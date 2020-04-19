Cordova WebSocket Server Plugin

This plugin allows you to run a single, lightweight, barebone WebSocket Server from applications developed using PhoneGap/Cordova 3.0 or newer.

This is not a background service. When the cordova view is destroyed/terminated, the server is stopped.

CHANGELOG

Installation

In your application project directory:

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-websocket-server

Usage

var wsserver = cordova.plugins.wsserver;

Starts the server on the given port (0 means any free port). Binds to all available network interfaces ('0.0.0.0').

wsserver.start(port, { 'onFailure' : function ( addr, port, reason ) { console .log( 'Stopped listening on %s:%d. Reason: %s' , addr, port, reason); }, 'onOpen' : function ( conn ) { console .log( 'A user connected from %s' , conn.remoteAddr); }, 'onMessage' : function ( conn, msg ) { console .log(conn, msg); }, 'onClose' : function ( conn, code, reason, wasClean ) { console .log( 'A user disconnected from %s' , conn.remoteAddr); }, 'origins' : [ 'file://' ], 'protocols' : [ 'my-protocol-v1' , 'my-protocol-v2' ], 'tcpNoDelay' : true }, function onStart ( addr, port ) { console .log( 'Listening on %s:%d' , addr, port); }, function onDidNotStart ( reason ) { console .log( 'Did not start. Reason: %s' , reason); });

Stops the server.

wsserver.stop( function onStop ( addr, port ) { console .log( 'Stopped listening on %s:%d' , addr, port); });

Sends a message to the given connection.

wsserver.send({ 'uuid' : '8e176b14-a1af-70a7-3e3d-8b341977a16e' }, 'hello friend!' ); wsserver.send({ 'uuid' : '8e176b14-a1af-70a7-3e3d-8b341977a16e' }, Uint8Array .from([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]));

Closes a websocket connection. Close event code and reason are optional.

wsserver.close({ 'uuid' : '8e176b14-a1af-70a7-3e3d-8b341977a16e' }, 4000 , 'my reason' );

Returns the non-loopback IPv4 and IPv6 network interfaces.

wsserver.getInterfaces( function ( result ) { for ( var interface in result) { if (result.hasOwnProperty(interface)) { console .log( 'interface' , interface); console .log( 'ipv4' , result[interface].ipv4Addresses); console .log( 'ipv6' , result[interface].ipv6Addresses); } } });

Credits

Android

It depends on the TooTallNate WebSocket Server.

iOS

It depends on the couchbasedeps PocketSocket Server forked from the zwopple PocketSocket Server.

Licence

The MIT License