cordova-plugin-zip

by MobileChromeApps
3.1.0 (see all)

Zip plugin for Cordova apps

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cordova-plugin-zip

A Cordova plugin to unzip files in Android and iOS.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-zip

Usage

zip.unzip(<source zip>, <destination dir>, <callback>, [<progressCallback>]);

Both source and destination arguments can be URLs obtained from the HTML File interface or absolute paths to files on the device.

The callback argument will be executed when the unzip is complete, or when an error occurs. It will be called with a single argument, which will be 0 on success, or -1 on failure.

The progressCallback argument is optional and will be executed whenever a new ZipEntry has been extracted. E.g.:

var progressCallback = function(progressEvent) {
    $( "#progressbar" ).progressbar("value", Math.round((progressEvent.loaded / progressEvent.total) * 100));
};

The values loaded and total are the number of compressed bytes processed and total. Total is the file size of the zip file.

Release Notes

3.1.0 (Feb 23, 2016)

  • Updated SSZipArchive (ios lib) to 1.1

3.0.0 (May 1, 2015)

  • Updated SSZipArchive (ios lib) to 0.2.1
  • Update file plugin dependency to use npm version (cordova-plugin-file)

2.1.0 (May 1, 2014)

  • Added progress events
  • Fix iOS path handling when given file: URLs as src/target

