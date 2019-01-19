openbase logo
cordova-splash

by Alex Disler
1.0.0 (see all)

Automatic splash screen generator for Cordova

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

319

GitHub Stars

448

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

cordova-splash

Automatic splash screen generator for Cordova. Create a splash screen once in the root folder of your Cordova project and use cordova-splash to automatically crop and copy it for all the platforms your project supports (currenty works with iOS, Android and Windows 10).

The splash screen image should be 2208x2208 px with a center square of about 1200x1200 px. The image may be cropped around the center square. You can also use larger images with similar proportions.

Installation

$ sudo npm install cordova-splash -g

If you are using an older version of cordova (before 7.x):

$ sudo npm install cordova-splash@0.12.0 -g

Requirements

Usage

Create a splash.png file in the root folder of your cordova project and run:

$ cordova-splash

You also can specify manually a location for your config.xml or splash.png:

$ cordova-splash --config=config.xml --splash=splash.png

If you run a old version of Cordova for iOS and you need your files in /Resources/icons/, use this option:

$ cordova-splash --xcode-old

Notes:

  • Your config.ml file will not be updated by the tool (because images are automatically created in the good folders)
  • Therefore, in your config.xml, be sure to remove all lines looking like <splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-mdpi.png" density="land-mdpi"/>

Icons

Check out cordova-icon

License

MIT

