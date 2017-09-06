This is a cordova plugin to assist in several video editing tasks such as:
After looking at an article on How Vine Satisfied Its Need for Speed, it was clear Cordova/Phonegap needed a way to modify videos to be faster for app's that need that speed.
This plugin will address those concerns, hopefully.
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-video-editor
VideoEditor and
VideoEditorOptions will be available in the window after deviceready.
// parameters passed to transcodeVideo
VideoEditor.transcodeVideo(
success, // success cb
error, // error cb
{
fileUri: 'file-uri-here', // the path to the video on the device
outputFileName: 'output-name', // the file name for the transcoded video
outputFileType: VideoEditorOptions.OutputFileType.MPEG4, // android is always mp4
optimizeForNetworkUse: VideoEditorOptions.OptimizeForNetworkUse.YES, // ios only
saveToLibrary: true, // optional, defaults to true
deleteInputFile: false, // optional (android only), defaults to false
maintainAspectRatio: true, // optional (ios only), defaults to true
width: 640, // optional, see note below on width and height
height: 640, // optional, see notes below on width and height
videoBitrate: 1000000, // optional, bitrate in bits, defaults to 1 megabit (1000000)
fps: 24, // optional (android only), defaults to 24
audioChannels: 2, // optional (ios only), number of audio channels, defaults to 2
audioSampleRate: 44100, // optional (ios only), sample rate for the audio, defaults to 44100
audioBitrate: 128000, // optional (ios only), audio bitrate for the video in bits, defaults to 128 kilobits (128000)
progress: function(info) {} // info will be a number from 0 to 100
}
);
I recommend setting
maintainAspectRatio to true. When this option is true you can provide any width/height and the height provided will be used to calculate the new width for the output video. If you set
maintainAspectRatio false there is a good chance you'll end up with videos that are stretched and/or distorted. Here is the simplified formula used on iOS when
maintainAspectRatio is true -
aspectRatio = videoWidth / videoHeight;
outputWidth = height * aspectRatio;
outputHeight = outputWidth / aspectRatio;
Android will always use the aspect ratio of the input video to calculate the scaled output width and height. Setting
maintainAspectRatio on android will make not make a difference.
If you don't provide width and height to
transcodeVideo the output video will have the same dimensions as the input video.
// options used with transcodeVideo function
// VideoEditorOptions is global, no need to declare it
var VideoEditorOptions = {
OptimizeForNetworkUse: {
NO: 0,
YES: 1
},
OutputFileType: {
M4V: 0,
MPEG4: 1,
M4A: 2,
QUICK_TIME: 3
}
};
// this example uses the cordova media capture plugin
navigator.device.capture.captureVideo(
videoCaptureSuccess,
videoCaptureError,
{
limit: 1,
duration: 20
}
);
function videoCaptureSuccess(mediaFiles) {
// Wrap this below in a ~100 ms timeout on Android if
// you just recorded the video using the capture plugin.
// For some reason it is not available immediately in the file system.
var file = mediaFiles[0];
var videoFileName = 'video-name-here'; // I suggest a uuid
VideoEditor.transcodeVideo(
videoTranscodeSuccess,
videoTranscodeError,
{
fileUri: file.fullPath,
outputFileName: videoFileName,
outputFileType: VideoEditorOptions.OutputFileType.MPEG4,
optimizeForNetworkUse: VideoEditorOptions.OptimizeForNetworkUse.YES,
saveToLibrary: true,
maintainAspectRatio: true,
width: 640,
height: 640,
videoBitrate: 1000000, // 1 megabit
audioChannels: 2,
audioSampleRate: 44100,
audioBitrate: 128000, // 128 kilobits
progress: function(info) {
console.log('transcodeVideo progress callback, info: ' + info);
}
}
);
}
function videoTranscodeSuccess(result) {
// result is the path to the transcoded video on the device
console.log('videoTranscodeSuccess, result: ' + result);
}
function videoTranscodeError(err) {
console.log('videoTranscodeError, err: ' + err);
}
Windows does not support any of the optional parameters at this time. Specifying them will not cause an error but, there is no functionality behind them.
VideoEditor.trim(
trimSuccess,
trimFail,
{
fileUri: 'file-uri-here', // path to input video
trimStart: 5, // time to start trimming in seconds
trimEnd: 15, // time to end trimming in seconds
outputFileName: 'output-name', // output file name
progress: function(info) {} // optional, see docs on progress
}
);
function trimSuccess(result) {
// result is the path to the trimmed video on the device
console.log('trimSuccess, result: ' + result);
}
function trimFail(err) {
console.log('trimFail, err: ' + err);
}
VideoEditor.createThumbnail(
success, // success cb
error, // error cb
{
fileUri: 'file-uri-here', // the path to the video on the device
outputFileName: 'output-name', // the file name for the JPEG image
atTime: 2, // optional, location in the video to create the thumbnail (in seconds)
width: 320, // optional, width of the thumbnail
height: 480, // optional, height of the thumbnail
quality: 100 // optional, quality of the thumbnail (between 1 and 100)
}
);
// atTime will default to 0 if not provided
// width and height will be the same as the video input if they are not provided
// quality will default to 100 if not provided
// this example uses the cordova media capture plugin
navigator.device.capture.captureVideo(
videoCaptureSuccess,
videoCaptureError,
{
limit: 1,
duration: 20
}
);
function videoCaptureSuccess(mediaFiles) {
// Wrap this below in a ~100 ms timeout on Android if
// you just recorded the video using the capture plugin.
// For some reason it is not available immediately in the file system.
var file = mediaFiles[0];
var videoFileName = 'video-name-here'; // I suggest a uuid
VideoEditor.createThumbnail(
createThumbnailSuccess,
createThumbnailError,
{
fileUri: file.fullPath,
outputFileName: videoFileName,
atTime: 2,
width: 320,
height: 480,
quality: 100
}
);
}
function createThumbnailSuccess(result) {
// result is the path to the jpeg image on the device
console.log('createThumbnailSuccess, result: ' + result);
}
The aspect ratio of the thumbnail created will match that of the video input. This means you may not get exactly the width and height dimensions you give to
createThumbnail for the jpeg. This for your convenience but let us know if it is a problem. I am considering adding a
maintainAspectRatio option to
createThumbnail (and when this option is false you might have stretched, square thumbnails 😆).
VideoEditor.getVideoInfo(
success, // success cb
error, // error cb
{
fileUri: 'file-uri-here', // the path to the video on the device
}
);
VideoEditor.getVideoInfo(
getVideoInfoSuccess,
getVideoInfoError,
{
fileUri: file.fullPath
}
);
function getVideoInfoSuccess(info) {
console.log('getVideoInfoSuccess, info: ' + JSON.stringify(info, null, 2));
// info is a JSON object with the following properties -
{
width: 1920,
height: 1080,
orientation: 'landscape', // will be portrait or landscape
duration: 3.541, // duration in seconds
size: 6830126, // size of the video in bytes
bitrate: 15429777 // bitrate of the video in bits per second
}
}
FFmpeg has been removed from android for several reasons but mainly for performance. If you still need the old functionality that FFmpeg provided V1.09 is the last version that will use it.
iOS Developer AVFoundation Documentation
Video compression in AVFoundation
AVFoundation slides - tips/tricks
Bob McCune's AVFoundation Editor - ios app example
Saving videos after recording videos
How to Port ffmpeg (the Program) to Android–Ideas and Thoughts
How to Build Android Applications Based on FFmpeg by An Example
Android: Apache 2.0
iOS: MIT
Windows: Apache 2.0