Wraps the Cordova (and Chrome) File API in convenient functions (that return a Promise)

Are you entangled in a async callback mess to get even the simplest task done? Wait no longer -- here is cordova-promise-fs!

Getting started

bower install cordova-promise-fs bower install bluebird npm install cordova-promise-fs npm install bluebird cordova platform add ios cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file-transfer

IMPORTANT: For iOS, use Cordova 3.7.0 or higher (due to a bug that affects requestFileSystem).

Or just download and include CordovaPromiseFS.js.

Usage

Initialize & configuration

var fs = CordovaPromiseFS({ persistent : true , storageSize : 20 * 1024 * 1024 , concurrency : 3 Promise : require ( 'promiscuous' ) });

The Promise option expects a Promise library that follows the Promise/A+ spec, such as bluebird (github, download), promiscuous (github,file) or Angular's $q.

Note on concurrency: Concurrent uploads/downloads completely trash your mobile application. That's why I've put a concurrency limit on the number of downloads/uploads. Meteor sets this number on 30. In my experimental testing, I found 3 much more reasonable.

Browsing files

fs.exists(filename) fs.file(filename) fs.dir(path) fs.list(path,optionString) optionString = 'r' optionString = 'd' optionString = 'f' optionString = 'e' optionString = 'rfe'

Reading files

fs.read(filename) fs.readJSON(filename) fs.toUrl(filename) fs.toInternalURL(filename) fs.toDataURL(filename)

Writing files

fs.write(filename,data)

File operations

fs.create(filename) fs.ensure(path) fs.move(src,dest) fs.moveDir(src,dest) fs.copy(src,dest) fs.remove(src) fs.remove(src, true ) fs.removeDir(path)

Upload and download

FileTransfers with automatric retry and concurrency limit!

var promise = fs.upload(source,destination,[options],[onprogress]); var promise = fs.upload(source,destination,[onprogress]); var promise = fs.download(source,destination,[options],[onprogress]); var promise = fs.download(source,destination,[onprogress]); options.trustAllHosts options.retry = [ 1000 , 2000 , 3000 ] promise.progress( function ( progressEvent ) {...}) promise.abort(); fs.upload(...).then(...)

Utilities

fs.fs fs.filename(path) fs.dirname(path) fs.deviceready fs.options fs.isCordova

Normalized path

In CordovaPromiseFS, all filenames and paths are normalized:

Directories should end with a / .

. Filenames and directories should never start with a / .

. "./" is converted to ""

is converted to ".." and "." are resolved.

This allows you to concatenate normalized paths, i.e.

normalize( 'dir1/dir2' ) === normalize( 'dir1' ) + normalize( 'dir2' ) === 'dir1/dir2/' ;

If you're storing or saving paths, it is recommended to normalize them first to avoid comparison problems. (i.e. paths are not recognized as the same because of a missing trailing slash).

Beware: the original entry.fullPath might return a path which starts with a / . This causes problems on Android, i.e.

var path = filesystem.root.fullPath; filesystem.root.getDirectory(path);

This problem is solved in CordovaPromiseFS.

Changelog

Added Crosswalk

Bugfix: list will return more than 100 entries

Fixed bug: download/upload support for different Cordova FileSystems.

Fixed bug in list function, thanks @sebastian-greco

Improved code readability of transfer, thanks @youjenli

There is no this, thanks @m0ppers

Accept string as FileSystem, thanks @dortzur

Normalize ".." in paths, thanks @starquake

Merged pull request from @Ijzerenhein. Fixed Chrome Persistent storage quota issue and added directory methods.

Merged pull request from @jakgra. Now you can write to hidden folders on Android. Thanks!

Minor improvements in upload

Support for other fileSystems (undocumented hack)

Normalize path everywhere.

Added test-suite, fixed few minor bugs.

bugfix toInternalURL functions and fix download argument order

Chrome Support!

Use webpack for the build proces

for the build proces Fixed many small bugs

Various small changes

Added CordovaPromiseFS.js for everybody who does not use Browserify/Webpack

Added list options (list r ecursively, only f iles, only d irectories, return result as e ntries)

Added upload and download methods with concurrency limit

Contribute

Convert CommonJS to a browser-version:

npm install webpack -g npm run-script prepublish

Run tests: Navigate to /test/index.html , for example:

npm install static -g static .

