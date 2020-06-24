DEPRECATION NOTICE: no longer needed. Use preference
GradlePluginGoogleServicesEnabled for
cordova-android version 9 or higher.
|Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺
As part of enabling Google APIs or Firebase services in your Android application you may have to add the google-services plugin to your
build.gradle file.
cordova plugin add cordova-support-google-services --save
You also need to download
google-services.json on Android and
GoogleService-Info.plist on iOS from Firebase console and put them into the cordova project root folder. Then use
<resource-file> to copy those files into appropriate folders:
<platform name="android">
<resource-file src="google-services.json" target="app/google-services.json" />
...
</platform>
<platform name="ios">
<resource-file src="GoogleService-Info.plist" />
...
</platform>
Note: if you use cordova-android below version 7 specify
target="google-services.json" instead.
It looks like you have another dependency on a google play services lib with a generic verison
*. You have to fix ALL dependency version(s) to be more more specific like
11.0.+. In order to do that fix version strings for any play services library you have in
platforms/android/project.properties.
Open
platform/android/build.gradle and change version of the first
com.android.tools.build:gradle:
classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:1.2.3+'
Remove
google_api_key and
google_app_id from any existing xml file from
platform/android/res/ folder. Those values now come from an automatically generated
values.xml.