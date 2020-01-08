cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack

You can start your new cordova project perfectly with this template.
This template uses:
For live-reload i can't find easy way to do fixed version of this. But you can develop your app with this way:
cordova platform add ios browser (browser needs for development in live-reload mode.)
cordova run ios -- --lr (wait till app opens in your ios emulator or phone. it will close console output after publish, so live-reload will not work. don't close the app and go to next step.)
cordova run browser -- --lr (you can use live-reload in your phone-emulator and browser at same time. you can edit your files in live-reload mode now.)
Hooks are smart. They can fix some problems for you. Fix list:
npm install Automatically checks node js dependencies.
package.json Renames
name variable if it has a space characters and auto saves. (It needed for npm install)
www Automatically manages
www folder. You don't need to think about www folder. Your target is always
src folder.
static Static assets automatically sync on live reload!
CordovaHtmlOutputPlugin Automatically adds
cordova.js to html. You don't need to add to your file manually. It's helpful for webpack.
manifest.json Some cordova plugins needs manifest.json in root folder. If you add manifest.json file to your
src folder, our smart hooks automagically copy it to
www folder!
config.xml Live reload needs
<allow-navigation href="*"/> in development mode. So our smart hooks manages this too. You don't need to think about it.
live-reload Manages live-reload dependencies automatically. Just write your code, and don't think about dependencies.
device_router.html Smart router in live-reload mode. It searches for best available ip for connect server. if it can't find, you can write ip:port manually.
CordovaDeviceRouter.js In live-reload mode, you can connect to server from multiple devices. This file inject right
cordova.js file to page. So you can connect to webpack-dev-server from multiple devices at same time.
This template need cordova or phonegap, for more information cordova installation or phonegap installation.
Our Magic words:
cordova create <project_create_dir> [com.example.projectname] [ProjectClassName] --template cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack
phonegap create <project_create_dir> [com.example.projectname] [ProjectClassName] --template cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack
boom! 💥 you have your brand new cordova / phonegap project with framework7 - vue 2 and webpack 4!
Framework v5 version
cordova create cordova-template com.template DefaultTemplate --template git://github.com/caiobiodere/cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack.git#master
Framework Single View v5 version
Still under development
Framework Tabbed Views v5 version
Still under development
Framework Split View v5 version
Still under development
Framework v3 version
cordova create cordova-template com.template DefaultTemplate --template git://github.com/caiobiodere/cordova-template-framework7-vue-webpack.git#feature/v3-default-template
You can use every cordova | phonegap commands.
You just have one more command option:
-- --lr. It starts live reload.
Example usage:
cordova run android -- --lr
cordova run browser -- --live-reload
phonegap run ios -- --lr
And 🎉 that's all folks!
We can use Microsoft Cordova-Simulate using:
You can check:
for more information.