#Cordova YoutubeVideoPlayer Plugin
Play Youtube Videos in a native Video Player on Android & iOS.
This fork works on Android 6, and does not force landscape mode on Android.
iOS plugin uses XCDYouTubeKit by Cédric Luthi:
https://github.com/0xced/XCDYouTubeKit
Android version (up to 4.4) uses OpenYoutubeActivity by Keyes Labs:
https://code.google.com/p/android-youtube-player
Android version (5.0+) uses YouTube Android Player API: https://developers.google.com/youtube/android/player/reference/com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubePlayer
Android with YouTube App Version 111662130 requires a workaround to resolve an App issue: https://code.google.com/p/gdata-issues/issues/detail?id=8244
##Installation
cordova plugin add https://github.com/JonSmart/CordovaYoutubeVideoPlayer
##Usage
YoutubeVideoPlayer.openVideo('YOUTUBE_VIDEO_ID', function(result) { console.log('YoutubeVideoPlayer result = ' + result); });
For Android 5.0+ you will need to add the following to config.xml
<preference name="YouTubeDataApiKey" value="[YOUR YOUTUBE API]" />
with your own YouTube Key.
For more information: https://developers.google.com/youtube/v3/getting-started
The callback is called when the video window is closed. (Work in Progress - should be working for IOS).
##Author
Adrien Glitchbone
d0cz
trakout
##License
CordovaYoutubeVideoPlayer is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.
XCDYouTubeKit is available under the MIT license.
OpenYoutubeActivity is available under the Apache License 2.0.