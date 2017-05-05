openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpf

cordova-promise-fs

by Mark Marijnissen
1.2.5 (see all)

Wraps the Cordova File API in convenient functions (that return a Promise)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cordova-promise-fs

Wraps the Cordova (and Chrome) File API in convenient functions (that return a Promise)

Are you entangled in a async callback mess to get even the simplest task done? Wait no longer -- here is cordova-promise-fs!

Getting started

  # fetch code using bower
  bower install cordova-promise-fs
  bower install bluebird # a library that follows the Promise/A+ spec

  # ...or npm...
  npm install cordova-promise-fs
  npm install bluebird # a library that follows the Promise/A+ spec

  # install Cordova and plugins
  cordova platform add ios
  cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file
  cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file-transfer # optional

IMPORTANT: For iOS, use Cordova 3.7.0 or higher (due to a bug that affects requestFileSystem).

Or just download and include CordovaPromiseFS.js.

Usage

Initialize & configuration

var fs = CordovaPromiseFS({
  persistent: true, // or false
  storageSize: 20*1024*1024, // storage size in bytes, default 20MB
  concurrency: 3 // how many concurrent uploads/downloads?
  Promise: require('promiscuous') // Your favorite Promise/A+ library!
});

The Promise option expects a Promise library that follows the Promise/A+ spec, such as bluebird (github, download), promiscuous (github,file) or Angular's $q.

Note on concurrency: Concurrent uploads/downloads completely trash your mobile application. That's why I've put a concurrency limit on the number of downloads/uploads. Meteor sets this number on 30. In my experimental testing, I found 3 much more reasonable.

Browsing files

fs.exists(filename)       // checks if file exists. returns fileEntry or false.
fs.file(filename)         // returns a fileEntry
fs.dir(path)              // returns a dirEntry
fs.list(path,optionString)// return array with filenames (including path)

optionString = 'r'        // recursive list
optionString = 'd'        // only list directories
optionString = 'f'        // only list files
optionString = 'e'        // return results as FileEntry/DirectoryEntry (instead as path-string)
optionString = 'rfe'      // mix options! return entries of all files, recursively

Reading files

fs.read(filename)         // returns text-content of a file
fs.readJSON(filename)     // returns JSON-parsed contents of a file
fs.toUrl(filename)        // returns URL to be used in js/html/css (file://....)
fs.toInternalURL(filename)// returns cordova internal URL (cdvfile://....)
fs.toDataURL(filename)    // returns Base64 encoded Data URI

Writing files

fs.write(filename,data)   // writes a Blob, a String, or data (as JSON). Ensures directory exists.

File operations

fs.create(filename)       // creates a file
fs.ensure(path)           // ensures directory exists
fs.move(src,dest)         // move from src to dist. Ensures dest directory exists.
fs.moveDir(src,dest)
fs.copy(src,dest)         // copy from src to dist. Ensures dest directory exists.
fs.remove(src)            // removes file. Resolves even if file was already removed.
fs.remove(src,true)       // removes file. Rejects when file does not exist.
fs.removeDir(path)

Upload and download

FileTransfers with automatric retry and concurrency limit!

var promise = fs.upload(source,destination,[options],[onprogress]);
var promise = fs.upload(source,destination,[onprogress]);
var promise = fs.download(source,destination,[options],[onprogress]);
var promise = fs.download(source,destination,[onprogress]);

options.trustAllHosts
options.retry = [1000,2000,3000] // retry attemps: millisecond to wait before trying again.
// plus all normal cordova-file-transfer options

// upload/download augments the promise with two extra functions:
promise.progress(function(progressEvent){...})
promise.abort();

// Gotcha: progress and abort() are unchainable;
fs.upload(...).then(...)  // won't return the augmented promise, just an ordinary one!

Utilities

fs.fs // returns promise for the FileSystem
fs.filename(path) // converts path to filename (last part after /)
fs.dirname(path) // converts path dirname (everything except part after last /)
fs.deviceready // deviceready promise
fs.options // options
fs.isCordova // is Cordova App?

Normalized path

In CordovaPromiseFS, all filenames and paths are normalized:

  • Directories should end with a /.
  • Filenames and directories should never start with a /.
  • "./" is converted to ""
  • ".." and "." are resolved.

This allows you to concatenate normalized paths, i.e.

normalize('dir1/dir2') === normalize('dir1') + normalize('dir2') === 'dir1/dir2/';

If you're storing or saving paths, it is recommended to normalize them first to avoid comparison problems. (i.e. paths are not recognized as the same because of a missing trailing slash).

Beware: the original entry.fullPath might return a path which starts with a /. This causes problems on Android, i.e.

var path = filesystem.root.fullPath; // returns something starting with a `/`
filesystem.root.getDirectory(path); // NullPointer error in android. Stupid!

This problem is solved in CordovaPromiseFS.

Changelog

1.2.5 (05/05/2017)

  • Added Crosswalk
  • Bugfix: list will return more than 100 entries

1.1.0 (05/05/2016)

  • Fixed bug: download/upload support for different Cordova FileSystems.

1.0.0 (07/02/2016)

  • Fixed bug in list function, thanks @sebastian-greco
  • Improved code readability of transfer, thanks @youjenli
  • There is no this, thanks @m0ppers
  • Accept string as FileSystem, thanks @dortzur
  • Normalize ".." in paths, thanks @starquake

0.13.0 (16/09/2015)

  • Merged pull request from @Ijzerenhein. Fixed Chrome Persistent storage quota issue and added directory methods.

0.12.0 (17/03/2015)

  • Merged pull request from @jakgra. Now you can write to hidden folders on Android. Thanks!

0.11.0 (17/03/2015)

  • Minor improvements in upload

0.10.0 (21/12/2014)

  • Support for other fileSystems (undocumented hack)

0.9.0 (28/11/2014)

  • Normalize path everywhere.

0.8.0 (27/11/2014)

  • Added test-suite, fixed few minor bugs.

0.7.0 (14/11/2014)

  • bugfix toInternalURL functions and fix download argument order

0.6.0 (13/11/2014)

  • Chrome Support!

0.5.0 (06/11/2014)

  • Use webpack for the build proces
  • Fixed many small bugs

0.4.0 (06/11/2014)

  • Various small changes
  • Added CordovaPromiseFS.js for everybody who does not use Browserify/Webpack

0.3.0 (05/11/2014)

  • Added list options (list recursively, only files, only directories, return result as entries)

0.2.0 (05/11/2014)

  • Added upload and download methods with concurrency limit

Contribute

Convert CommonJS to a browser-version:

npm install webpack -g
npm run-script prepublish

Run tests: Navigate to /test/index.html, for example:

npm install static -g
static .
# http://localhost:8080/test/index.html

Feel free to contribute to this project in any way. The easiest way to support this project is by giving it a star.

Contact

© 2014 - Mark Marijnissen

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial