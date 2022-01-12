Cross-platform plugin for Cordova / PhoneGap to to easily send SMS. Available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone 8 and Windows 10 Universal.
Using the Cordova CLI and NPM, run:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-sms-plugin
It is also possible to install via repo url directly (unstable), run :
cordova plugin add https://github.com/cordova-sms/cordova-sms-plugin.git
HTML
<input id="numberTxt" placeholder="Enter mobile number" value="" type="tel" />
<textarea id="messageTxt" placeholder="Enter message"></textarea>
<input type="button" onclick="app.sendSms()" value="Send SMS" />
Javascript
var app = {
sendSms: function() {
var number = document.getElementById('numberTxt').value.toString(); /* iOS: ensure number is actually a string */
var message = document.getElementById('messageTxt').value;
console.log("number=" + number + ", message= " + message);
//CONFIGURATION
var options = {
replaceLineBreaks: false, // true to replace \n by a new line, false by default
android: {
intent: 'INTENT' // send SMS with the native android SMS messaging
//intent: '' // send SMS without opening any other app, require : android.permission.SEND_SMS and android.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE
}
};
var success = function () { alert('Message sent successfully'); };
var error = function (e) { alert('Message Failed:' + e); };
sms.send(number, message, options, success, error);
}
};
On Android, two extra functions are exposed to know whether or not an app has permission and to request permission to send SMS (Android Marshmallow +).
var app = {
checkSMSPermission: function() {
var success = function (hasPermission) {
if (hasPermission) {
sms.send(...);
}
else {
// show a helpful message to explain why you need to require the permission to send a SMS
// read http://developer.android.com/training/permissions/requesting.html#explain for more best practices
}
};
var error = function (e) { alert('Something went wrong:' + e); };
sms.hasPermission(success, error);
},
requestSMSPermission: function() {
var success = function (hasPermission) {
if (!hasPermission) {
sms.requestPermission(function() {
console.log('[OK] Permission accepted')
}, function(error) {
console.info('[WARN] Permission not accepted')
// Handle permission not accepted
})
}
};
var error = function (e) { alert('Something went wrong:' + e); };
sms.hasPermission(success, error);
}
};
sms is undefined
Please go through all the closed issues about this subject. The issue is mostly coming from the way you installed the plugin, please double check everything before opening another issue.
If sending a SMS is a core feature of your application and you would like to send a SMS with
options = { android: { intent: '' } }, you need to fill this form. If it is not a core feature of your application, you have to use
options = { android: { intent: 'INTENT' } }. Please, read this page to learn more.
cannot find symbol: cordova.hasPermission(string)
You need to update
cordova-android to the latest version (recommended), or at least to the version 5.1.1.
cordova platform update android or
cordova platform update android@5.1.1
Yes, the plugin is available, please see instructions here: http://docs.phonegap.com/phonegap-build/configuring/plugins/. Use the npm or github source.
You can't receive SMS via this plugin. This plugin only sends SMS.
Please read #issue 26
Make sure the
number argument passed is converted to string first using either
String(number) or
number.toString(). Notice that
toString() won't work if the number argument is
null or
undefined.
compile:
[javac] Compiling 4 source files to /Users/username/MyProject/platforms/android/bin/classes
[javac] /Users/username/MyProject/platforms/android/src/org/apache/cordova/plugin/sms/Sms.java:15: cannot find symbol
[javac] symbol : class Telephony
[javac] location: package android.provider
[javac] import android.provider.Telephony;
[javac] ^
[javac] /Users/username/MyProject/platforms/android/src/org/apache/cordova/plugin/sms/Sms.java:60: cannot find symbol
[javac] symbol : variable KITKAT
[javac] location: class android.os.Build.VERSION_CODES
[javac] if(Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.KITKAT) {
[javac] ^
[javac] /Users/username/MyProject/platforms/android/src/org/apache/cordova/plugin/sms/Sms.java:61: package Telephony does not exist
[javac] String defaultSmsPackageName = Telephony.Sms.getDefaultSmsPackage(this.cordova.getActivity());
[javac] ^
[javac] 3 errors
BUILD FAILED
The problem is that you need to make sure that you set the target to android-19 or later in your ./platforms/android/project.properties file like this:
# Project target.
target=android-19
This isn't possible on iOS. It requires that you show the user the native sms composer, to be able to send an sms.
If your app is successful or if you are working for a company, please consider donating some beer money 🍺:
Keep in mind that I am maintaining this repository on my free time so thank you for considering a donation. 👍
I believe that everything is working, feel free to put in an issue or to fork and make pull requests if you want to add a new feature.
Things you can fix:
Thanks for considering contributing to this project.
Ask, or pick an issue and comment on it announcing your desire to work on it. Ideally wait until we assign it to you to minimize work duplication.
Search existing issues before raising a new one.
Include as much detail as possible.
Make it clear in the issue tracker what you are working on, so that someone else doesn't duplicate the work.
Use a feature branch, not master.
Rebase your feature branch onto origin/master before raising the PR.
Keep up to date with changes in master so your PR is easy to merge.
Be descriptive in your PR message: what is it for, why is it needed, etc.
Make sure the tests pass
Squash related commits as much as possible.
Try to match the existing indent style.
Don't mix platform-specific stuff into the main code.
The MIT License (MIT)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.