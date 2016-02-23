A Cordova plugin to unzip files in Android and iOS.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-zip
zip.unzip(<source zip>, <destination dir>, <callback>, [<progressCallback>]);
Both source and destination arguments can be URLs obtained from the HTML File interface or absolute paths to files on the device.
The callback argument will be executed when the unzip is complete, or when an error occurs. It will be called with a single argument, which will be 0 on success, or -1 on failure.
The progressCallback argument is optional and will be executed whenever a new ZipEntry has been extracted. E.g.:
var progressCallback = function(progressEvent) {
$( "#progressbar" ).progressbar("value", Math.round((progressEvent.loaded / progressEvent.total) * 100));
};
The values
loaded and
total are the number of compressed bytes processed and total. Total is the
file size of the zip file.