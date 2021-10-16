This module provides a JavaScript API to serve up a Cordova application in the browser.
API Example:
const cordovaServe = require('cordova-serve')();
cordovaServe.launchServer(options);
cordovaServe.servePlatform(platform, options);
cordovaServe.launchBrowser(options);
launchServer()
Launches a local HTTP server.
Code Example:
const cordovaServe = require('cordova-serve')();
cordovaServe.launchServer(options).then(function () {
const { server, port, root } = cordovaServe;
...
}, error => {
console.log(`An error occurred: ${error}`);
});
Parameters:
Return:
Returns a resolved or rejected promise depending on if the server had launched successfully.
On a fulfilled promise, the following properties are available on the returned object:
|Property
|Description
serve
|The Node
http.Server instance.
root
|The
root that was specified, or
cwd if none specified.
port
|The port that was used. (Either the requested port, the default port of
8000, or the incremented value of the chosen port when the chosen port is already in use).
servePlatform()
Launches a server that serves up any Cordova platform (e.g.
browser,
android, etc) from the current project.
Code Example:
const cordovaServe = require('cordova-serve')();
cordovaServe.servePlatform(platform, options).then(() => {
const { server, port, projectRoot, root } = cordovaServe;
...
}, error => {
console.log(`An error occurred: ${error}`);
});
Parameters:
Return:
Note that for
servePlatform(), the
root value should be a Cordova project's root folder or any folder within it.
servePlatform() will replace it with the platform's
www_dir folder. If this value is not specified, the cwd will be used.
Returns a resolved or rejected promise depending on if the server had launched successfully.
On a fulfilled promise, the following properties are available on the returned object:
|Property
|Description
serve
|The Node
http.Server instance.
root
|The requested platform's
www folder.
projectRoot
|The root folder of the Cordova project.
port
|The used port. requested port, the default port
8000, or incremented value of the chosen port when already in use).
launchBrowser()
Launches a browser window pointing to the specified URL.
Code Example:
const cordovaServe = require('cordova-serve')();
cordovaServe.launchBrowser(options).then(
stdout => {
console.log(`Browser was launched successfully: ${stdout}`);
},
error => {
console.log(`An error occurred: ${error}`);
}
);
Parameters:
|Options
|Description
url
|The URL to open in the browser.
target
|The browser identifier to launch. Valid identifier:
chrome,
chromium,
firefox,
ie,
opera,
safari. (Default:
chrome.)
Return:
Returns a resolved or rejected promise depending on if the browser had launched successfully.
The
options object passed to
launchServer() and
servePlatform() supports the following values (all optional):
|Options
|Description
root
|The file path on the local file system that is used as the root for the server, for default mapping of URL path to the local file system path.
port
|The port for the server. Note that if this port is already in use, it will be incremented until a free port is found.
router
|An
ExpressJS router. If provided, this will be attached before default static handling.
noLogOutput
|If true, all log output will be turned off.
noServerInfo
|If
true, the
Static file server running on... message will not be outputed.
events
|An
EventEmitter to use for logging. If provided, logging will be output using
events.emit('log', msg). If not provided,
console.log() will be used. Note that nothing will be output in either case if
noLogOutput is
true.