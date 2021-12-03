This tool will crop and resize JPEG and PNG source images to generate icons and splash screens for modern iOS, Android, and Windows.
cordova-res was developed for use with Cordova, but Capacitor and other native runtimes are supported.
$ npm install -g cordova-res
cordova-res expects a Cordova project structure such as:
resources/
├── android
| ├── icon-background.png
| └── icon-foreground.png
├── icon.png
└── splash.png
config.xml
resources/icon.(png|jpg) must be at least 1024×1024px
resources/splash.(png|jpg) must be at least 2732×2732px
config.xml is optional. If present, the generated images are registered accordingly
To generate resources with all the default options, just run:
$ cordova-res
cordova-res accepts a platform for the first argument. If specified, resources are generated only for that platform:
$ cordova-res ios
Otherwise, if
config.xml exists,
cordova-res will look for platforms (e.g.
<platform name="ios">) and generate resources only for the configured platforms.
See the help documentation on the command line with the
--help flag.
$ cordova-res --help
Android Adaptive Icons are also supported. If you choose to use them, create the following additional file(s):
resources/android/icon-foreground.png must be at least 432×432px
resources/android/icon-background.png must be at least 432×432px
A color may also be used for the icon background by specifying the
--icon-background-source option with a hex color code, e.g.
--icon-background-source '#FFFFFF'.
Regular Android icons will still be generated as a fallback for Android devices that do not support adaptive icons.
📝 Note: For Cordova apps, Cordova 9+ and
cordova-android 8+ is required.
To use
cordova-res in Capacitor and other native runtimes, it is recommended to use
--skip-config (skips reading & writing to Cordova's
config.xml file) and
--copy (copies generated resources into native projects).
For example, to generate icons and splash screens for iOS and Android in Capacitor, run:
$ cordova-res ios --skip-config --copy
$ cordova-res android --skip-config --copy
You can use
--ios-project and
--android-project to specify the native project directories into which these resources are copied. By default,
cordova-res copies Android resources into
android/ and iOS resources into
ios/ (the directories Capacitor uses).
To avoid committing large generated images to your repository, you can add the
following lines to your
.gitignore:
resources/android/icon
resources/android/splash
resources/ios/icon
resources/ios/splash
resources/windows/icon
resources/windows/splash
cordova-res can be used programmatically.
const run = require('cordova-res');
await run();
run() takes an options object described by the interface
Options. If options are provided, resources are generated in an explicit, opt-in manner. In the following example, only Android icons and iOS splash screens are generated.
import { Options, run } from 'cordova-res';
const options: Options = {
directory: '/path/to/project',
resourcesDirectory: 'resources',
logstream: process.stdout, // Any WritableStream
platforms: {
android: { icon: { sources: ['resources/icon.png'] } },
ios: { splash: { sources: ['resources/splash.png'] } },
},
};
await run(options);