A Cordova wrapper around the Sina WeiboSDK for Android and iOS. Provides access to ssoLogin, WeiboSharing etc... 简体中文
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-weibosdk --variable WEIBO_APP_ID=YOUR_WEIBO_APPID
<preference name="REDIRECTURI" value="YOUR_WEIBO_REDIRECTURI" /> in your config.xml If you don't add this preference the defualt redirecturi is https://api.weibo.com/oauth2/default.html
WeiboSDK.ssoLogin(function (args) {
alert('access token is ' + args.access_token);
alert('userId is ' + args.userId);
alert('expires_time is ' + new Date(parseInt(args.expires_time)) + ' TimeStamp is ' + args.expires_time);
}, function (failReason) {
alert(failReason);
});
WeiboSDK.logout(function () {
alert('logout success');
}, function (failReason) {
alert(failReason);
});
var args = {};
args.url = 'https://cordova.apache.org/';
args.title = 'Apache Cordova';
args.description = 'This is a Cordova Plugin';
args.image = 'https://cordova.apache.org/static/img/pluggy.png';
WeiboSDK.shareToWeibo(function () {
alert('share success');
}, function (failReason) {
alert(failReason);
}, args);
var args = {};
args.image = 'https://cordova.apache.org/static/img/pluggy.png';
WeiboSDK.shareImageToWeibo(function () {
alert('share success');
}, function (failReason) {
alert(failReason);
}, args);
var args = {};
args.text = 'This is a Cordova Plugin';
WeiboSDK.shareTextToWeibo(function () {
alert('share success');
}, function (failReason) {
alert(failReason);
}, args);
WeiboSDK.checkClientInstalled(function () {
alert('client is installed');
}, function () {
alert('client is not installed');
});
var url = 'https://api.weibo.com/2/users/show.json?uid=' + usrid + '&&access_token=' + token;
http.get(url)
you can downlaod last weibosdk here .if you find any problem about weibosdk, open an isssus please.
Feel free to contribute
cordova-plugin-weibosdk is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE file for more information.