WifiWizard2 enables Wifi management for both Android and iOS applications within Cordova/Phonegap projects.
This project is a fork of the WifiWizard plugin with fixes and updates, as well as patches taken from the Cordova Network Manager plugin.
Version 3.0.0+ has undergone a TON of changes from the original fork (version 2.0), and the majority of method/functions have been changed. You can find the latest release of version 2 on the 2.1.x branch
The recommended version to use is the latest 3+ as that is the version that is actively maintained.
iOS has limited functionality as Apple's WifiManager equivalent is only available as a private API. Any app that used these features would not be allowed on the app store.
If you are an iOS developer, please consider helping us to resolve the open iOS issues
If you are an Android developer, please consider helping us to refactor the current code base
If you're a Cordova developer, please consider helping out this project, open a new issue, a PR, or contact me directly
This plugin creates the object
WifiWizard2 and is accessible after
deviceready has been fired, see Cordova deviceready Event Docs
document.addEventListener('deviceready', function () {
// Call some WifiWizard2.method after deviceready fired
}, false);
This is really only necessary if you plan on immediately invoking one of this plugin's methods/functions, as the majority of the time you would probably just call the method/function on say, a button click to scan for networks, etc. Basically if you are going to call something immediately when a webview is shown, make sure to add the event listener for
deviceready before making that call, otherwise you probably don't need to.
Because Cordova
exec calls are made asynchronously, all methods/functions return async promises. These functions will return the results, or a JavaScript error. You should use
await and
try/catch blocks (or
.then and
.catch). See below for more details, and examples.
Callbacks are not longer supported in this plugin
Promises are handled by the Cordova PromisesPlugin as an ES6 polyfill if your application does not already define
window.Promise
To test this plugin as well as provide some example code for others to work off of, I have created an example Meteor project you can find here:
https://github.com/tripflex/WifiWizard2Demo
This demo has examples of using both async functions (with
async/await and
try/catch blocks), as well as non async functions with
.then and
.catch
In order to obtain scan results (to call
scan or
startScan then
getScanResults) your application must have the
ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION Android Permission. You can do this by calling the
requestPermission method detailed below, or
this plugin will automagically do this for you when you call
scan or
startScan functions.
Newer versions of Android will not allow you to
remove, update existing configuration, or
disable networks that were not created by your application. If you are having issues using this features, with your device connected to your computer, run
adb logcat to view Android Logs for specific error.
iOS 12 and later, enable the Access WiFi Information capability for your app in Xcode. If you also want to use the iOS specific connection functions the Hotspot Configuration capability. When you enable this capability, Xcode automatically adds the Access WiFi Information entitlement to your entitlements file and App ID.
This plugin does not have @ionic/native typings (yet), in order to use it add this to just below your import list on your service:
declare var WifiWizard2: any;
These are functions that can be used by both Android and iOS applications
WifiWizard2.getConnectedSSID()
WifiWizard2.getConnectedBSSID()
WifiWizard2.timeout(delay)
delay should be time in milliseconds to delay
delay is optional, default is 2000ms = 2 seconds
Example inside async function
async function example(){
await WifiWizard2.timeout(4000);
// do something after 4 seconds
}
Example inside standard non-async function
function example(){
WifiWizard2.timeout(4000).then( function(){
// do something after waiting 4 seconds
}):
}
Thrown Errors
TIMEOUT_WAITING_FOR_SCAN on timeout waiting for scan 10 seconds +
SCAN_FAILED if unable to start scan
For functionality, you need to note the following:
ssidPassword or call with
false
WifiWizard2.iOSConnectNetwork(ssid, ssidPassword)
WifiWizard2.iOSDisconnectNetwork(ssid)
When writing Android Java code, there is no
connect methods, you basically either
enable or
disable a network. In the original versions of WifiWizard the
connect method would basically just call
enable in Android.
I have changed the way this works in WifiWizard2 version 3.0.0+, converting it to a helper method to eliminate having to call
formatWifiConfig then
add and then
enable ... the
connect method will now automatically call
formatWifiConfig, then call
add to either add or update the network configuration, and then call
enable.
If the connect method is unable to update existing network configuration (added by user or other apps), but there is a valid network ID, it will still attempt to enable that network ID.
WifiWizard2.connect(ssid, bindAll, password, algorithm, isHiddenSSID)
ssid should be the SSID to connect to required
bindAll should be set to
true to tell Android to route all connections from your Android app, through the wifi connection (default is
false) optional
WifiWizard2.enable for more details regarding
bindAll feature
algorithm and
password is not required if connecting to an open network
WPA and
WEP are only supported algorithms
WPA2 just pass
WPA as the algorithm
isHiddenSSID to
true if the network you're connecting to is hidden
formatWifiConfig
formatWifiConfig then
add then
enable
Thrown Errors
CONNECT_FAILED_TIMEOUT unable to verify connection, timed out after 60 seconds
INVALID_NETWORK_ID_TO_CONNECT Unable to connect based on generated wifi config
INTERPUT_EXCEPT_WHILE_CONNECTING Interupt exception while waiting for connection
Same as above for Connect vs Enable, except in this situation,
disconnect will first disable the network, and then attempt to remove it (if SSID is passed)
WifiWizard2.disconnect(ssid)
ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)
ssid is OPTIONAL .. if not passed, will disconnect current WiFi (almost all Android versions now will just automatically reconnect to last wifi after disconnecting)
ssid is provided, this method will first attempt to
disable and then
remove the network
disable instead
Thrown Errors
DISCONNECT_NET_REMOVE_ERROR Android returned error when removing wifi configuration
DISCONNECT_NET_DISABLE_ERROR Unable to connect based on generated wifi config
DISCONNECT_NET_ID_NOT_FOUND Unable to determine network ID to disconnect/remove (from passed SSID)
ERROR_DISCONNECT - Android error disconnecting wifi (only when SSID is not passed)
WifiWizard2.formatWifiConfig(ssid, password, algorithm, isHiddenSSID)
algorithm and
password is not required if connecting to an open network
WPA and
WEP are only supported algorithms
WPA2 just pass
WPA as the algorithm
isHiddenSSID to
true if the network you're connecting to is hidden
WifiWizard2.formatWPAConfig(ssid, password, isHiddenSSID)
WifiWizard2.formatWifiConfig( ssid, password, 'WPA', isHiddenSSID );
WifiWizard2.add(wifi)
wifi must be an object formatted by
formatWifiConfig, this must be done before calling
enable
Thrown Errors
AUTH_TYPE_NOT_SUPPORTED - Invalid auth type specified
ERROR_ADDING_NETWORK - Android returned
-1 specifying error adding network
ERROR_UPDATING_NETWORK - Same as above, except an existing network ID was found, and unable to update it
WifiWizard2.remove(ssid)
ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)
Thrown Errors
UNABLE_TO_REMOVE Android returned failure in removing network
REMOVE_NETWORK_NOT_FOUND Unable to determine network ID from passed SSID
WifiWizard2.listNetworks()
WifiWizard2.scan([options])
startScan and then
getScanResults, except this method will only resolve the promise after the scan completes and returns the results.
WifiWizard2.startScan()
scan method instead of
startScan
Thrown Errors
STARTSCAN_FAILED Android returned failure in starting scan
WifiWizard2.getScanResults([options])
getScanResults should only be called after calling
startScan (it is recommended to use
scan instead as this starts the scan, then returns the results)
[options] is optional, if you do not want to specify, just pass
success callback as first parameter, and
fail callback as second parameter
networks = [
{ "level": signal_level, // raw RSSI value
"SSID": ssid, // SSID as string, with escaped double quotes: "\"ssid name\""
"BSSID": bssid // MAC address of WiFi router as string
"frequency": frequency of the access point channel in MHz
"capabilities": capabilities // Describes the authentication, key management, and encryption schemes supported by the access point.
"timestamp": timestamp // timestamp of when the scan was completed
"channelWidth":
"centerFreq0":
"centerFreq1":
}
]
channelWidth
centerFreq0 and
centerFreq1 are only supported on API > 23 (Marshmallow), any older API will return null for these values
An options object may be passed. Currently, the only supported option is
numLevels, and it has the following behavior:
(n == true || n < 2),
*.getScanResults({numLevels: n}) will return data as before, split in 5 levels;
(n > 1),
*.getScanResults({numLevels: n}) will calculate the signal level, split in n levels;
(n == false),
*.getScanResults({numLevels: n}) will use the raw signal level;
WifiWizard2.isWifiEnabled()
WifiWizard2.setWifiEnabled(enabled)
true for
enabled parameter to set Wifi enabled
Thrown Errors
ERROR_SETWIFIENABLED wifi state does not match call (enable or disable)
WifiWizard2.getConnectedNetworkID()
Thrown Errors
GET_CONNECTED_NET_ID_ERROR Unable to determine currently connected network ID (may not be connected)
WifiWizard2.resetBindAll()
WifiWizard2.setBindAll()
WifiWizard2.canConnectToInternet()
connect or
enable and passed
true for
bindAll, your application will force the ping through wifi connection.
true (or passed
false) for
bindAll, and the wifi does not have internet connection, Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) will use cell connection to ping (due to Android using cell connection when wifi does not have internet) More Details
WifiWizard2.canConnectToRouter()
canPingWifiRouter is notoriously unreliable, this method uses HTTP connection to test if able to connect to router (as most routers should have web server running on port 80)
bindAll feature to support issues with Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) not routing calls through WiFi if WiFi does not have internet connection See Android Blog
http://192.168.0.1/ where
192.168.0.1 is the automatically detected IP address)
WifiWizard2.isConnectedToInternet()
connect or
enable and passed
true for
bindAll, your application will force the ping through wifi connection.
true (or passed
false) for
bindAll, and the wifi does not have internet connection, Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) will use cell connection to ping (due to Android using cell connection when wifi does not have internet) More Details
WifiWizard2.canPingWifiRouter()
bindAll feature to support issues with Android Lollipop+ (API 21+) not routing calls through WiFi if WiFi does not have internet connection See Android Blog
WifiWizard2.enableWifi()
WifiWizard2.disableWifi()
WifiWizard2.getWifiIP()
WifiWizard2.getWifiRouterIP()
Thrown Errors
NO_VALID_IP_IDENTIFIED if unable to determine a valid IP (ip returned from device is
0.0.0.0)
WifiWizard2.getWifiIPInfo()
Returns a JSON object with IPv4 address and subnet
{"ip": "192.168.1.2", "subnet": "255.255.255.0" } or rejected promise if not found or not connected
Thrown Errors
NO_VALID_IP_IDENTIFIED if unable to determine a valid IP (ip returned from device is
0.0.0.0)
WifiWizard2.reconnect()
Thrown Errors
ERROR_RECONNECT Android returned error when reconnecting
WifiWizard2.reassociate()
Thrown Errors
ERROR_REASSOCIATE Android returned error when reassociating
WifiWizard2.getSSIDNetworkID(ssid)
WifiWizard2.disable(ssid)
ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)
Thrown Errors
UNABLE_TO_DISABLE Android returned failure in disabling network
DISABLE_NETWORK_NOT_FOUND Unable to determine network ID from passed SSID to disable
WifiWizard2.requestPermission()
ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permssion
scan,
startStart and
getScanResults
Thrown Errors
PERMISSION_DENIED user denied permission on device
WifiWizard2.enable(ssid, bindAll, waitForConnection)
ssid can either be an SSID (string) or a network ID (integer)
bindAll should be set to
true to tell Android to route all connections from your Android app, through the wifi connection
true to
bindAll will force Android to route connections from your Android app through Wifi, regardless of internet connection.
bindAll and this should fix the problem.
bindAll is enabled, ALL connections from your app will be routed through WiFi, until you call
disconnect or
disable
bindall will be ignored (as API older than 21 does this by default)
WifiWizard2.add(wifi) before calling
enable as the wifi configuration must exist before you can enable it (or previously used
connect without calling
disconnect)
true to
waitForConnection to only return promise once connection is verified in COMPLETED state to specific
ssid
Thrown Errors
UNABLE_TO_ENABLE - Android returned
-1 signifying failure enabling
Run
cordova plugin add https://github.com/tripflex/wifiwizard2
To install from the master branch (latest on GitHub)
To install a specific branch (add
#tag replacing
tag with tag from this repo, example:
cordova plugin add https://github.com/tripflex/wifiwizard2#v3.1.1
Find available tags here: https://github.com/tripflex/WifiWizard2/tags
If you are wanting to have the latest and greatest stable version, then run the 'Releases' command below.
Run
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-wifiwizard2
To install and use this plugin in a Meteor project, you have to specify the exact version from NPM repository: https://www.npmjs.com/package/cordova-plugin-wifiwizard2
As of April 4th 2019, the latest version is 3.1.1:
meteor add cordova:cordova-plugin-wifiwizard2@3.1.1
Methods now return formatted string errors as detailed below, instead of returning generic error messages. This allows you to check yourself what specific error was returned, and customize the error message. In an upcoming release I may add easy ways to override generic messages, or set your own, but for now, errors returned can be found below each method/function.
WIFI_NOT_ENABLED
Please see demo Meteor project for code examples: https://github.com/tripflex/WifiWizard2Demo
Props @13546777510 (Angelo Fan) has provided a basic Ionic/Angluar demo app: https://github.com/13546777510/WifiWizard2-Demo See issue #69 regarding this
I recommend using ES6 arrow functions to maintain
this reference. This is especially useful if you're using Blaze and Meteor.
this.FirstName = 'John';
wifiConnection.then( result => {
// Do something after connecting!
// Using arrow functions, you still have access to `this`
console.log( this.FirstName + ' connected to wifi!' );
});
