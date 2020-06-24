DEPRECATION NOTICE: no longer needed. Use preference GradlePluginGoogleServicesEnabled for cordova-android version 9 or higher.

Cordova plugin to add support for google services

Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺

As part of enabling Google APIs or Firebase services in your Android application you may have to add the google-services plugin to your build.gradle file.

Index

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-support-google-services

You also need to download google-services.json on Android and GoogleService-Info.plist on iOS from Firebase console and put them into the cordova project root folder. Then use <resource-file> to copy those files into appropriate folders:

< platform name = "android" > < resource-file src = "google-services.json" target = "app/google-services.json" /> ... </ platform > < platform name = "ios" > < resource-file src = "GoogleService-Info.plist" /> ... </ platform >

Note: if you use cordova-android below version 7 specify target="google-services.json" instead.

FAQ

Build Error: Failed to apply plugin [class 'com.google.gms.googleservices.GoogleServicesPlugin']

It looks like you have another dependency on a google play services lib with a generic verison * . You have to fix ALL dependency version(s) to be more more specific like 11.0.+ . In order to do that fix version strings for any play services library you have in platforms/android/project.properties .

Build Error: Could not generate a proxy class for class com.google.gms.googleservices.GoogleServicesTask.

Open platform/android/build.gradle and change version of the first com.android.tools.build:gradle :

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:1.2.3+'

Duplicate resources: .../platforms/android/build/generated/res/google-services/armv7/debug/values/values.xml:string/google_api_key, .../platforms/android/res/values/strings.xml:string/google_api_key