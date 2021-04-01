Cordova/PhoneGap SQLCipher adapter plugin - maintenance only

Native interface to SQLCipher version 4 in a Cordova/PhoneGap plugin with API based on HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API for the following platforms:

Android

iOS

macOS ("osx" platform)

Windows 10 (UWP) DESKTOP (...) (disabled; see below for major limitations)

Plugin version 0.2.x (with known security issues) is required for SQLCipher 3 support. For future consideration: support migration between SQLCipher 3 and SQLCipher 4 (brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#83). Note that this project is currently not under active development, see brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#81.

LICENSE: MIT, with Apache 2.0 option for Android and disabled Windows platforms (see LICENSE.md for details, including third-party components used by this plugin)

NOTICE: Extra-old armeabi CPU for Android pre-5.0 is no longer supported by this plugin version.

IMPORTANT WARNING NOTICES

Without the database password there is no proven way to recover the data.

Multiple SQLite corruption problem - see section below & xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#626

- see section below & IMPORTANT EXPORT REQUIREMENTS described at: https://discuss.zetetic.net/t/export-requirements-for-applications-using-sqlcipher/47

described at: https://discuss.zetetic.net/t/export-requirements-for-applications-using-sqlcipher/47 Breaking changes coming soon - see section nearby & see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#922

Comparison of supported plugin versions

Free license terms Commercial license & support cordova-sqlite-storage - core plugin version MIT (or Apache 2.0 on Android & Windows) cordova-sqlite-express-build-support - using built-in SQLite libraries on Android, iOS, and macOS MIT (or Apache 2.0 on Android & Windows) cordova-sqlite-ext - with extra features including BASE64, REGEXP, and pre-populated databases MIT (or Apache 2.0 on Android & Windows) cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free - plugin version with lighter resource usage in Android NDK GPL v3 available, see https://xpbrew.consulting/ cordova-plugin-sqlite-evplus-ext-common-free - includes workaround for extra-large result data on Android and lighter resource usage on iOS, macOS, and in Android NDK GPL v3 available, see https://xpbrew.consulting/

COMING SOON

New SQLite plugin design with a simpler API is in progress with a working demo - see brodybits/ask-me-anything#3

Breaking changes coming soon

in an upcoming major release - see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#922

some highlights:

drop support for Android pre-5.1, which will also be dropped by cordova-android , including deprecated armeabi target no longer supported by this plugin (superseded by armeabi-v7a , seems to be not supported by Android 5.0) - more info in xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#922

, including deprecated target no longer supported by this plugin (superseded by , seems to be not supported by Android 5.0) - more info in error code will always be 0 (which is already the case on Windows); actual SQLite3 error code will be part of the error message member whenever possible (see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#821 )

will always be (which is already the case on Windows); actual SQLite3 error code will be part of the error member whenever possible (see ) drop support for location: 0-2 values in openDatabase call (please use location: 'default' or iosDatabaseLocation setting in openDatabase as documented below)

or setting in openDatabase as documented below) throw an exception in case of androidDatabaseImplementation: 2 setting which is now superseded by androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting

under consideration:

remove androidLockWorkaround: 1 option if not needed any longer - xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#925

About this plugin version

TBD

GENERAL STATUS:

This project is under maintenance for security, data loss risk, and other critical issues at this point (brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#81). Active development may be resumed someday in the future, in case of sufficient interest from the user community. For priority feature requirements please contact sales@litehelpers.net for estimation and discussion.

Multiple database problem on Android

This plugin uses SQLCipher for Android which is a non-standard SQLite implementation on Android (a fork of sqlcipher/android-database-sqlcipher ). In case an application access the same database using multiple plugins there is a risk of data corruption (see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#626), as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html and https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html.)

Multiple database access problem on other platforms

This plugin version also uses SQLCipher which is based on a particular version of sqlite3 on iOS, macOS, and Windows. In case the application accesses the SAME database using multiple plugins there is a risk of data corruption as described in https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html (similar to the multiple sqlite problem for Android as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html).

Additional notice

Windows platform support is now disabled in this plugin version, with CRYPTO provider (libTomCrypt) completely removed. This plugin version is no longer tested on Windows. For future consideration: enable Windows build again with encryption using a recent build of the OpenSSL crypto library

A quick tour

To open a database:

var db = null ; document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my-encrypted.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }); });

IMPORTANT: Like with the other Cordova plugins your application must wait for the deviceready event. This is especially tricky in Angular/ngCordova/Ionic controller/factory/service callbacks which may be triggered before the deviceready event is fired.

Using DRAFT standard transaction API

To populate a database using the DRAFT standard transaction API:

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)' ); tx.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)' , [ 'Alice' , 101 ]); tx.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)' , [ 'Betty' , 202 ]); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Transaction ERROR: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Populated database OK' ); });

or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)' ); tx.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)' , [ 'Alice' , 101 ]); tx.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)' , [ 'Betty' , 202 ]); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Transaction ERROR: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'Populated database OK' ); });

To check the data using the DRAFT standard transaction API:

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'SELECT count(*) AS mycount FROM DemoTable' , [], function ( tx, rs ) { console .log( 'Record count (expected to be 2): ' + rs.rows.item( 0 ).mycount); }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); }); });

Using plugin-specific API calls

To populate a database using the SQL batch API:

db.sqlBatch([ 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)' , [ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)' , [ 'Alice' , 101 ] ], [ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?,?)' , [ 'Betty' , 202 ] ], ], function ( ) { console .log( 'Populated database OK' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'SQL batch ERROR: ' + error.message); });

or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:

db.sqlBatch([ 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS DemoTable (name, score)' , [ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)' , [ 'Alice' , 101 ] ], [ 'INSERT INTO DemoTable VALUES (?1,?2)' , [ 'Betty' , 202 ] ], ], function ( ) { console .log( 'Populated database OK' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'SQL batch ERROR: ' + error.message); });

To check the data using the single SQL statement API:

db.executeSql( 'SELECT count(*) AS mycount FROM DemoTable' , [], function ( rs ) { console .log( 'Record count (expected to be 2): ' + rs.rows.item( 0 ).mycount); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'SELECT SQL statement ERROR: ' + error.message); });

More detailed sample

See the Sample section for a sample with a more detailed explanation (using the DRAFT standard transaction API).

Status

Windows platform support is now disabled in this plugin version, with CRYPTO provider (libTomCrypt) completely removed (ref: litehelpers / Cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#63). For future consideration: enable Windows build again with encryption using a recent build of the OpenSSL crypto library ref: litehelpers/Cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#30

SQLCipher version information: SQLCipher 4.4.3 community for Android with OpenSSL 1.1.1k - in custom build from https://github.com/brodybits/android-database-sqlcipher/tree/v4.x-defensive-jar-build ( v4.x-defensive-jar-build branch) SQLCipher 4.4.3 community for iOS/macOS with OpenSSL libcrypto for Android using CommonCrypto framework for iOS/macOS NO ENCRYPTION ENABLED (completely removed) for Windows for future consideration: embed OpenSSL libcrypto for all target platforms

This plugin is not supported by PhoneGap Developer App or PhoneGap Desktop App.

supported by PhoneGap Developer App or PhoneGap Desktop App. A recent version of the Cordova CLI is recommended. Known issues with older versions of Cordova: Cordova pre-7.0.0 do not automatically save the state of added plugins and platforms ( --save flag is needed for Cordova pre-7.0.0) It may be needed to use cordova prepare in case of cordova-ios pre-4.3.0 (Cordova CLI 6.4.0 ). Cordova versions older than 6.0.0 are missing the cordova-ios@4.0.0 security fixes.

This plugin version has SQLCipher included for all platforms and should be usable from PhoneGap Build.

SQLCipher build settings used: SQLITE_HAS_CODEC (no longer enabled in Windows SQLite3 library build) SQLITE_SOUNDEX (Android only) SQLITE_MAX_VARIABLE_NUMBER=99999 (Android only) SQLITE_DEFAULT_JOURNAL_SIZE_LIMIT=1048576 (Android only) HAVE_USLEEP=1 SQLITE_TEMP_STORE=3 SQLCIPHER_CRYPTO_CC (iOS/macOS only) SQLITE_LOCKING_STYLE=1 (iOS/macOS only) DSQLITE_DEFAULT_JOURNAL_SIZE_LIMIT=1048576 (Android only) NDEBUG ( NDEBUG=1 on Android) SQLITE_THREADSAFE=1 SQLITE_DEFAULT_SYNCHRONOUS=3 (EXTRA DURABLE build setting) on all platforms (Android/iOS/macOS/ Windows ) ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#736 SQLITE_ENABLE_MEMORY_MANAGEMENT=1 (Android only) SQLITE_DEFAULT_MEMSTATUS=0 SQLITE_OMIT_DECLTYPE (iOS/macOS/Windows) SQLITE_OMIT_DEPRECATED - iOS/macOS (FUTURE TBD: Android ref: brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#82) SQLITE_OMIT_PROGRESS_CALLBACK (iOS/macOS/Windows) SQLITE_OMIT_SHARED_CACHE - iOS/macOS/Windows SQLITE_ENABLE_DBSTAT_VTAB - Android only SQLITE_ENABLE_LOAD_EXTENSION (Android only) SQLITE_OMIT_LOAD_EXTENSION (iOS/macOS/Windows) SQLITE_ENABLE_COLUMN_METADATA (Android only) SQLITE_ENABLE_UNLOCK_NOTIFY (Android only) SQLITE_ENABLE_FTS3 (iOS/macOS/Windows) SQLITE_ENABLE_FTS3_PARENTHESIS SQLITE_ENABLE_FTS4 SQLITE_ENABLE_RTREE SQLITE_ENABLE_STAT3 for Android only SQLITE_ENABLE_STAT4 for Android only SQLITE_ENABLE_FTS5 SQLITE_ENABLE_JSON1 SQLITE_OS_WINRT (Windows only) SQLCIPHER_CRYPTO_OPENSSL (Android only)

SQLITE_DBCONFIG_DEFENSIVE flag is used for extra SQL safety on all platforms (Android/iOS/macOS/ Windows ) ref: https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/c_dbconfig_defensive.html https://www.sqlite.org/releaselog/3_26_0.html

flag is used for extra SQL safety on all platforms (Android/iOS/macOS/ ) ref: The iOS database location is now mandatory, as documented below.

The following features are available in brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext without SQLCipher: REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS) SELECT BLOB data in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows) Pre-populated database (Android/iOS/macOS/Windows)

without SQLCipher: Windows platform version (using a customized version of the performant doo / SQLite3-WinRT C++ component based on the brodybits/SQLite3-WinRT sync-api-fix branch) is now disabled in this plugin version, with CRYPTO provider completely removed ref: brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#63, and has the following known limitations: Encryption no longer enabled in Windows SQLite3 library build. For future consideration: enable Windows build again with encryption using a recent build of the OpenSSL crypto library ref: brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#63 No background processing is supported (see below) This plugin version branch has dependency on platform toolset libraries included by Visual Studio 2017 ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#580. Visual Studio 2015 is now supported by brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy (permissive license terms, no performance enhancements for Android) and brodybits/cordova-sqlite-evcore-legacy-ext-common-free (GPL or commercial license terms, with performance enhancements for Android). UNTESTED workaround for Visual Studio 2015: it may be possible to support this plugin version on Visual Studio 2015 Update 3 by installing platform toolset v141.) Visual Studio components needed: Universal Windows Platform development, C++ Universal Windows Platform tools. A recent version of Visual Studio 2017 will offer to install any missing feature components. It is not possible to use this plugin with the default "Any CPU" target. A specific target CPU type must be specified when building an app with this plugin. ARM target CPU for Windows Mobile is no longer supported. The SQLite3-WinRT component in src/windows/SQLite3-WinRT-sync is based on doo/SQLite3-WinRT commit f4b06e6 from 2012, which is missing the asynchronous C++ API improvements. There is no background processing on the Windows platform. Truncation issue with UNICODE \u0000 character (same as \0 ) INCONSISTENT error code (0) and INCORRECT error message (missing actual error info) in error callbacks ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#539 Not possible to SELECT BLOB column values directly. It is recommended to use built-in HEX function to retrieve BLOB column values, which should work consistently across all platform implementations as well as (WebKit) Web SQL. Non-standard BASE64 function to SELECT BLOB column values in Base64 format is supported by brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext (permissive license terms) and litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL or commercial license terms) with no encryption, may be supported with SQLCipher in case of sufficient demand in the future. Windows platform version uses UTF-16le internal database encoding while the other platform versions use UTF-8 internal encoding. ( UTF-8 internal encoding is preferred ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#652) Known issue with database names that contain certain US-ASCII punctuation and control characters (see below)

The macOS platform version ( "osx" platform ) is not tested in a release build and should be considered pre-alpha with known issues: cordova prepare osx is needed before building and running from Xcode known issue between cordova-osx and Cordova CLI 10.0.0 : https://github.com/apache/cordova-osx/issues/106

platform version ( ) is not tested in a release build and should be considered pre-alpha with known issues: Android platform version: Android versions supported: minimum is 4.4 (API level 19), see also: https://cordova.apache.org/docs/en/latest/guide/platforms/android/ SQLCipher for Android build uses the OpenSSL crypto library for encryption Uses androidx.sqlite framework, requires AndroidX support to be enabled starting with cordova-android@9 ref: https://cordova.apache.org/announcements/2020/06/29/cordova-android-9.0.0.html ICU case-insensitive matching and other Unicode string manipulations is no longer supported for Android.

iOS platform version: iOS versions supported: 8.x / 9.x / 10.x / 11.x / 12.x (see deviations section below for differences in case of WKWebView) REGEXP is no longer supported for iOS.

The macOS platform version ("osx" platform) is not tested in a release build and should be considered pre-alpha.

FTS3, FTS4, and R-Tree are fully tested and supported for all target platforms in this version branch.

Default PRAGMA journal_mode setting - tested : delete on all platforms in this plugin version

setting - : on all platforms in this plugin version AUTO-VACUUM is not enabled by default. If no form of VACUUM or PRAGMA auto_vacuum is used then sqlite will automatically reuse deleted data space for new data but the database file will never shrink. For reference: http://www.sqlite.org/pragma.html#pragma_auto_vacuum xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#646

or is used then sqlite will automatically reuse deleted data space for new data but the database file will never shrink. For reference: In case of memory issues please use smaller transactions (support of evcore & evplus enhancements with SQLCipher is for future consideration)

Pre-populatd DB is not supported by this version.

supported by this version. Lawnchair adapter has not been validated with this plugin version and is NOT guaranteed to work (see below).

Announcements

Highlights

This plugin version is built with SQLCipher included.

Drop-in replacement for HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API: the only change should be to replace the static window.openDatabase() factory call with window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase() , with parameters as documented below. Known deviations are documented in the deviations section below.

factory call with , with parameters as documented below. Known deviations are documented in the deviations section below. Failure-safe nested transactions with batch processing optimizations (according to HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API)

Transaction API (based on HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API) is designed for maximum flexiblibility, does not allow any transactions to be left hanging open.

As described in this posting: Keeps sqlite database in known, platform specific user data location on all supported platforms (Android/iOS/macOS/...), which can be reconfigured on iOS/macOS. Whether or not the database on the iOS platform is synchronized to iCloud depends on the selected database location. No arbitrary size limit. SQLite limits described at: http://www.sqlite.org/limits.html

Also validated for multi-page applications by internal test selfTest function.

This project is self-contained. There are no dependencies on other plugins such as cordova-plugin-file.

Windows platform version (NOW DISABLED IN THIS PLUGIN VERSION) uses a customized version of the performant doo / SQLite3-WinRT C++ component.

Intellectual property: All source code is tracked to the original author in git Major authors are tracked in AUTHORS.md License of each component is tracked in LICENSE.md History of this project is also described in HISTORY.md



TIP: It is possible to migrate from Cordova to a pure native solution and continue using the data stored by this plugin.

Getting started

Recommended prerequisites

Install a recent version of Cordova CLI, create a simple app with no plugins, and run it on the desired target platforms.

Add a very simple plugin such as cordova-plugin-dialogs or an echo plugin and get it working. Ideally you should be able to handle a callback with some data coming from a prompt.

These prereqisites are very well documented in a number of excellent resources including:

More resources can be found by https://www.google.com/search?q=cordova+tutorial. There are even some tutorials available on YouTube as well.

In addition, this guide assumes a basic knowledge of some key JavaScript concepts such as variables, function calls, and callback functions. There is an excellent explanation of JavaScript callbacks at http://cwbuecheler.com/web/tutorials/2013/javascript-callbacks/.

MAJOR TIPS: As described in the Installing section:

In case of extra-old Cordova CLI pre-7.0, it is recommended to use the --save flag when installing plugins to add them to config.xml / package.json . (This is automatic starting with Cordova CLI 7.0.)

flag when installing plugins to add them to / . (This is automatic starting with Cordova CLI 7.0.) Assuming that all plugins are added to config.xml or package.json , there is no need to commit the plugins subdirectory tree into the source repository.

or , there is no need to commit the subdirectory tree into the source repository. In general it is not recommended to commit the platforms subdirectory tree into the source repository.

NOTICE: This plugin is only supported with the Cordova CLI. This plugin is not supported with other Cordova/PhoneGap systems such as PhoneGap CLI, PhoneGap Build, Plugman, Intel XDK, Webstorm, etc.

Quick installation

Use the following command to install this plugin version from the Cordova CLI:

cordova plugin add cordova-sqlcipher-adapter # --save RECOMMENDED for Cordova CLI pre-7.0

Add any desired platform(s) if not already present, for example:

cordova platform add android

OPTIONAL: prepare before building (MANDATORY for cordova-ios older than 4.3.0 (Cordova CLI 6.4.0 ))

cordova prepare

or to prepare for a single platform, Android for example:

cordova prepare android

Please see the Installing section for more details.

NOTE: The new brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app project includes the echo test, self test, and string test described below along with some more sample functions.

Self test

Try the following programs to verify successful installation and operation:

Echo test - verify successful installation and build:

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { window .sqlitePlugin.echoTest( function ( ) { console .log( 'ECHO test OK' ); }); });

Self test - automatically verify basic database access operations including opening a database; basic CRUD operations (create data in a table, read the data from the table, update the data, and delete the data); close and delete the database:

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { window .sqlitePlugin.selfTest( function ( ) { console .log( 'SELF test OK' ); }); });

NOTE: It may be easier to use a JavaScript or native alert function call along with (or instead of) console.log to verify that the installation passes both tests. Same for the SQL string test variations below. (Note that the Windows platform does not support the standard alert function, please use cordova-plugin-dialogs instead.)

SQL string test

This test verifies that you can open a database, execute a basic SQL statement, and get the results (should be TEST STRING ):

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'test.db' , key : 'user-password' , location : 'default' }); db.transaction( function ( tr ) { tr.executeSql( "SELECT upper('Test string') AS upperString" , [], function ( tr, rs ) { console .log( 'Got upperString result: ' + rs.rows.item( 0 ).upperString); }); }); });

Here is a variation that uses a SQL parameter instead of a string literal:

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'test.db' , key : 'user-password' , location : 'default' }); db.transaction( function ( tr ) { tr.executeSql( 'SELECT upper(?) AS upperString' , [ 'Test string' ], function ( tr, rs ) { console .log( 'Got upperString result: ' + rs.rows.item( 0 ).upperString); }); }); });

Moving forward

It is recommended to read through the usage and sample sections before building more complex applications. In general it is recommended to start by doing things one step at a time, especially when an application does not work as expected.

The new brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app sample is intended to be a boilerplate to reproduce and demonstrate any issues you may have with this plugin. You may also use it as a starting point to build a new app.

In case you get stuck with something please read through the support section and follow the instructions before raising an issue. Professional support is also available by contacting: sales@xpbrew.consulting

Plugin usage examples and tutorials

Simple example:

FUTURE TODO (WANTED): samples using this plugin version (with encryption)

WITHOUT SQLCIPHER:

Tutorials:

FUTURE TODO (WANTED): tutorials using this plugin version (with encryption)

WITHOUT SQLCIPHER:

https://codesundar.com/cordova-sqlite-storage/ (using cordova-sqlite-storage plugin version with JQuery)

PITFALL WARNING: A number of tutorials show up in search results that use Web SQL database instead of this plugin.

WANTED: simple, working CRUD tutorial sample ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#795

SQLite resources

http://www.tutorialspoint.com/sqlite/index.htm with a number of helpful articles

Some other Cordova resources

Some apps using Cordova SQLCipher adapter plugin version

TBD YOUR APP HERE

Security

Security of sensitive data

According to Web SQL Database API 7.2 Sensitivity of data:

User agents should treat persistently stored data as potentially sensitive; it's quite possible for e-mails, calendar appointments, health records, or other confidential documents to be stored in this mechanism. To this end, user agents should ensure that when deleting data, it is promptly deleted from the underlying storage.

Unfortunately this plugin will not actually overwrite the deleted content unless the secure_delete PRAGMA is used.

SQL injection

As "strongly recommended" by Web SQL Database API 8.5 SQL injection:

Authors are strongly recommended to make use of the ? placeholder feature of the executeSql() method, and to never construct SQL statements on the fly.

Avoiding data loss

Double-check that the application code follows the documented API for SQL statements, parameter values, success callbacks, and error callbacks.

For standard Web SQL transactions include a transaction error callback with the proper logic that indicates to the user if data cannot be stored for any reason. In case of individual SQL error handlers be sure to indicate to the user if there is any issue with storing data.

For single statement and batch transactions include an error callback with logic that indicates to the user if data cannot be stored for any reason.

Deviations

Some known deviations from the Web SQL database standard

The window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase static factory call takes a different set of parameters than the standard Web SQL window.openDatabase static factory call. In case you have to use existing Web SQL code with no modifications please see the Web SQL replacement tip below.

static factory call takes a different set of parameters than the standard Web SQL static factory call. In case you have to use existing Web SQL code with no modifications please see the below. This plugin does not support the database creation callback or standard database versions. Please read the Database schema versions section below for tips on how to support database schema versioning.

section below for tips on how to support database schema versioning. This plugin does not support the synchronous Web SQL interfaces.

Known issues with handling of certain ASCII/UNICODE characters as described below.

It is possible to request a SQL statement list such as "SELECT 1; SELECT 2" within a single SQL statement string, however the plugin will only execute the first statement and silently ignore the others ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#551

It is possible to insert multiple rows like: transaction.executeSql('INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?,?),(?,?)', ['Alice', 101, 'Betty', 102]); which was not supported by SQLite 3.6.19 as referenced by Web SQL (DRAFT) API section 5. The iOS WebKit Web SQL implementation seems to support this as well.

which was not supported by SQLite 3.6.19 as referenced by Web SQL (DRAFT) API section 5. The iOS WebKit Web SQL implementation seems to support this as well. Unlike the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API this plugin handles executeSql calls with too few parameters without error reporting. In case of too many parameters this plugin reports error code 0 (SQLError.UNKNOWN_ERR) while Android/iOS (WebKit) Web SQL correctly reports error code 5 (SQLError.SYNTAX_ERR) ref: https://www.w3.org/TR/webdatabase/#dom-sqlexception-code-syntax

Positive and negative Infinity SQL parameter argument values are treated like null by this plugin on Android and iOS ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#405

SQL parameter argument values are treated like by this plugin on Android and iOS ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#405 Positive and negative Infinity result values cause a crash on iOS/macOS cases ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#405

result values cause a crash on iOS/macOS cases ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#405 Known issue(s) with of certain ASCII/UNICODE characters as described below.

Boolean true and false values are handled by converting them to the "true" and "false" TEXT string values, same as WebKit Web SQL on Android and iOS. This does not seem to be 100% correct as discussed in: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#545

and values are handled by converting them to the "true" and "false" TEXT string values, same as WebKit Web SQL on Android and iOS. This does not seem to be 100% correct as discussed in: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#545 A number of uncategorized errors such as CREATE VIRTUAL TABLE USING bogus module are reported with error code 5 (SQLError.SYNTAX_ERR) on Android/iOS/macOS by both (WebKit) Web SQL and this plugin.

Error is reported with error code of 0 on Android and disabled Windows platforms

on Android and disabled Windows platforms In case of an issue that causes an API function to throw an exception (Android/iOS WebKit) Web SQL includes includes a code member with value of 0 (SQLError.UNKNOWN_ERR) in the exception while the plugin includes no such code member.

This plugin supports some non-standard features as documented below.

Results of SELECT with BLOB data such as SELECT LOWER(X'40414243') AS myresult , SELECT X'40414243' AS myresult , or reading data stored by INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (X'40414243') are not consistent on Android or Windows. (These work with Android/iOS WebKit Web SQL and have been supported by SQLite for a number of years.)

, , or reading data stored by are not consistent on Android or Windows. (These work with Android/iOS WebKit Web SQL and have been supported by SQLite for a number of years.) Whole number parameter argument values such as 42 , -101 , or 1234567890123 are handled as INTEGER values by this plugin on Android, iOS (default UIWebView), and Windows while they are handled as REAL values by (WebKit) Web SQL and by this plugin on iOS with WKWebView (using cordova-plugin-wkwebview-engine) or macOS ("osx"). This is evident in certain test operations such as SELECT ? as myresult or SELECT TYPEOF(?) as myresult and storage in a field with TEXT affinity.

, , or are handled as INTEGER values by this plugin on Android, iOS (default UIWebView), and Windows while they are handled as REAL values by (WebKit) Web SQL and by this plugin on iOS with WKWebView (using cordova-plugin-wkwebview-engine) or macOS ("osx"). This is evident in certain test operations such as or and storage in a field with TEXT affinity. INTEGER, REAL, +/- Infinity , NaN , null , undefined parameter argument values are handled as TEXT string values on Android. (This is evident in certain test operations such as SELECT ? as myresult or SELECT TYPEOF(?) as myresult and storage in a field with TEXT affinity.)

, , , parameter argument values are handled as TEXT string values on Android. (This is evident in certain test operations such as or and storage in a field with TEXT affinity.) In case of invalid transaction callback arguments such as string values the plugin attempts to execute the transaction while (WebKit) Web SQL would throw an exception.

The plugin handles invalid SQL arguments array values such as false , true , or a string as if there were no arguments while (WebKit) Web SQL would throw an exception. NOTE: In case of a function in place of the SQL arguments array WebKit Web SQL would report a transaction error while the plugin would simply ignore the function.

, , or a string as if there were no arguments while (WebKit) Web SQL would throw an exception. NOTE: In case of a function in place of the SQL arguments array WebKit Web SQL would report a transaction error while the plugin would simply ignore the function. In case of invalid SQL callback arguments such as string values the plugin may execute the SQL and signal transaction success or failure while (WebKit) Web SQL would throw an exception.

In certain cases such as transaction.executeSql(null) or transaction.executeSql(undefined) the plugin throws an exception while (WebKit) Web SQL indicates a transaction failure.

or the plugin throws an exception while (WebKit) Web SQL indicates a transaction failure. In certain cases such as transaction.executeSql() with no arguments (Android/iOS WebKit) Web SQL includes includes a code member with value of 0 (SQLError.UNKNOWN_ERR) in the exception while the plugin includes no such code member.

with no arguments (Android/iOS WebKit) Web SQL includes includes a code member with value of 0 (SQLError.UNKNOWN_ERR) in the exception while the plugin includes no such code member. If the SQL arguments are passed in an Array subclass object where the constructor does not point to Array then the SQL arguments are ignored by the plugin.

subclass object where the does not point to then the SQL arguments are ignored by the plugin. The results data objects are not immutable as specified/implied by Web SQL (DRAFT) API section 4.5.

This plugin version provides encryption which is NOT covered by the HTML5/Web SQL API.

This plugin supports use of numbered parameters ( ?1 , ?2 , etc.) as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html, not supported by HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API ref: Web SQL (DRAFT) API section 4.2.

, , etc.) as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html, not supported by HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API ref: Web SQL (DRAFT) API section 4.2. In case of UPDATE this plugin reports insertId with the result of sqlite3_last_insert_rowid() on iOS, macOS, and disabled Windows platforms while attempt to access insertId on the result set database opened by HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API results in an exception.

Security of deleted data

See Security of sensitive data in the Security section above.

Other differences with WebKit Web SQL implementations

FTS3 is not consistently supported by (WebKit) Web SQL on Android/iOS.

FTS4 and R-Tree are not consistently supported by (WebKit) Web SQL on Android/iOS or desktop browser.

In case of ignored INSERT OR IGNORE statement WebKit Web SQL (Android/iOS) reports insertId with an old INSERT row id value while the plugin reports insertId: undefined.

In case of a SQL error handler that does not recover the transaction, WebKit Web SQL (Android/iOS) would incorrectly report error code 0 while the plugin would report the same error code as in the SQL error handler. (In case of an error with no SQL error handler then Android/iOS WebKit Web SQL would report the same error code that would have been reported in the SQL error hander.)

In case a transaction function throws an exception, the message and code if present are reported by the plugin but not by (WebKit) Web SQL.

Inconsistent error message formatting on Android (using custom build of sqlcipher/android-database-sqlcipher ) (brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#95), for example: incomplete input: , while compiling: INSERT INTO test_table .data. VALUES

) (brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#95), for example: SQL error messages are inconsistent on Windows.

There are some other differences in the SQL error messages reported by WebKit Web SQL and this plugin. NOTE that unlike the android.database.sqlite implementation on Android 4.x(+) SQLCipher for Android does not seem to include the error code in most of the error message.

Known issues

The iOS/macOS platform versions do not support certain rapidly repeated open-and-close or open-and-delete test scenarios due to how the implementation handles background processing

Cannot read encrypted database with CORRECT password directly after attempt to open with INCORRECT password ref: litehelpers/Cordova-sqlcipher-adapter#43

It is possible to request a SQL statement list such as "SELECT 1; SELECT 2" within a single SQL statement string, however the plugin will only execute the first statement and silently ignore the others ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#551

Execution of INSERT statement that affects multiple rows (due to SELECT cause or using TRIGGER(s), for example) reports incorrect rowsAffected on Android.

Memory issue observed when adding a large number of records due to the JSON implementation which is improved in litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL or commercial license terms)

Infinity (positive or negative) values are not supported on Android/iOS/macOS due to issues described above including a possible crash on iOS/macOS ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#405

A stability issue was reported on the iOS platform version when in use together with SockJS client such as pusher-js at the same time (see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#196). The workaround is to call sqlite functions and SockJS client functions in separate ticks (using setTimeout with 0 timeout).

SQL errors are reported with incorrect & inconsistent error message on Windows - missing actual error info ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#539.

Close/delete database bugs described below.

When a database is opened and deleted without closing, the iOS/macOS platform version is known to leak resources.

It is NOT possible to open multiple databases with the same name but in different locations (iOS/macOS platform version).

Some additional issues are tracked in open cordova-sqlite-storage bug-general issues and open Cordova-sqlcipher-adapter bug-general issues.

Other limitations

The db version, display name, and size parameter values are not supported and will be ignored. (No longer supported by the API)

(No longer supported by the API) Absolute and relative subdirectory path(s) are not tested or supported.

This plugin will not work before the callback for the 'deviceready' event has been fired, as described in Usage . (This is consistent with the other Cordova plugins.)

. (This is consistent with the other Cordova plugins.) Extremely large records are not supported by this plugin. It is recommended to store images and similar binary data in separate files. TBD: specify maximum record. For future consideration: support in a plugin version such as litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL or commercial license terms).

This plugin version will not work within a web worker (not properly supported by the Cordova framework). Use within a web worker is supported for Android/iOS/macOS (WITHOUT SQLCipher) in litehelpers / cordova-sqlite-evmax-ext-workers-legacy-build-free (GPL or premium commercial license terms).

In-memory database db=window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: ':memory:', ...}) is currently not supported.

is currently not supported. The Android platform version cannot properly support more than 100 open database files due to the threading model used.

SQL error messages reported by Windows platform version are not consistent with Android/iOS/macOS platform versions.

UNICODE \u2028 (line separator) and \u2029 (paragraph separator) characters are currently not supported and known to be broken on iOS, macOS, and Android platform versions due to JSON issues reported in Cordova bug CB-9435 and cordova/cordova-discuss#57. This is fixed with a workaround for iOS/macOS in: litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-free and litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free (GPL or special commercial license terms) as well as litehelpers / cordova-sqlite-evmax-ext-workers-legacy-build-free (GPL or premium commercial license terms).

(line separator) and (paragraph separator) characters are currently not supported and known to be broken on iOS, macOS, and Android platform versions due to JSON issues reported in Cordova bug CB-9435 and cordova/cordova-discuss#57. This is fixed with a workaround for iOS/macOS in: litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-free and litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free (GPL or special commercial license terms) as well as litehelpers / cordova-sqlite-evmax-ext-workers-legacy-build-free (GPL or premium commercial license terms). SELECT BLOB column value type is not supported consistently across all platforms (not supported on Windows). It is recommended to use the built-in HEX function to SELECT BLOB column data in hexadecimal format, working consistently across all platforms. As an alternative: SELECT BLOB in Base64 format is supported by brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext (permissive license terms) and litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL or commercial license options).

(permissive license terms) and litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (GPL or commercial license options). Database files with certain multi-byte UTF-8 characters are not tested and not expected to work consistently across all platform implementations.

Issues with UNICODE \u0000 character (same as \0 ): Encoding issue reproduced on Android (default Android-sqlite-connector implementation with Android-sqlite-ext-native-driver, using Android NDK) Truncation in case of argument value with UNICODE \u0000 character reproduced on (WebKit) Web SQL as well as plugin on Android (default Android-sqlite-connector implementation with Android-sqlite-ext-native-driver, using Android NDK) and Windows SQL error reported in case of inline value string with with UNICODE \u0000 character on (WebKit) Web SQL, plugin on Android with use of the androidDatabaseProvider: 'system' setting, and plugin on some other platforms

character (same as ): Case-insensitive matching and other string manipulations on Unicode characters, which is provided by optional ICU integration in the sqlite source and working with recent versions of Android, is not supported for any target platforms.

The iOS/macOS platform version uses a thread pool but with only one thread working at a time due to "synchronized" database access.

Some large query results may be slow, also due to the JSON implementation.

ATTACH to another database file is not supported by this version branch. ATTACH/DETACH is supported (along with the memory and iOS UNICODE \u2028 line separator / \u2029 paragraph separator fixes, WITHOUT SQLCipher) in litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free (GPL or special commercial license terms).

line separator / paragraph separator fixes, WITHOUT SQLCipher) in litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free (GPL or special commercial license terms). UPDATE/DELETE with LIMIT or ORDER BY is not supported.

User-defined savepoints are not supported and not expected to be compatible with the transaction locking mechanism used by this plugin. In addition, the use of BEGIN/COMMIT/ROLLBACK statements is not supported.

Issues have been reported with using this plugin together with Crosswalk for Android, especially on x86_64 CPU (xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#336). Please see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#336 (comment) for workaround on x64 CPU. In addition it may be helpful to install Crosswalk as a plugin instead of using Crosswalk to create a project that will use this plugin.

CPU (xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#336). Please see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#336 (comment) for workaround on x64 CPU. In addition it may be helpful to install Crosswalk as a plugin instead of using Crosswalk to create a project that will use this plugin. Does not work with axemclion / react-native-cordova-plugin since the window.sqlitePlugin object is NOT properly exported (ES5 feature). It is recommended to use andpor / react-native-sqlite-storage for SQLite database access with React Native Android/iOS instead.

object is NOT properly exported (ES5 feature). It is recommended to use andpor / react-native-sqlite-storage for SQLite database access with React Native Android/iOS instead. Does not support named parameters ( ?NNN / :AAA / @AAAA / $AAAA parameter placeholders as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/lang_expr.html#varparam and https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html) ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#717

/ / / parameter placeholders as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/lang_expr.html#varparam and https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html) ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#717 User defined functions not supported, due to problems described in xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#741

Additional limitations are tracked in cordova-sqlite-help doc-todo issues, cordova-sqlite-storage doc-todo issues, and cordova-sqlcipher-adapter doc-todo issues.

Further testing needed

Integration with PhoneGap developer app

Use within InAppBrowser

Use within an iframe (see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#368 (comment))

Date/time handling

Maximum record size supported

Actual behavior when using SAVEPOINT(s)

R-Tree is not fully tested with Android

UNICODE characters not fully tested

ORDER BY RANDOM() (ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#334)

UPDATE/DELETE with LIMIT or ORDER BY (newer Android/iOS versions)

Integration with JXCore for Cordova (must be built without sqlite(3) built-in)

Delete an open database inside a statement or transaction callback.

WITH clause (not supported by some older sqlite3 versions)

Handling of invalid transaction and transaction.executeSql arguments

Use of database locations on macOS

Extremely large and small INTEGER and REAL values ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#627

More emojis and other 4-octet UTF-8 characters

More database file names with some more control characters and multi-byte UTF-8 characters (including emojis and other 4-byte UTF-8 characters)

Use of numbered parameters ( ?1 , ?2 , etc.) as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html

, , etc.) as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html Use of ?NNN / :AAA / @AAAA / $AAAA parameter placeholders as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/lang_expr.html#varparam and https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html) (currently NOT supported by this plugin) ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#717

/ / / parameter placeholders as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/lang_expr.html#varparam and https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html) (currently NOT supported by this plugin) ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#717 Single-statement and SQL batch transaction calls with invalid arguments (TBD behavior subject to change)

Plugin vs (WebKit) Web SQL transaction behavior in case of an error handler which returns various falsy vs truthy values

Other open Cordova-sqlite-storage testing issues and open cordova-sqlcipher-adapter testing issues

Some tips and tricks

In case of issues with code that follows the asynchronous Web SQL transaction API, it is possible to test with a test database using window.openDatabase for comparison with (WebKit) Web SQL.

for comparison with (WebKit) Web SQL. In case your database schema may change, it is recommended to keep a table with one row and one column to keep track of your own schema version number. It is possible to add it later. The recommended schema update procedure is described below.

Pitfalls

Extremely common pitfall(s)

IMPORTANT: A number of tutorials and samples in search results suffer from the following pitfall:

If a database is opened using the standard window.openDatabase call it will not have any of the benefits of this plugin and features such as the sqlBatch call would not be available.

Updates such as database schema changes, migrations from use of Web SQL, migration between data storage formats must be handled with extreme care. It is generally extremely difficult or impossible to predict when users will install application updates. Upgrades from old database schemas and formats must be supported for a very long time.

Other common pitfall(s)

It is NOT allowed to execute sql statements on a transaction that has already finished, as described below. This is consistent with the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API.

The plugin class name starts with "SQL" in capital letters, but in Javascript the sqlitePlugin object name starts with "sql" in small letters.

object name starts with "sql" in small letters. Attempting to open a database before receiving the 'deviceready' event callback.

Inserting STRING into ID field

Auto-vacuum is NOT enabled by default. It is recommended to periodically VACUUM the database. If no form of VACUUM or PRAGMA auto_vacuum is used then sqlite will automatically reuse deleted data space for new data but the database file will never shrink. For reference: http://www.sqlite.org/pragma.html#pragma_auto_vacuum and xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#646

or is used then sqlite will automatically reuse deleted data space for new data but the database file will never shrink. For reference: http://www.sqlite.org/pragma.html#pragma_auto_vacuum and xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#646 Transactions on a database are run sequentially. A large transaction could block smaller transactions requested afterwards.

Some weird pitfall(s)

intent whitelist: blocked intent such as external URL intent may cause this and perhaps certain Cordova plugin(s) to misbehave (see xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#396)

Angular/ngCordova/Ionic-related pitfalls

Angular/ngCordova/Ionic controller/factory/service callbacks may be triggered before the 'deviceready' event is fired

As discussed in xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#355, it may be necessary to install ionic-plugin-keyboard

Navigation items such as root page can be tricky on Ionic 2 ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#613

General Cordova pitfalls

Documented in: brodybits / Avoiding-some-Cordova-pitfalls

General SQLite pitfalls

From https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_1:

SQLite uses a more general dynamic type system.

This is generally nice to have, especially in conjunction with a dynamically typed language such as JavaScript. Here are some major SQLite data typing principles:

From https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_3: the CREATE TABLE SQL statement declares each column with one of the following type affinities: TEXT, NUMERIC, INTEGER, REAL, or BLOB.

From https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_3_1 with column type affinity determination rules: it should be possible to do CREATE TABLE with columns of almost any type name (for example: CREATE TABLE MyTable (data ABC); ) and each column type affinity is determined according to pattern matching. If a declared column type name does not match any of the patterns the column has NUMERIC affinity.

) and each column type affinity is determined according to pattern matching. If a declared column type name does not match any of the patterns the column has NUMERIC affinity. From https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_3_2: a column with no data type name specified actually gets the BLOB affinity.

However there are some possible gotchas:

From https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_3_2: Note that a declared type of "FLOATING POINT" would give INTEGER affinity, not REAL affinity, due to the "INT" at the end of "POINT". And the declared type of "STRING" has an affinity of NUMERIC, not TEXT. From ibid: a column declared as "DATETIME" has NUMERIC affinity, which gives no hint whether an INTEGER Unix time value, a REAL Julian time value, or possibly even a TEXT ISO8601 date/time string may be stored (further refs: https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_2_2, https://www.sqlite.org/datatype3.html#section_3)

From https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/phonegap/za7z51_fKRw, as discussed in xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#546: it was discovered that are some more points of possible confusion with date/time. For example, there is also a datetime function that returns date/time in TEXT string format. This should be considered a case of "DATETIME" overloading since SQLite is not case sensitive. This could really become confusing if different programmers or functions consider date/time to be stored in different ways.

FUTURE TBD: Proper date/time handling will be further tested and documented at some point.

Major TODOs

For future considertion

Explicit auto-vacuum option ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#646

Support for extremely large records in a plugin version such as litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free (available with GPL or commercial license options)

Integrate with some other libraries such as Sequelize, Squel.js, WebSqlSync, Persistence.js, Knex, etc.

Alternatives

NOTE: None of the other alternatives currently support SQLCipher.

Comparison of sqlite plugin versions

xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage - core plugin version for Android/iOS/macOS/Windows (permissive license terms)

- core plugin version for Android/iOS/macOS/Windows (permissive license terms) brodybits/cordova-sqlite-ext - plugin version with REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS), SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows), and pre-populated databases (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). Permissive license terms.

- plugin version with REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS), SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows), and pre-populated databases (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). Permissive license terms. brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy - support for Windows 8.1/Windows Phone 8.1 along with Android/iOS/macOS/Windows 10, with support for REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS), SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows), and pre-populated databases (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). Limited updates. Permissive license terms.

- support for Windows 8.1/Windows Phone 8.1 along with Android/iOS/macOS/Windows 10, with support for REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS), SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows), and pre-populated databases (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). Limited updates. Permissive license terms. brodybits/cordova-sqlite-legacy-build-support - maintenance of WP8 platform version along with Windows 8.1/Windows Phone 8.1 and the other supported platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows 10; limited support for PhoneGap CLI/PhoneGap Build/plugman/Intel XDK; limited testing; limited updates. Permissive license terms.

- maintenance of WP8 platform version along with Windows 8.1/Windows Phone 8.1 and the other supported platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows 10; limited support for PhoneGap CLI/PhoneGap Build/plugman/Intel XDK; limited testing; limited updates. Permissive license terms. brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter - supports SQLCipher for Android/iOS/macOS/Windows

- supports SQLCipher for Android/iOS/macOS/Windows litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evcore-extbuild-free - Enhancements for Android: JSON and SQL statement handling implemented in C, supports larger transactions and handles large SQL batches in less than half the time as this plugin version. Supports arbitrary database location on Android. Support for build environments such as PhoneGap Build and Intel XDK. Also includes REGEXP (Android/iOS/macOS) and SELECT BLOB in Base64 format (all platforms Android/iOS/macOS/Windows). GPL or commercial license terms.

litehelpers / cordova-sqlite-evplus-ext-legacy-build-free - internal memory improvements to support larger transactions (Android/iOS) and fix to support all Unicode characters (iOS). (GPL or special commercial license terms).

litehelpers / Cordova-sqlite-evplus-legacy-attach-detach-free - plugin version with support for ATTACH, includes internal memory improvements to support larger transactions (Android/iOS) and fix to support all Unicode characters (GPL or special commercial license terms).

litehelpers / cordova-sqlite-evmax-ext-workers-legacy-build-free - plugin version with support for web workers, includes internal memory improvements to support larger transactions (Android/iOS) and fix to support all Unicode characters (iOS). (GPL or special premium commercial license terms).

Adaptation for React Native Android and iOS: andpor / react-native-sqlite-storage (permissive license terms)

Original plugin version for iOS (with a non-standard, outdated transaction API): davibe / Phonegap-SQLitePlugin (permissive license terms)

Other SQLite access projects

Alternative storage solutions

Usage

Self-test functions

To verify that both the Javascript and native part of this plugin are installed in your application:

window .sqlitePlugin.echoTest(successCallback, errorCallback);

To verify that this plugin is able to open a database (named ___$$$___litehelpers___$$$___test___$$$___.db ), execute the CRUD (create, read, update, and delete) operations, and clean it up properly:

window .sqlitePlugin.selfTest(successCallback, errorCallback);

IMPORTANT: Please wait for the 'deviceready' event (see below for an example).

General

Drop-in replacement for HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API: the only change should be to replace the static window.openDatabase() factory call with window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase() , with parameters as documented below. Some other known deviations are described throughout this document. Reports of any other deviations would be appreciated.

factory call with , with parameters as documented below. Some other known deviations are described throughout this document. Reports of any other deviations would be appreciated. Single-page application design is recommended.

In case of a multi-page application the JavaScript used by each page must use sqlitePlugin.openDatabase to open the database access handle object before it can access the data.

NOTE: If a sqlite statement in a transaction fails with an error, the error handler must return false in order to recover the transaction. This is correct according to the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API standard. This is different from the WebKit implementation of Web SQL in Android and iOS which recovers the transaction if a sql error hander returns a truthy value.

See the Sample section for a sample with detailed explanations.

Opening a database

To open a database access handle object (in the new default location):

var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }, successcb, errorcb);

WARNING: The new "default" location value is different from the old default location used until March 2016 and would break an upgrade for an app that was using the old default setting ( location: 0 , same as using iosDatabaseLocation: 'Documents' ) on iOS. The recommended solution is to continue to open the database from the same location, using iosDatabaseLocation: 'Documents' .

WARNING 2: As described above: by default this plugin uses a non-standard SQLCipher database implementation on Android (https://github.com/sqlcipher/android-database-sqlcipher). In case an application access the same database using multiple plugins there is a risk of data corruption ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#626) as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html and https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html.

To specify a different location (affects iOS/macOS only):

var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my.db' , key : 'your-password-here' , iosDatabaseLocation : 'Library' }, successcb, errorcb);

where the iosDatabaseLocation option may be set to one of the following choices:

default : Library/LocalDatabase subdirectory - NOT visible to iTunes and NOT backed up by iCloud

: subdirectory - NOT visible to iTunes and NOT backed up by iCloud Library : Library subdirectory - backed up by iCloud, NOT visible to iTunes

: subdirectory - backed up by iCloud, NOT visible to iTunes Documents : Documents subdirectory - visible to iTunes and backed up by iCloud

WARNING: Again, the new "default" iosDatabaseLocation value is NOT the same as the old default location and would break an upgrade for an app using the old default value (0) on iOS.

Deprecated alternative to be removed in the near future:

var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({name: 'my.db', key: 'user-password-here', location: 1}, successcb, errorcb);

with the location option set to one the following choices (affects iOS only):

0 (default) : Documents - visible to iTunes and backed up by iCloud

: - visible to iTunes and backed up by iCloud 1 : Library - backed up by iCloud, NOT visible to iTunes

: - backed up by iCloud, NOT visible to iTunes 2 : Library/LocalDatabase - NOT visible to iTunes and NOT backed up by iCloud (same as using "default")

No longer supported (see tip below to overwrite window.openDatabase ): var db = window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase("myDatabase.db", "1.0", "Demo", -1);

IMPORTANT: Please wait for the 'deviceready' event, as in the following example:

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }); }

The successcb and errorcb callback parameters are optional but can be extremely helpful in case anything goes wrong. For example:

window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }, function ( db ) { db.transaction( function ( tx ) { }, function ( err ) { console .log( 'Open database ERROR: ' + JSON .stringify(err)); }); });

If any sql statements or transactions are attempted on a database object before the openDatabase result is known, they will be queued and will be aborted in case the database cannot be opened.

DATABASE NAME NOTES:

Database file names with slash ( / ) character(s) are not supported and not expected to work on any platform.

) character(s) are not supported and not expected to work on any platform. Database file names with ASCII control characters such as tab, vertical tab, carriage return, line feed, form feed, and backspace are NOT RECOMMENDED, with known issue on Windows.

Some other ASCII characters NOT RECOMMENDED, with known issue on Windows: * < > ? \ " |

Database file names with multi-byte UTF-8 characters are currently not recommended due to very limited testing.

OTHER NOTES:

The database file name should include the extension, if desired.

It is possible to open multiple database access handle objects for the same database.

The database handle access object can be closed as described below.

iCloud backup notes

As documented in the "A User’s iCloud Storage Is Limited" section of iCloudFundamentals in Mac Developer Library iCloud Design Guide (near the beginning):

DO store the following in iCloud: [ other items omitted ] Change log files for a SQLite database (a SQLite database’s store file must never be stored in iCloud)

store the following in iCloud: DO NOT store the following in iCloud: [ items omitted ]

store the following in iCloud: - iCloudFundamentals in Mac Developer Library iCloud Design Guide

How to disable iCloud backup

Use the location or iosDatabaseLocation option in sqlitePlugin.openDatabase() to store the database in a subdirectory that is NOT backed up to iCloud, as described in the section below.

NOTE: Changing BackupWebStorage in config.xml has no effect on a database created by this plugin. BackupWebStorage applies only to local storage and/or Web SQL storage created in the WebView (not using this plugin). For reference: phonegap/build#338 (comment)

Android database provider

As described above this plugin uses SQLCipher for Android which is a non-standard SQLite implementation on Android.

IMPORANT WARNING: As described above: in case an application access the same database using multiple plugins (with or without encryption) there is a risk of data corruption ref: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#626, as described in http://ericsink.com/entries/multiple_sqlite_problem.html and https://www.sqlite.org/howtocorrupt.html.

There is no workaround in this plugin version.

SQL transactions

The following types of SQL transactions are supported by this plugin version:

Single-statement transactions

SQL batch transactions

DRAFT Standard asynchronous transactions

NOTE: Transaction requests are kept in one queue per database and executed in sequential order, according to the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API.

WARNING: It is possible to request a SQL statement list such as "SELECT 1; SELECT 2" within a single SQL statement string, however the plugin will only execute the first statement and silently ignore the others. This could result in data loss if such a SQL statement list with any INSERT or UPDATE statement(s) are included. For reference: xpbrew/cordova-sqlite-storage#551

Single-statement transactions

Sample with INSERT:

db.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?)' , [ 'test-value' ], function ( resultSet ) { console .log( 'resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId); console .log( 'resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); });

or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:

db.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1)' , [ 'test-value' ], function ( resultSet ) { console .log( 'resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId); console .log( 'resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); });

Sample with SELECT:

db.executeSql( "SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength" , [], function ( resultSet ) { console .log( 'got stringlength: ' + resultSet.rows.item( 0 ).stringlength); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); });

NOTE/minor bug: The object returned by resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) is not immutable. In addition, multiple calls to resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) with the same rowNumber on the same resultSet object return the same object. For example, the following code will show Second uppertext result: ANOTHER :

db.executeSql( "SELECT UPPER('First') AS uppertext" , [], function ( resultSet ) { var obj1 = resultSet.rows.item( 0 ); obj1.uppertext = 'ANOTHER' ; console .log( 'Second uppertext result: ' + resultSet.rows.item( 0 ).uppertext); console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); });

SQL batch transactions

Sample:

db.sqlBatch([ 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS MyTable' , 'CREATE TABLE MyTable (SampleColumn)' , [ 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?)' , [ 'test-value' ] ], ], function ( ) { db.executeSql( 'SELECT * FROM MyTable' , [], function ( resultSet ) { console .log( 'Sample column value: ' + resultSet.rows.item( 0 ).SampleColumn); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Populate table error: ' + error.message); });

or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:

db.sqlBatch([ 'CREATE TABLE MyTable IF NOT EXISTS (name STRING, balance INTEGER)' , [ 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1,?2)' , [ 'Alice' , 100 ] ], [ 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1,?2)' , [ 'Betty' , 200 ] ], ], function ( ) { console .log( 'MyTable is now populated.' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Populate table error: ' + error.message); });

In case of an error, all changes in a sql batch are automatically discarded using ROLLBACK.

Standard asynchronous transactions

DRAFT standard asynchronous transactions follow the HTML5/Web SQL (DRAFT) API which is very well documented and uses BEGIN and COMMIT or ROLLBACK to keep the transactions failure-safe. Here is a simple example:

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS MyTable' ); tx.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE MyTable (SampleColumn)' ); tx.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?)' , [ 'test-value' ], function ( tx, resultSet ) { console .log( 'resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId); console .log( 'resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected); }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'INSERT error: ' + error.message); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); });

or using numbered parameters as documented in https://www.sqlite.org/c3ref/bind_blob.html:

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS MyTable' ); tx.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE MyTable (SampleColumn)' ); tx.executeSql( 'INSERT INTO MyTable VALUES (?1)' , [ 'test-value' ], function ( tx, resultSet ) { console .log( 'resultSet.insertId: ' + resultSet.insertId); console .log( 'resultSet.rowsAffected: ' + resultSet.rowsAffected); }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'INSERT error: ' + error.message); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); });

In case of a read-only transaction, it is possible to use readTransaction which will not use BEGIN, COMMIT, or ROLLBACK:

db.readTransaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( "SELECT UPPER('Some US-ASCII text') AS uppertext" , [], function ( tx, resultSet ) { console .log( "resultSet.rows.item(0).uppertext: " + resultSet.rows.item( 0 ).uppertext); }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); });

WARNING: It is NOT allowed to execute sql statements on a transaction after it has finished. Here is an example from the Populating Cordova SQLite storage with the JQuery API post at http://www.brodybits.com/cordova/sqlite/api/jquery/2015/10/26/populating-cordova-sqlite-storage-with-the-jquery-api.html:

var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my-encrypted.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }); db.executeSql( "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS tt" ); db.executeSql( "CREATE TABLE tt (data)" ); db.transaction( function ( tx ) { $.ajax({ url : 'https://api.github.com/users/litehelpers/repos' , dataType : 'json' , success : function ( res ) { console .log( 'Got AJAX response: ' + JSON .stringify(res)); $.each(res, function ( i, item ) { console .log( 'REPO NAME: ' + item.name); tx.executeSql( "INSERT INTO tt values (?)" , JSON .stringify(item.name)); }); } }); }, function ( e ) { console .log( 'Transaction error: ' + e.message); }, function ( ) { db.executeSql( 'SELECT COUNT(*) FROM tt' , [], function ( res ) { console .log( 'Check SELECT result: ' + JSON .stringify(res.rows.item( 0 ))); }); });

You can find more details and a step-by-step description how to do this right in the Populating Cordova SQLite storage with the JQuery API post at: http://www.brodybits.com/cordova/sqlite/api/jquery/2015/10/26/populating-cordova-sqlite-storage-with-the-jquery-api.html

NOTE/minor bug: Just like the single-statement transaction described above, the object returned by resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) is not immutable. In addition, multiple calls to resultSet.rows.item(rowNumber) with the same rowNumber on the same resultSet object return the same object. For example, the following code will show Second uppertext result: ANOTHER :

db.readTransaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( "SELECT UPPER('First') AS uppertext" , [], function ( tx, resultSet ) { var obj1 = resultSet.rows.item( 0 ); obj1.uppertext = 'ANOTHER' ; console .log( 'Second uppertext result: ' + resultSet.rows.item( 0 ).uppertext); console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); }); });

FUTURE TBD: It should be possible to get a row result object using resultSet.rows[rowNumber] , also in case of a single-statement transaction. This is non-standard but is supported by the Chrome desktop browser.

Background processing

The threading model depends on which platform version is used:

For Android, one background thread per db;

for iOS/macOS, background processing using a very limited thread pool (only one thread working at a time);

for Windows (disabled DUE TO MISSING CRYPTO PROVIDER in this plugin version), no background processing.

Sample with PRAGMA feature

Creates a table, adds a single entry, then queries the count to check if the item was inserted as expected. Note that a new transaction is created in the middle of the first callback.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my-encrypted.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }); db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_table' ); tx.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS test_table (id integer primary key, data text, data_num integer)' ); db.executeSql( "pragma table_info (test_table);" , [], function ( res ) { console .log( "PRAGMA res: " + JSON .stringify(res)); }); tx.executeSql( "INSERT INTO test_table (data, data_num) VALUES (?,?)" , [ "test" , 100 ], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( "insertId: " + res.insertId + " -- probably 1" ); console .log( "rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected + " -- should be 1" ); db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( "select count(id) as cnt from test_table;" , [], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( "res.rows.length: " + res.rows.length + " -- should be 1" ); console .log( "res.rows.item(0).cnt: " + res.rows.item( 0 ).cnt + " -- should be 1" ); }); }); }, function ( e ) { console .log( "ERROR: " + e.message); }); }); }

NOTE: PRAGMA statements must be executed in executeSql() on the database object (i.e. db.executeSql() ) and NOT within a transaction.

Sample with transaction-level nesting

In this case, the same transaction in the first executeSql() callback is being reused to run executeSql() again.

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , onDeviceReady, false ); function onDeviceReady ( ) { var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my-encrypted.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }); db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS test_table' ); tx.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS test_table (id integer primary key, data text, data_num integer)' ); tx.executeSql( "INSERT INTO test_table (data, data_num) VALUES (?,?)" , [ "test" , 100 ], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( "insertId: " + res.insertId + " -- probably 1" ); console .log( "rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected + " -- should be 1" ); tx.executeSql( "select count(id) as cnt from test_table;" , [], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( "res.rows.length: " + res.rows.length + " -- should be 1" ); console .log( "res.rows.item(0).cnt: " + res.rows.item( 0 ).cnt + " -- should be 1" ); }); }, function ( tx, e ) { console .log( "ERROR: " + e.message); }); }); }

This case will also works with Safari (WebKit) (with no encryption), assuming you replace window.sqlitePlugin.openDatabase with window.openDatabase .

Close a database object

This will invalidate all handle access handle objects for the database that is closed:

db.close(successcb, errorcb);

It is OK to close the database within a transaction callback but NOT within a statement callback. The following example is OK:

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( "SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength" , [], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( 'got stringlength: ' + res.rows.item( 0 ).stringlength); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); db.close(); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); db.close( function ( ) { console .log( 'database is closed ok' ); }); });

The following example is NOT OK:

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( "SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength" , [], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( 'got stringlength: ' + res.rows.item( 0 ).stringlength); db.close( function ( ) { console .log( 'database is closed ok' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'ERROR closing database' ); }); }); });

BUG: It is currently NOT possible to close a database in a db.executeSql callback. For example:

db.executeSql( "SELECT LENGTH('tenletters') AS stringlength" , [], function ( res ) { var stringlength = res.rows.item( 0 ).stringlength; console .log( 'got stringlength: ' + res.rows.item( 0 ).stringlength); db.close( function ( ) { console .log( 'database is closed ok' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'ERROR closing database' ); }); });

SECOND BUG: When a database connection is closed, any queued transactions are left hanging. TODO: All pending transactions should be errored whenever a database connection is closed.

NOTE: As described above, if multiple database access handle objects are opened for the same database and one database handle access object is closed, the database is no longer available for the other database handle objects. Possible workarounds:

It is still possible to open one or more new database handle objects on a database that has been closed.

It should be OK not to explicitly close a database handle since database transactions are ACID compliant and the app's memory resources are cleaned up by the system upon termination.

FUTURE TBD: dispose method on the database access handle object, such that a database is closed once all access handle objects are disposed.

Delete a database

window .sqlitePlugin.deleteDatabase({ name : 'my.db' , location : 'default' }, successcb, errorcb);

with location or iosDatabaseLocation parameter required as described above for openDatabase (affects iOS/macOS only)

BUG: When a database is deleted, any queued transactions for that database are left hanging. TODO: All pending transactions should be errored when a database is deleted.

Database schema versions

The transactional nature of the API makes it relatively straightforward to manage a database schema that may be upgraded over time (adding new columns or new tables, for example). Here is the recommended procedure to follow upon app startup:

Check your database schema version number (you can use db.executeSql since it should be a very simple query)

since it should be a very simple query) If your database needs to be upgraded, do the following within a single transaction to be failure-safe: Create your database schema version table (single row single column) if it does not exist (you can check the sqlite_master table as described at: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/1601151/how-do-i-check-in-sqlite-whether-a-table-exists) Add any missing columns and tables, and apply any other changes necessary



IMPORTANT: Since we cannot be certain when the users will actually update their apps, old schema versions will have to be supported for a very long time.

Use with Ionic/ngCordova/Angular

Ionic Native with browser support

Ionic 3

Ionic 2

Tutorials with Ionic 2:

https://www.thepolyglotdeveloper.com/2016/08/using-sqlstorage-instead-sqlite-ionic-2-app/ (title is somewhat misleading, "SQL storage" does use this sqlite plugin)

https://www.thepolyglotdeveloper.com/2015/12/use-sqlite-in-ionic-2-instead-of-local-storage/ (older tutorial)

Sample on Ionic 2:

Ionic 1

Tutorial with Ionic 1: https://blog.nraboy.com/2014/11/use-sqlite-instead-local-storage-ionic-framework/

A sample for Ionic 1 is provided at: litehelpers / Ionic-sqlite-database-example

Documentation at: http://ngcordova.com/docs/plugins/sqlite/

Other resource (apparently for Ionic 1): https://www.packtpub.com/books/content/how-use-sqlite-ionic-store-data

NOTE: Some Ionic and other Angular pitfalls are described above.

Installing

Easy installation with Cordova CLI tool

npm install -g cordova # (in case you don't have cordova) cordova create MyProjectFolder com.my.project MyProject && cd MyProjectFolder # if you are just starting cordova plugin add cordova-sqlcipher-adapter # --save RECOMMENDED for Cordova CLI pre-7.0 cordova platform add <desired platform> # repeat for all desired platform(s) cordova prepare # OPTIONAL (MAY BE NEEDED cordova-ios pre-4.3.0 (Cordova CLI pre-6.4.0))

Additional Cordova CLI NOTES:

As stated above: In case of Cordova CLI pre-7.0 it is recommended to add plugins including standard plugins such as cordova-plugin-whitelist with the --save flag to track these in config.xml (automatically saved in config.xml / package.json starting with Cordova CLI 7.0). In general there is no need to keep the Cordova platforms subdirectory tree in source code control (such as git). In case ALL plugins are tracked in config.xml or package.json (automatic starting with Cordova CLI 7.0, --save flag needed for Cordova CLI pre-7.0) then there is no need to keep the plugins subdirectory tree in source code control either.

It may be necessary to use cordova prepare in case of cordova-ios older than 4.3.0 (Cordova CLI 6.4.0 ) or cordova-osx .

in case of older than (Cordova CLI ) or . In case of problems with building and running it is recommended to try again after cordova prepare .

. If you cannot build for a platform after cordova prepare , you may have to remove the platform and add it again, such as:

cordova platform rm ios cordova platform add ios

or more drastically:

rm -rf platforms cordova platform add ios

Plugin installation sources

cordova-sqlcipher-adapter - stable npm package version

- stable npm package version https://github.com/brodybits/cordova-sqlcipher-adapter - latest version

Installation test

Easy installation test

Use window.sqlitePlugin.echoTest and/or window.sqlitePlugin.selfTest as described above (please wait for the deviceready event).

Quick installation test

Assuming your app has a recent template as used by the Cordova create script, add the following code to the onDeviceReady function, after app.receivedEvent('deviceready'); :

window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'hello-world.db' , location : 'default' }, function ( db ) { db.executeSql( "select length('tenletters') as stringlength" , [], function ( res ) { var stringlength = res.rows.item( 0 ).stringlength; console .log( 'got stringlength: ' + stringlength); document .getElementById( 'deviceready' ).querySelector( '.received' ).innerHTML = 'stringlength: ' + stringlength; }); });

Support

Free support policy

Free support is provided on a best-effort basis and is only available in public forums. Please follow the steps below to be sure you have done your best before requesting help.

Professional support

Professional support is available by contacting: sales@xpbrew.consulting

For more information: https://xpbrew.consulting

Before seeking help

First steps:

Verify that you have followed the steps in brodybits / Cordova-quick-start-checklist

Try the self-test functions as described above

Check the pitfalls and troubleshooting steps in the pitfalls section and brodybits / Avoiding-some-Cordova-pitfalls for possible troubleshooting

and check the following:

You are using the latest version of the Plugin (Javascript and platform-specific part) from this repository.

The plugin is installed correctly.

You have included the correct version of cordova.js .

. You have registered the plugin properly in config.xml .

If you still cannot get something to work:

create a fresh, clean Cordova project, ideally based on brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app;

add this plugin according to the instructions above;

double-check that you follwed the steps in brodybits / Cordova-quick-start-checklist;

try a simple test program;

double-check the pitfalls in brodybits / Avoiding-some-Cordova-pitfalls

Issues with AJAX

General: As documented above with a negative example the application must wait for the AJAX query to finish before starting a transaction and adding the data elements.

In case of issues it is recommended to rework the reproduction program insert the data from a JavaScript object after a delay. There is already a test function for this in brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app.

FUTURE TBD examples

Test program to seek help

If you continue to see the issue: please make the simplest test program possible based on brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app to demonstrate the issue with the following characteristics:

it completely self-contained, i.e. it is using no extra libraries beyond cordova & SQLitePlugin.js;

if the issue is with adding data to a table, that the test program includes the statements you used to open the database and create the table;

if the issue is with retrieving data from a table, that the test program includes the statements you used to open the database, create the table, and enter the data you are trying to retrieve.

What will be supported for free

It is recommended to make a small, self-contained test program based on brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app that can demonstrate your problem and post it. Please do not use any other plugins or frameworks than are absolutely necessary to demonstrate your problem.

In case of a problem with a pre-populated database, please post your entire project.

What is NOT supported for free

Debugging, optimization, and other help with application code.

What information is needed for help

Please include the following:

Which platform(s) (Android/iOS/macOS, Windows )

) Clear description of the issue

A small, complete, self-contained program that demonstrates the problem, preferably as a Github project, based on brodybits / cordova-sqlite-test-app. ZIP/TGZ/BZ2 archive available from a public link is OK. No RAR or other such formats please.

In case of a Windows build problem please capture the entire compiler output.

Please do NOT use any of these formats

screen casts or videos

RAR or similar archive formats

Intel, MS IDE, or similar project formats unless absolutely necessary

Where to request help

Please include the information described above otherwise.

Unit tests

Unit testing is done in spec .

running tests from shell

TBD test.sh testing limited with sqlcipher version of this plugin, does not auto-remove correct plugin id

To run the tests from *nix shell, simply do either:

./bin/test .sh ios

or for Android:

./bin/test .sh android

To run from a windows powershell (here is a sample for android target):

. \ bin \ test .ps1 android

Adapters

GENERAL: The adapters described here are community maintained.

Lawnchair Adapter

POSSIBLY BROKEN: The Lawnchair adapter does may not support all openDatabase options such as key , location or iosDatabaseLocation options and is therefore not expected guaranteed to work with this plugin.

PouchDB

Adapters wanted

IndexedDBShim adapter (possibly based on IndexedDBShim)

Sample

Contributed by @Mikejo5000 (Mike Jones) from Microsoft.

Interact with the SQLite database

The SQLite storage plugin sample allows you to execute SQL statements to interact with the database. The code snippets in this section demonstrate simple plugin tasks including:

Open the database and create a table

Call the openDatabase() function to get started, passing in the name and location for the database.

var db = window .sqlitePlugin.openDatabase({ name : 'my.db' , key : 'user-password-here' , location : 'default' }, function ( db ) { }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'Open database ERROR: ' + JSON .stringify(error)); });

Create a table with three columns for first name, last name, and a customer account number. If the table already exists, this SQL statement opens the table.

db.transaction( function ( tx ) { tx.executeSql( 'CREATE TABLE customerAccounts (firstname, lastname, acctNo)' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); });

By wrapping the previous executeSql() function call in db.transaction() , we will make these tasks asynchronous. If you want to, you can use multiple executeSql() statements within a single transaction (not shown).

Add a row to the database

Add a row to the database using the INSERT INTO SQL statement.

function addItem ( first, last, acctNum ) { db.transaction( function ( tx ) { var query = "INSERT INTO customerAccounts (firstname, lastname, acctNo) VALUES (?,?,?)" ; tx.executeSql(query, [first, last, acctNum], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( "insertId: " + res.insertId + " -- probably 1" ); console .log( "rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected + " -- should be 1" ); }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'INSERT error: ' + error.message); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); }); }

To add some actual rows in your app, call the addItem function several times.

addItem( "Fred" , "Smith" , 100 ); addItem( "Bob" , "Yerunkle" , 101 ); addItem( "Joe" , "Auzomme" , 102 ); addItem( "Pete" , "Smith" , 103 );

Read data from the database

Add code to read from the database using a SELECT statement. Include a WHERE condition to match the resultSet to the passed in last name.

function getData ( last ) { db.transaction( function ( tx ) { var query = "SELECT firstname, lastname, acctNo FROM customerAccounts WHERE lastname = ?" ; tx.executeSql(query, [last], function ( tx, resultSet ) { for ( var x = 0 ; x < resultSet.rows.length; x++) { console .log( "First name: " + resultSet.rows.item(x).firstname + ", Acct: " + resultSet.rows.item(x).acctNo); } }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'SELECT error: ' + error.message); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); }); }

Remove a row from the database

Add a function to remove a row from the database that matches the passed in customer account number.

function removeItem ( acctNum ) { db.transaction( function ( tx ) { var query = "DELETE FROM customerAccounts WHERE acctNo = ?" ; tx.executeSql(query, [acctNum], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( "removeId: " + res.insertId); console .log( "rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected); }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'DELETE error: ' + error.message); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); }); }

Add a function to update rows in the database for records that match the passed in customer account number. In this form, the statement will update multiple rows if the account numbers are not unique.

function updateItem ( first, id ) { db.transaction( function ( tx ) { var query = "UPDATE customerAccounts SET firstname = ? WHERE acctNo = ?" ; tx.executeSql(query, [first, id], function ( tx, res ) { console .log( "insertId: " + res.insertId); console .log( "rowsAffected: " + res.rowsAffected); }, function ( tx, error ) { console .log( 'UPDATE error: ' + error.message); }); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'transaction error: ' + error.message); }, function ( ) { console .log( 'transaction ok' ); }); }

To call the preceding function, add code like this in your app.

updateItem( "Yme" , 102 );

Close the database

When you are finished with your transactions, close the database. Call closeDB within the transaction success or failure callbacks (rather than the callbacks for executeSql() ).

function closeDB ( ) { db.close( function ( ) { console .log( "DB closed!" ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( "Error closing DB:" + error.message); }); }

Source tree

SQLitePlugin.coffee.md : platform-independent (Literate CoffeeScript, can be compiled with a recent CoffeeScript (1.x) compiler)

: platform-independent (Literate CoffeeScript, can be compiled with a recent CoffeeScript (1.x) compiler) www : platform-independent Javascript as generated from SQLitePlugin.coffee.md using coffeescript@1 (and committed!)

: platform-independent Javascript as generated from using (and committed!) src : platform-specific source code

: platform-specific source code node_modules : placeholder for external dependencies

: placeholder for external dependencies scripts : installation hook script to fetch the external dependencies via npm

: installation hook script to fetch the external dependencies via spec : test suite using Jasmine ( 2.5.2 ), also passes on (WebKit) Web SQL on Android, iOS, Safari desktop browser, and Chrome desktop browser

: test suite using Jasmine ( ), also passes on (WebKit) Web SQL on Android, iOS, Safari desktop browser, and Chrome desktop browser tests : very simple Jasmine test suite that is run on Circle CI (Android platform) and Travis CI (iOS platform) (used as a placeholder)

Contributing

Community

Testimonials of apps that are using this plugin would be especially helpful.

Reporting issues in litehelpers / Cordova-sqlcipher-adapter / issues can help improve the quality of this plugin.

Code

WARNING: Please do NOT propose changes from your default branch. Contributions may be rebased using git rebase or git cherry-pick and not merged.

Patches with bug fixes are helpful, especially when submitted with test code.

Other enhancements welcome for consideration, when submitted with test code and are working for all supported platforms. Increase of complexity should be avoided.

All contributions may be reused by @brodybits under another license in the future. Efforts will be taken to give credit for major contributions but it will not be guaranteed.

Project restructuring, i.e. moving files and/or directories around, should be avoided if possible.

If you see a need for restructuring, it is better to first discuss it in new issue where alternatives can be discussed before reaching a conclusion. If you want to propose a change to the project structure: Remember to make (and use) a special branch within your fork from which you can send the proposed restructuring; Always use git mv to move files & directories; Never mix a move/rename operation with any other changes in the same commit.



