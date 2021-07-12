Native SQLite component with API based on HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API for the following platforms:
The browser platform is now supported with the following options:
storesafe/sql.js (fork of
sql-js/sql.js), with no persistence and other limitations described below.
LICENSE: MIT, with Apache 2.0 option for Android and Windows platforms
LICENSE.md for details, including third-party components used by this plugin)
New SQLite plugin design with a simpler API with a working demo
in an upcoming major release
some highlights:
code will always be
0 (which is already the case on browser and Windows); actual SQLite3 error code will be part of the error
message member whenever possible
location: 'default' or
iosDatabaseLocation setting in openDatabase as documented below)
androidDatabaseImplementation: 2 setting which is now superseded by
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting
under consideration:
androidLockWorkaround: 1 option if not needed any longer
This is a common plugin version branch which supports the most widely used features and serves as the basis for other plugin versions.
This version branch uses a
before_plugin_install hook to install sqlite3 library dependencies from
cordova-sqlite-storage-dependencies via npm.
This plugin uses non-standard
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector implementation with
android-sqlite-ndk-native-driver on Android. In case an application access the same database using multiple plugins there is a risk of data corruption ref:
as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html and https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html.
The workaround is to use the
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting as described in the Android database provider section below:
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({
name: 'my.db',
location: 'default',
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system'
});
This plugin version also uses a fixed version of sqlite3 on iOS, macOS, and Windows. In case the application accesses the same database using multiple plugins there is a risk of data corruption as described in https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html (similar to the multiple sqlite problem for Android as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html).
To open a database:
var db = null;
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {
db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({
name: 'my.db',
location: 'default',
});
});
IMPORTANT: Like with the other Cordova plugins your application must wait for the
deviceready event. This is especially tricky in Angular/ngCordova/Ionic controller/factory/service callbacks which may be triggered before the
deviceready event is fired.
To populate a database using the DRAFT standard transaction API:
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql('CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)');
tx.executeSql('INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)', ['Alice', 101]);
tx.executeSql('INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)', ['Betty', 202]);
}, function(error) {
console.log('Transaction ERROR: ' + error.message);
}, function() {
console.log('Populated database OK');
});
or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql('CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)');
tx.executeSql('INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)', ['Alice', 101]);
tx.executeSql('INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)', ['Betty', 202]);
}, function(error) {
console.log('Transaction ERROR: ' + error.message);
}, function() {
console.log('Populated database OK');
});
To check the data using the DRAFT standard transaction API:
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql('SELECT count(*) AS mycount FROM DemoTable', [], function(tx, rs) {
console.log('Record count (expected to be 2): ' + rs.rows.item(0).mycount);
}, function(tx, error) {
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
});
NOTE: These samples will not work with alternative 3 for browser platform support discussed in the alternative browser platform usage notes section below.
To populate a database using the SQL batch API:
db.sqlBatch([
'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)',
[ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)', ['Alice', 101] ],
[ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)', ['Betty', 202] ],
], function() {
console.log('Populated database OK');
}, function(error) {
console.log('SQL batch ERROR: ' + error.message);
});
or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:
db.sqlBatch([
'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)',
[ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)', ['Alice', 101] ],
[ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)', ['Betty', 202] ],
], function() {
console.log('Populated database OK');
}, function(error) {
console.log('SQL batch ERROR: ' + error.message);
});
To check the data using the single SQL statement API:
db.executeSql('SELECT count(*) AS mycount FROM DemoTable', [], function(rs) {
console.log('Record count (expected to be 2): ' + rs.rows.item(0).mycount);
}, function(error) {
console.log('SELECT SQL statement ERROR: ' + error.message);
});
See the Sample section below for a sample with a more detailed explanation (using the DRAFT standard transaction API).
before_plugin_install hook. The supported solution is to use
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL v3 or commercial license terms)
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy-build-support (very limited testing, very limited updates).
3.32.3 included when building (all platforms), with the following compile-time definitions:
SQLITE_THREADSAFE=1 (
SQLITE_THREADSAFE=0 for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_DEFAULT_SYNCHRONOUS=3 (EXTRA DURABLE build setting) ref:
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#736 (except for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_DEFAULT_MEMSTATUS=0 (except for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_OMIT_DECLTYPE (except for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_OMIT_DEPRECATED (except for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_OMIT_PROGRESS_CALLBACK (except for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_OMIT_SHARED_CACHE (except for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_TEMP_STORE=2 (except for sql.js on browser platform)
SQLITE_OMIT_LOAD_EXTENSION
SQLITE_ENABLE_FTS3
SQLITE_ENABLE_FTS3_PARENTHESIS
SQLITE_ENABLE_FTS4
SQLITE_ENABLE_RTREE
SQLITE_DEFAULT_PAGE_SIZE=4096 - new default page size ref: http://sqlite.org/pgszchng2016.html
SQLITE_DEFAULT_CACHE_SIZE=-2000 (Android only) new default cache size ref: http://sqlite.org/pgszchng2016.html
SQLITE_OS_WINRT (Windows only)
NDEBUG on Windows (Release build only)
SQLITE_DISABLE_LFS for sql.js on browser platform only
SQLITE_DBCONFIG_DEFENSIVE flag is used for extra SQL safety on all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector, using SQLite3 NDK component built from
android-sqlite-ndk-native-driver
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting in
sqlitePlugin.openDatabase() call as described in the Android database provider section below.
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext:
sql-asm-memory-growth.js built from
storesafe/sql.js (fork of
sql-js/sql.js) has the following major limitations:
\u0000 character (same as
\0)
doo/SQLite3-WinRT C++ component, based on
brodybits/SQLite3-WinRT -
with the following known limitations:
Visual Studio 2019 is not supported with cordova-windows. Visual Studio 2015 is now supported by
apache/cordova-windows#327.) Visual Studio 2015 is now supported by
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy (permissive license terms, no performance enhancements for Android) and
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-evcore-legacy-ext-common-free (GPL v3 or commercial license terms, with performance enhancements for Android).
SQLite3-WinRT component in
src/windows/SQLite3-WinRT-sync is based on
doo/SQLite3-WinRT commit
f4b06e6 from 2012, which is missing the asynchronous C++ API improvements. There is no background processing on the Windows platform.
\u0000 character (same as
\0)
brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL v3 or commercial license terms).
UTF-16le internal database encoding while the other platform versions use
UTF-8 internal encoding. (
UTF-8 internal encoding is preferred ref:
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#652)
cordova prepare osx is needed before building and running from Xcode
cordova-osx and Cordova CLI
10.0.0: https://github.com/apache/cordova-osx/issues/106
PRAGMA journal_mode setting (tested):
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting:
persist (pre-8.0) /
truncate (Android 8.0, 8.1, 10(+)) /
wal (Android 9.0 Pie)
delete
VACUUM or
PRAGMA auto_vacuum is used then sqlite will automatically reuse deleted data space for new data but the database file will never shrink. For reference: http://www.sqlite.org/pragma.html#pragma_auto_vacuum and
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL v3 or commercial license terms).
storesafe/sql.js (fork of
sql-js/sql.js), with no persistence and other limitations described below.
SQLITE_DEFAULT_SYNCHRONOUS=3 (EXTRA DURABLE) build setting to be extra robust against possible database corruption ref:
SQLITE_DBCONFIG_DEFENSIVE flag is used for extra SQL safety, as described above
PSPDFThreadSafeMutableDictionary.m to avoid threading issue, custom version to avoid potential conflicts with custom iOS/macOS plugins ref:
SYNTAX_ERR when using some other plugins ref:
TheCocoaProject/cordova-plugin-nativestorage - simpler "native storage of variables" for Android/iOS/Windows
close database if already open before opening again
/SAFESEH flag on Win32 (x86) target to specify "Image has Safe Exception Handlers" as described in https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/cpp/build/reference/safeseh-image-has-safe-exception-handlers
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage-starter-app project is a CC0 (public domain) starting point and may also be used to reproduce issues with this plugin. In addition
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-test-app may be used to reproduce issues with other versions of this plugin.
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-community-lawnchair-adapter.
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext now supports SELECT BLOB data in Base64 format on Android/iOS/macOS/Windows in addition to REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS) and pre-populated databases (Android/iOS/macOS/Windows).
brodybits/sql-promise-helper provides a Promise-based API wrapper.
pouchdb-community/pouchdb-adapter-cordova-sqlite supports this plugin along with other implementations such as
nolanlawson/sqlite-plugin-2 and
Microsoft/cordova-plugin-websql.
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free plugin version with Android JSON and SQL statement handling implemented in C, as well as support for Intel XDK, PhoneGap Build, etc. (GPL v3 or commercial license terms) - handles large SQL batches in less than half the time as this plugin version. Also supports arbitrary database location on Android.
brodybits/Cordova-quick-start-checklist and
brodybits/Avoiding-some-Cordova-pitfalls.
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector by default configuration (may be changed as described below).
openDatabase and
deleteDatabase
iosDatabaseLocation option
MetaMemoryT/websql-promise now provides a Promises-based interface to both (WebKit) Web SQL and this plugin
brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter
window.openDatabase() factory call with
window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase(), with parameters as documented below. Known deviations are documented in the deviations section below.
doo/SQLite3-WinRT C++ component.
brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter
TIP: It is possible to migrate from Cordova to a pure native solution and continue using the data stored by this plugin.
cordova-plugin-dialogs or an echo plugin and get it working. Ideally you should be able to handle a callback with some data coming from a prompt.
These prereqisites are very well documented in a number of excellent resources including:
More resources can be found by https://www.google.com/search?q=cordova+tutorial. There are even some tutorials available on YouTube as well.
In addition, this guide assumes a basic knowledge of some key JavaScript concepts such as variables, function calls, and callback functions. There is an excellent explanation of JavaScript callbacks at http://cwbuecheler.com/web/tutorials/2013/javascript-callbacks/.
MAJOR TIPS: As described in the Installing section:
--save flag when installing plugins to add them to
config.xml /
package.json. (This is automatic starting with Cordova CLI 7.0.)
config.xml or
package.json, there is no need to commit the
plugins subdirectory tree into the source repository.
platforms subdirectory tree into the source repository.
NOTICE: This plugin is only supported with the Cordova CLI. This plugin is not supported with other Cordova/PhoneGap systems such as PhoneGap CLI, PhoneGap Build, Plugman, Intel XDK, Webstorm, etc.
As stated above the browser platform is now supported with features such as numbered parameters now working using
storesafe/sql.js (fork of
sql-js/sql.js), with no actual persistence.
Here are some alternative solutions for now that do support persistence, with features such as numbered paramters (
?1,
?2, etc.) not supported:
brodybits/sql-promise-helper as described in
brodybits/sql-promise-helper#4
if (window.cordova.platformId === 'browser') db = window.openDatabase('MyDatabase', '1.0', 'Data', 2*1024*1024);
else db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'MyDatabase.db', location: 'default'});
or more compactly:
db = (window.cordova.platformId === 'browser') ?
window.openDatabase('MyDatabase', '1.0', 'Data', 2*1024*1024) :
window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'MyDatabase.db', location: 'default'});
(lower limit needed to avoid extra permission request popup on Safari)
and limit database access to DRAFT standard transactions, no plugin-specific API calls:
executeSql calls outside DRAFT standard transactions
sqlBatch calls
echoTest or
selfTest possible
deleteDatabase calls
This kind of usage on Safari and Chrome desktop browser (with (WebKit) Web SQL) is now covered by the
spec test suite.
It would be ideal for the application code to abstract the part with the
openDatabase() call away from the rest of the database access code.
Use of this plugin on the Windows platform is not always straightforward, due to the need to build the internal SQLite3 C++ library. The following tips are recommended for getting started with Windows:
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-test-app and running the Windows project in the Visual Studio GUI with a specific target CPU selected. WARNING: It is not possible to use this plugin with the "Any CPU" target.
Use the following command to install this plugin version from the Cordova CLI:
cordova plugin add cordova-sqlite-storage # --save RECOMMENDED for Cordova CLI pre-7.0
Add any desired platform(s) if not already present, for example:
cordova platform add android
OPTIONAL: prepare before building (MANDATORY for cordova-ios older than
4.3.0 (Cordova CLI
6.4.0))
cordova prepare
or to prepare for a single platform, Android for example:
cordova prepare android
Please see the Installing section for more details.
NOTE: The new
NOTE: The new
Try the following programs to verify successful installation and operation:
Echo test - verify successful installation and build:
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {
window.sqlitePlugin.echoTest(function() {
console.log('ECHO test OK');
});
});
Self test - automatically verify basic database access operations including opening a database; basic CRUD operations (create data in a table, read the data from the table, update the data, and delete the data); close and delete the database:
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {
window.sqlitePlugin.selfTest(function() {
console.log('SELF test OK');
});
});
NOTE: It may be easier to use a JavaScript or native
alert function call along with (or instead of)
console.log to verify that the installation passes both tests. Same for the SQL string test variations below. (Note that the Windows platform does not support the standard
alert function, please use
cordova-plugin-dialogs instead.)
This test verifies that you can open a database, execute a basic SQL statement, and get the results (should be
TEST STRING):
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'test.db', location: 'default'});
db.transaction(function(tr) {
tr.executeSql("SELECT upper('Test string') AS upperString", [], function(tr, rs) {
console.log('Got upperString result: ' + rs.rows.item(0).upperString);
});
});
});
Here is a variation that uses a SQL parameter instead of a string literal:
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function() {
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'test.db', location: 'default'});
db.transaction(function(tr) {
tr.executeSql('SELECT upper(?) AS upperString', ['Test string'], function(tr, rs) {
console.log('Got upperString result: ' + rs.rows.item(0).upperString);
});
});
});
It is recommended to read through the usage and sample sections before building more complex applications. In general it is recommended to start by doing things one step at a time, especially when an application does not work as expected.
The
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-test-app sample is intended to be a boilerplate to reproduce and demonstrate any issues you may have with this plugin. You may also use it as a starting point to build a new app.
In case you get stuck with something please read through the support section and follow the instructions before raising an issue. Professional support is also available by contacting: sales@storesafe.io
Simple example:
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage-starter-app (using
cordova-sqlite-storage plugin version)
Tutorials:
cordova-sqlite-storage plugin version with JQuery)
PITFALL WARNING: A number of tutorials show up in search results that use Web SQL database instead of this plugin.
WANTED: simple, working CRUD tutorial sample
According to Web SQL Database API 7.2 Sensitivity of data:
User agents should treat persistently stored data as potentially sensitive; it's quite possible for e-mails, calendar appointments, health records, or other confidential documents to be stored in this mechanism.
To this end, user agents should ensure that when deleting data, it is promptly deleted from the underlying storage.
Unfortunately this plugin will not actually overwrite the deleted content unless the secure_delete PRAGMA is used.
As "strongly recommended" by Web SQL Database API 8.5 SQL injection:
Authors are strongly recommended to make use of the
?placeholder feature of the
executeSql()method, and to never construct SQL statements on the fly.
window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase static factory call takes a different set of parameters than the standard Web SQL
window.openDatabase static factory call. In case you have to use existing Web SQL code with no modifications please see the Web SQL replacement tip below.
transaction.executeSql('INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?,?),(?,?)', ['Alice', 101, 'Betty', 102]); which was not supported by SQLite 3.6.19 as referenced by Web SQL (DRAFT) API section 5. The iOS WebKit Web SQL implementation seems to support this as well.
0 (
SQLError.UNKNOWN_ERR) while Android/iOS (WebKit) Web SQL correctly reports error code
5 (
SQLError.SYNTAX_ERR) ref: https://www.w3.org/TR/webdatabase/#dom-sqlexception-code-syntax
Infinity SQL parameter argument values are treated like
true and
false values are handled by converting them to the "true" and "false" TEXT string values, same as WebKit Web SQL on Android and iOS. This does not seem to be 100% correct as discussed in:
5 (
SQLError.SYNTAX_ERR) on Android/iOS/macOS by both (WebKit) Web SQL and this plugin.
0 on Windows as well as Android with the
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting described below.
0 (
SQLError.UNKNOWN_ERR) in the exception while the plugin includes no such code member.
SELECT LOWER(X'40414243') AS myresult,
SELECT X'40414243' AS myresult, or SELECT of data stored by
INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (X'40414243') returns nonsense results on browser and results in an error on Android with use of
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting and Windows. (These work with Android/iOS WebKit Web SQL and have been supported by SQLite for a number of years.)
42,
-101, or
1234567890123 are handled as INTEGER values by this plugin on browser, Android, iOS (cordova-ios pre-6.0), and Windows while they are handled as REAL values by (WebKit) Web SQL and by this plugin on iOS with WKWebView (cordova-ios 6.0(+)) or macOS ("osx"). This is evident in certain test operations such as
SELECT ? as myresult or
SELECT TYPEOF(?) as myresult and storage in a field with TEXT affinity.
Infinity,
NaN,
null,
undefined parameter argument values are handled as TEXT string values on Android with use of the
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting. (This is evident in certain test operations such as
SELECT ? as myresult or
SELECT TYPEOF(?) as myresult and storage in a field with TEXT affinity.)
false,
true, or a string as if there were no arguments while (WebKit) Web SQL would throw an exception. NOTE: In case of a function in place of the SQL arguments array WebKit Web SQL would report a transaction error while the plugin would simply ignore the function.
transaction.executeSql(null) or
transaction.executeSql(undefined) the plugin throws an exception while (WebKit) Web SQL indicates a transaction failure.
transaction.executeSql() with no arguments (Android/iOS WebKit) Web SQL includes includes a code member with value of
0 (
SQLError.UNKNOWN_ERR) in the exception while the plugin includes no such code member.
Array subclass object where the
constructor does not point to
Array then the SQL arguments are ignored by the plugin.
?1,
?2, etc.) as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html, not supported by HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API ref: Web SQL (DRAFT) API section 4.2.
insertId with the result of
sqlite3_last_insert_rowid() (except for Android with
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting) while attempt to access
insertId on the result set database opened by HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API results in an exception.
See Security of sensitive data in the Security section above.
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting.
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL v3 or commercial license terms)
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#405
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#539.
PRAGMA database_list reports nonsense database file name on browser platform.
storesafe/cordova-plugin-sqlite-evplus-ext-common-free (GPL v3 or commercial license terms).
litehelpers/cordova-sqlite-evmax-ext-workers-legacy-build-free (GPL v3 or special premium commercial license terms).
db=window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: ':memory:', ...}) is currently not supported.
\u2028 (line separator) and
\u2029 (paragraph separator) characters are currently not supported and known to be broken on iOS, macOS, and Android platform versions due to JSON issues reported in
apache/cordova-ios#402 and
cordova/cordova-discuss#57. This is fixed with a workaround for iOS/macOS in:
litehelpers/Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-free and
litehelpers/Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free (GPL v3 or special commercial license terms) as well as
litehelpers/cordova-sqlite-evmax-ext-workers-legacy-build-free (GPL v3 or premium commercial license terms).
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext (permissive license terms) and
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL v3 or commercial license options).
\u0000 character (same as
\0):
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector implementation with
android-sqlite-ndk-native-driver, using Android NDK)
\u0000 character reproduced on (WebKit) Web SQL as well as plugin on Android (default
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector implementation with
android-sqlite-ndk-native-driver, using Android NDK), browser, and Windows
\u0000 character on (WebKit) Web SQL, plugin on Android with use of the
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting, and plugin on some other platforms
\u2028 line separator /
\u2029 paragraph separator fixes) in
litehelpers/Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free (GPL v3 or special commercial license terms).
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting is used.
x86_64 CPU (
axemclion/react-native-cordova-plugin since the
window.sqlitePlugin object is NOT properly exported (ES5 feature). It is recommended to use
andpor/react-native-sqlite-storage for SQLite database access with React Native Android/iOS instead.
?NNN/
:AAA/
@AAAA/
$AAAA parameter placeholders as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/lang_expr.html#varparam and https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html) ref:
?1,
?2, etc.) as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html
?NNN/
:AAA/
@AAAA/
$AAAA parameter placeholders as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/lang_expr.html#varparam and https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html) (currently NOT supported by this plugin) ref:
window.openDatabase for comparison with (WebKit) Web SQL.
IMPORTANT: A number of tutorials and samples in search results suffer from the following pitfall:
window.openDatabase call it will not have any of the benefits of this plugin and features such as the
sqlBatch call would not be available.
sqlitePlugin object name starts with "sql" in small letters.
VACUUM or
PRAGMA auto_vacuum is used then sqlite will automatically reuse deleted data space for new data but the database file will never shrink. For reference: http://www.sqlite.org/pragma.html#pragma_auto_vacuum and
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#355, it may be necessary to install ionic-plugin-keyboard
windows-identity-name attribute or "WindowsStoreIdentityName" setting.
SQLite3.md generally means that there was a problem building the C++ library.
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy (for Windows 8.1, Windows Phone 8.1, and Windows 10 builds).
Documented in:
brodybits/Avoiding-some-Cordova-pitfalls
From https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_1:
SQLite uses a more general dynamic type system.
This is generally nice to have, especially in conjunction with a dynamically typed language such as JavaScript. Here are some major SQLite data typing principles:
CREATE TABLE MyTable (data ABC);) and each column type affinity is determined according to pattern matching. If a declared column type name does not match any of the patterns the column has NUMERIC affinity.
However there are some possible gotchas:
From https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_3_2:
Note that a declared type of "FLOATING POINT" would give INTEGER affinity, not REAL affinity, due to the "INT" at the end of "POINT". And the declared type of "STRING" has an affinity of NUMERIC, not TEXT.
From ibid: a column declared as "DATETIME" has NUMERIC affinity, which gives no hint whether an INTEGER Unix time value, a REAL Julian time value, or possibly even a TEXT ISO8601 date/time string may be stored (further refs: https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_2_2, https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_3)
From https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/phonegap/za7z51_fKRw, as discussed in
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#546: it was discovered that are some more points of possible confusion with date/time. For example, there is also a
datetime function that returns date/time in TEXT string format. This should be considered a case of "DATETIME" overloading since SQLite is not case sensitive. This could really become confusing if different programmers or functions consider date/time to be stored in different ways.
FUTURE TBD: Proper date/time handling will be further tested and documented at some point.
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage - core plugin version for Android/iOS/macOS/Windows (permissive license terms)
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext - plugin version with REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS), SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows), and pre-populated databases (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). Permissive license terms.
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy - support for Windows 8.1/Windows Phone 8.1 along with Android/iOS/macOS/Windows 10, with support for REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS), SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows), and pre-populated databases (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). Limited updates. Permissive license terms.
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy-build-support - maintenance of WP8 platform version along with Windows 8.1/Windows Phone 8.1 and the other supported platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows 10; limited support for PhoneGap CLI/PhoneGap Build/plugman/Intel XDK; limited testing; limited updates. Permissive license terms.
brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter - supports SQLCipher for Android/iOS/macOS (permissive license terms)
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free - Enhancements for Android: JSON and SQL statement handling implemented in C, supports larger transactions and handles large SQL batches in less than half the time as this plugin version. Supports arbitrary database location on Android. Support for build environments such as PhoneGap Build and Intel XDK. Also includes REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS) and SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). GPL v3 or commercial license terms.
storesafe/cordova-plugin-sqlite-evplus-ext-common-free - Includes workaround for extra-large result data on Android and lighter resource usage on iOS, macOS, and in Android NDK. GPL v3 or commercial license terms.
litehelpers/cordova-sqlite-evplus-ext-legacy-build-free - internal memory improvements to support larger transactions (Android/iOS) and fix to support all Unicode characters (iOS). (GPL v3 or special commercial license terms).
litehelpers/Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free - plugin version with support for ATTACH, includes internal memory improvements to support larger transactions (Android/iOS) and fix to support all Unicode characters (GPL v3 or special commercial license terms).
litehelpers/cordova-sqlite-evmax-ext-workers-legacy-build-free - plugin version with support for web workers, includes internal memory improvements to support larger transactions (Android/iOS) and fix to support all Unicode characters (iOS). (GPL v3 or special premium commercial license terms).
andpor/react-native-sqlite-storage (permissive license terms)
davibe/Phonegap-SQLitePlugin (permissive license terms)
To verify that both the Javascript and native part of this plugin are installed in your application:
window.sqlitePlugin.echoTest(successCallback, errorCallback);
To verify that this plugin is able to open a database (named
___$$$___litehelpers___$$$___test___$$$___.db), execute the CRUD (create, read, update, and delete) operations, and clean it up properly:
window.sqlitePlugin.selfTest(successCallback, errorCallback);
IMPORTANT: Please wait for the 'deviceready' event (see below for an example).
window.openDatabase() factory call with
window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase(), with parameters as documented below. Some other known deviations are described throughout this document. Reports of any other deviations would be appreciated.
sqlitePlugin.openDatabase to open the database access handle object before it can access the data.
NOTE: If a sqlite statement in a transaction fails with an error, the error handler must return
false in order to recover the transaction. This is correct according to the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API standard. This is different from the WebKit implementation of Web SQL in Android and iOS which recovers the transaction if a sql error hander returns a truthy value.
See the Sample section for a sample with detailed explanations.
To open a database access handle object (in the new default location):
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', location: 'default'}, successcb, errorcb);
WARNING: The new "default" location value is different from the old default location used until March 2016 and would break an upgrade for an app that was using the old default setting (
location: 0, same as using
iosDatabaseLocation: 'Documents') on iOS. The recommended solution is to continue to open the database from the same location, using
iosDatabaseLocation: 'Documents'.
WARNING 2: As described above: by default this plugin uses a non-standard
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector implementation on Android. In case an application access the same database using multiple plugins there is a risk of data corruption
as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html and https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html. The workaround is to use the
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting as described in the Android sqlite implementation section below.
To specify a different location (affects iOS/macOS only):
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', iosDatabaseLocation: 'Library'}, successcb, errorcb);
where the
iosDatabaseLocation option may be set to one of the following choices:
default:
Library/LocalDatabase subdirectory - NOT visible to iTunes and NOT backed up by iCloud
Library:
Library subdirectory - backed up by iCloud, NOT visible to iTunes
Documents:
Documents subdirectory - visible to iTunes and backed up by iCloud
WARNING: Again, the new "default" iosDatabaseLocation value is NOT the same as the old default location and would break an upgrade for an app using the old default value (0) on iOS.
DEPRECATED ALTERNATIVE to be removed in an upcoming release:
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: "my.db", location: 1}, successcb, errorcb);
with the
location option set to one the following choices (affects iOS only):
0
Documents - visible to iTunes and backed up by iCloud
1:
Library - backed up by iCloud, NOT visible to iTunes
2:
Library/LocalDatabase - NOT visible to iTunes and NOT backed up by iCloud (same as using "default")
No longer supported (see tip below to overwrite
window.openDatabase):
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase("myDatabase.db", "1.0", "Demo", -1);
IMPORTANT: Please wait for the 'deviceready' event, as in the following example:
// Wait for Cordova to load
document.addEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady, false);
// Cordova is ready
function onDeviceReady() {
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', location: 'default'});
// ...
}
The successcb and errorcb callback parameters are optional but can be extremely helpful in case anything goes wrong. For example:
window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', location: 'default'}, function(db) {
db.transaction(function(tx) {
// ...
}, function(err) {
console.log('Open database ERROR: ' + JSON.stringify(err));
});
});
If any sql statements or transactions are attempted on a database object before the openDatabase result is known, they will be queued and will be aborted in case the database cannot be opened.
/) character(s) are not supported and not expected to work on any platform.
*
<
>
?
\
"
|
To overwrite
window.openDatabase:
window.openDatabase = function(dbname, ignored1, ignored2, ignored3) {
return window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({
name: dbname,
location: 'default'
});
};
As documented in the "A User’s iCloud Storage Is Limited" section of iCloudFundamentals in Mac Developer Library iCloud Design Guide (near the beginning):
- iCloudFundamentals in Mac Developer Library iCloud Design Guide
- DO store the following in iCloud:
- [other items omitted]
- Change log files for a SQLite database (a SQLite database’s store file must never be stored in iCloud)
- DO NOT store the following in iCloud:
- [items omitted]
Use the
location or
iosDatabaseLocation option in
sqlitePlugin.openDatabase() to store the database in a subdirectory that is NOT backed up to iCloud, as described in the section below.
NOTE: Changing
BackupWebStorage in
config.xml has no effect on a database created by this plugin.
BackupWebStorage applies only to local storage and/or Web SQL storage created in the WebView (not using this plugin). For reference: phonegap/build#338 (comment)
By default, this plugin uses
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector, which is lightweight and should be more efficient than the Android system database provider. To use the built-in Android system database provider implementation instead:
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({
name: 'my.db',
location: 'default',
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system'
});
(Use of the
androidDatabaseImplementation: 2 setting which is now replaced by
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' is now deprecated and may be removed in the near future.)
IMPORTANT:
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector implementation with
android-sqlite-ndk-native-driver on Android. In case an application access the same database using multiple plugins there is a risk of data corruption ref:
as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html and https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html. The workaround is to use the
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting as described here.
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting,
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#193 reported (as observed by a number of app developers in the past) that in certain Android versions, if the app is stopped or aborted without closing the database then there is an unexpected database lock and the data that was inserted is lost. The workaround is described below.
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#193 reported (as observed by a number of app developers in the past) that when using the Android system database provider (using the
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting) on certain Android versions and if the app is stopped or aborted without closing the database then:
The cause of this issue remains unknown. Of interest: android / platform_external_sqlite commit d4f30d0d15 which references and includes the sqlite commit at: http://www.sqlite.org/src/info/6c4c2b7dba
This is not an issue when the default
android-sqlite-native-ndk-connector database implementation is used, which is the case when no
androidDatabaseProvider or
androidDatabaseImplementation setting is used.
There is an optional workaround that simply closes and reopens the database file at the end of every transaction that is committed. The workaround is enabled by opening the database with options as follows:
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({
name: 'my.db',
location: 'default',
androidDatabaseProvider: 'system'
androidLockWorkaround: 1
});
IMPORTANT NOTE: This workaround is only applied when using
db.sqlBatch or
db.transaction(), not applied when running
executeSql() on the database object.
The following types of SQL transactions are supported by this plugin version:
NOTE: Transaction requests are kept in one queue per database and executed in sequential order, according to the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API.
WARNING: It is possible to request a SQL statement list such as "SELECT 1; SELECT 2" within a single SQL statement string, however the plugin will only execute the first statement and silently ignore the others. This could result in data loss if such a SQL statement list with any INSERT or UPDATE statement(s) are included.
storesafe/cordova-sqlite-storage#551
NOTE: This call will not work with alternative 3 for browser platform support discussed in the alternative browser platform usage notes section above.
Sample with INSERT:
db.executeSql('INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?)', ['test-value'], function (resultSet) {
console.log('resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId);
console.log('resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected);
}, function(error) {
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:
db.executeSql('INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1)', ['test-value'], function (resultSet) {
console.log('resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId);
console.log('resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected);
}, function(error) {
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
Sample with SELECT:
db.executeSql("SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength", [], function (resultSet) {
console.log('got stringlength: ' + resultSet.rows.item(0).stringlength);
}, function(error) {
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
NOTE/minor bug: The object returned by
resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) is not immutable. In addition, multiple calls to
resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) with the same
rowNumber on the same
resultSet object return the same object. For example, the following code will show
Second uppertext result: ANOTHER:
db.executeSql("SELECT UPPER('First') AS uppertext", [], function (resultSet) {
var obj1 = resultSet.rows.item(0);
obj1.uppertext = 'ANOTHER';
console.log('Second uppertext result: ' + resultSet.rows.item(0).uppertext);
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
NOTE: This call will not work with alternative 3 for browser platform support discussed in the alternative browser platform usage notes above.
Sample:
db.sqlBatch([
'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS MyTable',
'CREATE TABLE MyTable (SampleColumn)',
[ 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?)', ['test-value'] ],
], function() {
db.executeSql('SELECT * FROM MyTable', [], function (resultSet) {
console.log('Sample column value: ' + resultSet.rows.item(0).SampleColumn);
});
}, function(error) {
console.log('Populate table error: ' + error.message);
});
or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:
db.sqlBatch([
'CREATE TABLE MyTable IF NOT EXISTS (name STRING, balance INTEGER)',
[ 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1,?2)', ['Alice', 100] ],
[ 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1,?2)', ['Betty', 200] ],
], function() {
console.log('MyTable is now populated.');
}, function(error) {
console.log('Populate table error: ' + error.message);
});
In case of an error, all changes in a sql batch are automatically discarded using ROLLBACK.
DRAFT standard asynchronous transactions follow the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API which is very well documented and uses BEGIN and COMMIT or ROLLBACK to keep the transactions failure-safe. Here is a simple example:
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql('DROP TABLE IF EXISTS MyTable');
tx.executeSql('CREATE TABLE MyTable (SampleColumn)');
tx.executeSql('INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?)', ['test-value'], function(tx, resultSet) {
console.log('resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId);
console.log('resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected);
}, function(tx, error) {
console.log('INSERT error: ' + error.message);
});
}, function(error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function() {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql('DROP TABLE IF EXISTS MyTable');
tx.executeSql('CREATE TABLE MyTable (SampleColumn)');
tx.executeSql('INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1)', ['test-value'], function(tx, resultSet) {
console.log('resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId);
console.log('resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected);
}, function(tx, error) {
console.log('INSERT error: ' + error.message);
});
}, function(error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function() {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
In case of a read-only transaction, it is possible to use
readTransaction which will not use BEGIN, COMMIT, or ROLLBACK:
db.readTransaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql("SELECT UPPER('Some US-ASCII text') AS uppertext", [], function(tx, resultSet) {
console.log("resultSet.rows.item(0).uppertext: " + resultSet.rows.item(0).uppertext);
}, function(tx, error) {
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
}, function(error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function() {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
WARNING: It is NOT allowed to execute sql statements on a transaction after it has finished. Here is an example from the Populating Cordova SQLite storage with the JQuery API post at http://www.brodybits.com/cordova/sqlite/api/jquery/2015/10/26/populating-cordova-sqlite-storage-with-the-jquery-api.html:
// BROKEN SAMPLE:
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', location: 'default'});
db.executeSql("DROP TABLE IF EXISTS tt");
db.executeSql("CREATE TABLE tt (data)");
db.transaction(function(tx) {
$.ajax({
url: 'https://api.github.com/users/litehelpers/repos',
dataType: 'json',
success: function(res) {
console.log('Got AJAX response: ' + JSON.stringify(res));
$.each(res, function(i, item) {
console.log('REPO NAME: ' + item.name);
tx.executeSql("INSERT INTO tt values (?)", JSON.stringify(item.name));
});
}
});
}, function(e) {
console.log('Transaction error: ' + e.message);
}, function() {
// Check results:
db.executeSql('SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tt', [], function(res) {
console.log('Check SELECT result: ' + JSON.stringify(res.rows.item(0)));
});
});
You can find more details and a step-by-step description how to do this right in the Populating Cordova SQLite storage with the JQuery API post at: http://www.brodybits.com/cordova/sqlite/api/jquery/2015/10/26/populating-cordova-sqlite-storage-with-the-jquery-api.html
NOTE/minor bug: Just like the single-statement transaction described above, the object returned by
resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) is not immutable. In addition, multiple calls to
resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) with the same
rowNumber on the same
resultSet object return the same object. For example, the following code will show
Second uppertext result: ANOTHER:
db.readTransaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql("SELECT UPPER('First') AS uppertext", [], function(tx, resultSet) {
var obj1 = resultSet.rows.item(0);
obj1.uppertext = 'ANOTHER';
console.log('Second uppertext result: ' + resultSet.rows.item(0).uppertext);
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
});
FUTURE TBD: It should be possible to get a row result object using
resultSet.rows[rowNumber], also in case of a single-statement transaction. This is non-standard but is supported by the Chrome desktop browser.
The threading model depends on which platform version is used:
Creates a table, adds a single entry, then queries the count to check if the item was inserted as expected. Note that a new transaction is created in the middle of the first callback.
// Wait for Cordova to load
document.addEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady, false);
// Cordova is ready
function onDeviceReady() {
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', location: 'default'});
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql('DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_table');
tx.executeSql('CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS test_table (id integer primary key, data text, data_num integer)');
// demonstrate PRAGMA:
db.executeSql("pragma table_info (test_table);", [], function(res) {
console.log("PRAGMA res: " + JSON.stringify(res));
});
tx.executeSql("INSERT INTO test_table (data, data_num) VALUES (?,?)", ["test", 100], function(tx, res) {
console.log("insertId: " + res.insertId + " -- probably 1");
console.log("rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected + " -- should be 1");
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql("select count(id) as cnt from test_table;", [], function(tx, res) {
console.log("res.rows.length: " + res.rows.length + " -- should be 1");
console.log("res.rows.item(0).cnt: " + res.rows.item(0).cnt + " -- should be 1");
});
});
}, function(e) {
console.log("ERROR: " + e.message);
});
});
}
NOTE: PRAGMA statements must be executed in
executeSql() on the database object (i.e.
db.executeSql()) and NOT within a transaction.
In this case, the same transaction in the first executeSql() callback is being reused to run executeSql() again.
// Wait for Cordova to load
document.addEventListener('deviceready', onDeviceReady, false);
// Cordova is ready
function onDeviceReady() {
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', location: 'default'});
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql('DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_table');
tx.executeSql('CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS test_table (id integer primary key, data text, data_num integer)');
tx.executeSql("INSERT INTO test_table (data, data_num) VALUES (?,?)", ["test", 100], function(tx, res) {
console.log("insertId: " + res.insertId + " -- probably 1");
console.log("rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected + " -- should be 1");
tx.executeSql("select count(id) as cnt from test_table;", [], function(tx, res) {
console.log("res.rows.length: " + res.rows.length + " -- should be 1");
console.log("res.rows.item(0).cnt: " + res.rows.item(0).cnt + " -- should be 1");
});
}, function(tx, e) {
console.log("ERROR: " + e.message);
});
});
}
This case will also works with Safari (WebKit), assuming you replace
window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase with
window.openDatabase.
This will invalidate all handle access handle objects for the database that is closed:
db.close(successcb, errorcb);
It is OK to close the database within a transaction callback but NOT within a statement callback. The following example is OK:
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql("SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength", [], function(tx, res) {
console.log('got stringlength: ' + res.rows.item(0).stringlength);
});
}, function(error) {
// OK to close here:
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
db.close();
}, function() {
// OK to close here:
console.log('transaction ok');
db.close(function() {
console.log('database is closed ok');
});
});
The following example is NOT OK:
// BROKEN:
db.transaction(function(tx) {
tx.executeSql("SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength", [], function(tx, res) {
console.log('got stringlength: ' + res.rows.item(0).stringlength);
// BROKEN - this will trigger the error callback:
db.close(function() {
console.log('database is closed ok');
}, function(error) {
console.log('ERROR closing database');
});
});
});
BUG: It is currently NOT possible to close a database in a
db.executeSql callback. For example:
// BROKEN DUE TO BUG:
db.executeSql("SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength", [], function (res) {
var stringlength = res.rows.item(0).stringlength;
console.log('got stringlength: ' + res.rows.item(0).stringlength);
// BROKEN - this will trigger the error callback DUE TO BUG:
db.close(function() {
console.log('database is closed ok');
}, function(error) {
console.log('ERROR closing database');
});
});
SECOND BUG: When a database connection is closed, any queued transactions are left hanging. TODO: All pending transactions should be errored whenever a database connection is closed.
NOTE: As described above, if multiple database access handle objects are opened for the same database and one database handle access object is closed, the database is no longer available for the other database handle objects. Possible workarounds:
FUTURE TBD:
dispose method on the database access handle object, such that a database is closed once all access handle objects are disposed.
window.sqlitePlugin.deleteDatabase({name: 'my.db', location: 'default'}, successcb, errorcb);
with
location or
iosDatabaseLocation parameter required as described above for
openDatabase (affects iOS/macOS only)
BUG: When a database is deleted, any queued transactions for that database are left hanging. TODO: All pending transactions should be errored when a database is deleted.
The transactional nature of the API makes it relatively straightforward to manage a database schema that may be upgraded over time (adding new columns or new tables, for example). Here is the recommended procedure to follow upon app startup:
db.executeSql since it should be a very simple query)
sqlite_master table as described at: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/1601151/how-do-i-check-in-sqlite-whether-a-table-exists)
IMPORTANT: Since we cannot be certain when the users will actually update their apps, old schema versions will have to be supported for a very long time.
Tutorials with Ionic 2:
Sample on Ionic 2:
Tutorial with Ionic 1: https://blog.nraboy.com/2014/11/use-sqlite-instead-local-storage-ionic-framework/
A sample for Ionic 1 is provided at:
litehelpers/Ionic-sqlite-database-example
Documentation at: http://ngcordova.com/docs/plugins/sqlite/
Other resource (apparently for Ionic 1): https://www.packtpub.com/books/content/how-use-sqlite-ionic-store-data
NOTE: Some Ionic and other Angular pitfalls are described above.
npm install -g cordova # (in case you don't have cordova)
cordova create MyProjectFolder com.my.project MyProject && cd MyProjectFolder # if you are just starting
cordova plugin add cordova-sqlite-storage # --save RECOMMENDED for Cordova CLI pre-7.0
cordova platform add <desired platform> # repeat for all desired platform(s)
cordova prepare # OPTIONAL (MAY BE NEEDED cordova-ios pre-4.3.0 (Cordova CLI pre-6.4.0))
Additional Cordova CLI NOTES:
cordova-plugin-whitelist with the
--save flag to track these in
config.xml (automatically saved in
config.xml /
package.json starting with Cordova CLI 7.0).
platforms subdirectory tree in source code control (such as git). In case ALL plugins are tracked in
config.xml or
package.json (automatic starting with Cordova CLI 7.0,
--save flag needed for Cordova CLI pre-7.0) then there is no need to keep the
plugins subdirectory tree in source code control either.
cordova prepare in case of
cordova-ios older than
4.3.0 (Cordova CLI
6.4.0) or
cordova-osx.
cordova prepare.
cordova prepare, you may have to remove the platform and add it again, such as:
cordova platform rm ios
cordova platform add ios
or more drastically:
rm -rf platforms
cordova platform add ios
cordova-sqlite-storage - stable npm package version
This plugin can be challenging to use on Windows since it includes a native SQLite3 library that is built as a part of the Cordova app. Here are some requirements:
windows-identity-name attribute (ref: http://phonegap.com/blog/2016/04/25/windows-10-and-phonegap-cli-6_1-now-on-build/);
Use
window.sqlitePlugin.echoTest and/or
window.sqlitePlugin.selfTest as described above (please wait for the
deviceready event).
Assuming your app has a recent template as used by the Cordova create script, add the following code to the
onDeviceReady function, after
app.receivedEvent('deviceready');:
window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name: 'hello-world.db', location: 'default' }, function (db) {
db.executeSql("select length('tenletters') as stringlength", [], function (res) {
var stringlength = res.rows.item(0).stringlength;
console.log('got stringlength: ' + stringlength);
document.getElementById('deviceready').querySelector('.received').innerHTML = 'stringlength: ' + stringlength;
});
});
Free support is provided on a best-effort basis and is only available in public forums. Please follow the steps below to be sure you have done your best before requesting help.
Professional support is available by contacting: sales@storesafe.io
For more information: https://storesafe.io
First steps:
brodybits/Cordova-quick-start-checklist
brodybits/Avoiding-some-Cordova-pitfalls for possible troubleshooting
and check the following:
cordova.js.
config.xml.
If you still cannot get something to work:
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-test-app;
brodybits/Cordova-quick-start-checklist;
brodybits/Avoiding-some-Cordova-pitfalls
General: As documented above with a negative example the application must wait for the AJAX query to finish before starting a transaction and adding the data elements.
In case of issues it is recommended to rework the reproduction program insert the data from a JavaScript object after a delay. There is already a test function for this in brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app.
FUTURE TBD examples
If you continue to see the issue: please make the simplest test program possible based on
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-test-app to demonstrate the issue with the following characteristics:
It is recommended to make a small, self-contained test program based on
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-test-app that can demonstrate your problem and post it. Please do not use any other plugins or frameworks than are absolutely necessary to demonstrate your problem.
In case of a problem with a pre-populated database, please post your entire project.
Please include the following:
brodybits/cordova-sqlite-test-app. ZIP/TGZ/BZ2 archive available from a public link is OK. No RAR or other such formats please.
Please include the information described above otherwise.
Unit testing is done in
spec.
To run the tests from *nix shell, simply do either:
./bin/test.sh ios
or for Android:
./bin/test.sh android
To run from a windows powershell (here is a sample for android target):
.\bin\test.ps1 android
GENERAL: The adapters described here are community maintained.
Contributed by @Mikejo5000 (Mike Jones) from Microsoft.
The SQLite storage plugin sample allows you to execute SQL statements to interact with the database. The code snippets in this section demonstrate simple plugin tasks including:
Call the
openDatabase() function to get started, passing in the name and location for the database.
var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name: 'my.db', location: 'default' }, function (db) {
// Here, you might create or open the table.
}, function (error) {
console.log('Open database ERROR: ' + JSON.stringify(error));
});
Create a table with three columns for first name, last name, and a customer account number. If the table already exists, this SQL statement opens the table.
db.transaction(function (tx) {
// ...
tx.executeSql('CREATE TABLE customerAccounts (firstname, lastname, acctNo)');
}, function (error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function () {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
By wrapping the previous
executeSql() function call in
db.transaction(), we will make these tasks asynchronous. If you want to, you can use multiple
executeSql() statements within a single transaction (not shown).
Add a row to the database using the INSERT INTO SQL statement.
function addItem(first, last, acctNum) {
db.transaction(function (tx) {
var query = "INSERT INTO customerAccounts (firstname, lastname, acctNo) VALUES (?,?,?)";
tx.executeSql(query, [first, last, acctNum], function(tx, res) {
console.log("insertId: " + res.insertId + " -- probably 1");
console.log("rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected + " -- should be 1");
},
function(tx, error) {
console.log('INSERT error: ' + error.message);
});
}, function(error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function() {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
}
To add some actual rows in your app, call the
addItem function several times.
addItem("Fred", "Smith", 100);
addItem("Bob", "Yerunkle", 101);
addItem("Joe", "Auzomme", 102);
addItem("Pete", "Smith", 103);
Add code to read from the database using a SELECT statement. Include a WHERE condition to match the resultSet to the passed in last name.
function getData(last) {
db.transaction(function (tx) {
var query = "SELECT firstname, lastname, acctNo FROM customerAccounts WHERE lastname = ?";
tx.executeSql(query, [last], function (tx, resultSet) {
for(var x = 0; x < resultSet.rows.length; x++) {
console.log("First name: " + resultSet.rows.item(x).firstname +
", Acct: " + resultSet.rows.item(x).acctNo);
}
},
function (tx, error) {
console.log('SELECT error: ' + error.message);
});
}, function (error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function () {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
}
Add a function to remove a row from the database that matches the passed in customer account number.
function removeItem(acctNum) {
db.transaction(function (tx) {
var query = "DELETE FROM customerAccounts WHERE acctNo = ?";
tx.executeSql(query, [acctNum], function (tx, res) {
console.log("removeId: " + res.insertId);
console.log("rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected);
},
function (tx, error) {
console.log('DELETE error: ' + error.message);
});
}, function (error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function () {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
}
Add a function to update rows in the database for records that match the passed in customer account number. In this form, the statement will update multiple rows if the account numbers are not unique.
function updateItem(first, id) {
// UPDATE Cars SET Name='Skoda Octavia' WHERE Id=3;
db.transaction(function (tx) {
var query = "UPDATE customerAccounts SET firstname = ? WHERE acctNo = ?";
tx.executeSql(query, [first, id], function(tx, res) {
console.log("insertId: " + res.insertId);
console.log("rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected);
},
function(tx, error) {
console.log('UPDATE error: ' + error.message);
});
}, function(error) {
console.log('transaction error: ' + error.message);
}, function() {
console.log('transaction ok');
});
}
To call the preceding function, add code like this in your app.
updateItem("Yme", 102);
When you are finished with your transactions, close the database. Call
closeDB within the transaction success or failure callbacks (rather than the callbacks for
executeSql()).
function closeDB() {
db.close(function () {
console.log("DB closed!");
}, function (error) {
console.log("Error closing DB:" + error.message);
});
}
SQLitePlugin.coffee.md: platform-independent (Literate CoffeeScript, can be compiled with a recent CoffeeScript (1.x) compiler)
www: platform-independent Javascript as generated from
SQLitePlugin.coffee.md using
coffeescript@1 (and committed!)
src: platform-specific source code
node_modules: placeholder for external dependencies
scripts: installation hook script to fetch the external dependencies via
npm
spec: test suite using Jasmine (
2.5.2), also passes on (WebKit) Web SQL on Android, iOS, Safari desktop browser, and Chrome desktop browser
tests: very simple Jasmine test suite that is run on Circle CI (Android platform) and Travis CI (iOS platform) (used as a placeholder)
WARNING: Please do NOT propose changes from your default branch. Contributions may be rebased using
git rebase or
git cherry-pick and not merged.
git mv to move files & directories;