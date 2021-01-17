WiFiWizard2 - 3.1.1

WifiWizard2 enables Wifi management for both Android and iOS applications within Cordova/Phonegap projects.

This project is a fork of the WifiWizard plugin with fixes and updates, as well as patches taken from the Cordova Network Manager plugin.

Version 3.0.0+ has undergone a TON of changes from the original fork (version 2.0), and the majority of method/functions have been changed. You can find the latest release of version 2 on the 2.1.x branch

The recommended version to use is the latest 3+ as that is the version that is actively maintained.

iOS has limited functionality as Apple's WifiManager equivalent is only available as a private API. Any app that used these features would not be allowed on the app store.

If you are an iOS developer, please consider helping us to resolve the open iOS issues

If you are an Android developer, please consider helping us to refactor the current code base

If you're a Cordova developer, please consider helping out this project, open a new issue, a PR, or contact me directly

Basics

This plugin creates the object WifiWizard2 and is accessible after deviceready has been fired, see Cordova deviceready Event Docs

document .addEventListener( 'deviceready' , function ( ) { }, false );

This is really only necessary if you plan on immediately invoking one of this plugin's methods/functions, as the majority of the time you would probably just call the method/function on say, a button click to scan for networks, etc. Basically if you are going to call something immediately when a webview is shown, make sure to add the event listener for deviceready before making that call, otherwise you probably don't need to.

Async Handling

Because Cordova exec calls are made asynchronously, all methods/functions return async promises. These functions will return the results, or a JavaScript error. You should use await and try/catch blocks (or .then and .catch ). See below for more details, and examples.

Callbacks are not longer supported in this plugin

Promises are handled by the Cordova PromisesPlugin as an ES6 polyfill if your application does not already define window.Promise

Demo Meteor Project

To test this plugin as well as provide some example code for others to work off of, I have created an example Meteor project you can find here:

https://github.com/tripflex/WifiWizard2Demo

This demo has examples of using both async functions (with async/await and try/catch blocks), as well as non async functions with .then and .catch

Android and IOS Permissions and Notes

In order to obtain scan results (to call scan or startScan then getScanResults ) your application must have the ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION Android Permission. You can do this by calling the requestPermission method detailed below, or this plugin will automagically do this for you when you call scan or startScan functions.

Newer versions of Android will not allow you to remove , update existing configuration, or disable networks that were not created by your application. If you are having issues using this features, with your device connected to your computer, run adb logcat to view Android Logs for specific error.

IOS Notes

iOS 12 and later, enable the Access WiFi Information capability for your app in Xcode. If you also want to use the iOS specific connection functions the Hotspot Configuration capability. When you enable this capability, Xcode automatically adds the Access WiFi Information entitlement to your entitlements file and App ID.

Ionic/Angular Notes

This plugin does not have @ionic/native typings (yet), in order to use it add this to just below your import list on your service: declare var WifiWizard2: any;

Global Functions

These are functions that can be used by both Android and iOS applications

WifiWizard2.getConnectedSSID()

Returns connected network SSID (only if connected) in success callback, otherwise fail callback will be called (if not connected or unable to retrieve)

This does NOT return the BSSID if unable to obtain SSID (like original WifiWizard did)

WifiWizard2.getConnectedBSSID()

Same as above, except BSSID (mac) is returned

WifiWizard2.timeout(delay)

delay should be time in milliseconds to delay

should be time in milliseconds to delay Helper async timeout delay, delay is optional, default is 2000ms = 2 seconds

is optional, default is 2000ms = 2 seconds This method always returns a resolved promise after the delay, it will never reject or throw an error

Example inside async function

async function example ( ) { await WifiWizard2.timeout( 4000 ); }

Example inside standard non-async function

function example ( ) { WifiWizard2.timeout( 4000 ).then( function ( ) { }): }

Thrown Errors

TIMEOUT_WAITING_FOR_SCAN on timeout waiting for scan 10 seconds +

on timeout waiting for scan 10 seconds + SCAN_FAILED if unable to start scan

iOS Functions

For functionality, you need to note the following:

Connect/Disconnect only works for iOS11+

Can not run in the simulator so you need to attach an actual device when building with Xcode

Make sure 'HotspotConfiguration' and 'NetworkExtensions' capabilities are added to your Xcode project

To connect to open network omit ssidPassword or call with false

WifiWizard2.iOSConnectNetwork(ssid, ssidPassword)

WifiWizard2.iOSDisconnectNetwork(ssid)

Android Functions

WifiWizard2 will automagically try to enable WiFi if it's disabled when calling any android related methods that require WiFi to be enabled

Connect vs Enable

When writing Android Java code, there is no connect methods, you basically either enable or disable a network. In the original versions of WifiWizard the connect method would basically just call enable in Android. I have changed the way this works in WifiWizard2 version 3.0.0+, converting it to a helper method to eliminate having to call formatWifiConfig then add and then enable ... the connect method will now automatically call formatWifiConfig , then call add to either add or update the network configuration, and then call enable . If the connect method is unable to update existing network configuration (added by user or other apps), but there is a valid network ID, it will still attempt to enable that network ID.

WifiWizard2.connect(ssid, bindAll, password, algorithm, isHiddenSSID)

ssid should be the SSID to connect to required

should be the SSID to connect to required bindAll should be set to true to tell Android to route all connections from your Android app, through the wifi connection (default is false ) optional See WifiWizard2.enable for more details regarding bindAll feature

should be set to to tell Android to route all connections from your Android app, through the wifi connection (default is ) optional algorithm and password is not required if connecting to an open network

and is not required if connecting to an open network Currently WPA and WEP are only supported algorithms

and are only supported algorithms For WPA2 just pass WPA as the algorithm

just pass as the algorithm Set isHiddenSSID to true if the network you're connecting to is hidden

to if the network you're connecting to is hidden These arguments are the same as for formatWifiConfig

This method essentially calls formatWifiConfig then add then enable

then then If unable to update network configuration (was added by user or other app), but a valid network ID exists, this method will still attempt to enable the network

Promise will not be returned until method has verified that connection to WiFi was in completed state (waits up to 60 seconds)

Thrown Errors

CONNECT_FAILED_TIMEOUT unable to verify connection, timed out after 60 seconds

unable to verify connection, timed out after 60 seconds INVALID_NETWORK_ID_TO_CONNECT Unable to connect based on generated wifi config

Unable to connect based on generated wifi config INTERPUT_EXCEPT_WHILE_CONNECTING Interupt exception while waiting for connection

Disconnect vs Disable

Same as above for Connect vs Enable, except in this situation, disconnect will first disable the network, and then attempt to remove it (if SSID is passed)

WifiWizard2.disconnect(ssid)

ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)

can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer) ssid is OPTIONAL .. if not passed, will disconnect current WiFi (almost all Android versions now will just automatically reconnect to last wifi after disconnecting)

is .. if not passed, will disconnect current WiFi (almost all Android versions now will just automatically reconnect to last wifi after disconnecting) If ssid is provided, this method will first attempt to disable and then remove the network

is provided, this method will first attempt to and then the network If you do not want to remove network configuration, use disable instead

Thrown Errors

DISCONNECT_NET_REMOVE_ERROR Android returned error when removing wifi configuration

Android returned error when removing wifi configuration DISCONNECT_NET_DISABLE_ERROR Unable to connect based on generated wifi config

Unable to connect based on generated wifi config DISCONNECT_NET_ID_NOT_FOUND Unable to determine network ID to disconnect/remove (from passed SSID)

Unable to determine network ID to disconnect/remove (from passed SSID) ERROR_DISCONNECT - Android error disconnecting wifi (only when SSID is not passed)

WifiWizard2.formatWifiConfig(ssid, password, algorithm, isHiddenSSID)

algorithm and password is not required if connecting to an open network

and is not required if connecting to an open network Currently WPA and WEP are only supported algorithms

and are only supported algorithms For WPA2 just pass WPA as the algorithm

just pass as the algorithm Set isHiddenSSID to true if the network you're connecting to is hidden

WifiWizard2.formatWPAConfig(ssid, password, isHiddenSSID)

This is just a helper method that calls WifiWizard2.formatWifiConfig( ssid, password, 'WPA', isHiddenSSID );

WifiWizard2.add(wifi)

wifi must be an object formatted by formatWifiConfig , this must be done before calling enable

Thrown Errors

AUTH_TYPE_NOT_SUPPORTED - Invalid auth type specified

- Invalid auth type specified ERROR_ADDING_NETWORK - Android returned -1 specifying error adding network

- Android returned specifying error adding network ERROR_UPDATING_NETWORK - Same as above, except an existing network ID was found, and unable to update it

WifiWizard2.remove(ssid)

ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)

can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer) Please note, most newer versions of Android will only allow wifi to be removed if created by your application

Thrown Errors

UNABLE_TO_REMOVE Android returned failure in removing network

Android returned failure in removing network REMOVE_NETWORK_NOT_FOUND Unable to determine network ID from passed SSID

WifiWizard2.listNetworks()

WifiWizard2.scan([options])

Same as calling startScan and then getScanResults , except this method will only resolve the promise after the scan completes and returns the results.

WifiWizard2.startScan()

It is recommended to just use the scan method instead of startScan

Thrown Errors

STARTSCAN_FAILED Android returned failure in starting scan

WifiWizard2.getScanResults([options])

getScanResults should only be called after calling startScan (it is recommended to use scan instead as this starts the scan, then returns the results)

should only be called after calling (it is recommended to use instead as this starts the scan, then returns the results) [options] is optional, if you do not want to specify, just pass success callback as first parameter, and fail callback as second parameter

is optional, if you do not want to specify, just pass callback as first parameter, and callback as second parameter Retrieves a list of the available networks as an array of objects and passes them to the function listHandler. The format of the array is:

networks = [ { "level" : signal_level, "SSID" : ssid, "BSSID" : bssid "frequency" : frequency of the access point channel in MHz "capabilities" : capabilities "timestamp" : timestamp "channelWidth" : "centerFreq0" : "centerFreq1" : } ]

channelWidth centerFreq0 and centerFreq1 are only supported on API > 23 (Marshmallow), any older API will return null for these values

An options object may be passed. Currently, the only supported option is numLevels , and it has the following behavior:

if (n == true || n < 2) , *.getScanResults({numLevels: n}) will return data as before, split in 5 levels;

, will return data as before, split in 5 levels; if (n > 1) , *.getScanResults({numLevels: n}) will calculate the signal level, split in n levels;

, will calculate the signal level, split in n levels; if (n == false) , *.getScanResults({numLevels: n}) will use the raw signal level;

WifiWizard2.isWifiEnabled()

Returns boolean value of whether Wifi is enabled or not

WifiWizard2.setWifiEnabled(enabled)

Pass true for enabled parameter to set Wifi enabled

for parameter to set Wifi enabled You do not need to call this function to set WiFi enabled to call other methods that require wifi enabled. This plugin will automagically enable WiFi if a method is called that requires WiFi to be enabled.

Thrown Errors

ERROR_SETWIFIENABLED wifi state does not match call (enable or disable)

WifiWizard2.getConnectedNetworkID()

Returns currently connected network ID in success callback (only if connected), otherwise fail callback will be called

Thrown Errors

GET_CONNECTED_NET_ID_ERROR Unable to determine currently connected network ID (may not be connected)

New to 3.1.1+

WifiWizard2.resetBindAll()

Disable bindAll to WiFi network without disconnecting from WiFi

WifiWizard2.setBindAll()

Enable bindAll to WiFi network without disconnecting from WiFi

WifiWizard2.canConnectToInternet()

Returns boolean, true or false, if device is able to connect to https://www.google.com via HTTP connection (since ping is unreliable)

Unknown errors will still be thrown like all other async functions

If you called connect or enable and passed true for bindAll , your application will force the ping through wifi connection.

or and passed for , your application will force the ping through wifi connection. If you did not pass true (or passed false ) for bindAll , and the wifi does not have internet connection, Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) will use cell connection to ping (due to Android using cell connection when wifi does not have internet) More Details

WifiWizard2.canConnectToRouter()

As canPingWifiRouter is notoriously unreliable, this method uses HTTP connection to test if able to connect to router (as most routers should have web server running on port 80)

is notoriously unreliable, this method uses HTTP connection to test if able to connect to router (as most routers should have web server running on port 80) Unknown errors will still be thrown like all other async functions

This is useful for testing to make sure that your Android app is able to connect to the private network after connecting to WiFi

This was added for testing the bindAll feature to support issues with Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) not routing calls through WiFi if WiFi does not have internet connection See Android Blog

feature to support issues with Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) not routing calls through WiFi if WiFi does not have internet connection See Android Blog Attempts to connect router IP HTTP server on port 80 (example: http://192.168.0.1/ where 192.168.0.1 is the automatically detected IP address)

New to 3.0.0+

WifiWizard2.isConnectedToInternet()

Returns boolean, true or false, if device is able to ping 8.8.8.8

Unknown errors will still be thrown like all other async functions

If you called connect or enable and passed true for bindAll , your application will force the ping through wifi connection.

or and passed for , your application will force the ping through wifi connection. If you did not pass true (or passed false ) for bindAll , and the wifi does not have internet connection, Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) will use cell connection to ping (due to Android using cell connection when wifi does not have internet) More Details

WifiWizard2.canPingWifiRouter()

Returns boolean, true or false, if device is able to ping the connected WiFi router IP (obtained from DHCP info)

Version 3.1.1+ uses HTTP connection to test if able to connect to router (as ping previous did not work)

Unknown errors will still be thrown like all other async functions

This is useful for testing to make sure that your Android app is able to connect to the private network after connecting to WiFi

This was added for testing the bindAll feature to support issues with Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) not routing calls through WiFi if WiFi does not have internet connection See Android Blog

WifiWizard2.enableWifi()

WifiWizard2.disableWifi()

WifiWizard2.getWifiIP()

Returns IPv4 address of currently connected WiFi, or rejects promise if IP not found or wifi not connected

WifiWizard2.getWifiRouterIP()

Returns IPv4 WiFi router IP from currently connected WiFi, or rejects promise if unable to determine, or wifi not connected

Thrown Errors

NO_VALID_IP_IDENTIFIED if unable to determine a valid IP (ip returned from device is 0.0.0.0 )

WifiWizard2.getWifiIPInfo()

Returns a JSON object with IPv4 address and subnet {"ip": "192.168.1.2", "subnet": "255.255.255.0" } or rejected promise if not found or not connected Thrown Errors

NO_VALID_IP_IDENTIFIED if unable to determine a valid IP (ip returned from device is 0.0.0.0 )

WifiWizard2.reconnect()

Reconnect to the currently active access point, if we are currently disconnected.

Thrown Errors

ERROR_RECONNECT Android returned error when reconnecting

WifiWizard2.reassociate()

Reconnect to the currently active access point, even if we are already connected.

Thrown Errors

ERROR_REASSOCIATE Android returned error when reassociating

WifiWizard2.getSSIDNetworkID(ssid)

Get Android Network ID from passed SSID

WifiWizard2.disable(ssid)

ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)

can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer) Disable the passed SSID network

Please note that most newer versions of Android will only allow you to disable networks created by your application

Thrown Errors

UNABLE_TO_DISABLE Android returned failure in disabling network

Android returned failure in disabling network DISABLE_NETWORK_NOT_FOUND Unable to determine network ID from passed SSID to disable

WifiWizard2.requestPermission()

Request ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permssion

permssion This Android permission is required to run scan , startStart and getScanResults

, and You can request permission by running this function manually, or WifiWizard2 will automagically request permission when one of the functions above is called

Thrown Errors

PERMISSION_DENIED user denied permission on device

WifiWizard2.enable(ssid, bindAll, waitForConnection)

ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)

can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer) bindAll should be set to true to tell Android to route all connections from your Android app, through the wifi connection Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) will not route connections to the WiFi device if it does not have internet connection. Passing true to bindAll will force Android to route connections from your Android app through Wifi, regardless of internet connection. If you are having problems connecting to a local IP through WiFi because it does not have internet, try enabling bindAll and this should fix the problem. During my testing, some versions of Android (5.0 - 7.1.2) would still route connections through WiFi without internet, but it was random that some versions would and would not work. Testing Android Oreo+ (8.0.0+) if wifi does not have internet, 100% of the time it would NOT route connections through WiFi, so you must enable this for Oreo or newer to route connections from your application through wifi without internet. When bindAll is enabled, ALL connections from your app will be routed through WiFi, until you call disconnect or disable See the Google Android Blog for More Details This feature ONLY works for Android Lollipop+ (API 21+), if device is running API older than 21, bindall will be ignored (as API older than 21 does this by default)

should be set to to tell Android to route all connections from your Android app, through the wifi connection Enable the passed SSID network

You MUST call WifiWizard2.add(wifi) before calling enable as the wifi configuration must exist before you can enable it (or previously used connect without calling disconnect )

call before calling as the wifi configuration must exist before you can enable it (or previously used without calling ) This method does NOT wait or verify connection to wifi network, pass true to waitForConnection to only return promise once connection is verified in COMPLETED state to specific ssid

Thrown Errors

UNABLE_TO_ENABLE - Android returned -1 signifying failure enabling

Installation

Master

Run cordova plugin add https://github.com/tripflex/wifiwizard2

To install from the master branch (latest on GitHub)

To install a specific branch (add #tag replacing tag with tag from this repo, example: cordova plugin add https://github.com/tripflex/wifiwizard2#v3.1.1

Find available tags here: https://github.com/tripflex/WifiWizard2/tags

If you are wanting to have the latest and greatest stable version, then run the 'Releases' command below.

Releases

Run cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-wifiwizard2

Meteor

To install and use this plugin in a Meteor project, you have to specify the exact version from NPM repository: https://www.npmjs.com/package/cordova-plugin-wifiwizard2

As of April 4th 2019, the latest version is 3.1.1:

meteor add cordova:cordova-plugin-wifiwizard2@3.1.1

Methods now return formatted string errors as detailed below, instead of returning generic error messages. This allows you to check yourself what specific error was returned, and customize the error message. In an upcoming release I may add easy ways to override generic messages, or set your own, but for now, errors returned can be found below each method/function.

Generic Thrown Errors

WIFI_NOT_ENABLED

Examples

Please see demo Meteor project for code examples: https://github.com/tripflex/WifiWizard2Demo

Ionic/Angular Example (User Provided)

Props @13546777510 (Angelo Fan) has provided a basic Ionic/Angluar demo app: https://github.com/13546777510/WifiWizard2-Demo See issue #69 regarding this

I recommend using ES6 arrow functions to maintain this reference. This is especially useful if you're using Blaze and Meteor.

this .FirstName = 'John' ; wifiConnection.then( result => { console .log( this .FirstName + ' connected to wifi!' ); });

