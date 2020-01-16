#Cordova YoutubeVideoPlayer Plugin

Play Youtube Videos in a native Video Player on Android & iOS.

This fork works on Android 6, and does not force landscape mode on Android.

iOS plugin uses XCDYouTubeKit by Cédric Luthi:

https://github.com/0xced/XCDYouTubeKit

Android version (up to 4.4) uses OpenYoutubeActivity by Keyes Labs:

https://code.google.com/p/android-youtube-player

Android version (5.0+) uses YouTube Android Player API: https://developers.google.com/youtube/android/player/reference/com/google/android/youtube/player/YouTubePlayer

Android with YouTube App Version 111662130 requires a workaround to resolve an App issue: https://code.google.com/p/gdata-issues/issues/detail?id=8244

##Installation

cordova plugin add https://github.com/JonSmart/CordovaYoutubeVideoPlayer

##Usage

YoutubeVideoPlayer.openVideo( 'YOUTUBE_VIDEO_ID' , function ( result ) { console .log( 'YoutubeVideoPlayer result = ' + result); });

For Android 5.0+ you will need to add the following to config.xml

< preference name = "YouTubeDataApiKey" value = "[YOUR YOUTUBE API]" />

with your own YouTube Key.

For more information: https://developers.google.com/youtube/v3/getting-started

The callback is called when the video window is closed. (Work in Progress - should be working for IOS).

##Author

Adrien Glitchbone

d0cz

trakout

##License

CordovaYoutubeVideoPlayer is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more information.

XCDYouTubeKit is available under the MIT license.

OpenYoutubeActivity is available under the Apache License 2.0.