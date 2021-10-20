openbase logo
cordova-windows

by apache
7.0.1 (see all)

Apache Cordova Windows

npm
GitHub
CDN

2.1K

197

4mos ago

71

8

Apache-2.0

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Apache Cordova for Windows

Build status Build Status codecov.io

This repo contains the code for an Apache Cordova platform that allows you to build applications that target Windows 10, and Windows 8.1, as well as Windows Phone 8.1. An Apache Cordova based applications is written in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

(Warning: Windows 8 has been deprecated, please update your applications to target Windows 8.1 or above)

Apache Cordova is a project of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Requirements

See https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/dev/guide/platforms/windows/index.html#requirements-and-support

Note that Visual Studio 2019 is not supported, as discussed in cordova-windows issue #327.

Getting started

The best way to use this is to install the Cordova CLI, create a project, add the windows platform, and run the app:

npm install -g cordova
cordova create test
cordova platform add windows
cordova run windows

Getting logs from Windows Store applications

You can get your JavaScript logs as well as Windows logs related to your Windows Store application by running the following command from your app directory:

platforms\windows\cordova\log

In most cases, this command requires administrator privileges. However, if you want to gather logs without admin privileges, you may need to manually enable logging channel via Event Viewer:

Start -> Run -> eventvwr
View -> Show Analytic and Debug Logs
Applications and Services Logs -> Microsoft -> Windows -> AppHost -> AppTracing -> Enable Log

Please note that the log command is supported only for Windows Store applications and cannot get logs from Windows Phone application.

Report Issues

Report them right here at GitHub using the "Issues" tab.

Further Reading

