova.plugins.diagnostic.example/
which are on non-removable internal storage.
Whereas this method returns:
[{
"path": "/storage/4975-1401/Android/data/cordova.plugins.diagnostic.example/files",
"filePath": "file:///storage/4975-1401/Android/data/cordova.plugins.diagnostic.example/files",
"canWrite": true,
"freeSpace": 16254009344,
"type": "application"
}, {
"path": "/storage/4975-1401",
"filePath": "file:///storage/4975-1401",
"canWrite": false,
"freeSpace": 16254009344,
"type": "root"
}]
which are on external removable storage.
Requires permission for
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE run-time permission which must be added to
AndroidManifest.xml.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getExternalSdCardDetails(successCallback, errorCallback);
Note: this function is intended to find paths of external removable SD cards on which the SD card adapter is directly mounted on the device, such as those in the Samsung Galaxy S range of devices. It explicitly attempts to filter out non-SD card storage paths such as OTG devices since access to these devices on Android 6.+ via the File API requires root access and normal access requires use of the Storage Access Framework.
- {String} path - absolute path to the storage location
- {String} filePath - absolute path prefixed with file protocol for use with cordova-plugin-file
- {Boolean} canWrite - true if the location is writable
- {Integer} freeSpace - number of bytes of free space on the device on which the storage locaiton is mounted.
- {String} type - indicates the type of storage location: either "application" if the path is an Android application sandbox path or "root" if the path is the device root.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.getExternalSdCardDetails(function(details){
details.forEach(function(detail){
if(detail.canWrite && details.freeSpace > 100000){
cordova.file.externalSdCardDirectory = detail.filePath;
// Then: write file to external SD card
}
});
}, function(error){
console.error(error);
});
Some of functions offered by this plugin require specific permissions to be set in the AndroidManifest.xml. Where additional permissions are needed, they are listed alongside the function that requires them.
These permissions will not be set by this plugin, to avoid asking for unnecessary permissions in your app, in the case that you do not use a particular part of the plugin. Instead, you can add these permissions as necessary, depending what functions in the plugin you decide to use.
You can add these permissions either by manually editing the AndroidManifest.xml in
/platforms/android/, or define them in the config.xml and apply them using the cordova-custom-config plugin, for example:
<platform name="android">
<plugin name="cordova-custom-config" version="*"/>
<custom-config-file target="AndroidManifest.xml" parent="/*">
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION" />
</custom-config-file>
</platform>
Note: If you're using Phonegap Build (or some other Cloud build system),
cordova-custom-config won't work because it relies on hook scripts.
For Phonegap Build you can use
<config-file> blocks so long as you use
cli-6.5.0 or below (support for
<config-file> blocks was dropped in
cli-7.0.1).
Android 6 / API 23 introduces the concept of runtime permissions. Similar to iOS, certain "dangerous" permissions must be requested at runtime in addition to being listed in the Android manifest.
Runtime permissions only apply if the device/emulator the app is running on has Android 6.0 or above. If the app is running on Android 5.x or below, runtime permissions do not apply - all permissions are granted at installation time.
This plugin supports checking and requesting of Android runtime permissions.
The plugin defines the full list of dangersous permissions available in API 23 as a list of constants available via the
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.runtimePermission object. The following permissions are available:
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.READ_CALENDAR
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.WRITE_CALENDAR
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.CAMERA
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.READ_CONTACTS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.WRITE_CONTACTS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.GET_ACCOUNTS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.RECORD_AUDIO
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.CALL_PHONE
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ADD_VOICEMAIL
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.USE_SIP
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.READ_CALL_LOG
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.WRITE_CALL_LOG
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.SEND_SMS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.RECEIVE_SMS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.READ_SMS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.RECEIVE_MMS
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.BODY_SENSORS
With the introduction of Android 10, came Physical Activity permissions: https://developer.android.com/about/versions/10/privacy/changes#physical-activity-recognition.
cordova.plugins.diagnostic.permission.ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION
Permissions are grouped as follows:
CALENDAR: [READ_CALENDAR, WRITE_CALENDAR],
CAMERA: [CAMERA],
CONTACTS: [READ_CONTACTS, WRITE_CONTACTS, GET_ACCOUNTS],
LOCATION: [ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION, ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION],
MICROPHONE: [RECORD_AUDIO],
PHONE: [READ_PHONE_STATE, CALL_PHONE, ADD_VOICEMAIL, USE_SIP, PROCESS_OUTGOING_CALLS, READ_CALL_LOG, WRITE_CALL_LOG],
SENSORS: [BODY_SENSORS],
SMS: [SEND_SMS, RECEIVE_SMS, READ_SMS, RECEIVE_WAP_PUSH, RECEIVE_MMS],
STORAGE: [READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE, WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE]
PHYSICAL_ACTIVITY: [ACTIVITY_RECOGNITION]
While the cordova-diagnostic-plugin-example illustrates use of runtime permissions in the context of requesting location and camera access, the cordova-diagnostic-plugin-android-runtime-example project explicitly illustrates use of Android runtime permissions with this plugin:
https://github.com/dpa99c/cordova-diagnostic-plugin-android-runtime-example
Note that the Android variant of
requestCameraAuthorization() requests the
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission, in addition to the
CAMERA permission.
This is because the cordova-plugin-camera@2.2+ requires both of these permissions.
So to use this method in conjunction with the Cordova camera plugin, make sure you are using the most recent
cordova-plugin-camera release: v2.2.0 or above.
NOT_REQUESTED vs
DENIED_ALWAYS since the Android runtime permissions API does not distinguish between these states.
DENIED_ALWAYS if the shared preferences data is restored from Cloud storage
<exclude domain="sharedpref" path="Diagnostic.xml"/>
Currently the plugin only supports Windows 10 and Windows 10 UWP, not Windows Phone 8.0 or 8.1.
The reason being that the native functionality required by the plugin's current Windows implementation is only available since Windows 10.
For example,
isLocationAvailable() invokes
Windows.Devices.Geolocation.Geolocator.requestAccessAsync(). And this was only introduced in Windows 10.
Windows Phone 8.x would require a different implementation (even if possible), and I don't plan to add that since the Windows 8.x global marketshare is below 5% and falling, and is also rendered obsolete by Windows 10 UWP.
Some of functions offered by this plugin require specific permissions to be set in the package.windows10.appxmanifest. Where additional permissions are needed, they are listed alongside the function that requires them.
These permissions will not be set by this plugin, to avoid asking for unnecessary permissions in your app, in the case that you do not use a particular part of the plugin. Instead, you can add these permissions as necessary, depending what functions in the plugin you decide to use.
You can add these permissions by manually editing the package.windows10.appxmanifest in
/platforms/windows/.
When requesting permission to use device functionality, a message is displayed to the user indicating the reason for the request.
These messages are stored in the
{project}-Info.plist file under
NS*UsageDescription keys.
Upon installing this plugin into your project, it will add the following default messages to your plist.
To override these defaults, you can use
<config-file> blocks in your
config.xml:
config.xml
<platform name="ios">
<config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription">
<string>My custom message for always using location.</string>
</config-file>
<config-file platform="ios" target="*-Info.plist" parent="NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription">
<string>My custom message for using location when in use.</string>
</config-file>
</platform>
See the CHANGELOG.md
Forked from: https://github.com/mablack/cordova-diagnostic-plugin
Original Cordova 2 implementation by: AVANTIC ESTUDIO DE INGENIEROS (www.avantic.net)
Windows 10 implementation by Mike Dailor / Next Wave Software, Inc.
================
The MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016 Dave Alden / Working Edge Ltd.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.