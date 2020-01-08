cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack

Framework7 - Vue - Webpack Cordova Template

You can start your new cordova project perfectly with this template.

This template uses:

Minimum Requirements

Cordova: 6.0.0

6.0.0 Node.js: 6.5.0 (Supports ES6)

WARNING (For Linux and Mac OS users):

For live-reload i can't find easy way to do fixed version of this. But you can develop your app with this way:

cordova platform add ios browser (browser needs for development in live-reload mode.) cordova run ios -- --lr (wait till app opens in your ios emulator or phone. it will close console output after publish, so live-reload will not work. don't close the app and go to next step.) cordova run browser -- --lr (you can use live-reload in your phone-emulator and browser at same time. you can edit your files in live-reload mode now.)

Features

Hooks are smart. They can fix some problems for you. Fix list:

npm install Automatically checks node js dependencies.

Automatically checks node js dependencies. package.json Renames name variable if it has a space characters and auto saves. (It needed for npm install)

Renames variable if it has a space characters and auto saves. (It needed for npm install) www Automatically manages www folder. You don't need to think about www folder. Your target is always src folder.

Automatically manages folder. You don't need to think about www folder. Your target is always folder. static Static assets automatically sync on live reload!

Static assets automatically sync on live reload! CordovaHtmlOutputPlugin Automatically adds cordova.js to html. You don't need to add to your file manually. It's helpful for webpack.

Automatically adds to html. You don't need to add to your file manually. It's helpful for webpack. manifest.json Some cordova plugins needs manifest.json in root folder. If you add manifest.json file to your src folder, our smart hooks automagically copy it to www folder!

Live Reload Related

config.xml Live reload needs <allow-navigation href="*"/> in development mode. So our smart hooks manages this too. You don't need to think about it.

Live reload needs in development mode. So our smart hooks manages this too. You don't need to think about it. live-reload Manages live-reload dependencies automatically. Just write your code, and don't think about dependencies.

Manages live-reload dependencies automatically. Just write your code, and don't think about dependencies. device_router.html Smart router in live-reload mode. It searches for best available ip for connect server. if it can't find, you can write ip:port manually.

Smart router in live-reload mode. It searches for best available ip for connect server. if it can't find, you can write ip:port manually. CordovaDeviceRouter.js In live-reload mode, you can connect to server from multiple devices. This file inject right cordova.js file to page. So you can connect to webpack-dev-server from multiple devices at same time.

Installation

This template need cordova or phonegap, for more information cordova installation or phonegap installation.

Our Magic words:

cordova create <project_create_dir> [com.example.projectname] [ProjectClassName] --template cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack phonegap create <project_create_dir> [com.example.projectname] [ProjectClassName] --template cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack

boom! 💥 you have your brand new cordova / phonegap project with framework7 - vue 2 and webpack 4!

Installation using pre-defined templates

Framework v5 version

cordova create cordova-template com.template DefaultTemplate --template git://github.com/caiobiodere/cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack.git

Framework Single View v5 version

Still under development

Framework Tabbed Views v5 version

Still under development

Framework Split View v5 version

Still under development

Framework v3 version

cordova create cordova-template com.template DefaultTemplate --template git://github.com/caiobiodere/cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack.git

Usage

You can use every cordova | phonegap commands. You just have one more command option: -- --lr . It starts live reload.

Example usage:

cordova run android cordova run browser phonegap run ios

And 🎉 that's all folks!

Using Cordova-Simulate from microsoft

We can use Microsoft Cordova-Simulate using:

You can check:

for more information.