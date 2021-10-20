Apache Cordova for Windows

This repo contains the code for an Apache Cordova platform that allows you to build applications that target Windows 10, and Windows 8.1, as well as Windows Phone 8.1. An Apache Cordova based applications is written in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

(Warning: Windows 8 has been deprecated, please update your applications to target Windows 8.1 or above)

Apache Cordova is a project of The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Requirements

See https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/dev/guide/platforms/windows/index.html#requirements-and-support

Note that Visual Studio 2019 is not supported, as discussed in cordova-windows issue #327.

Getting started

The best way to use this is to install the Cordova CLI, create a project, add the windows platform, and run the app:

npm install -g cordova cordova create test cordova platform add windows cordova run windows

Getting logs from Windows Store applications

You can get your JavaScript logs as well as Windows logs related to your Windows Store application by running the following command from your app directory:

platforms \ windows \ cordova \ log

In most cases, this command requires administrator privileges. However, if you want to gather logs without admin privileges, you may need to manually enable logging channel via Event Viewer:

Start -> Run -> eventvwr View -> Show Analytic and Debug Logs Applications and Services Logs -> Microsoft -> Windows -> AppHost -> AppTracing -> Enable Log

Please note that the log command is supported only for Windows Store applications and cannot get logs from Windows Phone application.

Report Issues

Report them right here at GitHub using the "Issues" tab.

