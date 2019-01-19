Automatic splash screen generator for Cordova. Create a splash screen once in the root folder of your Cordova project and use cordova-splash to automatically crop and copy it for all the platforms your project supports (currenty works with iOS, Android and Windows 10).
The splash screen image should be 2208x2208 px with a center square of about 1200x1200 px. The image may be cropped around the center square. You can also use larger images with similar proportions.
$ sudo npm install cordova-splash -g
If you are using an older version of cordova (before 7.x):
$ sudo npm install cordova-splash@0.12.0 -g
brew install imagemagick, Debian/Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install imagemagick, Windows: See here, install "Legacy tools")
Create a
splash.png file in the root folder of your cordova project and run:
$ cordova-splash
You also can specify manually a location for your
config.xml or
splash.png:
$ cordova-splash --config=config.xml --splash=splash.png
If you run a old version of Cordova for iOS and you need your files in
/Resources/icons/, use this option:
$ cordova-splash --xcode-old
config.ml file will not be updated by the tool (because images are automatically created in the good folders)
config.xml, be sure to remove all lines looking like
<splash src="res/screen/android/splash-land-mdpi.png" density="land-mdpi"/>
Check out cordova-icon
MIT