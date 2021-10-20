This repo contains the code for an Apache Cordova platform that allows you to build applications that target Windows 10, and Windows 8.1, as well as Windows Phone 8.1. An Apache Cordova based applications is written in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
(Warning: Windows 8 has been deprecated, please update your applications to target Windows 8.1 or above)
Apache Cordova is a project of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)
See https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/dev/guide/platforms/windows/index.html#requirements-and-support
Note that Visual Studio 2019 is not supported, as discussed in cordova-windows issue #327.
The best way to use this is to install the Cordova CLI, create a project, add the windows platform, and run the app:
npm install -g cordova
cordova create test
cordova platform add windows
cordova run windows
You can get your JavaScript logs as well as Windows logs related to your Windows Store application by running the following command from your app directory:
platforms\windows\cordova\log
In most cases, this command requires administrator privileges. However, if you want to gather logs without admin privileges, you may need to manually enable logging channel via Event Viewer:
Start -> Run -> eventvwr
View -> Show Analytic and Debug Logs
Applications and Services Logs -> Microsoft -> Windows -> AppHost -> AppTracing -> Enable Log
Please note that the log command is supported only for Windows Store applications and cannot get logs from Windows Phone application.
Report them right here at GitHub using the "Issues" tab.