Module bundlers such as webpack are essential for SPA (Single Page Application) development. Unfortunately, the Cordova workflow does not integrate webpack as a standard feature.
Simply install this plugin to easily integrate webpack into your Cordova workflow.
$ npm install -D webpack@4 webpack-cli@3 webpack-dev-server@3
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-webpack
$ cordova { prepare | platform add | build | run } [<platform> [...]]
[-- [--webpack.<option> <value> | --livereload]]
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Aliases
--webpack.<option>
|Passed to webpack-cli options or webpack-dev-server options. eg:
--webpack.config example.config.js
Note: Some options such as Stats Options and Watch Options are not yet supported.
-w
--livereload
|Enables LiveReload (HMR)
false
-l
Before preparing your Cordova app, build scripts by webpack.
$ cordova prepare
$ cordova build -- --webpack.config path/to/dir/webpack.config.js
$ cordova build android -- --webpack.mode=production
$ cordova build ios -- --webpack.env.prod
After preparing your Cordova app, run LiveReload by Webpack Dev Server.
$ cordova prepare -- --livereload
$ cordova run ios -- -w.config path/to/dir/webpack.config.babel.js -l
$ cordova run android -- --livereload --webpack.port=8888 --webpack.watch-content-base=false
Create a webpack configuration file (
webpack.config.js) in your project root folder
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
mode: 'development',
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'www'),
filename: 'index.bundle.js',
},
devtool: 'inline-source-map',
};
Execute the commands
$ cordova build
$ cordova run -- --livereload
Create a Cordova app
$ cordova create cordova-plugin-webpack-example cordova.plugin.webpack.example CordovaPluginWebpackExample
Add platforms
$ cd cordova-plugin-webpack-example
$ cordova platform add android ios
Create a JavaScript file (entry point)
$ mkdir src
$ mv www/js/index.js src/index.js
Create a webpack configuration file (
webpack.config.js) in your project root folder
const path = require('path');
module.exports = {
mode: 'development',
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'www'),
filename: 'index.bundle.js',
},
devtool: 'inline-source-map',
};
Fix a HTML file (
www/index.html)
- <script type="text/javascript" src="js/index.js"></script>
+ <script type="text/javascript" src="index.bundle.js"></script>
Execute the commands
$ cordova build
$ cordova run -- --livereload
NOTE
Starting with Android 9 (API level 28), cleartext support is disabled by default. Therefore, LiveReload does not work on Android 9.0 and higher devices and emulators. Also see this issue.
To resolve this, you must modify your
config.xml file to enable cleartext support.
Add
xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" in
widget root element
<widget id="cordova.plugin.webpack.example" version="1.0.0" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/ns/widgets" xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:cdv="http://cordova.apache.org/ns/1.0">
Enable
android:usesCleartextTraffic attribute in
application element
<platform name="android">
<edit-config file="AndroidManifest.xml" mode="merge" target="/manifest/application">
<application android:usesCleartextTraffic="true" />
</edit-config>
</platform>
Basically, it works according to your webpack configuration file.
If you want to custom webpack configuration, modify your
webpack.config.js file.
...
module.exports = {
...
mode: 'production',
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'www'),
filename: 'bundle.js',
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
],
...
devServer: {
contentBase: path.join(__dirname, 'public'),
host: 'localhost',
port: '8000',
hot: false,
},
...
};
|Option
|Default
devServer.contentBase
www
devServer.historyApiFallBack
true
devServer.host
0.0.0.0
devServer.port
8080
devServer.watchContentBase
true
devServer.hot
true
For example, if you want page reloading (LiveReload) instead of hot module reloading (HMR), specify the
devServer.hot option as
false.
...
module.exports = {
...
devServer: {
hot: false,
},
...
};
Contributions are always welcome! Please read the contributing first.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Kotaro Sugawara
💻 📖 🤔 🚇 ⚠️
|
Jimmy Multani
📖 💻
|
shotaabe
📖 🎨
|
Gavin Henderson
🐛 💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!