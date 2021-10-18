title: Vibration
This plugin provides a way to vibrate the device. Its API aligns with the W3C vibration specification at http://www.w3.org/TR/vibration/
The plugin defines a global object/method
navigator.vibrate. Although in the global scope, it is not available until after the
deviceready event.
document.addEventListener("deviceready", onDeviceReady, false);
function onDeviceReady() {
console.log(navigator.vibrate);
}
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-vibration
This function has three different functionalities based on parameters passed to it:
Vibrates the device for a given amount of time.
navigator.vibrate(time)
or
navigator.vibrate([time])
// Vibrate for 3 seconds
navigator.vibrate(3000);
// Vibrate for 3 seconds
navigator.vibrate([3000]);
time: Ignores the specified time and vibrates for a pre-set amount of time.
navigator.vibrate(3000); // 3000 is ignored
time: Max time is 5000ms (5s) and min time is 1ms
navigator.vibrate(8000); // will be truncated to 5000
Calls to
navigator.vibratewill immediately return
falseif user hasn't tapped on the frame or any embedded frame yet.
See https://www.chromestatus.com/feature/5644273861001216
Vibrates the device with a given pattern
navigator.vibrate(pattern);
// Vibrate for 1 second
// Wait for 1 second
// Vibrate for 3 seconds
// Wait for 1 second
// Vibrate for 5 seconds
navigator.vibrate([1000, 1000, 3000, 1000, 5000]);
Immediately cancels any currently running vibration.
navigator.vibrate(0)
or
navigator.vibrate([])
or
navigator.vibrate([0])
Passing in a parameter of 0, an empty array, or an array with one element of value 0 will cancel any vibrations.