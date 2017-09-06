This is a cordova plugin to assist in several video editing tasks such as:

Transcoding

Trimming

Creating thumbnails from a video file (now at a specific time in the video)

Getting info on a video - width, height, orientation, duration, size, & bitrate.

After looking at an article on How Vine Satisfied Its Need for Speed, it was clear Cordova/Phonegap needed a way to modify videos to be faster for app's that need that speed.

This plugin will address those concerns, hopefully.

Installation

cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-video-editor

VideoEditor and VideoEditorOptions will be available in the window after deviceready.

Usage

Transcode a video

VideoEditor.transcodeVideo( success, error, { fileUri : 'file-uri-here' , outputFileName : 'output-name' , outputFileType : VideoEditorOptions.OutputFileType.MPEG4, optimizeForNetworkUse : VideoEditorOptions.OptimizeForNetworkUse.YES, saveToLibrary : true , deleteInputFile : false , maintainAspectRatio : true , width : 640 , height : 640 , videoBitrate : 1000000 , fps : 24 , audioChannels : 2 , audioSampleRate : 44100 , audioBitrate : 128000 , progress : function ( info ) {} } );

A note on width and height used by transcodeVideo

I recommend setting maintainAspectRatio to true. When this option is true you can provide any width/height and the height provided will be used to calculate the new width for the output video. If you set maintainAspectRatio false there is a good chance you'll end up with videos that are stretched and/or distorted. Here is the simplified formula used on iOS when maintainAspectRatio is true -

aspectRatio = videoWidth / videoHeight; outputWidth = height * aspectRatio; outputHeight = outputWidth / aspectRatio;

Android will always use the aspect ratio of the input video to calculate the scaled output width and height. Setting maintainAspectRatio on android will make not make a difference.

If you don't provide width and height to transcodeVideo the output video will have the same dimensions as the input video.

transcodeVideo example -

var VideoEditorOptions = { OptimizeForNetworkUse : { NO : 0 , YES : 1 }, OutputFileType : { M4V : 0 , MPEG4 : 1 , M4A : 2 , QUICK_TIME : 3 } };

navigator.device.capture.captureVideo( videoCaptureSuccess, videoCaptureError, { limit : 1 , duration : 20 } ); function videoCaptureSuccess ( mediaFiles ) { var file = mediaFiles[ 0 ]; var videoFileName = 'video-name-here' ; VideoEditor.transcodeVideo( videoTranscodeSuccess, videoTranscodeError, { fileUri : file.fullPath, outputFileName : videoFileName, outputFileType : VideoEditorOptions.OutputFileType.MPEG4, optimizeForNetworkUse : VideoEditorOptions.OptimizeForNetworkUse.YES, saveToLibrary : true , maintainAspectRatio : true , width : 640 , height : 640 , videoBitrate : 1000000 , audioChannels : 2 , audioSampleRate : 44100 , audioBitrate : 128000 , progress : function ( info ) { console .log( 'transcodeVideo progress callback, info: ' + info); } } ); } function videoTranscodeSuccess ( result ) { console .log( 'videoTranscodeSuccess, result: ' + result); } function videoTranscodeError ( err ) { console .log( 'videoTranscodeError, err: ' + err); }

Windows Quirks

Windows does not support any of the optional parameters at this time. Specifying them will not cause an error but, there is no functionality behind them.

Trim a Video (iOS only)

VideoEditor.trim( trimSuccess, trimFail, { fileUri : 'file-uri-here' , trimStart : 5 , trimEnd : 15 , outputFileName : 'output-name' , progress : function ( info ) {} } ); function trimSuccess ( result ) { console .log( 'trimSuccess, result: ' + result); } function trimFail ( err ) { console .log( 'trimFail, err: ' + err); }

Create a JPEG thumbnail from a video

VideoEditor.createThumbnail( success, error, { fileUri : 'file-uri-here' , outputFileName : 'output-name' , atTime : 2 , width : 320 , height : 480 , quality : 100 } );

navigator.device.capture.captureVideo( videoCaptureSuccess, videoCaptureError, { limit : 1 , duration : 20 } ); function videoCaptureSuccess ( mediaFiles ) { var file = mediaFiles[ 0 ]; var videoFileName = 'video-name-here' ; VideoEditor.createThumbnail( createThumbnailSuccess, createThumbnailError, { fileUri : file.fullPath, outputFileName : videoFileName, atTime : 2 , width : 320 , height : 480 , quality : 100 } ); } function createThumbnailSuccess ( result ) { console .log( 'createThumbnailSuccess, result: ' + result); }

A note on width and height used by createThumbnail

The aspect ratio of the thumbnail created will match that of the video input. This means you may not get exactly the width and height dimensions you give to createThumbnail for the jpeg. This for your convenience but let us know if it is a problem. I am considering adding a maintainAspectRatio option to createThumbnail (and when this option is false you might have stretched, square thumbnails 😆).

Get info on a video (width, height, orientation, duration, size, & bitrate)

VideoEditor.getVideoInfo( success, error, { fileUri : 'file-uri-here' , } );

VideoEditor.getVideoInfo( getVideoInfoSuccess, getVideoInfoError, { fileUri : file.fullPath } ); function getVideoInfoSuccess ( info ) { console .log( 'getVideoInfoSuccess, info: ' + JSON .stringify(info, null , 2 )); { width : 1920 , height : 1080 , orientation : 'landscape' , duration : 3.541 , size : 6830126 , bitrate : 15429777 } }

Android & FFmpeg

FFmpeg has been removed from android for several reasons but mainly for performance. If you still need the old functionality that FFmpeg provided V1.09 is the last version that will use it.

On iOS

iOS Developer AVFoundation Documentation

Video compression in AVFoundation

AVFoundation slides - tips/tricks

AVFoundation slides #2

Bob McCune's AVFoundation Editor - ios app example

Saving videos after recording videos

On Android

Android Documentation

Android Media Stores

How to Port ffmpeg (the Program) to Android–Ideas and Thoughts

How to Build Android Applications Based on FFmpeg by An Example

On Windows

License

Android: Apache 2.0

iOS: MIT

Windows: Apache 2.0