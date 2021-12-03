Resource Generator

This tool will crop and resize JPEG and PNG source images to generate icons and splash screens for modern iOS, Android, and Windows. cordova-res was developed for use with Cordova, but Capacitor and other native runtimes are supported.

Install

$ npm install -g cordova-res

Usage

cordova-res expects a Cordova project structure such as:

resources/ ├── android | ├── icon-background.png | └── icon-foreground.png ├── icon.png └── splash.png config.xml

resources/icon.(png|jpg) must be at least 1024×1024px

must be at least 1024×1024px resources/splash.(png|jpg) must be at least 2732×2732px

must be at least 2732×2732px config.xml is optional. If present, the generated images are registered accordingly

To generate resources with all the default options, just run:

$ cordova-res

cordova-res accepts a platform for the first argument. If specified, resources are generated only for that platform:

$ cordova-res ios

Otherwise, if config.xml exists, cordova-res will look for platforms (e.g. <platform name="ios"> ) and generate resources only for the configured platforms.

Documentation

See the help documentation on the command line with the --help flag.

$ cordova-res -- help

Adaptive Icons

Android Adaptive Icons are also supported. If you choose to use them, create the following additional file(s):

resources/android/icon-foreground.png must be at least 432×432px

must be at least 432×432px resources/android/icon-background.png must be at least 432×432px

A color may also be used for the icon background by specifying the --icon-background-source option with a hex color code, e.g. --icon-background-source '#FFFFFF' .

Regular Android icons will still be generated as a fallback for Android devices that do not support adaptive icons.

📝 Note: For Cordova apps, Cordova 9+ and cordova-android 8+ is required.

Capacitor

To use cordova-res in Capacitor and other native runtimes, it is recommended to use --skip-config (skips reading & writing to Cordova's config.xml file) and --copy (copies generated resources into native projects).

For example, to generate icons and splash screens for iOS and Android in Capacitor, run:

$ cordova-res ios --skip-config --copy $ cordova-res android --skip-config --copy

You can use --ios-project and --android-project to specify the native project directories into which these resources are copied. By default, cordova-res copies Android resources into android/ and iOS resources into ios/ (the directories Capacitor uses).

Tips

To avoid committing large generated images to your repository, you can add the following lines to your .gitignore :

resources/android/ icon resources/android/splash resources/ios/ icon resources/ios/splash resources/windows/ icon resources/windows/splash

Programmatic API

cordova-res can be used programmatically.

CommonJS Example

const run = require ( 'cordova-res' ); await run();

TypeScript Example

run() takes an options object described by the interface Options . If options are provided, resources are generated in an explicit, opt-in manner. In the following example, only Android icons and iOS splash screens are generated.

import { Options, run } from 'cordova-res' ; const options: Options = { directory: '/path/to/project' , resourcesDirectory: 'resources' , logstream: process.stdout, platforms: { android: { icon: { sources: [ 'resources/icon.png' ] } }, ios: { splash: { sources: [ 'resources/splash.png' ] } }, }, }; await run(options);

