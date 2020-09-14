This plugin will open a file on your device file system with its default application.
cordova.plugins.fileOpener2.open(
filePath,
fileMIMEType,
{
error : function(){ },
success : function(){ }
}
);
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file-opener2
This plugin requires the Android support library v4. From release
2.1.0 the version of this can be set at installation. The minimum version is
24.1.0. Default value is
27.+. Check out the latest version.
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-file-opener2 --variable ANDROID_SUPPORT_V4_VERSION="27.+"
If you are using the
cordova-android-support-gradle-release plugin it should match the value you have set there.
The following platforms and versions are supported by the latest release:
Cordova CLI 6.0 is supported by 2.0.19, but there are a number of issues, particularly with Android builds (see 232 203 207). Using the cordova-android-support-gradle-release plugin may help.
Currently if your project requires AndroidX support, you need to add the following two plugins to your project:
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-androidx
$ cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-androidx-adapter
Just adding these plugins should be enough and no further changes are necessary.
Opens a file
Open an APK install dialog:
cordova.plugins.fileOpener2.open(
'/Downloads/gmail.apk',
'application/vnd.android.package-archive'
);
Open a PDF document with the default PDF reader and optional callback object:
cordova.plugins.fileOpener2.open(
'/Download/starwars.pdf', // You can also use a Cordova-style file uri: cdvfile://localhost/persistent/Downloads/starwars.pdf
'application/pdf',
{
error : function(e) {
console.log('Error status: ' + e.status + ' - Error message: ' + e.message);
},
success : function () {
console.log('file opened successfully');
}
}
);
Note on Electron: Do not forget to enable Node.js in your app by adding
"nodeIntegration": true to
platforms/electron/platform_www/cdv-electron-settings.json file, See Cordova-Electron documentation.
Install From Market: to install an APK from a market place, such as Google Play or the App Store, you can use an
<a> tag in combination with the
market:// protocol:
<a href="market://details?id=xxxx" target="_system">Install from Google Play</a>
<a href="itms-apps://itunes.apple.com/app/my-app/idxxxxxxxx?mt=8" target="_system">Install from App Store</a>
or in code:
window.open("[market:// or itms-apps:// link]","_system");
Opens with system modal to open file with an already installed app.
cordova.plugins.fileOpener2.showOpenWithDialog(
'/Downloads/starwars.pdf', // You can also use a Cordova-style file uri: cdvfile://localhost/persistent/Downloads/starwars.pdf
'application/pdf',
{
error : function(e) {
console.log('Error status: ' + e.status + ' - Error message: ' + e.message);
},
success : function () {
console.log('file opened successfully');
},
position : [0, 0]
}
);
position array of coordinates from top-left device screen, use for iOS dialog positioning.
Uninstall a package with its ID.
Note: You need to add
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.REQUEST_DELETE_PACKAGES" /> to your
AndroidManifest.xml
cordova.plugins.fileOpener2.uninstall('com.zynga.FarmVille2CountryEscape', {
error : function(e) {
console.log('Error status: ' + e.status + ' - Error message: ' + e.message);
},
success : function() {
console.log('Uninstall intent activity started.');
}
});
Check if an app is already installed.
cordova.plugins.fileOpener2.appIsInstalled('com.adobe.reader', {
success : function(res) {
if (res.status === 0) {
console.log('Adobe Reader is not installed.');
} else {
console.log('Adobe Reader is installed.')
}
}
});
The following limitations apply when opening an APK file for installation:
ACTION_INSTALL_PACKAGE permission. You can add it by adding this to your app's
config.xml file:
<platform name="android">
<config-file parent="/manifest" target="AndroidManifest.xml" xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES" />
</config-file>
</platform>
cordova.file.externalDataDirectory, but not from
cordova.file.dataDirectory. Android 7+ does not have this limitation.
It is not always possible to open a file from the SD Card using this plugin on Android. This is because the underlying Android library used does not support serving files from secondary external storage devices. Whether or not your the SD card is treated as a secondary external device depends on your particular phone's set up.
For properly opening any file, you must already have a suitable reader for that particular file type installed on your device. Otherwise this will not work.
It is reported that in iOS, you might need to remove
<preference name="iosPersistentFileLocation" value="Library" /> from your
config.xml
If you are wondering what MIME-type should you pass as the second argument to
open function, here is a list of all known MIME-types