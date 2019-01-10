A Cordova wrapper around the Sina WeiboSDK for Android and iOS. Provides access to ssoLogin, WeiboSharing etc... 简体中文

Feature

Weibo SSO Login

Weibo Logout

Weibo Share (WebPage,Text,Image)

Check Weibo Client is Installed

Requirements

Cordova Version 3.5+

Cordova-Android >= 7.0

Cordova-iOS >= 4.0

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-weibosdk --variable WEIBO_APP_ID=YOUR_WEIBO_APPID Add <preference name="REDIRECTURI" value="YOUR_WEIBO_REDIRECTURI" /> in your config.xml If you don't add this preference the defualt redirecturi is https://api.weibo.com/oauth2/default.html cordova build

Notes

This plugin is required Cordova-Android version >= 4.0,so using Cordova 5.0 or higher is recommended This plugin should be used after the deviceready event has been fired!!! If Cordova version <5.1.1,when two Cordova plugins are modifying “*-Info.plist” CFBundleURLTypes, only the first added plugin is getting the changes applied.so after installing plugin,please check the URLTypes in your Xcode project.You can find this issue here. Update:This Bug is fixed in last Cordova version(5.1.1)

Usage

Weibo SSO Login

WeiboSDK.ssoLogin( function ( args ) { alert( 'access token is ' + args.access_token); alert( 'userId is ' + args.userId); alert( 'expires_time is ' + new Date ( parseInt (args.expires_time)) + ' TimeStamp is ' + args.expires_time); }, function ( failReason ) { alert(failReason); });

Weibo Logout

WeiboSDK.logout( function ( ) { alert( 'logout success' ); }, function ( failReason ) { alert(failReason); });

Weibo WebPage Share

var args = {}; args.url = 'https://cordova.apache.org/' ; args.title = 'Apache Cordova' ; args.description = 'This is a Cordova Plugin' ; args.image = 'https://cordova.apache.org/static/img/pluggy.png' ; WeiboSDK.shareToWeibo( function ( ) { alert( 'share success' ); }, function ( failReason ) { alert(failReason); }, args);

Weibo Image Share

var args = {}; args.image = 'https://cordova.apache.org/static/img/pluggy.png' ; WeiboSDK.shareImageToWeibo( function ( ) { alert( 'share success' ); }, function ( failReason ) { alert(failReason); }, args);

Weibo Text Share

var args = {}; args.text = 'This is a Cordova Plugin' ; WeiboSDK.shareTextToWeibo( function ( ) { alert( 'share success' ); }, function ( failReason ) { alert(failReason); }, args);

CheckClientInstalled

WeiboSDK.checkClientInstalled( function ( ) { alert( 'client is installed' ); }, function ( ) { alert( 'client is not installed' ); });

GetUserInfo

var url = 'https://api.weibo.com/2/users/show.json?uid=' + usrid + '&&access_token=' + token; http.get(url)

Example

install this plugin backup www folder in your cordova project replace www by example_www cordova build & test

About WeiboSdk

you can downlaod last weibosdk here .if you find any problem about weibosdk, open an isssus please.

Contributing

Feel free to contribute

License

cordova-plugin-weibosdk is released under the MIT license. See LICENSE file for more information.