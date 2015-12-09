PhoneGap / Cordova unique device id (UUID) plugin for Android, iOS and Windows Phone 8. Remains the same after app uninstall.
Latest stable release:
phonegap local plugin add cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid
or
cordova plugin add cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid
Current state from git:
phonegap local plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/UniqueDeviceID.git
or
cordova plugin add https://github.com/Paldom/UniqueDeviceID.git
Add following to config.xml:
<gap:plugin name="cordova-plugin-uniquedeviceid" source="npm" />
For older versions, use the following:
<gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.uniquedeviceid" version="1.2.0" />
or
<gap:plugin name="hu.dpal.phonegap.plugins.uniquedeviceid" source="plugins.cordova.io" />
// Get UUID
window.plugins.uniqueDeviceID.get(success, fail);
Success callback function:
function success(uuid)
{
console.log(uuid);
};