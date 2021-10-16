This module provides a JavaScript API to serve up a Cordova application in the browser.

API Example:

const cordovaServe = require ( 'cordova-serve' )(); cordovaServe.launchServer(options); cordovaServe.servePlatform(platform, options); cordovaServe.launchBrowser(options);

API Methods

Launches a local HTTP server.

Code Example:

const cordovaServe = require ( 'cordova-serve' )(); cordovaServe.launchServer(options).then( function ( ) { const { server, port, root } = cordovaServe; ... }, error => { console .log( `An error occurred: ${error} ` ); });

Parameters:

options: described below in the following section "launchServer & servePlatform Options".

Return:

Returns a resolved or rejected promise depending on if the server had launched successfully.

On a fulfilled promise, the following properties are available on the returned object:

Property Description serve The Node http.Server instance. root The root that was specified, or cwd if none specified. port The port that was used. (Either the requested port, the default port of 8000 , or the incremented value of the chosen port when the chosen port is already in use).

Launches a server that serves up any Cordova platform (e.g. browser , android , etc) from the current project.

Code Example:

const cordovaServe = require ( 'cordova-serve' )(); cordovaServe.servePlatform(platform, options).then( () => { const { server, port, projectRoot, root } = cordovaServe; ... }, error => { console .log( `An error occurred: ${error} ` ); });

Parameters:

options: described below in the following section "launchServer & servePlatform Options".

Return:

Note that for servePlatform() , the root value should be a Cordova project's root folder or any folder within it. servePlatform() will replace it with the platform's www_dir folder. If this value is not specified, the cwd will be used.

Returns a resolved or rejected promise depending on if the server had launched successfully.

On a fulfilled promise, the following properties are available on the returned object:

Property Description serve The Node http.Server instance. root The requested platform's www folder. projectRoot The root folder of the Cordova project. port The used port. requested port, the default port 8000 , or incremented value of the chosen port when already in use).

Launches a browser window pointing to the specified URL.

Code Example:

const cordovaServe = require ( 'cordova-serve' )(); cordovaServe.launchBrowser(options).then( stdout => { console .log( `Browser was launched successfully: ${stdout} ` ); }, error => { console .log( `An error occurred: ${error} ` ); } );

Parameters:

options (optional):

Options Description url The URL to open in the browser. target The browser identifier to launch. Valid identifier: chrome , chromium , firefox , ie , opera , safari . (Default: chrome .)

Return:

Returns a resolved or rejected promise depending on if the browser had launched successfully.

launchServer & servePlatform Options

The options object passed to launchServer() and servePlatform() supports the following values (all optional):