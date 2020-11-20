Video Player plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap

A Cordova plugin that simply allows you to immediately play a video in fullscreen mode.

Installation

This plugin use the Cordova CLI's plugin command. To install it to your application, simply execute the following (and replace variables).

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-video-player

Using

Just call the play method with a video file path as argument. The video player will close itself when the video will be completed.

VideoPlayer .play ( path , [options] , [completeCallback] , [errorCallback] );

Stop and close a video currently playing without waiting the end.

VideoPlayer .close ();

The plugin is able to play file-path or http/rtsp URL.

You can optionally add options parameters like volume and calling mode. You can also add an success callback function to handle completed playback. You can also add an error callback function to handle unexpected playback errors.

Example

VideoPlayer.play( "file:///android_asset/www/movie.mp4" );

VideoPlayer.play( "file:///android_asset/www/movie.mp4" , { volume : 0.5 , scalingMode : VideoPlayer.SCALING_MODE.SCALE_TO_FIT_WITH_CROPPING }, function ( ) { console .log( "video completed" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log(err); } );

Options

volume : (Optional) allows you to set the volume on this player. Note that the passed volume value is raw scalars in range 0.0 to 1.0.

scalingMode : (Optional) allows you to sets video scaling mode. The following constants are the only values available for the scalingMode option: SCALE_TO_FIT (default) SCALE_TO_FIT_WITH_CROPPING Refer to http://developer.android.com/reference/android/media/MediaPlayer.html#setVideoScalingMode(int) for more details.



Troubleshooting

When playing a video for the first time, everything works great. when calling .close() function the video closes great. 2nd time around, the .play() is called the same way as the first time. The video plays fine for the second time. Now when trying to close it before the video ends, the app fatally crash.

When the "completed" event gets fired, make sure you close the video in the "completed" event to clear that instance so that if you have another video they don't both play.

