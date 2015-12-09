UniqueDeviceID

PhoneGap / Cordova unique device id (UUID) plugin for Android, iOS and Windows Phone 8. Remains the same after app uninstall.

Installation

Latest stable release: phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid

or cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid

Current state from git: phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/UniqueDeviceID.git

or cordova plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/UniqueDeviceID.git

Installation - PhoneGap Build

Add following to config.xml: <gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid" source="npm" />

For older versions, use the following: <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.uniquedeviceid" version="1.2.0" /> or <gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.uniquedeviceid" source="plugins.cordova.io" />

Supported Platforms

Android

iOS

Windows Phone 8

Usage

// Get UUID window .plugins.uniqueDeviceID. get (success, fail);

Success callback function: