csg

cordova-support-google-services

by Maksim Chemerisiuk
1.4.1 (see all)

DEPRECATED. Cordova plugin to add google services support

Documentation
9.4K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

DEPRECATION NOTICE: no longer needed. Use preference GradlePluginGoogleServicesEnabled for cordova-android version 9 or higher.

Cordova plugin to add support for google services

As part of enabling Google APIs or Firebase services in your Android application you may have to add the google-services plugin to your build.gradle file.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-support-google-services --save

You also need to download google-services.json on Android and GoogleService-Info.plist on iOS from Firebase console and put them into the cordova project root folder. Then use <resource-file> to copy those files into appropriate folders:

<platform name="android">
    <resource-file src="google-services.json" target="app/google-services.json" />
    ...
</platform>
<platform name="ios">
    <resource-file src="GoogleService-Info.plist" />
    ...
</platform>

Note: if you use cordova-android below version 7 specify target="google-services.json" instead.

FAQ

Build Error: Failed to apply plugin [class 'com.google.gms.googleservices.GoogleServicesPlugin']

It looks like you have another dependency on a google play services lib with a generic verison *. You have to fix ALL dependency version(s) to be more more specific like 11.0.+. In order to do that fix version strings for any play services library you have in platforms/android/project.properties.

Build Error: Could not generate a proxy class for class com.google.gms.googleservices.GoogleServicesTask.

Open platform/android/build.gradle and change version of the first com.android.tools.build:gradle:

classpath 'com.android.tools.build:gradle:1.2.3+'

Duplicate resources: .../platforms/android/build/generated/res/google-services/armv7/debug/values/values.xml:string/google_api_key, .../platforms/android/res/values/strings.xml:string/google_api_key

Remove google_api_key and google_app_id from any existing xml file from platform/android/res/ folder. Those values now come from an automatically generated values.xml.

