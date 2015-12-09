openbase logo
cpu

cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid

by Domonkos Pal
1.3.2 (see all)

PhoneGap / Cordova unique device id (UUID) plugin for Android, iOS and Windows Phone 8. Remains the same after app uninstall.

Overview

Readme

UniqueDeviceID

PhoneGap / Cordova unique device id (UUID) plugin for Android, iOS and Windows Phone 8. Remains the same after app uninstall.

Installation

Latest stable release: phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid
or cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid

Current state from git: phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/UniqueDeviceID.git
or cordova plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/UniqueDeviceID.git

Installation - PhoneGap Build

Add following to config.xml: <gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid" source="npm" />

For older versions, use the following: <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.uniquedeviceid" version="1.2.0" /> or <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.uniquedeviceid" source="plugins.cordova.io" />

Supported Platforms

  • Android
  • iOS
  • Windows Phone 8

Usage

// Get UUID
window.plugins.uniqueDeviceID.get(success, fail);

Success callback function:

function success(uuid)
{
    console.log(uuid);
};

