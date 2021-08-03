Motivation

Module bundlers such as webpack are essential for SPA (Single Page Application) development. Unfortunately, the Cordova workflow does not integrate webpack as a standard feature.

Simply install this plugin to easily integrate webpack into your Cordova workflow.

Demo

Features

Ability to have build scripts by webpack when you build or run Cordova app

Ability to have LiveReload (Hot Module Replacement) run by Webpack Dev Server when you’re testing on a device or emulator for Android and iOS

Supported Platforms

Browser

Android

iOS

Installation

npm install -D webpack@4 webpack-cli@3 webpack-dev-server@3 cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-webpack

CLI Reference

Syntax

cordova { prepare | platform add | build | run } [<platform> [...]] [-- [--webpack.<option> <value> | --livereload]]

Option Description Default Aliases --webpack.<option> Passed to webpack-cli options or webpack-dev-server options. eg: --webpack.config example.config.js

Note: Some options such as Stats Options and Watch Options are not yet supported. -w --livereload Enables LiveReload (HMR) false -l

Examples

Build

Before preparing your Cordova app, build scripts by webpack.

cordova prepare cordova build -- --webpack.config path/to/dir/webpack.config.js cordova build android -- --webpack.mode=production cordova build ios -- --webpack.env.prod

Live Reload (HMR)

After preparing your Cordova app, run LiveReload by Webpack Dev Server.

cordova prepare -- --livereload cordova run ios -- -w.config path/to/dir/webpack.config.babel.js -l cordova run android -- --livereload --webpack.port=8888 --webpack.watch-content-base= false

Usage

Add this plugin Create a webpack configuration file ( webpack.config.js ) in your project root folder const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { mode : 'development' , entry : './src/index.js' , output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'www' ), filename : 'index.bundle.js' , }, devtool : 'inline-source-map' , }; Execute the commands cordova build cordova run -- --livereload

For more information... Create a Cordova app cordova create cordova-plugin-webpack-example cordova.plugin.webpack.example CordovaPluginWebpackExample Add platforms cd cordova-plugin-webpack-example cordova platform add android ios Add this plugin Create a JavaScript file (entry point) mkdir src mv www/js/index.js src/index.js Create a webpack configuration file ( webpack.config.js ) in your project root folder const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { mode : 'development' , entry : './src/index.js' , output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'www' ), filename : 'index.bundle.js' , }, devtool : 'inline-source-map' , }; Fix a HTML file ( www/index.html ) - <script type="text/javascript" src="js/index.js"></script> + <script type="text/javascript" src="index.bundle.js"></script> Execute the commands cordova build cordova run -- --livereload

NOTE

Starting with Android 9 (API level 28), cleartext support is disabled by default. Therefore, LiveReload does not work on Android 9.0 and higher devices and emulators. Also see this issue.

To resolve this, you must modify your config.xml file to enable cleartext support.

Add xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" in widget root element < widget id = "cordova.plugin.webpack.example" version = "1.0.0" xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets" xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:cdv = "http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0" > Enable android:usesCleartextTraffic attribute in application element < platform name = "android" > < edit-config file = "AndroidManifest.xml" mode = "merge" target = "/manifest/application" > < application android:usesCleartextTraffic = "true" /> </ edit-config > </ platform >

Custom webpack configuration

Basically, it works according to your webpack configuration file. If you want to custom webpack configuration, modify your webpack.config.js file.

... module.exports = { ... mode: 'production' , entry : './src/index.js' , output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'www' ), filename : 'bundle.js' , }, plugins : [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), ], ... devServer: { contentBase : path.join(__dirname, 'public' ), host : 'localhost' , port : '8000' , hot : false , }, ... };

Option Default devServer.contentBase www devServer.historyApiFallBack true devServer.host 0.0.0.0 devServer.port 8080 devServer.watchContentBase true devServer.hot true

For example, if you want page reloading (LiveReload) instead of hot module reloading (HMR), specify the devServer.hot option as false .

... module.exports = { ... devServer: { hot : false , }, ... };

Contribute

Contributions are always welcome! Please read the contributing first.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

Apache-2.0 © Kotaro Sugawara