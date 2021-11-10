for Android, iOS, WP8, Windows and BlackBerry by Eddy Verbruggen
This plugin allows you to show a native Toast (a little text popup) on iOS, Android and WP8. It's great for showing a non intrusive native notification which is guaranteed always in the viewport of the browser.
Example usages:
iOS
A few styling options
Android
Windows Phone 8
Toast is compatible with Cordova Plugman, compatible with PhoneGap 3.0 CLI, here's how it works with the CLI (backup your project first!):
Using the Cordova CLI and the Cordova Plugin Registry
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-x-toast
$ cordova prepare
Or using the phonegap CLI
$ phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-x-toast
Toast.js is brought in automatically. There is no need to change or add anything in your html.
You'd better use the CLI, but here goes:
1. Add the following xml to your
config.xml in the root directory of your
www folder:
<!-- for iOS -->
<feature name="Toast">
<param name="ios-package" value="Toast" />
</feature>
<!-- for Android -->
<feature name="Toast">
<param name="android-package" value="nl.xservices.plugins.Toast" />
</feature>
<!-- for WP8 -->
<feature name="Toast">
<param name="wp-package" value="Toast"/>
</feature>
For iOS, you'll need to add the
QuartzCore.framework to your project (it's for automatically removing the Toast after a few seconds).
Click your project, Build Phases, Link Binary With Libraries, search for and add
QuartzCore.framework.
2. Grab a copy of Toast.js, add it to your project and reference it in
index.html:
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/Toast.js"></script>
3. Download the source files and copy them to your project.
iOS: Copy the two
.h and two
.m files to
platforms/ios/<ProjectName>/Plugins
Android: Copy
Toast.java to
platforms/android/src/nl/xservices/plugins (create the folders)
WP8: Copy
Toast.cs to
platforms/wp8/Plugins/nl.x-services.plugins.toast (create the folders)
Toast works with PhoneGap build too, but only with PhoneGap 3.0 and up.
Just add the following xml to your
config.xml to always use the latest version of this plugin:
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-x-toast" source="npm" />
Toast.js is brought in automatically. There is no need to change or add anything in your html.
You have two choices to make when showing a Toast: where to show it and for how long.
You can also use any of these convenience methods:
You can copy-paste these lines of code for a quick test:
<button onclick="window.plugins.toast.showShortTop('Hello there!', function(a){console.log('toast success: ' + a)}, function(b){alert('toast error: ' + b)})">Toast showShortTop</button>
<button onclick="window.plugins.toast.showLongBottom('Hello there!', function(a){console.log('toast success: ' + a)}, function(b){alert('toast error: ' + b)})">Toast showLongBottom</button>
<button onclick="window.plugins.toast.show('Hello there!', 'long', 'center', function(a){console.log('toast success: ' + a)}, function(b){alert('toast error: ' + b)})">Toast show long center</button>
Since 2.1.0 you can add pixels to move the toast up or down.
Note that
showWithOptions can be used instead of the functions above, but it's not useful unless you want to pass
addPixelsY.
function showBottom() {
window.plugins.toast.showWithOptions(
{
message: "hey there",
duration: "short", // which is 2000 ms. "long" is 4000. Or specify the nr of ms yourself.
position: "bottom",
addPixelsY: -40 // added a negative value to move it up a bit (default 0)
},
onSuccess, // optional
onError // optional
);
}
In case you want to hide a Toast manually, call this:
function hide() {
// this function takes an optional success callback, but you can do without just as well
window.plugins.toast.hide();
}
When the toast gets hidden, your success callback will be called (in case you have defined one) with the
event property equals to
hide (more details about the callback in the next section).
window.plugins.toast.showWithOptions({
message: 'My message',
// More config here...
},
//Success callback
function(args) {
console.log(args.event);
//This will print 'hide'
},
function(error) {
console.error('toast error: ', error);
}
);
On iOS and Android the success handler of your
show function will be notified (again) when the toast was tapped.
So the first time the success handler fires is when the toast is shown, and in case the user taps the toast it will be called again. You can distinguish between those events of course:
window.plugins.toast.showWithOptions(
{
message: "hey there",
duration: 1500, // ms
position: "bottom",
addPixelsY: -40, // (optional) added a negative value to move it up a bit (default 0)
data: {'foo':'bar'} // (optional) pass in a JSON object here (it will be sent back in the success callback below)
},
// implement the success callback
function(result) {
if (result && result.event) {
console.log("The toast was tapped or got hidden, see the value of result.event");
console.log("Event: " + result.event); // "touch" when the toast was touched by the user or "hide" when the toast geot hidden
console.log("Message: " + result.message); // will be equal to the message you passed in
console.log("data.foo: " + result.data.foo); // .. retrieve passed in data here
if (result.event === 'hide') {
console.log("The toast has been shown");
}
}
}
);
The success callback is useful when your toast is bound to a notification id in your backend and you have to mark it as
read when the toast is done, or to update the notifications counter for iOS. The usage of this will be defined by your application logic. Use the
result.data object to support your specific logic.
Since version 2.4.0 you can pass an optional
styling object to the plugin.
The defaults make sure the Toast looks the same as when you would not pass in the
styling object at all.
Note that on WP this object is currently ignored.
window.plugins.toast.showWithOptions({
message: "hey there",
duration: "short", // 2000 ms
position: "bottom",
styling: {
opacity: 0.75, // 0.0 (transparent) to 1.0 (opaque). Default 0.8
backgroundColor: '#FF0000', // make sure you use #RRGGBB. Default #333333
textColor: '#FFFF00', // Ditto. Default #FFFFFF
textSize: 20.5, // Default is approx. 13.
cornerRadius: 16, // minimum is 0 (square). iOS default 20, Android default 100
horizontalPadding: 20, // iOS default 16, Android default 50
verticalPadding: 16 // iOS default 12, Android default 30
}
});
Tip: if you need to pass different values for iOS and Android you can use fi. the device plugin
to determine the platform and pass
opacity: isAndroid() ? 0.7 : 0.9.
The WP8 implementation needs a little more work, but it's perfectly useable when you keep this in mind:
This plugin was enhanced for Plugman / PhoneGap Build by Eddy Verbruggen. The Android code was entirely created by me. For iOS most credits go to this excellent [Toast for iOS project by Charles Scalesse] (https://github.com/scalessec/Toast).
opacity for iOS.