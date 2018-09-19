We are not using this repo anymore, and we lack the manpower and the experience needed to maintain it. We are aware of the inconveniece that this may cause you. Feel free to use it as is, or create your own fork. See https://github.com/nordnet/cordova-universal-links-plugin/issues/160 for more information.
This Cordova plugin adds support for opening an application from the browser when user clicks on the link. Better known as:
Basically, you can have a single link that will either open your app or your website, if the app isn't installed.
Integration process is simple:
config.xml (see Cordova config preferences).
It is important not only to redirect users to your app from the web, but also provide them with the information they were looking for. For example, if someone clicks on
http://mysite.com/news and get redirected in the app - they are probably hoping to see the
news page in it. The plugin will help developers with that. In
config.xml you can specify an event name that is dispatched when user opens the app from the certain link. This way, the appropriate method of your web project will be called, and you can show to user the requested content.
Note: At the moment the plugin doesn't support custom url schemes, but they can be added later.
iOS Note: you can use this plugin in iOS 8 applications. It will not crash the app, but it also is not gonna handle the links, because this is iOS 9 feature.
This requires cordova 5.0+ (current stable 1.2.1)
cordova plugin add cordova-universal-links-plugin
It is also possible to install via repo url directly (unstable)
cordova plugin add https://github.com/nordnet/cordova-universal-links-plugin.git
In v1.0.x to capture universal links events you had to subscribe on them like so:
document.addEventListener('eventName', didLaunchAppFromLink, false);
function didLaunchAppFromLink(event) {
var urlData = event.detail;
console.log('Did launch application from the link: ' + urlData.url);
// do some work
}
And there were some problems with the timing: event could be fired long before you were subscribing to it.
From v1.1.0 it changes to the familiar Cordova style:
var app = {
// Application Constructor
initialize: function() {
this.bindEvents();
},
// Bind Event Listeners
bindEvents: function() {
document.addEventListener('deviceready', this.onDeviceReady, false);
},
// deviceready Event Handler
onDeviceReady: function() {
universalLinks.subscribe('eventName', app.didLaunchAppFromLink);
},
didLaunchAppFromLink: function(eventData) {
alert('Did launch application from the link: ' + eventData.url);
}
};
app.initialize();
As you can see, now you subscribe to event via
universalLinks module when
deviceready is fired. Actually, you can subscribe to it in any place of your application: plugin stores the event internally and dispatches it when there is a subscriber for it.
Also, in v1.0.x
ul_didLaunchAppFromLink was used as a default event name. From v1.1.0 you can just do like that:
universalLinks.subscribe(null, callbackFunction);
If you didn't specify event name for the
path or
host - in the JS code just pass
null as event name. But just for readability you might want to specify it
config.xml.
If you are still using Xcode 6 and there is no way for you to upgrade right now to Xcode 7 - follow the instructions below in order to use this plugin.
Clone the
xcode6-support branch of the plugin from the GitHub:
mkdir /Workspace/Mobile/CordovaPlugins
cd /Workspace/Mobile/CordovaPlugins
git clone -b xcode6-support https://github.com/nordnet/cordova-universal-links-plugin.git
Go to your applications project and add plugin from the cloned source:
cd /Workspace/Mobile/CoolApp
cordova plugin add /Workspace/Mobile/CordovaPlugins/cordova-universal-links-plugin/
Now you can build your project in Xcode 6.
Cordova uses
config.xml file to set different project preferences: name, description, starting page and so on. Using this config file you can also set options for the plugin.
Those preferences are specified inside the
<universal-links> block. For example:
<universal-links>
<host name="example.com">
<path url="/some/path" />
</host>
</universal-links>
In it you define hosts and paths that application should handle. You can have as many hosts and paths as you like.
<host /> tag lets you describe hosts, that your application supports. It can have three attributes:
name - hostname. This is a required attribute.
scheme - supported url scheme. Should be either
http or
https. If not set -
http is used.
event - name of the event, that is used to match application launch from this host to a callback on the JS side. If not set - pass
null as event name when you are subscribing in JS code.
For example,
<universal-links>
<host name="example.com" scheme="https" event="ul_myExampleEvent" />
</universal-links>
defines, that when user clicks on any
https://example.com link - callback, that was set for
ul_myExampleEvent gets called. More details regarding event handling can be found below.
You can also use wildcards for domains. For example,
<universal-links>
<host name="*.users.example.com" scheme="https" event="wildcardusers" />
<host name="*.example.com" scheme="https" event="wildcardmatch" />
</universal-links>
Please note, that iOS will look for the
apple-app-site-association on
https://users.example.com/apple-app-site-association and
https://example.com/apple-app-site-association respectively.
Android will try to access the app links file at
https://*.users.example.com/.well-known/assetlinks.json and
https://*.example.com/.well-known/assetlinks.json respectively.
In
<path /> tag you define which paths for the given host you want to support. If no
<path /> is set - then we want to handle all of them. If paths are defined - then application will process only those links.
Supported attributes are:
url - path component of the url; should be relative to the host name. This is a required attribute.
event - name of the event, that is used to match application launch from the given hostname and path to a callback on the JS side. If not set - pass
null as event name when you are subscribing in JS code.
For example,
<universal-links>
<host name="example.com">
<path url="/some/path" />
</host>
</universal-links>
defines, that when user clicks on
http://example.com/some/path - application will be launched, and default callback gets called. All other links from that host will be ignored.
Query parameters are not used for link matching. For example,
http://example.com/some/path?foo=bar#some_tag will work the same way as
http://example.com/some/path does.
In order to support all links inside
/some/path/ you can use
* like so:
<universal-links>
<host name="example.com">
<path url="/some/path/*" />
</host>
</universal-links>
* can be used only for paths, but you can place it anywhere. For example,
<universal-links>
<host name="example.com">
<path url="*mypath*" />
</host>
</universal-links>
states, that application can handle any link from
http://example.com which has
mypath string in his path component:
http://example.com/some/long/mypath/test.html,
http://example.com/testmypath.html and so on.
Note: Following configuration
<universal-links>
<host name="example.com" />
</universal-links>
is the same as:
<universal-links>
<host name="example.com">
<path url="*" />
</host>
</universal-links>
As described in
Step 2 of Configure apple-app-site-association file for website section: when application is build from the CLI - plugin generates
apple-app-site-association files for each host, defined in
config.xml. In them there's an
appID property that holds your iOS Team ID and Bundle ID:
{
"applinks": {
"apps": [],
"details": [
{
"appID": "<TEAM_ID_FROM_MEMBER_CENTER>.<BUNDLE_ID>",
"paths": [
"/some/path/*"
]
}
]
}
}
<BUNDLE_ID> is replaced with the id, that is defined in the
widget of your
config.xml. For example:
<widget id="com.example.ul" version="0.0.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets" xmlns:cdv="http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0">
<TEAM_ID_FROM_MEMBER_CENTER> - that property is defined in the member center of your iOS account. So, you can either put it in the generated
apple-app-site-association file manually, or use
<ios-team-id> preference in
config.xml like so:
<universal-links>
<ios-team-id value="<TEAM_ID_FROM_MEMBER_CENTER>" />
</universal-links>
For example, following
config.xml
<widget id="com.example.ul" version="0.0.1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets" xmlns:cdv="http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0">
<!-- some other cordova preferences -->
<universal-links>
<ios-team-id value="1Q2WER3TY" />
<host name="mysite.com" >
<path url="/some/path/*" />
</host>
</universal-links>
</widget>
will result into
{
"applinks": {
"apps": [],
"details": [
{
"appID": "1Q2WER3TY.com.example.ul",
"paths": [
"/some/path/*"
]
}
]
}
}
This is iOS-only preference, Android doesn't need it.
When clicking on a universal link from another App (typically from an email client), Android will likely create a new instance of your app, even if it is already loaded in memory. It may even create a new instance with each click, resulting in many instances of your app in the task switcher. See details in issue #37.
To force Android opening always the same app instance, a known workaround is to change the activity launch mode to
singleInstance. To do so, you can use the following preference in Cordova
config.xml file:
<preference name="AndroidLaunchMode" value="singleInstance" />
As mentioned - it is not enough just to redirect a user into your app, you will also need to display the correct content. In order to solve that - plugin provides JavaScript module:
universalLinks. To get notified on application launch do the following:
universalLinks.subscribe('eventName', function (eventData) {
// do some work
console.log('Did launch application from the link: ' + eventData.url);
});
If you didn't specify event name for path and host in
config.xml - just pass
null as a first parameter:
universalLinks.subscribe(null, function (eventData) {
// do some work
console.log('Did launch application from the link: ' + eventData.url);
});
eventData holds information about the launching url. For example, for
http://myhost.com/news/ul-plugin-released.html?foo=bar#cordova-news it will be:
{
"url": "http://myhost.com/news/ul-plugin-released.html?foo=bar#cordova-news",
"scheme": "http",
"host": "myhost.com",
"path": "/news/ul-plugin-released.html",
"params": {
"foo": "bar"
},
"hash": "cordova-news"
}
url - original launch url;
scheme - url scheme;
host - hostname from the url;
path - path component of the url;
params - dictionary with query parameters; the ones that after
? character;
hash - content after
# character.
If you want - you can also unsubscribe from the events later on:
universalLinks.unsubscribe('eventName');
Now it's time for some examples. In here we are gonna use Android, because it is easier to test (see testing for Android section). JavaScript side is platform independent, so all the example code below will also work for iOS.
Create new Cordova application and add Android platform.
cordova create TestAndroidApp com.example.ul TestAndroidApp
cd ./TestAndroidApp
cordova platform add android
Add UL plugin:
cordova plugin add cordova-universal-links-plugin
Add
<universal-links> preference into
config.xml:
<!-- some other data from config.xml -->
<universal-links>
<host name="myhost.com">
<path url="/news/" event="openNewsListPage" />
<path url="/news/*" event="openNewsDetailedPage" />
</host>
</universal-links>
As you can see - we want our application to be launched, when user goes to the
news section of our website. And for that - we are gonna dispatch different events to understand, what has happened.
Subscribe to
openNewsListPage and
openNewsDetailedPage events. For that - open
www/js/index.js and make it look like that:
var app = {
// Application Constructor
initialize: function() {
this.bindEvents();
},
// Bind Event Listeners
bindEvents: function() {
document.addEventListener('deviceready', this.onDeviceReady, false);
},
// deviceready Event Handler
onDeviceReady: function() {
console.log('Device is ready for work');
universalLinks.subscribe('openNewsListPage', app.onNewsListPageRequested);
universalLinks.subscribe('openNewsDetailedPage', app.onNewsDetailedPageRequested);
},
// openNewsListPage Event Handler
onNewsListPageRequested: function(eventData) {
console.log('Showing list of awesome news.');
// do some work to show list of news
},
// openNewsDetailedPage Event Handler
onNewsDetailedPageRequested: function(eventData) {
console.log('Showing to user details page: ' + eventData.path);
// do some work to show detailed page
}
};
app.initialize();
Now, if the user clicks on
http://myhost.com/news/ link - method
onNewsListPageRequested will be called, and for every link like
http://myhost.com/news/* -
onNewsDetailedPageRequested. Basically, we created a mapping between the links and JavaScript methods.
Build and run your application:
cordova run android
Close your app.
Execute in the terminal:
adb shell am start -W -a android.intent.action.VIEW -d "http://myhost.com/news/" com.example.ul
As a result, your application will be launched, and in JavaScript console you will see message:
Showing to user list of awesome news.
Repeat operation, but this time with the command:
adb shell am start -W -a android.intent.action.VIEW -d "http://myhost.com/news/ul-plugin-released.html" com.example.ul
Application will be launched and you will see in JS console:
Showing to user details page: /news/ul-plugin-released.html
Now, let's say, you want your app to handle all links from
myhost.com, but you need to keep the mapping for the paths. For that you just need to modify your
config.xml and add default event handler on JavaScript side:
Open
config.xml and change
<universal-links> block like so:
<universal-links>
<host name="myhost.com">
<path url="/news/" event="openNewsListPage" />
<path url="/news/*" event="openNewsDetailedPage" />
<path url="*" event="launchedAppFromLink" />
</host>
</universal-links>
As you can see - we added
* as
path. This way we declared, that application should be launched from any
http://myhost.com link.
Add handling for default UL event in the
www/js/index.js:
var app = {
// Application Constructor
initialize: function() {
this.bindEvents();
},
// Bind Event Listeners
bindEvents: function() {
document.addEventListener('deviceready', this.onDeviceReady, false);
},
// deviceready Event Handler
onDeviceReady: function() {
console.log('Handle deviceready event if you need');
universalLinks.subscribe('openNewsListPage', app.onNewsListPageRequested);
universalLinks.subscribe('openNewsDetailedPage', app.onNewsDetailedPageRequested);
universalLinks.subscribe('launchedAppFromLink', app.onApplicationDidLaunchFromLink);
},
// openNewsListPage Event Handler
onNewsListPageRequested: function(eventData) {
console.log('Showing to user list of awesome news');
// do some work to show list of news
},
// openNewsDetailedPage Event Handler
onNewsDetailedPageRequested: function(eventData) {
console.log('Showing to user details page for some news');
// do some work to show detailed page
},
// launchedAppFromLink Event Handler
onApplicationDidLaunchFromLink: function(eventData) {
console.log('Did launch app from the link: ' + eventData.url);
}
};
app.initialize();
That's it! Now, by default for
myhost.com links
onApplicationDidLaunchFromLink method will be called, but for
news section -
onNewsListPageRequested and
onNewsDetailedPageRequested.
If you have already tried to use
adb to simulate application launch from the link - you probably saw chooser dialog with at least two applications in it: browser and your app. This happens because web content can be handled by multiple things. To prevent this from happening you need to activate app indexing. App indexing is the second part of deep linking, where you link that URI/URL between Google and your app.
Integration process consists of three steps:
<link /> tags in the
<head /> section.
To create a link between your mobile content and the page on the website you need to include proper
<link /> tags in the
<head /> section of your website.
Link tag is constructed like so:
<link rel="alternate"
href="android-app://<package_name>/<scheme>/<host><path>" />
where:
<package_name> - your application's package name;
<scheme> - url scheme;
<host> - hostname;
<path> - path component.
For example, if your
config.xml file looks like this:
<universal-links>
<host name="myhost.com">
<path url="/news/" />
<path url="/profile/" />
</host>
</universal-links>
and a package name is
com.example.ul, then
<head /> section on your website will be:
<head>
<link rel="alternate" href="android-app://com.example.ul/http/myhost.com/news/" />
<link rel="alternate" href="android-app://com.example.ul/http/myhost.com/profile/" />
<!-- Your other stuff from the head tag -->
</head>
Good news is that plugin generates those tags for you. When you run
cordova build (or
cordova run) - they are placed in
ul_web_hooks/android/android_web_hook.html file inside your Cordova project root directory.
So, instead of manually writing them down - you can take them from that file and put on the website.
If your website is brand new, you’ll want to verify it through Webmaster Tools. That’s how the Google crawler knows that it’s there and can index it to do everything it needs to do. In order to do that - just add your website in the console and follow the instructions to versify, that you own the site. Most likely, they will ask you to add something on your page.
Next, you’ll want to connect your app using the Google Play Console so the app indexing starts working. If you go to your app, there’s a menu that says
Services and API in which you can click
Verify Website, and provide the URL to check that it has the appropriate tags in the HTML. Once that’s all set up, it will start showing in search results.
For Android version 6.0 (Marshmallow) or greater Digital Asset Links can be used.
Here's a very simplified example of how the website
www.example.com could use Digital Asset Links to specify that any links to URLs in that site should open in a designated app rather than the browser:
The website
www.example.com publishes a statement list at
https://www.example.com/.well-known/assetlinks.json. This is the official name and location for a statement list on a site. Statement lists in any other location, or with any other name, are not valid for this site. In our example, the statement list consists of one statement, granting its Android app the permission to open links on its site:
[{
"relation": ["delegate_permission/common.handle_all_urls"],
"target" : { "namespace": "android_app", "package_name": "com.example.app",
"sha256_cert_fingerprints": ["hash_of_app_certificate"] }
}]
A statement list supports an array of statements within the [ ] marks, but our example file contains only one statement.
The Android app listed in the statement above has an intent filter that specifies the scheme, host, and path pattern of URLs that it wants to handle: in this case,
https://www.example.com. The intent filter includes a special attribute
android:autoVerify, new to Android M, which indicates that Android should verify the statement on the website, described in the intent filter when the app is installed.
A user installs the app. Android sees the intent filter with the
autoVerify attribute and checks for the presence of the statement list at the specified site. If present, Android checks whether that file includes a statement granting link handling to the app, and verifies the app against the statement by certificate hash. If everything checks out, Android will then forward any
https://www.example.com intents to the
example.com app.
The user clicks a link to
https://www.example.com/puppies on the device. This link could be anywhere: in a browser, in a Google Search Appliance suggestion, or anywhere else. Android forwards the intent to the
example.com app.
The
example.com app receives the intent and chooses to handle it, opening the puppies page in the app. If for some reason the app had declined to handle the link, or if the app were not on the device, then the link will be send to the next default intent handler, matching that intent pattern (i.e. browser).
To test Android application for Deep Linking support you just need to execute the following command in the console:
adb shell am start
-W -a android.intent.action.VIEW
-d <URI> <PACKAGE>
where
<URI> - url that you want to test;
<PACKAGE> - your application's package name.
Note: if you didn't configure your website for UL support - then most likely after executing the
adb command you will see a chooser dialog with multiple applications (at least browser and your test app). This happens because you are trying to view web content, and this can be handled by several applications. Just choose your app and proceed. If you configured your website as described above - then no dialog is shown and your application will be launched directly.
Let's create new application to play with:
Create new Cordova project and add Android platform to it:
cordova create TestAndroidApp com.example.ul TestAndroidApp
cd ./TestAndroidApp
cordova platform add android
Add UL plugin:
cordova plugin add cordova-universal-links-plugin
Add
<universal-links> preference into
config.xml (
TestAndroidApp/config.xml):
<!-- some other data from config.xml -->
<universal-links>
<host name="myhost.com" />
</universal-links>
Build and run the app:
cordova run android
Close your application and return to console.
Enter in console:
adb shell am start -W -a android.intent.action.VIEW -d "http://myhost.com/any/path" com.example.ul
As a result, your application will be launched and you will see in console:
Starting: Intent { act=android.intent.action.VIEW dat=http://myhost.com/any/path pkg=com.example.ul }
Status: ok
Activity: com.example.ul/.MainActivity
ThisTime: 52
TotalTime: 52
Complete
If you'll try to use host (or path), that is not defined in
config.xml - you'll get a following error:
Starting: Intent { act=android.intent.action.VIEW dat=http://anotherhost.com/path pkg=com.example.ul }
Error: Activity not started, unable to resolve Intent { act=android.intent.action.VIEW dat=http://anotherhost.com/path flg=0x10000000 pkg=com.example.ul }
This way you can experiment with your Android application and check how it corresponds to different links.
In the case of iOS integration of the Universal Links is a little harder. It consist of two steps:
Associated Domains feature. Make sure your website is SSL ready.
apple-app-site-association file on your website (if you don't have it yet).
First one you will have to do manually, but plugin will help you with the second step.
Go to your developer console. Click on
Certificate, Identifiers & Profiles and then on
Identifiers.
If you already have a registered App Identifier - just skip this and go to
3. If not - create it by clicking on
+ sign, fill out
name and
bundle ID.
name can be whatever you want, but
bundle ID should be the one you defined in your Cordova's
config.xml.
In the
Application Services section of your App Identifier activate
Associated Domains and save the changes.
Now your App ID is registered and has
Associated Domains feature.
In order for Universal Links to work - you need to associate your application with the certain domain. For that you need to:
https.
apple-app-site-association file, containing your App ID and paths you want to handle.
apple-app-site-association file in the root of your website.
We are not gonna describe stuff regarding certificate acquiring and making your website to work over
https. You can find lots of information about that on the Internet.
When you run
cordova build (or
cordova run) - plugin takes data from
config.xml and generates
apple-app-site-association files for each host you defined. Files are placed in the
ul_web_hooks/ios/ folder of your Cordova project. File names are:
<hostname>#apple-app-site-association
For example, let's say your application's bundle ID is
com.example.ul, and
config.xml has several hosts:
<universal-links>
<host name="firsthost.com">
<path url="/some/path/*" />
</host>
<host name="secondhost.com" />
</universal-links>
Run
cordova build, and then go to
ul_web_hooks/ios/ folder in your Cordova project. You will see there two files:
firsthost.com#apple-app-site-association
secondhost.com#apple-app-site-association
Content of the first one is:
{
"applinks": {
"apps": [],
"details": [
{
"appID": "<YOUR_TEAM_ID_FROM_MEMBER_CENTER>.com.example.ul",
"paths": [
"/some/path/*"
]
}
]
}
}
And the second one:
{
"applinks": {
"apps": [],
"details": [
{
"appID": "<YOUR_TEAM_ID_FROM_MEMBER_CENTER>.com.example.ul",
"paths": [
"*", "/"
]
}
]
}
}
Note: in the second case plugin will add
/ to the paths, so the app would be opened with
https://secondhost.com.com/ links, and not only with
https://secondhost.com/some/random.html.
Before uploading them on your servers - you need to replace
<YOUR_TEAM_ID_FROM_MEMBER_CENTER> with your actual team ID from the member center. You can find it in
Developer Account Summary section on the developer.apple.com.
Also, it is a
Prefix preference in the App ID description.
If you already have
apple-app-site-association file - then you need to add
applinks block to it from the generated file.
Upload
apple-app-site-association file in the root of your domain.
It should be downloadable from the direct link. For example,
https://firsthost.com/apple-app-site-association.
No redirects are allowed! When application is launched - it downloads it from that link, so if it can't find it - Universal Links are not gonna work.
That's it, you have finished configuring iOS for UL support.
Unlike Android, Apple doesn't provide any tools to test Universal Links. So you have to do all the integration stuff before any real testing. So please, do that.
But if you don't want to... well, there is one way to skip it. You can use branch.io to handle all the SSL/apple-app-site-association stuff for you. How to do that - described in their documentation. From there you can skip Xcode and SDK integration stuff, because you don't need that.
Step-by-step guide:
Go to developer console and register your App ID, as described in Activating UL support in member center.
Register account on branch.io, if you don't have it yet.
Login into branch dashboard. Go to
Settings ->
Link Settings, activate
Enable Universal Links, fill in
Bundle identifier and
Team ID.
It will take some time to update their servers, so be patient. To check if it is ready - just open https://bnc.lt/apple-app-site-association and search for your
Bundle identifier.
Pay attention for
paths - if there is any for your app, then write it down.
For example:
...,"9F38WJR2U8.com.example.ul":{"paths":["/a2Be/*"]},...
Create new Cordova iOS application and add UL plugin:
cordova create TestProject com.example.ul TestProject
cd ./TestProject
cordova platform add ios
cordova plugin add cordova-universal-links-plugin
Add
bnc.lt and your other hosts into
config.xml:
<universal-links>
<host name="bnc.lt" />
<host name="yourdomain.com" />
</universal-links>
For test purpose you can leave only
bnc.lt in there. But if you specifying your hosts - you need to white label them.
Attach your real device to the computer and run application on it:
cordova run ios
Emulator will not work.
Email yourself a link that need's to be tested.
For example,
https://bnc.lt/a2Be/somepage.html. As you can see, link constructed from hostname and path component, specified in
apple-app-site-association file. This link may not even lead to the real page, it doesn't matter. It's only purpose is to open the app.
Now click on your link. Application should be launched. If not - check all the steps above. Also, check your provisioning profiles in Xcode.
First of all - you need to accept the fact, that Universal Links doesn't work everywhere. Some applications doesn't respect them. You can read more in that article, section
Universal Links Still Don’t Work Everywhere.
When user clicks on the link - Safari checks, if any of the installed apps can handle it. If app is found - Safari starts it, if not - link opened as usually in the browser.
Now, let's assume you have a following setup in
config.xml:
<universal-links>
<host name="mywebsite.com">
<path url="/some/page.html" />
</host>
</universal-links>
By this we state, that our app should handle
http://mywebsite.com/some/page.html link. So, if user clicks on
http://mywebsite.com - application would not launch. And this is totally as you want it to be. Now comes the interesting part: if user opens
http://mywebsite.com in the Safari and then presses on
http://mywebsite.com/some/page.html link - application is not gonna start, he will stay in the browser. And at the top of that page he will see a Smart Banner. To launch the application user will have to click on that banner. And this is a normal behaviour from iOS. If user already viewing your website in the browser - he doesn't want to leave it, when he clicks on some link, that leads on the page inside your site. But if he clicks on the
http://mywebsite.com/some/page.html link from some other source - then it will start your application.
Another thing that every developer should be aware of:
When a user is in an app, opened by Universal Links - a return to browser option will persist at the top of the screen (i.e.
mywebsite.com). Users who have clicked the
mywebsite.com option will be taken to their Safari browser, and Smart Banner is persistently rendered on the top of the window. This banner has an
OPEN call to action. For all future clicks of URLs, associated with this app via Universal Links, the app will never be launched again for the user, and the user will continue being redirected to the Safari page with the banner. If the user clicks
OPEN - then the app will be launched, and all future clicks of the URL will deep linking the user to the app.
