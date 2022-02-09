Simulates your Apache Cordova application in the browser.
npm install -g cordova-simulate
From the command line anywhere within a Cordova project, enter the following:
simulate [<platform>] [--device=<DEVICE_ID>] [--corsproxy=<true|false>] [--dir=<DIR>] [--livereload=<true|false>] [--port=<PORT>] [--forceprepare=<true|false>] [--simhostui=<SIM_HOST_UI_MODULE_PATH>] [--simulationpath=<SIMULATION_PATH>] [--target=<BROWSER>] [--lang=<LANG>] [--theme=<THEME>] [--middleware=<MIDDLEWARE_PATH>] [--generateids=<true|false>] [--spaurlrewrites=<true|false>]
See parameters description in the API section.
Use
require('cordova-simulate') to launch a simulation via the API:
var simulate = require('cordova-simulate');
simulate(opts);
Where
opts is an object with the following properties (all optional):
browser.
android devices are
Nexus4,
Nexus6,
Nexus7,
Nexus10,
OptimusL70,
G5,
GalaxyNote7
and
GalaxyS5. Supported
ios devices are
iPhone4,
iPhone5,
iPhone6,
iPhone6Plus,
iPad and
iPadPro.
Supported
windows devices are
Lumia930,
Lumia950 and
SurfacePro. Supported generic devices (which will use the
browser platform) are
Generic320x480,
Generic320x568,
Generic360x640,
Generic384x640,
Generic412x732,
Generic768x1024,
Generic800x1280 and
Generic1920x1080.
default,
chrome,
chromium,
edge,
firefox,
ie,
opera,
safari.
8000.
cs (Czech),
de (German),
es (Spanish),
fr (French),
it (Italian),
ja (Japanese),
ko (Korean),
pl (Polish),
pt (Portuguese),
ru (Russian),
tr (Turkish),
zh-Hans (Simplified Chinese) and
zh-Hant (Traditional Chinese).
Additional tags are ignored (for example,
de-DE is treated as
de).
src/sim-host/ui.
false to disable live reload. Defaults to
true.
true to force a
cordova prepare whenever a file changes during live reload. If this is
false, the server will simply copy the changed file to the platform rather than doing a
cordova prepare. Ignored if live reload is disabled. Defaults to
false.
true.
false to disable the simulation of touch events in App-Host. Defaults to
true.
projectRoot/simulate.
Plugin Simulation.
false.
200ms.
true to fix page refreshing in case the default application URL (
/index.html) in the browser was changed by the router in single page applications. Defaults to
false.
Calling
simulate() will launch your app in the browser, and open a second browser window displaying UI (the simulation host) that allows you to configure how plugins in your app respond.
Note for live reload: Changes to files such as images, stylesheets and other resources are propagated to the running app without a full page reload. Other changes, such as those to scripts and HTML files, trigger a full page reload.
This preview version currently includes built-in support for the following Cordova plugins:
It also allows for plugins to define their own UI. To add simulation support to a plugin, follow these steps:
git clone https://github.com/microsoft/cordova-simulate.git), as it contains useful example code (see
src/plugins).
src/simulation. Follow the file naming conventions seen in the built-in plugins.
In your plugin project, add a
simulation folder under
src, then add any of the following files:
sim-host-panels.html
sim-host-dialogs.html
sim-host.js
sim-host-handlers.js
app-host.js
app-host-handlers.js
app-host-clobbers.js
sim-host-panels.html
This defines panels that will appear in the simulation host UI. At the top level, it should contain one or more
cordova-panel elements. The
cordova-panel element should have an
id which is unique to the plugin (so the plugin
name is one possibility, or the shortened version for common plugins (like just
camera instead of
cordova-plugin-camera). It should also have a
caption attribute which defines the caption of the panel.
The contents of the
cordova-panel element can be regular HTML, or the various custom elements which are supported
(see the existing plugin files for more details).
This file shouldn't contain any JavaScript (including inline event handlers), nor should it link any JavaScript files.
Any JavaScript required can be provided in the standard JavaScript files described below, or in additional JavaScript
files that can be included using
require().
sim-host-dialogs.html
This defines any dialogs that will be used (dialogs are simple modal popups - such as used for the Camera plugin). At
the top level it should contain one or more
cordova-dialog elements. Each of these must have
id and
caption
attributes (as for
sim-host-panels.html). The
id will be used in calls to
dialog.showDialog() and
dialog.hideDialog() (see cordova-simulate/src/plugins/cordova-plugin-camera/sim-host.js
for example code).
Other rules for this file are the same as for
sim-host-panels.html.
sim-host.js
This file should contain code to initialize your UI. For example - attach event handlers, populate lists etc. It should
set
module.exports to one of the following:
initialize method, like this:
module.exports = {
initialize: function () {
// Your initialization code here.
}
};
initialize method. This function will be passed a single parameter -
messages - which is a plugin messaging object that can be used to communicate between
sim-host and
app-host.
This form is used when the plugin requires that
messages object - otherwise the simple form can be used. For example:
module.exports = function (messages) {
return {
initialize: function () {
// Your initialization code here.
}
};
};
In both cases, the code currently executes in the context of the overall simulation host HTML document. You can use
getElementById() or
querySelector() etc to reference elements in your panel to attach events etc. In the future,
this will change and there will be a well defined, limited, asynchronous API for manipulating elements in your
simulation UI.
sim-host-handlers.js
This file defines handlers for plugin
exec calls. It should return an object in the following form:
{
service1: {
action1: function (success, error, args) {
// exec handler
},
action2: function (success, error, args) {
// exec handler
}
},
service2: {
action1: function (success, error, args) {
// exec handler
},
action2: function (success, error, args) {
// exec handler
}
}
}
It can define handlers for any number of service/action combinations. As for
sim-host.js, it can return the object
either by;
app-host.js
This file is injected into the app itself (as part of a single, combined,
app-host.js file). Typically, it would
contain code to respond to messages from
sim-host code, and as such
module.exports should be set a function that
takes a single
messages parameter. It doesn't need to return anything.
app-host-handlers.js
This file is to provide
app-host side handling of
exec calls (if an
exec call is handled on the
app-host side,
then it doesn't need to be handled on the
sim-host side, and in fact any
sim-host handler will be ignored). The
format is the same as
sim-host-handlers.js.
app-host-clobbers.js
This file provides support for "clobbering" built in JavaScript objects. It's form is similar to
app-host-handlers.js,
expect that the returned object defines what you are clobbering. For example, the built-in support for the
geolocation
plugin uses this to support simulating geolocation even when the plugin isn't present in the app (just like
Ripple
does), by returning the following:
{
navigator: {
geolocation: {
getCurrentPosition: function (successCallback, errorCallback, options) {
// Blah blah blah
},
watchPosition: function (successCallback, errorCallback, options) {
// Blah blah blah
}
}
}
}
A
messages object is provided to all standard JavaScript files on both the
app-host and
sim-host side of things.
It provides the following methods:
messages.call(method, param1, param2 ...): Calls a method implemented on "the other side" (that were registered by
calling
messages.register()) and returns a promise for the return value, that is fulfilled when the method returns.
messages.register(method, handler): Registers a method handler, which can be called via
messages.call().
messages.emit(message, data): Emits a message with data (scalar value or JavaScript object) which will be received by
any code that registers for it (in both
app-host and
sim-host).
messages.on(message, handler): Register interest in a particular message.
messages.off(message, handler): Un-register interest in a particular message.
Note that:
app-host to
sim-host or vice versa (that is, a call from
app-host can only be
handled by a method registered on
sim-host, and vice versa).
